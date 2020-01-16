After vowing not to politicize impeachment, Doug Jones now fundraising off of Trump trial

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has decried the political nature of the impeachment process for months. However, on Thursday, Jones began fundraising for his 2020 reelection campaign off of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.

In an email sent out by his official campaign, the Doug Jones for Senate Committee, Jones himself writes, “I believe this is one of the more important emails I will send.”

“Many of you have asked me for my thoughts as the trial progresses. I am going to try to give periodic video updates about my thoughts on the day’s proceedings without spin or any political campaigning,” Jones said. “Many have also asked what this means for my re-election campaign. This trial will have my full and complete attention. Remember, while I am doing my duty the candidates seeking the nomination against me are going to stay on the attack.”

Jones then solicited the email recipients to donate to his Senate reelection campaign “now.”

“I can’t tell you how important your help will be over the next few weeks,” he added. “While I likely won’t be doing fundraising events or campaigning myself, Joe Trippi, Doug Turner, and my campaign team will keep you updated and make appeals for your help when it’s needed. If you are able, I need you to have my back and help when they ask.”

The Jones campaign has even created a unique fundraising page about impeachment that the email directs people to.

“While Doug is doing his duty, we’ve got to have his back,” the page states. “His opponents are taking every opportunity to divide and attack, but Doug is focused on impartial justice and real leadership.”

“Impartial justice” is a phrase that Jones and his campaign appear to be utilizing frequently now regarding impeachment trial. Both his campaign and his official U.S. Senate office tweeted out clips from the same Thursday interview with CNN.

The fundraising email comes on the heels of Jones in a recent Fox News interview admitting he is “not trying to necessarily please anyone” with his conduct during the impeachment trial, including his constituents.

That remark may very well remind Alabamians of his infamous line during the Kavanaugh confirmation process when Jones declared that representing the majority of his constituents is not “the be all to end all.” Jones ultimately voted against the confirmation.

In the first three quarters of 2019, Jones respectively received 88%, 88% and 77% of his individual campaign contributions from donors outside of Alabama. Full Q4 reports are not due until January 31. However, Jones’ campaign already announced that he raised approximately $1.9 million total in the last quarter.

In Q4 of 2018, Jones actually raised more from overseas alone than Alabama.

