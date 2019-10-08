ALGOP chair calls on Doug Jones to represent his constituents on impeachment — ‘Alabamians love President Trump’

Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan on Tuesday hosted a press conference with the Republican National Committee (RNC) to mark the start of qualifying for the state’s 2020 Republican primary, calling on U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) to side with his constituents on the potential impeachment of President Donald Trump.

In her remarks, Lathan slammed Democrats for their actions, saying the impeachment efforts are “a despicable display reminiscent of a third-world political coup – not at all what the founding fathers envisioned for our great nation, as the ballot box is the decision maker.”

Trump won over 62% of Alabama’s vote in the 2016 general election.

With this level of support in mind for the president, Lathan wants to know where Jones stands on impeachment, considering his history of opposing Trump on major pieces of legislation and confirmations. This includes Jones voting against Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and in favor of late-term abortions.

“Time and again, Senator Jones has sided with the radical Democrats in his party, whether it’s obstructing President Trump’s policies or voting against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation,” Lathan outlined.

“He is a member of the party that had a floor fight over removing the word ‘God’ from their platform,” she continued. “He embraces the party that just two months ago passed a resolution championing ‘religiously unaffiliated’ voters. He knee jerk reacted to the Brett Kavanaugh debacle and voted NO when the majority of Alabamians wanted him to cast a YES vote. He voted NO on the wall funding. Alabamians wanted a YES vote. He voted NO on ending taxpayer money to Planned Parenthood. Our state wanted a YES vote. Senator Jones’ is not voting for the majority of Alabamians, and they will not forget his deafness to their wishes next year.”

Lathan emphasized, “Alabamians love President Trump and they love a fighter! In fact, the Yellowhammer State’s support for the President is tops in the nation again and again, and for good reasons.”

The ALGOP chair encouraged Alabamians to ask Jones to unambiguously state where he stands on the “impeachment charade.”

“We are all watching and will hold him accountable if he joins his party trying to upend our constitution. Losing an election is not a reason for impeachment – a ballot box is the place to make these decisions, not in a kangaroo court of hysterics and anger,” Lathan advised.

She asked whether “Senator Jones [is] with Alabamians… or on another exhausting and wasteful chapter looking to destroying our president.”

“He certainly wasn’t with [Alabamians on] Justice Kavanaugh. Or will he stay with his group – the Squad, the Mob and his teammates of Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden? These are the folks he embraces along with their left of left platform policies… and in one of the reddest states in the nation, their platform is not Alabama,” Lathan stressed.

You can watch Lathan’s full remarks here.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn