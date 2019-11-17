Jeff Sessions takes aim at Doug Jones in Huntsville early campaign stump speech
HUNTSVILLE — Saturday during the monthly meeting of the Madison County Republican Men’s Club, GOP voters got one of the first looks at former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on the campaign trail.
Sessions, a latecomer to the Republican field, had made a number of Fox News Channel appearances in the very early stages of his campaign. It now appears the veteran Alabama politician is transitioning from his rollout to hitting the ground around the state with a March 3, 2020 primary looming.
Sessions’ Huntsville appearance was once again vintage Sessions, touching on the hallmark issues of immigration, trade and foreign policy. He did not mention any of his GOP primary opponents by name, two of which, former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs), were in attendance. However, he did go on offense against incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook).
With roughly a few hundred in attendance, Sessions criticized the Democrat successor of the seat he held for two decades for not representing the “real interests” of Alabama.
“The other thing a United States Senator has to do is represent the real interests of the people of this state and defend them against people who have different agendas for them,” he said. “It cannot be that Doug Jones represents Alabama in the United States Senate. This is not thinkable. We have got to have a victory in this race. He is a total advocate for activist judges. It is not the kind of senator that we need to have.
Sessions also dinged Jones for not doing enough to prevent the Democratic Party’s push toward left-wing values concerning the courts, specifically referring to the 2018 confirmation of Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the high court last year.
“The radical left and the Democratic Party is taking this country down the exact wrong path,” Sessions said. “Is Doug Jones doing anything to stand up for that? Not one I will tell you.”
