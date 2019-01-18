‘The sanctity of human life is immeasurable’: Byrne reaffirms pro-life commitment in support for March for Life

As the annual March for Life took place in Washington, D.C. on Friday, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) reaffirmed his vocal support for pro-life policies and legislation in the 116th Congress, including calling for the defunding of Planned Parenthood, permanently ending taxpayer funding of abortions and overturning Roe v. Wade.

In a press release, Byrne emphasized his long-standing commitment to pro-life efforts. As a potential 2020 Republican challenger, this marks a stark contrast to Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).

Byrne said, “The sanctity of human life is immeasurable.”

“Since I have been in Congress, I have consistently stood up for the unborn, and I continue to stand up for life,” Byrne continued. “I am proud hundreds of Alabamians, most of them young people, are in our nation’s capital today to stand up for life as part of the March for Life. Those who support pro-life causes support American values, allowing all the opportunity for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

“Since the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, nearly 61 million abortions have been carried out in the United States. That is absolutely unacceptable. I remain dedicated to doing everything I can to ensure we defund Planned Parenthood, permanently end taxpayer funding of abortion, overturn Roe, and ensure all lives are protected,” the congressman added.

Byrne has already taken several pro-life legislative actions in 2019, including:

Re-joined the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus;

Sponsored H.R. 369 –the Defund Planned Parenthood Act of 2019, which would place a one-year moratorium on federal funding to Planned Parenthood and increase funding to community healthcare centers that do not perform abortions but provide more comprehensive care;

Sponsored H.R. 490 –Heart Beat Protection Act, which bans abortion after a detectible heartbeat;

Sponsored H.R. 616 – the Life at Conception Act, which defines that human life begins at conception;

Sponsored the Prenatal Nondiscrimination Act (PRENDA), which prohibits sex-selective abortions while protecting women upon whom sex-selective abortions have been performed;

Signed a letter to President Trump asking him to veto any funding bill that weakens pro-life protections and any bill that weakens federal policy on abortion.

I’m heartened by those who stand up for the lives of unborn children. I stand with them in the belief that the right to life is sacred and that life must be protected from its earliest stages. #ProLife #StandForLife pic.twitter.com/71A9uAo5yd — Gary Palmer (@USRepGaryPalmer) January 18, 2019

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn