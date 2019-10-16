Doug Jones raises 77% from out-of-state in third quarter of 2019

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) continues to find that an overwhelming majority of his financial support base comes from outside of Alabama, raising 77.85% of his itemized individual contributions from out-of-state in the third quarter of 2019.

This means just 22.15% of his itemized individual funds raised were from individuals with Alabama addresses in Q3, according to Jones’ latest quarterly finance report filed with the FEC.

Comparatively, donations from California, New York, Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland combined equated to 43.22% of Jones’ itemized individual contribution total.

California led the way in the out-of-state trend, with Jones raising $220,667.93 in itemized individual contributions from the Golden State.

New York, however, trailed closely at $192,106.35.

Also of note, Jones received $1,437 from donors listing foreign addresses — American citizens living abroad. This included one donor listing an address in Kazakhstan.

From all receipt sources, outside of just itemized individual contributions, Jones brought in $2,020,054 during Q3.

This included $259,239 raised from political committees (such as PACs) — an amount just shy of what he raised in itemized individual contributions from Alabamians.

To be clear, the above percentages do not factor in those PAC contributions. The locations of these committees would drive the geographic breakdown towards the out-of-state side of the equation even more.

Jones spent $1,237,344 during the quarter, finishing the time period with $5,042,251 cash-on-hand.

This type of reliance on non-Alabama funds is nothing new for Jones. In both the first and second quarters of 2019, Jones raised 88% of his itemized individual contributions from outside the Yellowhammer State.

Additionally, his already-high “burn rate” leaped up even more from Q2 to Q3 — from 41.9% to 61.3%.

This year has not been the only one Jones has raised eyebrows with his funding sources. In fact, in Q4 of 2018, Jones actually raised more from overseas alone than Alabama.

