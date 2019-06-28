Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

41 mins ago

Jones touts his Kavanaugh opposition: ‘The people in Alabama, voters, didn’t do the due diligence I did’

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) is proudly defending his record of voting against many of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees, including his opposition to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Judge Andrew Brasher, an Alabamian.

A piece published by National Journal on Thursday examined Jones’ record on judicial nominees since he took office in January 2018. According to the publication’s analysis of all roll call and voice votes since then, Jones has voted for judicial nominees approximately 60% of the time.

“I don’t think people elected me to be a damn rubber stamp,” Jones said, embracing his record.

Historically, judicial nominations have been confirmed on overwhelming bipartisan votes unless something heinous pops up during the vetting process.

However, in the hyper-partisan environment the country has witnessed recently, Jones views his record as being prudent.

He also claimed that on each individual judicial nominee, he starts with a presumption of confirmation given the president’s “constitutional right to appoint judges that follow their basic general beliefs.”

Jones outlined that he weighs each nominee based on résumé, including trial experience. Alabama’s junior senator said he and his staff also scrutinize nominees’ opinions, writings and speeches for “inflammatory statements.” Another alleged disqualifier for Jones is any evidence that a nominee has a “political agenda.”

He noted a “political agenda” is different than a “judicial philosophy.”

One key example of Jones opposition to a judicial nominee mentioned in the National Journal article was Brasher, who was confirmed as a U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Alabama earlier this year.

A native of Montgomery and solicitor general of Alabama at the time of his nomination, Brasher was green-lighted by Jones throughout the confirmation process — until the final vote itself, when Jones surprisingly opposed his state’s distinguished nominee. This, at the time, drew significant criticism of Jones from back at home.

Defending that vote to National Journal, Jones said he opposed Brasher because he believed the solicitor general had a “judicial agenda.”

However, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) told the outlet he found that reasoning “disingenuous.”

Byrne said, “[Y]our obligation [as solicitor general] is to defend the position of the state. Senator Jones of all people, being a former prosecutor, should know that.”

During the interview, Jones also admitted to one “protest vote” during his tenure, saying he opposed the confirmation of 7th Circuit Judge Michael Brennan last year purely in objection to Republican tactics that had kept the same seat open during the Obama administration.

Of course, the most publicized Jones “nay” vote was discussed, too.

He seemed eager, once again, to relitigate his controversial opposition to Kavanaugh. He has previously defended the vote, in part, by asserting that representing the majority of Alabamians is not “the be all to end all.”

To National Journal, Jones doubled down once again, “The people in Alabama, voters, didn’t do the due diligence I did.”

He continued, “And I look them in the eye, and I tell them, ‘Here’s the thing about it: If somebody had acted that way with you and you saw that kind of demeanor, I don’t think you would have hired that person.’”

Jones also lamented that his voting record will be “weaponized” against him in 2020.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Owner of ‘attack squirrel’ nabbed by north Alabama police

An Alabama man who denied feeding methamphetamine to a so-called “attack squirrel” he considered a pet has been arrested.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that 35-year-old Mickey Paulk was caught Thursday night following a chase in which he rammed an investigator’s vehicle.

Authorities had been seeking Paulk on multiple felony warrants unrelated to the squirrel named “Deeznutz,” made infamous after police said they were warned about a meth-fueled, trained attack squirrel.

Paulk told The Associated Press last week that he was working on a plan for turning himself in to authorities.

But authorities said he was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail after fleeing a motel on a stolen motorcycle.

It is unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Deeznutz could not be tested for meth and has been released.

 (Associated Press, copyright 2018)

2 hours ago

7 Things: Pelosi caves to McConnell, Bentley’s costly love life, 10 more Democrats debate and more …

7. More jobs on the way

  • U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta visited north Alabama to take in the area’s tech boom by touring Calhoun Community College’s Decatur campus and Huntsville’s ADTRAN before traveling to Dynetics Technical Solutions to check out their manufacturing facility while touting the relationship between education and industry to create new opportunities.
  • Dynetics CEO David King touted how Dynetics already employs over 2,000 people and signed Trump administration’s “Pledge to America’s Workers,” and said the company plans on hiring “700 new employees,” many of which will be in Alabama.

6. Supreme Court rulings please and anger everyone

  • Issues of gerrymandering are used by both parties to maintain power in state legislatures and in Congress. Courts have been increasingly stepping in to redraw the lines and the Supreme Court has said that is not the job of the courts.
  • The Supreme Court blocked the citizenship question on the 2020 census, for now, handing high-immigrant states like California a victory and leading President Trump to ask lawyers to delay the census “no matter how long” in hopes of eventually getting the citizenship question on the census.

5. Shelby is on a winning streak

  • The U.S. Senate has passed the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which will provide $750 billion for national defense, as well as a 3.1% raise for troops. U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Tuscaloosa) has praised the passing of the NDAA, saying that it “is an essential step in providing our military with the means and resources to protect our nation efficiently and effectively.”
  • There are several provisions within the NDAA that benefit Alabama, such as new opportunities for shipbuilding along the Gulf Coast, the authorization of three new military construction projects in the state and support for missile defense efforts in Huntsville and Troy.

4. Some say she is a victim, some say she is a criminal

  • In the case of Marshae Jones, a new petition has gained 1,466 signatures asking for the charges of manslaughter against Jones be dropped after gaining a lot of attention over the last 24 hours. The case is even being used to reinforce the narrative that Alabama cares more about the life of a fetus than the life of a woman.
  • In December 2018, Jones was five months pregnant and started a fight with Ebony Jemison, and after Jones initiated the fight, Jemison shot Jones and Jones’ baby died; charges of manslaughter against Jemison were dismissed, and Jones was arrested and charged for child endangerment. Bessemer District Attorney Lynneice O. Washington’s office said in a statement they are still deciding whether to prosecute Jones on manslaughter charges or a lesser charge “or not to prosecute it.”

3. Another Dem Debate

  • The winners of last night’s debate were Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), who dominated the stage and took on former Vice President Joe Biden’s past on bussing and segregation, and illegal immigrants, who learned that not only will they be welcomed at the border, but that they will also receive free healthcare when they get here. President Donald Trump also gets a win here as his potential opponents run further and further to the left with the help of MSNBC.
  • The big loser in this debate was Biden, who took a pounding from Harris in the most viral moment of the night. He raised his hand when asked about free healthcare for illegal immigrants, and generally seemed confused at multiple times, including yielding his own time while defending his record on race and saying he would defeat Donald Trump on his first day in the Oval Office.

2. You paid a lot for the “Love Gov”

  • In total, the cost of settling the lawsuit involving former Alabama Law Enforcement Agency leader Spencer Collier case was $1.02 million, with $525,000 being the cost of the settlement and the $498,456 the state paid in legal costs.
  • Governor Kay Ivey commented on the issue, saying that the funds came from the General Liability Trust Fund, which is meant to cover the “damages arising out of the negligent or wrongful acts or omissions committed by the state employees or agents of the state.” In this instance, that means former Governor Robert Bentley.

1. McConnell crushes Pelosi as Democrats fold on border crisis

  • After spending months pretending there was no crisis at the border and ignoring 17 requests for additional funding, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) collapsed, bucked the more progressive members of her caucus and passed a $4.59 billion humanitarian aid bill.
  • As the Democrats on the debate stage and in the media continue to drag the Democrat Party to the left, Pelosi was under pressure to pass the bill by more moderate members of her caucus who weren’t willing to kill the Senate bill that passed 84-8 in the Senate to please Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY).

4 hours ago

Ford squashes shotgun portion of south Alabama dealership’s ‘God, guns and glory’ July 4 deal

Ford Motor Company has shut down Chatom Ford’s Independence Day deal, although the dealership has already instituted a replacement.

After news went viral that the Washington County car dealership was including a Bible, 12-gauge shotgun and an American flag for every new, certified pre-owned or pre-owned vehicle purchased through July 31, Ford reportedly stepped in, seemingly not wanting its brand associated with support of the Second Amendment.

The Facebook video originally promoting the deal has been taken offline. A Facebook post from the dealership on Wednesday afternoon explained their predicament and thanked supporters.

“We were running a promotion celebrating this country’s independence,” the post read. “[Ford Motor Company] manufacture(s) the products we are franchised to sell, so we are complying with their request. We appreciate everyone’s support. All the phone calls and messages were so greatly appreciated. We will fulfill all commitments we made to our customers.”

“Ford Motor Company wasn’t aware or involved in this promotion,” Ford spokesman Mark Truby told The Washington Post. He added that the dealership had promised to “stop talking about it as God, guns and glory.”

Now, a similar deal is being promoted on the dealership’s Facebook page. The offering of a shotgun has been replaced with a $200 gift certificate, while the Bible and flag remain included.

Watch:

To be clear, the dealership was not just handing out shotguns. A legal, responsible process using authorized firearms dealers and proper background checks was being utilized.

“Obviously, we’re not just running around willy-nilly and giving everybody a shotgun,” Koby Palmer, the dealership’s sales manager, said.

Palmer advised that besides Ford’s reaction to the deal, the dealership had received an overwhelmingly positive response and vehicle sales had increased, too.

He emphasized that the deal reflected the values of the rural south Alabama community which Chatom Ford proudly calls home.

“They love their faith, they love their country, and they love to hunt,” Palmer explained.

The sales manager also noted that they were not trying to alienate anyone.

“This is something just to promote our little community and things they hold dear to their heart,” Palmer added. “We love everybody regardless of race, creed and religion, and we want everybody to come in and let us love on them a little bit.”

On Thursday, Chatom Ford made the first sale based on the new deal.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Central Alabama trucker finalist in national talent search — ‘Singing is … a connection to the spiritual realm’

Jason Henley of Chilton County was recently named one of three finalists in the Overdrive-Red Eye Radio Trucker Talent Search, an annual contest that highlights talented truck drivers across America who love to sing.

Henley, a truck driver for Indigo Fluids, lives in Jemison. The biography information he submitted to the competition said he has been trucking for 15 years.

For his entry, Henley performed an original song about life as a trucker entitled “Nebraska Drop N Hook.”

Watch:

“The rules were either a cover or original with no studio processing or supporting band,” Henley told WBRC. “I actually pulled over and recorded it the morning the submission was due, on April 22nd, at the I-20/59 rest area.”

On August 23, Henley will compete live for the contest’s grand prize at the Great American Trucking Show in Dallas against the other two finalists, Taylor Barker and Ken Freeman.

“My favorite part about singing is bringing people together. Singing is a therapy and a connection to the spiritual realm for me,” Henley wrote in his submission.

Music is also a family affair for Henley.

“My wife, her mother-in-law and I — as well as a host of longtime friends — are a part of the musical community in central Alabama,” he outlined. “We open our home up to host musical events as well as practice for my band. We have about 20 acres and are currently working on building a stage in the field and creating a boutique private music venue. We’d eventually like to make it into a regular festival a couple times a year, as well as doing other work such as weddings and photography.”

The first-place winner will receive a full professional recording session in Nashville.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Huntsville’s Dynetics signs Trump’s ‘Pledge to America’s Workers,’ will hire 700 new employees over five years

HUNTSVILLE — U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta on Thursday went on a flurry of tours highlighting north Alabama’s high-tech boom, saying the area’s success would not be possible without higher education and industry stakeholders working together.

After stops at Calhoun Community College’s Decatur campus and Huntsville’s ADTRAN, Acosta participated in a roundtable discussion about apprenticeships and manufacturing with senior leaders from Dynetics.

He then took a tour of the manufacturing division at Dynetics Technical Solutions, with the Trump cabinet official leaving more than impressed.

At a press conference afterward, he touched on getting rid of the “stigma” of hands-on jobs that require technical training rather than a four-year degree, something that Mike Rowe of “Dirty Jobs” fame has made a personal mission.

Acosta emphasized that, backed by his tour just minutes earlier, modern manufacturing jobs are anything but “dirty.” He marveled at the state-of-the-art, high-tech facilities at Dynetics, which produces advanced technologies and products in industries that include defense and aerospace.

“What they are producing is precise,” Acosta explained. “And they’re not just running machines, they’re programming machines. We need to realize that what we think of as manufacturing is not what manufacturing is today.”

A big reason why Dynetics has been able to become an international industry leader is their own workforce development efforts.

Dynetics CEO David King outlined that the company’s “rich history of science and innovation” is driven by its employees.

Since being founded in Huntsville in 1974, Dynetics has grown to employ over 2,000 people across ten different states.

“The words manufacturing and Dynetics are becoming more synonymous with each day,” King said. “We provide solutions to address our nation’s most challenging advanced missions.”

In the precision machining and fabrication center that Acosta toured, King advised that Dynetics employs “more than 130 highly skilled personnel.”

Additionally, in their newly opened Gilbert Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Huntsville, Dynetics employs another 200 employees, all also of high skill and training — a core point of emphasis at the company.

Dynetics has achieved their level of success by offering their employees more and more ways to achieve a lofty degree of education, skill and training.

For example, they are currently conducting a summer internship program featuring 120 interns from 30 different colleges and universities. These interns get unique hands-on experience, often coming back to work at the company upon graduation with a head start.

“We’ve added more than 600 employees to Dynetics in the last three years,” King outlined. “And we take training and education very seriously. We’ve had over 500 employees be a part of ‘Dynetics University,’ which is an internal education movement that we have been doing for more than 30 years, where folks from Dynetics teach other folks here at Dynetics.”

“Last year, more than 2,000 employees participated in some other type of training, as well,” he continued. “This is tremendous for our company.”

While Dynetics is on the cutting edge of technology, education and training, the company wants to do even more. Which is why, on Thursday, King signed the Trump administration’s “Pledge to America’s Workers,” which is a commitment to expand programs that educate, train and re-skill our nation’s workers from high-school age to near-retirement.

Dynetics, King said, is pledging to create “enhanced career opportunities for 700 individuals over the next five years” alone.

“Dynetics is definitely growing,” he said, before affirming that the company’s pledge is to hire “700 new employees,” many of whom would be in Alabama.

Speaking after King, Acosta thanked Dynetics for signing the important pledge.

“As I was walking around Dynetics today, I started talking to several employees. And so many individuals started out coming from tech schools, and then they had an opportunity to learn. And to progress along the career track, because Dynetics did not just give them a job. They gave them learning opportunities,” the labor secretary lauded.

“I met a young man who started from a tech school who’s now a manager of an entire department,” Acosta said. “I met another individual who’s coding, and again, he started from a tech school. And he is now running incredibly advanced machinery.”

He then broke down exactly what Dynetics’ story proves and what others can learn from their model of success.

“So the message is this: there are so many career paths available,” Acosta explained. “College for some. Apprenticeships for others.”

He hailed “employers that recognize talent and empower individuals by providing them educational and skill opportunities.”

‘Cooperation’ between industry, education key to north Alabama’s continued growth

Acosta’s visit came at a time when 7.4 million jobs are available across America. In Alabama, just like the rest of the nation, the biggest problem in this high-performing economy is that employers cannot find enough qualified workers to fill available positions and help grow their companies.

To address this, the Trump and Ivey administrations are both being aggressive in their workforce development efforts.

On the federal level, Acosta said that grants are being handed out to state community college systems to bolster local programs.

For example, the U.S. Department of Labor in recent days announced that the Alabama Community College System was being awarded $12 million to expand apprenticeships.

However, education and industry also need to work hand-in-hand, Acosta stressed to Yellowhammer News on Thursday.

“Northern Alabama’s manufacturing base is growing rapidly — faster than Alabama and faster than the nation’s manufacturing is,” he said. “Every year about 2,300 individuals are hired into advanced manufacturing in Alabama. And those career tracks pay great… for that $12 million investment, which is being matched by industry in the private sector to the tune of more than $4 million, the community college system has pledged to create an additional 5,000 apprenticeship opportunities in Alabama. So, I thank Dynetics for what its doing, I thank the community college system for what it’s doing, and, most importantly, we need to keep this up.”

As the economy continues to grow, so too will the need for more skilled workers.

“What we have seen that is most successful is when companies and educational partners come together,” Acosta advised. “And we’ve seen this in north Alabama in the apprenticeship programs. We’re seeing this at Dynetics and their commitment to educate their workforce. Education needs to work with business so that it focuses on the skills that are being demanded by the workforce. It has to be a partnership.”

Unfortunately, the American education system has not necessarily changed with the times across the nation to accommodate this need.

Alabama, under Governor Kay Ivey’s administration, has been trying to change this in pre-k — 12. Additionally, industry stakeholders such as AlabamaWorks continue to move the state’s workforce development efforts forward at impressive rates. And, luckily for the Yellowhammer State, the state’s four-year higher education institutions and community college system have been leaders in working alongside industry instead of telling industry what it should be doing. The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) is a prime example of this in north Alabama.

“So much of business has changed, so much of the way we interact with the world has changed with [increased technology],” Acosta remarked. “But something that hasn’t really changed is education. We still view education as a system where we learn and then we stop learning and we start working. And that doesn’t work. It needs to be a continuous burning and learning process. Where we continue learning on the job, continue acquiring skills to move up that career ladder and to learn the new technologies that are being used in places like Dynetics.”

Asked to pick one word to summarize what he witnessed on his north Alabama visit, Acosta immediately responded, “Cooperation.”

“Because the Huntsville area is growing so quickly, businesses have to… partner with the community college and educational system. And if they were not, the growth would not be happening,” he concluded. “Companies choose a city that has an educated, ready-and-able workforce. And the cooperation I have seen between the educational systems and their business partners here is spectacular.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

