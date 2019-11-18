7 Things: Impeachment week two begins, Sessions goes after Jones, Alabama Democrats keep fighting and more …
7. Trump’s health questioned
- The president of the United States’ health is always a serious concern, so when President Donald Trump made an unplanned stop at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, many were concerned about the reason for the visit. However, Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary, stated, “The president remains healthy and energetic without complaints, as demonstrated by his repeated vigorous rally performances in front of thousands of Americans several times a week.”
- Rumors about the health of a candidate, a politician or a public figure pop up whenever something like this happens, so the argument that this was the first part of a yearly physical is being met with reasonable skepticism.
6. Bloomberg is apologizing for the good stuff he did as mayor
- Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is now apologizing for his “stop and frisk” policy that was very controversial at the time and was later removed. He said that “far too many innocent people” were affected by the policy.
- Bloomberg also added, “I got something wrong. I got something important really wrong.” While he has filed presidential primary paperwork in Arkansas and Alabama, Bloomberg is yet to formally announce his 2020 presidential campaign.
5. Pete Buttigieg is up in Iowa
- The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is currently leading in the polls in Iowa over a former vice president, a handful of United States senators, a couple of billionaires and others with a quarter of the vote.
- A poll from CNN and the Des Moines Register is the first poll to have Buttigieg as a frontrunner outside of the margin of error and continues the trend that sees him gaining support among potential Democratic voters.
4. Meeting today about prison reform
- The “Why Prison Reform Should Matter to All Alabamians” meeting is planned for Monday to discuss marijuana laws, human rights issues in prisons, civil asset forfeiture, school-to-prison and predatory lending reform. Some of the guests attending will be State Representative Merika Coleman (D-Birmingham), journalist Beth Shelburne, Alabama Appleseed executive director Carla Crowder and attorney Donna Smalley.
- On the Facebook event page, it says that “Alabama’s criminal justice system will be the top priority for the 2020 Legislature.” It goes on to warn that if voices that support reform aren’t heard, “we are at risk of perpetuating the wasteful, racially-biased and inhumane system of mass incarceration that has left a stain upon our state and done doing nothing to make us safer.”
3. Worley really won’t give up this fight
- Nancy Worley was replaced as the chair of the Alabama State Democratic Party, and now she’s trying to rally more people to support her in her legal battle against the “splinter group” in the state party and the Democratic National Committee.
- Worley held a meeting on Saturday to gain more financial support, and after the meeting, Worley said, “If the other group wants to be the federal party, they make the choice to be the federal party.”
2. Jeff Sessions looks past his opponents to Doug Jones
- While attending the Madison County Republican Men’s Club, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke and took aim at U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL), pointing out that he doesn’t think Jones represents Alabama’s “real interests.”
- Sessions said that Jones shouldn’t be the one who “represents Alabama in the United States Senate,” and that Jones “is a total advocate for activist judges.” Sessions went on to point out that Jones isn’t doing enough to “stand up” against how “the Democratic Party is taking this country down the exact wrong path.”
1. Week one was a bust for impeachment, now we move to week two
- While there were some public hearings last week on impeachment, the secret closed-door meetings continued as well with Republicans emerging and saying Democrats have a “deader case” after Saturday’s testimony.
- Week one was expected to bring bombshells, but it appears no one in the U.S. Senate was moved and the American people and the stock market seem to be shrugging this off as well.