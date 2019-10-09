‘Quid Pro Joe’, Bradley Byrne and Donald Trump agree, and so does everyone else, so let’s get this impeachment hearing underway
Former Vice President Joe Biden is in trouble.
Elizabeth Warren has passed him in the latest average of national polls. She is the frontrunner now, not him.
Sen. Warren has taken the lead in overall polling for the 2020 Democratic presidential field, according to the latest RealClearPolitics aggregate of polling data. https://t.co/v5OjnXRBOx
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 9, 2019
As Democrats are trying to take down the current president, Biden’s previous dealings are coming into the limelight.
Did he attempt to force Ukrainian officials to fire a prosecutor or the United States would withhold funding?
The media says, “No.”
Facebook denied a request from @JoeBiden's campaign to take down a video ad by President Trump's reelection campaign that falsely accuses the former vice president of corruption for his role in Ukraine policy during the Obama administration. https://t.co/iqhlOrxZz5
— Sarah Mucha (@sarahmucha) October 9, 2019
Biden’s words say, “Yes.”
MUST WATCH: Here's Joe Biden in 2018 bragging about using his power to hold up $1 BILLION in U.S. loans unless Ukraine fired the prosecutor investigating Burisma – a corrupt Ukrainian oil company paying his son $50,000 a month.
Biden needs to explain his conflict of interest! pic.twitter.com/bDhaKjFNZN
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 25, 2019
So, Biden is desperate. Now, he wants his potential opponent tarnished with the stain of impeachment.
Democrat Joe Biden says Donald Trump must be impeached. https://t.co/F5SuzG04Zv pic.twitter.com/vl8hiNj7Sy
— Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) October 9, 2019
But it’s not just “Quid Pro Joe.” His fellow 2020 “contender” and former Congressman Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke (D-TX) wants Trump impeached, too.
Beto O’Rourke: House Should Formally Vote to Open Impeachment Inquiry to 'Remove That' as WH Talking Point https://t.co/pI0tyYg2sd
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 9, 2019
U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) appeared on WVNN in Huntsville on Wednesday to discuss the matter.
He said if Democrats want to go down this impeachment path they should do so at their own peril, but they should actually hold the vote to start the official process. Byrne argued on “The Dale Jackson Show” that this isn’t happening because the polling in moderate districts is not good for Democrats in the House.
This follows U.S. Representative Mo Brooks’ (R-Huntsville) appearance on “Guerrilla Politics” where he stated the way the Democrats are going with an impeachment right now is illegitimate. He added if they want to go down this path they should actually hold a vote so Republicans can participate.
But here’s the kicker to all of this: The president of the United States apparently wants to force House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to hold an actual vote authorizing an official impeachment inquiry.
BREAKING: White House notifies House that Trump administration will not participate in impeachment probe, which it calls “illegitimate.” https://t.co/uLkLPYBWcU
— The Associated Press (@AP) October 8, 2019
That means if they do an official inquiry, the White House will be more willing to participate. Whether that is true or not remains to be seen.
So, the media, the people, the leading presidential candidate, also ran presidential candidates, members of Congress from Alabama and the president of the United States himself all have signaled that they want impeachment?
Good. I’m glad we can all agree. Now, let’s have the vote and get these hearings underway.
Let’s have witness called from all sides, let’s give Republicans and Democrats the opportunity to ask questions of the witnesses being brought before Congress, let’s do it on TV and let’s give the American people the entire picture of what is happening here.
The current coverage of impeachment is solely being dictated by the accusations of partisan Democrats alone. The media and their Democrats want to keep this game rigged and out of sight of the American people.
Those who oppose voting on a formal start to impeachment hearings right now while they rush towards cameras to make accusations are showing America who they are and we should take their word for it.
