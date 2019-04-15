Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Brooks leads Alabama House delegation in fighting for state’s aerospace industry 2 hours ago / News
Richard Shelby continues to push for national flat tax 2 hours ago / News
Program seeks to train workers for industrial automation 4 hours ago / News
True or False: The Port of Mobile will receive 50% of Alabama’s increased gas tax? 5 hours ago / Sponsored
Latest disclosure shows Doug Jones only raised 12 percent of funds from Alabama 6 hours ago / Politics
Albritton: Comprehensive ethics bill ‘absolutely not’ dead 6 hours ago / News
7 Things: Criticism of Democrats is now ‘incitement,’ illegal immigration conversation has gone off the rails, Alabama AG Marshall not on an anti-gambling ‘crusade’ and more … 7 hours ago / Analysis
New single port robot enhances robotic surgery at UAB 22 hours ago / News
EPA grant to University of Alabama team assists in understanding wastewater issues in rural Alabama 23 hours ago / News
VIDEO: AG Barr angers Democrats again, Alabama Democrats’ civil war, high-profile bills stall in the Alabama Legislature and more on Guerrilla Politics … 24 hours ago / Analysis
$24 million American Life building renovation kicks off Birmingham’s opportunity zone initiatives 1 day ago / News
Remembering everything: Auburn University staffer’s autobiographical memory ability may help in fight against Alzheimer’s 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Roby: Enhancing Internet safety for all ages 1 day ago / Guest Opinion
GD Copper USA to add up to 40 jobs at Wilcox County manufacturing facility 1 day ago / News
Coffee shop could be link to Alabama town’s past and its future 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
AG Steve Marshall on Jefferson County ‘bingo’ raids: ‘It’s not as if I’m on a crusade against illegal gambling’ 2 days ago / News
Severe weather possible across Alabama Saturday night into Sunday 2 days ago / News
Awareness is not acceptance: Alabama nonprofit fights for autism inclusivity 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Alabama high school students get accelerated learning at Barber Motorsports Park 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
Egg drop contest at Vulcan makes science fun 2 days ago / Faith and Culture
6 hours ago

Latest disclosure shows Doug Jones only raised 12 percent of funds from Alabama

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) just filed his Federal Elections Commission (FEC) financial report for the first quarter of 2019, and the contents of the disclosure are only going to fuel the criticism that Jones is beholden to out-of-state – and even international – interests.

First, only 12 percent ($107,122) of Jones’s itemized individual donations came from Alabama residents.

This was less than Alabama’s junior senator raised individually from California, New York and Texas. Seventeen percent ($152,544) of Jones’ itemized individual donors were California residents, while 16 percent ($148,458) were New York residents and 13 percent ($119,122) were Texas residents.

One notable individual donation was from George Soros’ son, Jonathan, who contributed the federal maximum on March 20. Jonathan Soros is the CEO of JS Capital Management LLC, a private investment firm in New York City. He previously served as co-deputy chairman of his father’s company, Soros Fund Management.

Another stark comparison to his paltry home-state percentage is the fact that $425,360 of Jones’s $1.6 million in total receipts came from PACs.

The PACs giving the most to Jones included Hawaii PAC, Follow the North Star Fund and Vermont’s Green Mountain PAC, along with many other leadership PACs of Democrat elected officials. Out-of-state corporations and special interest groups were also prevalent throughout the list of PACs.

Jones again received contributions from Thailand, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom and Belgium during the quarter, although the total amount of these overseas donations was much less than the final quarter of 2018.

You can browse the report here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Brooks leads Alabama House delegation in fighting for state’s aerospace industry

Led by Congressman Mo Brooks (AL-05), members of Alabama’s U.S. House delegation are fighting simultaneously on behalf of Alabama’s aerospace industry and to maintain the military’s commitment to its national security space launch program.

On Friday afternoon, a bipartisan group of 27 representatives of the U.S. House of Representatives signed onto Brooks’ letter to Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson supporting the National Security Space Launch Program’s Phase 2 acquisition strategy. The group included Reps. Bradley Byrne (AL-01), Martha Roby (AL-02), Robert Aderholt (AL-04) and Terri Sewell (AL-07). Reps. Mike Rogers (AL-03) and Gary Palmer (AL-06) did not sign the letter.

This letter was first reported by Yellowhammer News when it was being drafted and circulated to potential signatories. Now delivered to Wilson, the letter represents a major stand for the Yellowhammer State and for modern national security interests.

531
Keep reading 531 WORDS

The signatories called on the Air Force to refrain from weakening any performance requirements and emphasized the importance of limiting Phase 2 missions to two launch providers.

The program, called Launch Services Agreement (LSA), originally awarded three companies the opportunity to develop launch vehicles for use in national security space missions under public-private partnerships.

News of the award to carry national security payloads brought praise from Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) and others.

The companies entered into LSA with the understanding that certain performance requirements were necessary to participate in a second phase of the program where the Air Force would only call on the top two providers.

As a result, companies became incentivized to make substantial investments for the opportunity to participate in the second phase.

Not proceeding as planned has some in the industry concerned that companies who fell behind, or were not willing to invest the necessary resources, could end up getting rewarded.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Brooks reiterated the importance of ensuring Phase 2 gets down to two providers from three on schedule.

“America’s military relies heavily on space to defend America,” the congressman from north Alabama said. “Therefore, America must have reliable and affordable space access options. The Air Force conducted a robust and competitive launch provider selection process open to all U.S. launch providers. National security requires that the Air Force’s launch provider acquisition must remain on schedule.”

He further explained, “Current law mandates that America stop relying on Russian rocket engines. If launch provider acquisition is delayed, America cannot ensure we can reliably launch space assets on time. The Air Force should not weaken performance requirements, particularly for America’s most sensitive national security missions, because doing so risks mission loss caused by lesser quality rockets.”

State and federal leaders have positioned Alabama as a key player in the national security space race.

However, Brooks outlined that there could be negative effects on the state’s aerospace industry if Phase 2 remains open to three providers.

“The Air Force has determined that there are enough launch missions to support two providers but not three. Having only one launch provider is costly and risky,” Brooks advised. “Costly because, with just one provider, there is a monopoly and no competition. Historically, monopolies result in much higher consumer prices. Risky because, if there is only one provider and that one provider goes out of business, America no longer has launch capabilities for military, commercial or space science launches. That would be very bad for America, particularly since an overwhelming majority of America’s national security weaponry relies on space assets to properly function.”

He continued, “While three or more launch providers are an option, there simply are not enough missions available to profitably allow three or more providers to co-exist. More launches equals fewer launches per provider which, in turn, means higher taxpayer cost resulting from the loss of economies of scale that reduce prices.”

“Essentially, one launch provider is not enough and three providers are too many. Two providers is the sweet spot, and the sooner we get to two providers, the better off America and its taxpayers will be,” Brooks concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
2 hours ago

Richard Shelby continues to push for national flat tax

With Monday being Tax Day, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) continued his longtime advocacy for a national flat tax, re-introducing a bill in Congress known as the “Simplified, Manageable, and Responsible Tax (SMART) Act.”

Shelby has introduced the SMART Act in each congressional session since his election to the U.S. Senate in 1986, strongly pushing for a flat tax on all income.

“Every year, Tax Day is a reminder to the American people that our nation’s tax code is complex, confusing, and costly,” Shelby said in a statement. “The recent success of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is certainly progress, but if the SMART Act was in place now, taxpayers would file a return the size of a postcard, and every American would be taxed equally and at the same rate. I believe this legislation would result in an immediate tax cut for virtually all taxpayers, while also reducing the size, scope, and complexity of the IRS.”

171
Keep reading 171 WORDS

The SMART Act establishes a flat income tax of 17 percent on all income.

The only exception would be the following personal exemptions:

$14,480 for a single person;
$18,490 for a head of a household;
$28,960 for a married couple filing jointly; and
$6,250 for each dependent.

The above allowances would also be adjusted to the consumer price index in order to prevent inflation from raising the tax burden. To prevent the double-taxation of income, earnings from savings would not be included as taxable income, resulting in an immediate tax cut for virtually all hardworking taxpayers.

Additionally, by closing loopholes for individuals and businesses, the SMART Act would create broad-based, lower tax rates that would give American individuals and businesses a competitive edge, create and retain jobs in the United States and curb offshoring.

Shelby has previously advised, “The SMART Act would also allow businesses to redirect resources away from tax compliance and instead focus on expanding their businesses and creating jobs.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
4 hours ago

Program seeks to train workers for industrial automation

A new program in southeast Alabama is aimed at training workers for careers in industrial automation that focus on electrical, mechanical and computer engineering.

The mechatronics program is aimed at preparing students for one of the world’s largest high-tech manufacturing fields, The Dothan Eagle reported.

250
Keep reading 250 WORDS

Mechatronics involves technologies such as robots, automated manufacturing equipment, and unmanned systems.

Workers in the field use a combination of electrical, mechanical and computer programming skills to design, build prototypes, manage electrical and mechanical systems, and install and test equipment.

Enterprise State Community College will offer the program at the Alabama Aviation College this fall.

“This is a degree plan that will provide the skills necessary for students to be successful in the manufacturing industries,” said Danny Long, dean of instruction at the college. “Recently, our region has made several economic development announcements that include hundreds of jobs which will require our local workforce to embrace the high-tech skills necessary to fuel these expanding industries in the Wiregrass.”

Aubri Hanson, the college’s new mechatronics instructor, will be working to build partnerships between education and industry in the local area.

Hanson taught engineering technology for the past seven years and was named Advanced Manufacturing Educator of the Year in Florida in 2014.

“I am passionate about teaching and making technology education attainable for everyone so that a trained workforce is steadily available for both current and future companies in the Wiregrass area,” she said.

Before entering education, Hanson worked in industry and government for more than 12 years as a research and project engineer, and as an aerospace technologist.

She has worked on several projects, including many of which involve radiation detection, and rocket engine testing.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
5 hours ago

True or False: The Port of Mobile will receive 50% of Alabama’s increased gas tax?

Of the total annual revenue created by Rebuild Alabama, the project to expand the Port of Mobile will only receive 3.6% of revenue or $11.7 million. The funding will go towards a bond issuance that cannot be financed for more than 20 years. Once the bond debt service is paid off, then those dollars will go back into roads and bridges. Learn the facts.  #fixALroads

1

Show less
6 hours ago

Albritton: Comprehensive ethics bill ‘absolutely not’ dead

Appearing on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” on Friday, State Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Range) advised that he has not given up on passing his comprehensive ethics clarification and reform bill this session.

The bill, SB 230, was before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday but carried over by the chair, State Sen. Cam Ward (R-Alabaster). After the meeting, Ward told Yellowhammer News that the bill would not leave his committee this session.

However, when asked by host Don Dailey if he was ready to pronounce SB 230 dead, Albritton unflinchingly responded, “Absolutely not.”

427
Keep reading 427 WORDS

After flashing a smile, Albritton added, “I didn’t come here to watch things happen. If you listened or heard the statements I made while in committee, and if you listened to the pro tem’s interview on the radio, I think you could hear some of the frustrations that [are] out there.”

He then said, “There may be problems with the bill – no bill is perfect. But we have tried to bring together the experts in the field, including all interested parties, to come forward to assist and help develop a consensus. And we have not been able to reach a consensus.”

“But I will tell you this,” Albritton continued. “The prior bills that have come from the [Attorney General’s] Office and from the Ethics Commission have not reached consensus, either.”

The state senator then outlined that there is relative consensus on changes needing to be made to the current ethics law.

Albritton advised, “There’s a knowledge that the current [statute] needs to be restructured, redone, in several different aspects. It’s too broad in its effect, it’s too harsh in many of its effects. And we need to make sure that everything is clear as to who does what – we have agencies fighting among themselves as to what is official opinion and what isn’t.”

After mentioning a recent example between the Attorney General’s Office and the Ethics Commission, he added, “So, when we have those disagreements about what the same law says, the legislature has to step in and give some clarity as to what that is. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

Dailey then asked how Albritton would respond to critics who argue that SB 230 would “weaken” the current ethics law.

“Well, weaken is one of those inflammatory words that’s frankly just not true,” Albritton emphasized.

Instead, he explained that he believes SB 230 would “strengthen” the current ethics law.

“[B]ecause what we’re doing is laying out clear lines of whose responsibility lies where, instead of having the overlapping issue that we continue to have,”Albritton said. “We’re strengthening it because we’re [increasing] clarity.”

He then reminded the audience that approximately one million Alabamians are subject to the current ethics law. Albritton said that it should not be a Class B felony – which is punishable with two to 20 years in prison – for a state employee’s kid to accept a $27 gift from someone they did not know was a lobbyist or a principal.

Watch, starting at 36:40:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less