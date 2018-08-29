Complaint filed with DNC over Chairwoman Worley’s election

A Jefferson County Democrat said Tuesday that he has filed a complaint with national party officials arguing rules and diversity requirements were broken when the Alabama Democratic Party elected leaders.

Ralph Young said he filed the complaint with the Democratic National Committee, challenging the election of state chairwoman Nancy Worley.“I am a bit of a rules wonk. I believe in having rules and following them,” Young said in a phone interview.

The complaint follows a dispute about the party’s direction. Worley was re-elected as chairwoman this month with the backing of party powerbroker Joe Reed.

U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, the only Democrat to hold statewide office, supported Peck Fox for the chairmanship, arguing that the party needs new and aggressive leadership in a year where Democrats are trying to stage a comeback.

Young says Worley gave inadequate notice of the August meeting and violated other rules.

He also says the election didn’t comply with diversity requirements.

Young says the party’s minority caucus, led by Reed, nominates only African-Americans to the executive committee while the national party encourages a “rainbow” of diversity to mirror the Democratic electorate.

Worley dismissed the complaint Tuesday, saying Young has filed prior complaints focused on representation.

“He continues to fight the same battles, having achieved little or no success in his numerous previous complaints.

The Alabama Democratic Party will continue to follow its bylaws and its well-established procedures,” Worley said.

Young said this was the only the second complaint he has filed.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.