Schumer deputy fundraising for Doug Jones
Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), the highest-ranking member of the Senate Democratic leadership besides Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), is now publicly raising money for endangered Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).
In a recent tweet, Durbin urged his followers to donate to Jones’ campaign.
The tweet links to a fundraising landing page with Durbin’s own campaign logo on it.
“Contribute now to help Doug Jones beat Jeff Sessions in Alabama’s Senate race,” the page urges.
This follows a trend of national Democrats fundraising for Jones based off of former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions entering the crowded Republican primary to reclaim his old Senate seat.
Senator Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) presidential campaign launched a fundraising blitz with contributions split between her campaign and Jones’, and Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Brian Schatz (D-HI) have followed suit. Schatz also serves on Schumer’s Senate Democratic leadership team as chief deputy whip.
Per Murphy, his and Schatz’s respective fundraising appeals raised $40,000 for Jones’ campaign in the first day alone.
Jones welcomed the support, tweeting, “It is awesome to be in the company of such great friends – and true public servants.”
Wow! I love the competition! Thanks so much @DickDurbin. It is awesome to be in the company of such great friends – and true public servants. https://t.co/v7UOEhZHXe
— Doug Jones (@DougJones) November 12, 2019
In the past three quarters, Jones raised 77%, 88% and 88%, respectively, of his individual itemized contributions from outside the state of Alabama.
Californians and New Yorkers have been Jones’ largest sources of funding, with the Washington, D.C. area and other liberal metropolitan strongholds like Chicago also playing major roles.
In addition to Sessions, the competitive GOP Senate primary field includes former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).
Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn