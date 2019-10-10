7 Things: Ukraine says there was no quid pro quo, everyone but Pelosi wants an impeachment vote, Doug Jones is now for impeachment and more …
7. U.N. will default by the end of October
- Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the United Nations has issued a statement that by the end of the month, the U.N. will likely have to default their “payment to staff and vendors,” and as of September, they were only able to pay 70% of their budget.
- The U.N. is asking that any member states that haven’t paid their “regular budget assessments” do so immediately, and noted that 129 member states have already paid in full. Leadership is asking the “government to address the underlying reasons for the crisis and agree on measures to put the United Nations on sound financial footing.”
6. Elizabeth Warren is a fraud and the media is covering for her
- Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has a history of appropriating other cultures and others’ stories for political gain, so you would think the media would be eager to highlight her continuing to do so as she runs for the presidency, but you would be wrong.
- The Washingon Post’s Eli Rosenberg wrote a story on this matter that completely absolved Warren’s lie about not getting a job due to being pregnant because other women may have suffered from a similar story even though she herself has not.
5. Some candidates are for amnesty, but not Bradley Byrne
- During the Cullman County Republican Women’s meeting, U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) spoke on the issue of immigration, making it clear that he’s “totally opposed to amnesty for illegal aliens.”
- Byrne also said that he knows “there are some people running in this race that are for amnesty,” but the reason he’s opposed to it is partially due to everything legal immigrants go through to become naturalized citizens. He outlined, “As a matter of fairness to them, we shouldn’t give them amnesty.”
4. Turkey moves on the Kurds
- Shortly after President Donald Trump announced that he would be pulling about 150 members of the U.S. military out of northern Syria, it was speculated that Turkey would launch an assault on Kurdish forces in the region, and they have.
- International observers and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have acknowledged that 100+ Kurdish fighters have been killed in a ground assault and air attacks meant to create a “safe zone” that pushes Kurdish militias away from their border and allow the return of up to 2 million Syrian refugees.
3. Doug Jones continues to try to find a position on impeachment
- Before Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) was called out for not taking a position on the president’s impeachment, Jones said that he doesn’t “think you necessarily have to break a law” to reach the threshold for impeachment. Jones added that they’ll “see how this goes,” but he thinks it’ll “come down to an abuse of power, placing the national security at risk.”
- After Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan called on Jones to not support impeachment and properly represent Alabama voters, Jones first responded with, “We don’t have all the facts yet,” later adding that what he’s “seen so far raises legitimate concern for our national security and there appears to be evidence of abuse of power.”
2. Everyone agrees that it’s time to hold the vote
- To no one’s surprise, former Vice President Joe Biden supports impeachment, former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) said that the House needs to hold the vote so the White House can’t use it as a talking point and U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) said that Democrats need to start the impeachment process if that’s the path they want to go down, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) seems unmoved.
- As impeachment talk escalates and the White House pressures Pelosi to hold a full House vote to approve the impeachment inquiry, a new Fox News Poll shows an even higher percentage of people support President Donald Trump being impeached and removed from office, with 51% in support. Only 40% in the poll are opposed to impeachment and removal.
1. Ukrainian president says there was nothing inappropriate on his phone call with President Trump (again)
- The incident that sparked this entire impeachment conversation was a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. The media and their Democrats say Trump acted inappropriately but Zelensky says he didn’t.
- Zelensky noted, “There was no blackmail,” and added, “They blocked this money and nobody asked us [for] anything.”