Tua Tagovailoa scheduled for hip surgery on Monday — ‘God always has a plan’

University of Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now set to have hip surgery on Monday, with “a full recovery” still projected.

Dr. Lyle Cain, the Crimson Tide’s team orthopedic surgeon from Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Clinic at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham, released a statement Sunday evening with the update.

“For the past 24 hours our medical team has consulted with multiple orthopedic experts across the country, who specialize in hip injuries and surgeries,” Cain outlined. “Based on that research, Tua is being flown to Houston tonight to be evaluated and is scheduled to have hip surgery Monday.”

“As previously stated, we anticipate a full recovery. The main focus has been, and will remain, on Tua, his family, and making sure we are providing them the best medical care possible,” he concluded.

This comes after Cain on Saturday stated, “Tua Tagovailoa sustained a right hip dislocation that was immediately reduced at the stadium. He is undergoing further testing to determine the best course of treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery but will miss the remainder of the season.”

Tagovailoa has been at St. Vincent’s since being airlifted there from Starkville, MS — the location of the Tide’s contest against Mississippi State in which he was injured near the end of the first half.

Pictures have been posted to social media on Sunday showing teammates visiting Tagovailoa in the hospital.

Tagovailoa retweeted former Bama running back Shaun Alexander, who said, “My confidence in life is not in my gifts, abilities, awards or accomplishments. My confidence comes from my faith in Jesus. His plan is perfect. Every part of the plan is PERFECT. Love you Tuaman. Walk through this like you was built to. Finish the Game. A legend is being made.”

Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes! God always has a plan 🙏🏽 — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) November 17, 2019

With a nod to his Hawaiian roots, Tagovailoa posted a picture on Instagram showing himself smiling while surrounded by teammates.

“OHANA means FAMILY, and FAMILY means no one gets left behind,” he said in the caption.

