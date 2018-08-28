Why did an AL(dot)com’s Connor Sheets story neglect to mention ousted Marion County Democratic Party chairwoman Susan Cobb was recently arrested?
In an article published on Sunday, AL(dot)com muckraker Connor Sheets revealed the details of a lawsuit filed by now-former Marion County Democratic Party chairwoman Susan Cobb in Marion County Circuit Court against Alabama Democratic Party chairwoman Nancy Worley for her apparent removal from the post.
According to Sheets’ report, Cobb alleged in her suit filed on August 21 that she was told she had been removed from the Marion County post “at Worley’s discretion because Cobb had failed to properly certify the election returns,” referring to the June 5 Democratic primary.
However, Sheets neglected to mention one detail about Cobb in his report. According to an excerpt to a June story published on Marion County’s Journal Record’s website, Cobb “was arrested on Tuesday, June 26, for unpaid fines related to a previous third-degree theft charge.”
The Journal Record cited that Cobb “had an outstanding warrant from the Winfield Police Department” that was related to a prior “arrest from Sept. 14, 2014.”
Yellowhammer News pointed out the oversight to Sheets and is awaiting a response.
Also of note, Cobb’s lawsuit states Alabama State House District 86 Democratic nominee Kristy Kirkland, a Dothan attorney, is legal representation for Cobb.
In a post on Facebook, Kirkland pointed out she has been solicited by Worley-ally Joe Reed’s Alabama Democratic Conference for a $1,000 donation.
Someone asked my campaign this weekend what had been demanded of me as a candidate by the Alabama Democratic Conference….
