After vowing not to politicize impeachment, Doug Jones now fundraising off of Trump trial

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) has decried the political nature of the impeachment process for months. However, on Thursday, Jones began fundraising for his 2020 reelection campaign off of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.

In an email sent out by his official campaign, the Doug Jones for Senate Committee, Jones himself writes, “I believe this is one of the more important emails I will send.”

“Many of you have asked me for my thoughts as the trial progresses. I am going to try to give periodic video updates about my thoughts on the day’s proceedings without spin or any political campaigning,” Jones said. “Many have also asked what this means for my re-election campaign. This trial will have my full and complete attention. Remember, while I am doing my duty the candidates seeking the nomination against me are going to stay on the attack.”

Jones then solicited the email recipients to donate to his Senate reelection campaign “now.”

“I can’t tell you how important your help will be over the next few weeks,” he added. “While I likely won’t be doing fundraising events or campaigning myself, Joe Trippi, Doug Turner, and my campaign team will keep you updated and make appeals for your help when it’s needed. If you are able, I need you to have my back and help when they ask.”

The Jones campaign has even created a unique fundraising page about impeachment that the email directs people to.

“While Doug is doing his duty, we’ve got to have his back,” the page states. “His opponents are taking every opportunity to divide and attack, but Doug is focused on impartial justice and real leadership.”

“Impartial justice” is a phrase that Jones and his campaign appear to be utilizing frequently now regarding impeachment trial. Both his campaign and his official U.S. Senate office tweeted out clips from the same Thursday interview with CNN.

The fundraising email comes on the heels of Jones in a recent Fox News interview admitting he is “not trying to necessarily please anyone” with his conduct during the impeachment trial, including his constituents.

That remark may very well remind Alabamians of his infamous line during the Kavanaugh confirmation process when Jones declared that representing the majority of his constituents is not “the be all to end all.” Jones ultimately voted against the confirmation.

In the first three quarters of 2019, Jones respectively received 88%, 88% and 77% of his individual campaign contributions from donors outside of Alabama. Full Q4 reports are not due until January 31. However, Jones’ campaign already announced that he raised approximately $1.9 million total in the last quarter.

RELATED: Schumer deputy fundraising for Doug Jones

In Q4 of 2018, Jones actually raised more from overseas alone than Alabama.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Seven LSU football players from Alabama are heading to the White House

Neither the University of Alabama nor Auburn University were represented in the latest College Football Playoffs, however the state of Alabama will be well represented when the national championship-winning LSU Tigers visit the White House on Friday.

According to a release from LSU Athletics, the Tigers arrived in Washington, D.C. on Thursday evening.

Their itinerary in the nation’s capital began with a dinner with Louisiana’s congressional delegation at the Kennedy Center. Following the dinner, LSU was scheduled to take a bus tour of the city.

On Friday, the Tigers will reportedly start the day with a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, to be followed by a tour of the White House and then a meeting with President Donald J. Trump.

The team will subsequently take a team photo on the steps of the United States Capitol before being welcomed to the floor of the Capitol.

LSU’s roster of national champions includes seven players who graduated high school in the state of Alabama.

These players are: freshman cornerback Cordale Flott, from Saraland, graduated Saraland High School; freshman outside linebacker Desmond Little, from Prichard, graduated Vigor High School; freshman quarterback Peter Parrish, from Phenix-City, graduated Central High School; junior defensive end Neil Farrell Jr., from Mobile, graduated Murphy High School; junior defensive end Justin Thomas, from Daphne, graduated Spanish Fort High School; junior offensive lineman Jakori Savage, from Bay Minette, graduated Baldwin County High School; and sophomore kicker Avery Atkins, from Auburn, graduated Auburn High School.

This comes after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended Monday’s national championship game. LSU beat Clemson 42-25.

RELATED: ‘USA’: Trump’s national championship reception rivals Alabama-LSU game in Tuscaloosa

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Ivey announces $7M in road projects funded by new gas tax money

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation announced 31 road and bridge projects on Thursday that would be receiving grants from the state.

Together, the 31 grants are worth $7 million. The money for the projects comes from the Annual Grant Program, a new pool of funds established under the Rebuild Alabama Act that is intended for local projects municipalities/counties cannot pay for on their own. The Annual Grant Program is a small portion of the overall revenue generated by Rebuild Alabama.

The Rebuild Alabama Act is the name of the bill championed by Ivey that the Alabama legislature overwhelmingly passed in the spring of 2019. The act raises the gas tax in Alabama by ten cents over three years in order to pay for infrastructure projects like roads and bridges. A six-cent increase to the gas tax happened in September 2019, with a two-cent increase to follow in 2020 and 2021.

“An investment in our roads and bridges is an investment in the future of Alabama. These $7 million in funds will go a long way in helping communities across the state address various road and bridge projects,” Ivey said.

The Annual Grant Program is composed of $10 million each year. The remaining $3 million will be awarded later in 2020. According to the governor’s office, “all projects will be under contract by the end of the calendar year, after bids are taken.”

“I am proud to see the continuing positive ramifications from the Rebuild Alabama Act. Soon, every Alabama citizen will feel the benefits from this additional investment in our infrastructure,” Ivey concluded.

For the approved projects, click here.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama gives $1.05 million to UAB cancer center

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) is donating over a million dollars to the University of Alabama in Birmingham’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center, the two groups announced jointly on Wednesday.

The BCRFA makes an annual gift to the O’Neal Center, and 2020’s donation is the largest yet. The group has given the center $9.7 million since 1996.

“As a breast cancer survivor myself, I look at this as lifesaving work. I personally know how critical research is in finding new treatments,” said Jill Carter, president of the BCRFA Board of Directors.

UAB says the funds from BCRFA have gone to projects like “developing novel immunotherapeutic and metabolic approaches, identifying new drug targets, and developing more effective models for breast cancer survivorship.”

BCRFA raises its funds through events like the Pink Ribbon Project in which 33 Alabama fire departments participated. They are also successful in selling specialty car tags, the money from which made up about 50% of Thursday’s donations.

https://www.bcrfa.org/license-plate.php
(BCRFA) (An example of the license plates sold at DMVs and Courthouses across Alabama)

BCRFA also has many partners from the private sector including Tameron Automotive, the Thompson Family Foundation, Sirote & Permutt, the Alabama Power Foundation, Renasant Bank, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Protective Life Foundation, Thrivent Financial, Spectrum Reach and iHeart Media.

“We are extremely grateful for the generous efforts of the BCRFA and the community at large that works so diligently throughout the year with the sole purpose of supporting promising breast cancer research,” said Barry Sleckman, M.D., Ph.D., the director of the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Legislation introduced to protect Alabama’s critical infrastructure, such as its energy grid

State Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) and State Rep. Chip Brown (R-Mobile) on Thursday announced the filing of important legislation to bolster the protections of critical infrastructure assets in Alabama.

Companion bills filed in each chamber, Senate Bill 45 and House Bill 36 respectively, aim to amend a 2016 law which defined critical infrastructure in Alabama and created criminal penalties for unauthorized trespassing on such property.

The legislation filed Thursday adapts language from a variety of other states’ laws and adds the unauthorized use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) to the trespassing statute which is a Class A misdemeanor. The legislation also imposes a Class C Felony for individuals who “injure, remove, destroy, break or otherwise interrupt or interfere with the operations of a critical infrastructure asset” during the commission of unauthorized entry.

“This legislation is an important step in enhancing a bill I sponsored and passed in 2016,” Ward said in a statement.

Ward is the chairman of the Alabama legislature’s Committee on Energy Policy.

“Critical infrastructure assets are the backbone of our quality of life in America and we must do everything we can to have the proper legal protections in place,” he continued. “Damaging critical infrastructure is a serious offense which can lead to significant safety and environmental hazards as well as disrupt economic activity across the state, region and even the entire country. With this legislation, we will ensure we continue to provide the necessary protections for our domestic energy security in Alabama. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate on this important issue.”

Brown reinforced the importance of the legislation.

“Alabama is blessed to be the home of a variety of critical infrastructure assets across the state,” he stated. “Not only do these assets provide jobs to Alabamians, but they also support our day-to-day lives with the resources we often take for granted.”

“We must continue to be vigilant with our efforts to combat any potential threats to our critical infrastructure both domestically and abroad and that is why I am pleased to sponsor this legislation. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House to ensure we are leading the way towards protecting one of the very pillars of our society – our critical infrastructure,” Brown concluded.

Reaction comes in from stakeholders

The legislation authored by Ward and Brown was met with immediate and effusive praise from industry leaders.

Seth Hammett, chairman of the Energy Institute of Alabama, remarked, “The Energy Institute of Alabama commends Senator Ward and Representative Brown for taking the proactive measure to ensure Alabama’s critical infrastructure assets are protected. In times of uncertainty, domestically and abroad, measures like this legislation are a welcome sign from our political leaders who are taking a proactive and logical approach to ensure our domestic energy security.”

“Manufacture Alabama is thankful for the leadership of Senator Ward and Representative Brown in sponsoring this vital piece of legislation,” Manufacture Alabama president and CEO George Clark said. “Protecting the state’s critical infrastructure is extremely important to not only our members, but the people of Alabama. This bill will further provide law enforcement and the Judicial Branch the tools that it will need to deter individuals bent on destroying private property and disrupting the flow of energy.”

“We applaud Senator Ward and Representative Brown for their commitment to protecting our state’s critical infrastructure. Pipelines and other oil and gas infrastructure are instrumental in delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy to Alabama’s working families, and this bill provides an important mechanism to deter those who would hope to interrupt our state’s flow of energy and create a potential safety risk to communities, first responders, and the environment,” Alabama Petroleum Council executive director Jon Barganier commented.

The Alabama legislature will gavel in for its 2020 regular session on February 4.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Watch it here first: Jeff Sessions releases latest TV ad — ‘I won’t back down’

Yellowhammer News on Thursday obtained the latest television advertisement for former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ 2020 U.S. Senate campaign.

Sessions is running in a crowded Republican primary field to reclaim his former Alabama Senate seat, the one currently held by Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

The new ad is entitled “Won’t Back Down” and contrasts Sessions’ record and conservative principles with far-left policies being pushed by prominent Democrats across the country.

The ad will start running as soon as Friday. The television buy will cover all major markets in Alabama and run for two weeks.

The ad begins with a narrator saying, “Socialism. Open borders. Free healthcare for illegal immigrants. That’s the Democrats’ plan for America. And they plan to gut our religious freedom and our freedom of speech. These radicals always blame America First.”

Sessions then speaks directly into the camera, commenting, “Today’s Democrats want to redefine America, and they mean business. They don’t want me in the Senate, because they know I won’t back down.”

“Jeff Sessions, the man the Democrats fear, the conservative you can trust,” the narrator concludes.

Watch:

In a statement, Sessions campaign manager Jon Jones remarked, “Jeff Sessions is a nightmare for the left-wing socialists who run the national Democratic Party. Not only does his entrance into this race make it likely that Alabama will once again be represented by Republicans in the U.S. Senate, but the Democrats also know that Sessions will relentlessly fight for conservative principles and the implementation of President Trump’s agenda. Senator Doug Jones’ days in the U.S. Senate are numbered. Every day, the momentum generated by Mr. Sessions as he travels the state is building.”

Sessions is competing in the March 3 GOP primary with former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

RELATED: Trump tax cuts architect: Trump probably would not be president without Jeff Sessions

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

