4 hours ago

Jones on Trump: ‘Appears to be evidence of abuse of power’ — Enough to impeach

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) on Tuesday lashed out at the Alabama Republican Party after ALGOP Chairman Terry Lathan called on him to represent the majority of his constituents in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

In a statement responding to Lathan’s remarks, Jones stressed his “obligation to weigh all the facts fairly before making a decision.”

“[W]e don’t have all the facts yet,” he added.

However, immediately after cautioning against a rush to judgement, Jones may have tipped his hand on which way he is leaning on impeaching Trump.

“What I have seen so far raises legitimate concern for our national security and there appears to be evidence of abuse of power [by the president],” Jones stated.

Jones’ full statement, per CBS 42, as follows:

This is not a time for partisan rhetoric or political stunts. If this matter was not so serious, the characterization made by the Alabama Republican Party leadership would be a laughable attempt to pack as many hyper-partisan cliches as possible into a sound bite. They clearly do not want a Senator who will follow his or her oath to defend the Constitution. As a U.S. Senator, it is my obligation to weigh all the facts fairly before making a decision, and we don’t have all the facts yet. What I have seen so far raises legitimate concern for our national security and there appears to be evidence of abuse of power. I hope for the sake of our country that we can find the truth together.

This comes days after Jones told The Daily Mountain Eagle that “abuse of power” could be grounds enough for impeachment.

“I don’t think you necessarily have to break a law,” Alabama’s junior senator said of the threshold for impeaching the president. “We have such a different set of laws, whether it is federal jurisdiction, whether it is a state law or a state crime. I think it is the broader interpretation of abuse of power, whether the president has put the national security interests in jeopardy, whether he is doing something for personal gain.”

“Could that be a potential legal violation? Sure,” he continued. “But I don’t think it absolutely has to be in this case. Now, that is my interpretation. We’ll see how this goes… But ultimately, I think it will come down to an abuse of power, placing the national security at risk. Those kinds of things are very serious allegations.”

RELATED: Jones invokes ‘the name of God’ in calling for Trump impeachment inquiry

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

15 of the best pumpkin patches in Alabama

Fall is finally here!

The temps are dropping, the leaves are falling, the costumes are stocked and Hobby Lobby has all the Christmas stuff out. So, you know what that means: Get your pumpkins out, y’all!

Every year, Fall creeps up (even though I’ve been pining away for it for months) and I scramble to find fun places to spend a Saturday with the family. Well, the good news is Alabama has plenty of awesome places to visit to grab your pumpkin, pick a sunflower and provide a day of fun for all.

I decided to break down the selections into three groups (North Alabama, Central Alabama and South Alabama) to help you narrow down (or possibly expand depending on your adventurous spirit) your selections. If you have a favorite spot not on one of the lists, please reach out to us or leave it in the comments because we would love to include it.

North Alabama

The Great Pumpkin Patch – Hayden, AL

Boasting a hayride, inflatables, petting zoo, pony rides, arts & crafts, a country store and even an extreme bungee, The Great Pumpkin Patch is bound to become a favorite on your Fall To Do List! Located in Hayden, AL, just off Interstate 65, the Patch is full of fun for people of all ages.

Admission details: * See website for prices based on each activity here.
General admission: FREE

4D Family Farm

A day out with the family in Cullman has never been more fun! 4D Farm boasts some of the most unique fall-themed activities, including: a jumping pillow, cow train, pig races, corn maze, 250-foot zip line, tetherball, gemstone mining, pipe swings, toddler play area and tire mountain to name a few. With all the fun activities, you will want to plan for at least half a day at this venue to make sure you can take it all in.

Admission details:
Weekday pass: $11.95 at the gate ($9.95 with online coupon)
Weekend pass: $14.95 at the gate ($12.95 with online coupon)
* Make sure to check their website for all kinds of fun deals including a Pick Three Adventure Card option and even Season Pass.

McGee Farms – Florence, AL

Located at the tippy top corner of the state, McGee Farms offers a down-home day of fun. Pumpkin picking, barnyard bounce and the new bouncing pillow are just a few of the exciting opportunities you will find at the farm. Refreshments are one of McGee’s specialties boasting “The Kitchen” right on the property which offers chicken n’ dumplings and chicken salad.

General admission: FREE
A Tractor Drawn Wagon to Pumpkin Patch: $3

Faye Whittemore Farms – Jasper, AL

Who doesn’t want to check out a pirate playground? Aside from pumpkin picking, bounce houses and petting zoo stations, Whittemore Farms offers a super fun playground to please all the little ones. There is a concession stand on the property to keep you fed and hydrated and even face painting for those who wish to leave with a little flair.

General admission: $12.95 per person
Pumpkins: $0.40 per pound

Bennett Farms – Heflin, AL

Looking for a super fun weekend with tons of entertainment? Look no further than Bennett Farms! Offering duck races, loblolly nature trail, pipe swing, corn cribs, tire crawl, hay bale maze and scarecrow decorating, this place has a unique treat for all ages and stages. For an added bonus, they have scheduled live music for every Saturday in October. Located halfway between Birmingham and Atlanta, you could even arrange to meet up with some of your Georgia friends or family for a fun day on the farm!

General admission: $10; Children one and under: Free
Pumpkin prices range from $3 to $24

Central Alabama

Old Baker Farm – Harpersville, AL

Located in Harpersville, AL, Old Baker Farm is exactly what you envision when you daydream about taking your kids to a pumpkin patch. There are sprawling fields filled with pumpkins, sunflowers for as far as the eye can see, petting zoo stalls, corn, and even horseback rides! Old Baker Farm is 200 years old (one of the oldest working farms in the state) and has been owned by the Baker family exclusively for 100 years. They offer events throughout the year such as cotton picking, a Not-So-Scary Halloween Barn Party and even a Christmas tree farm. Make sure to add them to your holiday tradition list. You will truly feel like family each time you visit and are sure to make memories for years to come!

Admission details:
Adults and children three and up: $10
Children two and under: Free

Helena Hollow – Helena, AL

“Where the good times grow,” Helena Hollow is nestled right off the highway, where you will discover a treasure of fun for the whole family! They offer 15 different “agri-entertainment attractions” including slides, swings, bone digs, pumpkin patch, hayrides, animal petting stations and more. As one of the newest fall attractions in the state, Helena Hollow was founded in 2014 and has made quite the splash since its opening.

Admission details:
Adults and Children 3 and up $10
Children 2 and under: Free

Pumpkin Patch Express at the Heart of Dixie Railroad – Calera, AL

All aboard! Calling all Thomas the Train fans – take a beautifully scenic journey through forests of Shelby County after climbing aboard the Pumpkin Patch Express. For extra enthusiastic future train conductors, the Pumpkin Patch Express offers special tickets allowing you to ride in the caboose or the locomotive to check out all the train operating secrets! The entire experience including the train ride and pumpkin patch moment takes about 1.5 hours, so make sure to carve out a bit of your day to soak up all the fun.

Admission details:
Adults: $17
Children ages 2-11: $16
Children under 2: Free

Tuscaloosa Barnyard Petting and Fun Farm – Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Barnyard offers some of the most unique pumpkin patch experiences with their cow train and bottle feeding piggie station. Come out to pick your pumpkin and soak up the fall air. Located in Tuscaloosa, you could coordinate with a home game for a weekend of fun!

Admission details:
$15 per person includes access to all activities plus your pumpkin — Great deal!

Farmer in the Dell Pumpkin Patch – Auburn, AL

Located in Auburn, AL, the Farmer in the Dell Pumpkin Patch offers a hay bale play area, hayrides and a crop maze in addition to their fantastic pumpkin patch. This is a “you-pick” pumpkin patch, so spend the afternoon walking through the stalks to pick your prize!

Admission details:
Children and adults 6 and above: $2
Children 5 and under: Free
Pumpkins are priced by the pound

South Alabama

Paradise Pumpkin Patch – Eufaula, AL

Sure, Paradise Pumpkin Patch has pumpkins. But did you know they also have llamas and kangaroos and zebras, oh my!?! Offering one of the most robust petting zoos in the state, children are sure to enjoy the chance to pet so many different species of wild animals. There are also inflatables, hayrides and photo props throughout the property.

Admission details:
Adults and Children 2 and above: $12.50
Children under 2: Free

Dream Field Farms – Fitzpatrick, AL

If Clyde’s famous goat tower and a cow train ride aren’t enough to perk your interest, I don’t know what will. Dream Field Farms offers some incredibly fun fall activities with pumpkins to boot. Spend an afternoon running through the fields selecting your family’s favorite pumpkin and check out some of Dream Field’s unique offerings while you’re there.

Admission details:
General Admission: $12
Children 2 and Under: Free

Aplin Farms – Dothan, AL

Sure, pumpkin patches are great and all, but what have y’all got to eat? Aplin Farms has all the answers to that question, my friend. Offering hamburgers, chili dogs, BBQ sandwiches and boiled peanuts these folks take home the award for best food on the farm. Not to allow their food to take the cake, they also have train rides, a corn maze, inflatables and even pumpkin bowling – something for everyone!

Admission details:
$6 and $12 depending on how many activities you select to participate in
Children under 2: Free

Jack O’ Lantern Lane at Oaks, LLC – LaFayette, AL

Picnic areas, cornmeal grinding, homemade ice cream and gem mining are just a few of the fun activities you can expect to partake in at Jack O’ Lantern Lane! Plus, for a steal of a deal, $9 gets you a hayride and pumpkin of your choice! Can’t do much better than that.

Admission details:
$9 includes hayride and pumpkin of your choice

Magnolia Corn Maze – Summerdale, AL

Pig races, play areas, petting zoos, and hayrides are just a few of the add-ons you will enjoy alongside the famous corn maze! Take a day to explore all the fall-themed activities and make sure to check out sunflower fields while you’re there.

Admission details:
Check the website for package options ranging in price from $10 – $15

Erin Brown Hollis is Yellowhammer’s lifestyle contributor and host of Yellowhammer Podcast Network’s “Cheers to That” podcast. An author, speaker, lawyer, wife and mother of two, she invites you to grab a cup as she toasts the good in life, love and motherhood. Follow Erin on Instagram ErinBrownHollis or Twitter @ErinBrownHollis

3 hours ago

7 Things: White House won’t play the impeachment game, ALGOP challenges Doug Jones to represent Alabama, IG scope into 2016 is widening and more

7. The University of Alabama deemed racist for reasons yet to be determined

  • After confusing student protests over racial issues on campus, without a clear reason for the protests, the University of Alabama has given in and told the students they will establish an “advisory committee” that will talk about issues related to “diversity, equity and inclusion.”
  • The students are tired of not having their campus protest moment. The closest thing to reasons for this come from senior student Mikayla Wyatt’s pronouncement that “Students are just tired,” as she rattled off some tropes about not being heard and the sending of a letter to University of Alabama President Stuart Bell calling for him address the non-inclusive atmosphere on campus.

6. Apprehensions at the border are down

  • Customs and Border Protection has announced that in September they made 52,546 apprehensions at the border, which is 18% less than the 64,000 apprehensions in August and 65% less than the 144,000 apprehensions in May.
  • Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan said, “This represents the fourth month in a row of a steady decline in apprehensions,” and labeled this “an unprecedented achievement.”

5. Byrne is over impeachment

  • U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) has laid out the current impeachment efforts by the Democrats and pointed out how the latest allegations lack credibility, beginning with how U.S. Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) has lost credibility since making vague promises of a “bombshell” during the Mueller report days.
  • Byrne said that the impeachment issues due to President Donald Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine “is just the latest impeachment flavor of the week after earlier attempts fell flat.” He mentioned how the Department of Justice found no criminal behavior in the case already, and he urged, “We must stand up during tough times like these.”

4. Expel Pelosi from Congress

  • U.S. Representative Ralph Abraham (R-LA) introduced a resolution to expel House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from Congress because her “vicious crusade against our lawfully-elected President is nothing more than a politically-motivated witch hunt and it must be stopped.”
  • Since the House has a Democrat majority, there’s no chance that the resolution will actually pass, but it’s instead symbolic of how frustrated some Republicans have become with the Democrats’ relentless attempts at impeachment.

3. The IG investigation into the 2016 election is growing

  • While the NYC/DC media bubble froths over impeachment talk, the investigation into the origins of the investigation against then-presidential candidate Donald Trump seems to be growing larger, and now it includes the post-election timeframe including the appointment of a special counsel.
  • For all the talk of foreign interference in elections because President Donald Trump asked Ukraine and China to investigate corruption, missing from that larger conversation is that Attorney General William Barr and investigator John Durham traveled to Italy to talk to law enforcement officials there about the probe and have also held conversations with officials in the U.K. and Australia about the investigation.

2. Doug Jones urged to represent Alabama voters

  • During a press conference with the Republican National Committee, Alabama Republican Party Chairwoman Terry Lathan called on U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) to properly represent his constituents by not supporting impeaching President Donald Trump.
  • Lathan noted the multiple times that Jones has “sided with radical Democrats in his party, whether it’s obstructing President Trump’s policies or voting against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation,” and she went on to ask whether Jones would vote against impeachment to represent the way Alabama supports Trump. Jones replied, saying “there appears to be evidence of abuse of power [by the president].”

1. The White House won’t comply with an impeachment inquiry

  • In an eight-page letter sent to Pelosi and top Democrats, the White House explained that they won’t comply or participate in the “illegitimate and unconstitutional” impeachment inquiry. The letter also rejected the “baseless, unconstitutional efforts to overturn the democratic process.”
  • The letter stated that the press conference held by Pelosi last month wasn’t enough to begin an impeachment inquiry, and the House has failed to formally vote to open an impeachment inquiry. Pelosi has stood by her claim that there’s no “House precedent that the whole House vote before proceeding with an impeachment inquiry.”

 

4 hours ago

Byrne: ‘There are some people running in this race that are for amnesty — That’s their right but I don’t believe in that’

CULLMAN — Immigration continues to be a top issue for Republican voters interested in the early stages of the 2020 U.S. Senate GOP primary in Alabama, which was on display Tuesday night at a gathering of the Cullman County Republican Women.

Republican U.S. Senate hopeful U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) was in attendance to speak to the group about his campaign and fielded questions from attendees, one of which was about the immigration issue.

The question dealt with the prospect of an amnesty being offered to illegal immigrants in the United States. Byrne expressed his opposition and cited his years in Congress with former U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, who in 2017 left the U.S. Senate to serve as U.S. attorney general for President Donald Trump.

“I am totally opposed to amnesty for illegal aliens,” Byrne said. “You know, I do a lot of town halls in my congressional role. And it’s not unusual for me to do a town hall, get a question kind of like that and there will be a person in the back of the room and say, ‘I came here from x country, went through a long and difficult and expensive process to become a naturalized citizen. And I resent people who walked across the line and expect to be treated the same way I’m treated. So think about: As a matter of fairness to them, we shouldn’t give them amnesty. But to give them amnesty makes a travesty of our legal system. We have laws, and you’re not supposed to do that. And we’re just going to let you get away with that? Absolutely not.”

“So, I know there are some people running in this race that are for amnesty,” he continued. “That’s their right, but I don’t believe in that. My votes in the United States House of Representatives have always been very consistent about that. Jeff Sessions, when he was our U.S. Senator, was a major leader on that issue and taught me a lot about it. And I’m glad I had my years with Jeff to explain to me how this stuff works. So I am totally opposed to amnesty. I’ve already voted that way in the United States House of Representatives, and I’ll continue to vote that way in the U.S. Senate.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

5 hours ago

Rick Karle: ‘Walt Gary was a hero’ — Why can’t we all #BeLikeWalt?

As I drifted off to sleep on Sunday night, I was suddenly filled with thoughts of a hero.

He wasn’t a strapping football player, nor was he a winner of a Super Bowl, a World Series or an Olympic medal.

Instead, Walt Gary enriched the lives of Alabama football players, family and friends; and he enriched those lives with a daily smile and an attitude that we can all envy.

As I thought of the late Crimson Tide super fan, I realized that it was four months to the day that Walt had passed. He fought the fight at UAB Hospital but went to heaven on June 6 at the age of 36.

How could it be that a young man with Down syndrome was a hero?

If heroes change our lives for the better, Walt was the poster boy for the true meaning of the word — each day helping us laugh, cry and love.

It was back in the mid-1990s when Walt befriended former Bama coach Gene Stallings and become great friends with John Mark Stallings, the coach’s son.

Walt suddenly found himself being a fixture at football practice and some time ago started a routine that would make even Nick Saban smile: Each Thursday night, Walt would write down his game prediction for the upcoming game, proudly show that prediction to the players and then hand the piece of paper to Coach Saban.

The result?

Smiling coaches and players, hugs and a brief respite from a grueling week of practice.

Shortly after Walt passed, I got to thinking: Why can’t we honor Walt by being more like him?

Why can’t we love like Walt or be like Walt? For decades he brought joy to others. Why can’t we do the same?

Walt did not judge, Walt did not gossip and Walt never talked ill of anyone.

Walt loved and respected everyone he met. Walt was never without a smile and never without a hug.

Maybe Walt really was an angel. Why can’t we all be like Walt?

Social media can actually be a wonderful thing, I thought as I took to Facebook and Twitter sharing my thoughts, including the hashtag #BeLikeWalt.

A movement was born — and while Walt is no longer with us, his memory is helping a young student find success. As the #BeLikeWalt hashtag caught fire, so too did sales of Alabama t-shirts, hats and other merchandise featuring the hashtag #BeLikeWalt. All proceeds from merchandise sales go to the Walt Gary Scholarship In Special Education. The money will be used to provide a scholarship to a UA student majoring in special ed. The university impressively jumped on board by featuring the merchandise on their social media and digital platforms, and the Supe Store even constructed a beautiful display just inside the store’s doors.

The moral of this story? Walt Gary changed lives, and now it’s our turn to #BeLikeWalt.

You can purchase the powerful merchandise at the Supe Store or at SupeStore.ua.edu. You can also donate directly to the scholarship fund online at Give.ua.edu.

Walt Gary’s relationship with the Bama players and coaches was one to behold, and Walt’s mom Betsy shared Walt’s life story on our Huts and Nuts podcast.

From Walt’s special relationship with Jalen Hurts, to the surprising and funny things Walt would say, Betsy was gracious in talking about the wonderful life of her special son.

You can listen to the full interview below:

Walt Gary does not own an NBA championship ring. He’s never won The Masters, and he never ran in or won the Boston Marathon.

Yet, Walt Gary was a hero — a person who changed lives for the better.

Let’s never forget Walt’s contributions and his positive impact on others. And while we’re at it, let’s go about our day trying our very best to #BeLikeWalt.

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

15 hours ago

Steven Reed wins Montgomery mayoral race

Montgomery County Probate Judge Steven Reed will be the next mayor of Alabama’s capital city.

Reed on Tuesday overwhelmingly defeated WCOV Fox 20 owner David Woods in the Montgomery mayoral runoff election.

With all but one precinct reporting, Reed had 67% of the vote. Reed garnered 32,918 votes compared to Woods’ 16,010.

Reed will be sworn into office November 12 and become the first black mayor in Montgomery’s history.

The city will have been incorporated 200 years ago on December 3.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

