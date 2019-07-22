7 Things: Russia nonsense back in the news, Alabama Dem leader says everyone is racist, Moore says it isn’t 2017 and more …
7. Apparently, this is MAGA country, too
- State Representative Erica Thomas (D-GA) is nine months pregnant and posted a video on Facebook, claiming that a white man harassed her at a grocery store and told her, “You lazy son of a bitch, you need to go back where you came from.” She has since walked back some of her claims.
- Thomas was actually on the local news and had a chance to confront the man she accused of harassment, liberal Cuban-American Eric Sparks. He has said that he did call her out on having too many items in the express lane, but denies tell her, “[G]o back where you came from.” He’s also said he’s a Democrat and that this is a stunt being done for political gain.
6. Bernie Sanders is realizing how unrealistic $15 per hour is
- U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is a strong supporter of a $15 per hour minimum wage, and while he promised those working for his campaign $15 minimum wage, his campaign will now be limiting workers’ hours to afford the expensive wage.
- The Washington Post released a report last week that said some of the campaign workers have been lobbying for higher wages since they’re only making $13 per hour, so in response to workers, campaign manager Faiz Shakir said that they will be “limiting hours so no employee is receiving less than $15 for any hours worked.”
5. There was an attempt by illegal aliens to swarm a border station
- A “group of individuals” attempted to rush port of entry in a series of three waves meant to overwhelm the Customs and Border Protection agents on duty and gain entry into the United States, but you won’t hear much about this in the mainstream media.
- The group was made up of 47 individuals who ignored commands to stop as they rushed the temporary barricades. Border agents were assaulted in an incident that resulted in 16 illegal aliens being taken into custody by the United States. Mexican officials took the rest before the entry port was shutdown.
4. Tuberville is still loving Trump
- Former Auburn football coach and 2020 U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville spoke at a meeting of the Young Republicans of Northeast Alabama where he continued to stand by Trump’s side and display how much he supports Trump.
- During the meeting, he also focused attention on “The Squad” of four progressive congresswomen and said, “It really tees me off – I hear these kids on television – kids in Congress trying to talk bad about our country. Donald Trump is exactly right: If you don’t love it, go back to where you want to go.” Later in his speech, Tuberville also said that he’s a politician’s “worst nightmare” and he isn’t going to be “politically correct.”
3. This race is going to be different
- On WVNN’s “Politics and Moore,” former Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore said he is confident that this U.S. Senate race is going to be different and not as “vicious” because it’s not a special election and there “are hundreds of races going on across the country.” Moore also mentioned how Democrats like Reid Hoffman and George Soros attempted to stop his candidacy during the special election.
- Moore is correct. There are a lot of other races going on that take attention away from the Senate race in Alabama, but this race may also not be as vicious for Moore because there are several other strong candidates still in the race that have taken the spotlight, such as U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope), former football coach Tommy Tuberville and Secretary of State John Merrill.
2. The head of the Alabama Democrats sounds like a conspiracy theorist
- The barely relevant Alabama Democratic Party chairwoman Nancy Worley appeared on Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” where she declared that not only is the president racist, so are many Alabamians, and, basically, “we all” are a little racist.
- Worley also took the senator from her own party, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) to task for meddling in Alabama Democratic Party issues by pointing out that he ran for her seat and lost. She strangely wondered if Republicans were behind the struggles within the leadership of her party.
1. Trump is “guilty” regardless of the facts
- On Sunday, U.S. Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) appeared on “Fox News Sunday” where he said that the Mueller report provides evidence that President Trump “is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors.”
- Nadler and Democrats can gnash their teeth on this issue as much as they want to and bring special counsel Robert Mueller before them to talk all day, but it won’t change the fact that there was no proof of the Trump campaign colluding with the Russians.