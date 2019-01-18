Sign up for Our Newsletter

Alabama breaks two Department of Labor records / News
Gary Palmer: 'The right to life is sacred' / News
'The sanctity of human life is immeasurable': Byrne reaffirms pro-life commitment in support for March for Life / News
How Jalen Hurts helped teach one young Bama fan sportsmanship / Faith & Culture
7 Things: Report claims Trump told Michael Cohen to lie, Trump and Pelosi fight, Alabama lawmakers want the State of the Union to go on and more … / Analysis
Doug Jones votes against banning federal funding of abortions, Shelby votes to ban / News
Gordon mayor convicted of voter fraud, removed from office / News
Newly installed Alabama chief justice names a director of courts / News
State Sen. Shay Shelnutt: 'Maxine Waters needs to leave Alabama banks alone' / News
Brooks is right — Trump could do the State of the Union in the Senate chamber, but there's a better location / Opinion
Rogers: Missile Defense Review 'vital' to national defense / News
Marsh donates to border wall construction fund / News
Brooks urges State of the Union be held in Senate chamber / National Politics
Ainsworth names Jess Skaggs deputy chief of staff / News
Doug Jones parts with Pelosi on Trump-SOTU postponement: 'I don't like that idea' / News
BioHorizons announces $2M expansion, 60 new jobs / News
Former Alabama lawmaker pleads guilty in health fraud case / News
Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February / Sponsored
Hearing set for suspect in Alabama mall shooting / News
State Sen. Gerald Allen: 'I certainly expect' Alabama Memorial Preservation Act ruling to be overturned by the Alabama Supreme Court / News
As the annual March for Life took place in Washington, D.C. on Friday, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) reaffirmed his vocal support for pro-life policies and legislation in the 116th Congress, including calling for the defunding of Planned Parenthood, permanently ending taxpayer funding of abortions and overturning Roe v. Wade.

In a press release, Byrne emphasized his long-standing commitment to pro-life efforts. As a potential 2020 Republican challenger, this marks a stark contrast to Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).

Byrne said, “The sanctity of human life is immeasurable.”

“Since I have been in Congress, I have consistently stood up for the unborn, and I continue to stand up for life,” Byrne continued. “I am proud hundreds of Alabamians, most of them young people, are in our nation’s capital today to stand up for life as part of the March for Life. Those who support pro-life causes support American values, allowing all the opportunity for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

“Since the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, nearly 61 million abortions have been carried out in the United States. That is absolutely unacceptable. I remain dedicated to doing everything I can to ensure we defund Planned Parenthood, permanently end taxpayer funding of abortion, overturn Roe, and ensure all lives are protected,” the congressman added.

Byrne has already taken several pro-life legislative actions in 2019, including:

  • Re-joined the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus;
  • Sponsored H.R. 369 –the Defund Planned Parenthood Act of 2019, which would place a one-year moratorium on federal funding to Planned Parenthood and increase funding to community healthcare centers that do not perform abortions but provide more comprehensive care;
  • Sponsored H.R. 490 –Heart Beat Protection Act, which bans abortion after a detectible heartbeat;
  • Sponsored H.R. 616 – the Life at Conception Act, which defines that human life begins at conception;
  • Sponsored the Prenatal Nondiscrimination Act (PRENDA), which prohibits sex-selective abortions while protecting women upon whom sex-selective abortions have been performed;
  • Signed a letter to President Trump asking him to veto any funding bill that weakens pro-life protections and any bill that weakens federal policy on abortion.

RELATED: Roby: ‘I won’t stop fighting until our laws and policies protect life at every stage’

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Friday, Governor Kay Ivey announced that the state of Alabama had broken two of its Department of Labor records.

According to the Alabama Department of Labor, Alabama had the highest average weekly earnings ever from December 2017 to December 2018. Total private average weekly earnings were $857.77 in December 2018, up $46.41 from December 2017.

Ivey shared her excitement on social media and also announced that Alabama had reached the largest over-the-year percentage growth on record.

“We reached the largest over-the-year percentage growth on record at 2.2%, representing an increase of 44,300 jobs, as well as the highest average weekly earnings ever,” Ivey wrote on Facebook.

Alabama State Senate President Pro Tempore Del Marsh (R-Anniston) also reacted to the news of accelerated Alabama job growth with excitement.

“It is great to see that Alabama is outpacing the nation and breaking records for job growth. This has been one of the top priorities of the GOP Legislature over the past several years,” Marsh said in a statement to Yellowhammer News. “From passing the largest tax cut in a decade to enacting responsible balanced budgeting that forced the state to live within its means, Alabama is proof that conservative pro-growth policies work. I look forward to continuing to make Alabama one of the best places in the world to do business.”

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

With the annual March for Life taking place in the nation’s capital on Friday, Congressman Palmer (AL-6) welcomed many of his constituents arriving in Washington, D.C. to show Alabama’s support for pro-life efforts.

“I am heartened and greatly encouraged to know that many of my constituents came to Washington to peacefully stand up for the lives of unborn children,” Palmer said in a statement. “I stand with them in the belief that the right to life is sacred and that life must be protected from its earliest stages.”

The congressman also reaffirmed his opposition to the January 22, 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Palmer added, “The Supreme Court’s 1973 ruling in favor of abortion must continue to be challenged if we are to adhere to our nation’s founding principles. The Declaration of Independence states that each person has the ‘unalienable rights’ of ‘life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.’ Life is the first and most basic right that makes all other rights possible. It is the prerequisite.”

“I’m grateful for those who have fought for the rights of the unborn since 1973, including so many from the Sixth District who have added their voices to the cause,” he concluded.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

He might have been tripped up by the word “resemble” in finishing second in his school spelling bee, but one eight-year-old University of Alabama football fan followed the example of the school’s former quarterback Jalen Hurts to still act like a champion.

As Fox Sports Radio’s Clay Travis shared on Twitter, his son came up just short of winning the competition. However, it was what the boy did after losing that really created a special moment.

Following the conclusion of the spelling bee, Travis’ son “immediately congratulated the kid who won.”

Then, Travis advised, “I told him I was proud of the sportsmanship and asked him where he had learned that lesson.”

His son responded, “That’s what [Jalen Hurts] would have done dad.”

The tweet has gained a lot of attention from the Crimson Tide faithful, posted the day after Hurts announced his decision to transfer to the University of Oklahoma for his final year of eligibility.

“So props to [Jalen Hurts] on example [sic] he’s set for a ton of young kids all over the country he’ll never meet and good luck at Oklahoma,” Travis added.

While Travis was clearly proud of his son’s actions, it would seem that this “powerful” moment touched Hurts, too. The star player took to Twitter to share his reaction.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7. Both sides of the aisle prefer their side dig in and give little on the government shutdown

— Republicans now favor a wall by 16 points more than they did May of 2016, while 63 percent think it is unacceptable to end the shutdown without some wall funding.

— Democrats remain opposed to a wall with only six percent in favor, while 84 percent oppose ending the shutdown by funding the wall.

6. The Treasury secretary is floating the idea that it is time to kill some or all tariffs

— Secretary Steven Mnuchin wants to scale back the tariffs on Chinese imports to pull China back to the negotiating table and give a boost to markets rattled by trade tariffs.

— If Mnuchin is successful in ending tariffs, Wall Street is expected to react positively to the development because the market jumped on the speculation.

5. Voter fraud is real — an Alabama mayor did it and is now going to jail 

— The mayor of Gordon, Alabama, was convicted Wednesday of unlawfully falsifying ballots when he was elected in 2016, an election he won by 16 votes.

— Elbert Melton was arrested for absentee ballot fraud. He also was charged with stealing $1,700 that belonged to the town.

4. President Donald Trump unveils new defensive missile defenseDemocrats don’t like it 

— During a speech at the Pentagon, Trump said the U.S. would have an unrivaled missile defense system to protect against increasingly harder to detect missiles. He outlined, “Our goal is simple: to ensure that we can detect and destroy any missile launched against the United States — anywhere, anytime, anyplace.”

— Despite fears that Trump is a Russian asset, or otherwise compromised, Democrats like Rep. Adam Smith  (D-WA) were “gravely concerned” that Trump was preparing to create the program that would antagonize Russia.

3. Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) and Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) push back on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s State of the Union gambit 

— After calling Pelosi out for what he called a “hyper-partisan and shameless” move, Brooks implored Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to invite him to deliver it in the Senate chamber.

— Pelosi asked the president to delay the SOTU, and Jones made it clear this was a petty and silly move by calling it a “sideshow.” He added, “We have to go ahead and go forward with those things that we can go forward with.”

2. Trump and Pelosi flex their muscles at each other on day 28 of the partial government shutdown

— After Pelosi went after the SOTU, President Trump waited until she was headed towards a fueled and prepped 757 for a Congressional junket and he pulled the plug, forcing the delegation to exit their busses and head home.

— Trump handwrote Pelosi a letter that included, “Due to the Shutdown, I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan has been postponed.” He concluded, “Obviously, if you would like to make your journey by flying commercial, that would certainly be your prerogative.”

1. Bombshell report claims President Donald Trump instructed his “fixer” to lie to Congress, which would be a crime

— The allegation is the first real “evidence” that the president himself attempted to obstruct justice and special counsel investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election by instructing Michael Cohen to lie.

— The story claims there is evidence that this happened including, multiple witnesses from the Trump organization, internal e-mails. text messages and “cache of other documents.”

On Thursday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) joined his Democratic colleagues in blocking the “No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act,” and then potential Republican challengers to Jones’ reelection in 2020 slammed his pro-abortion vote.

The bill, which would permanently stop federal funding for abortions, was brought to the floor by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on the day before the annual March for Life was set to take place in Washington, D.C. A vote to open debate on the bill failed 48-47, with Senators Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) breaking with their party to vote against the measure while Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) voted with Republicans.

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) is a cosponsor of the bill and voted “yes” on advancing to debate.

In a tweet, Shelby said he was “[p]roud to support” the bill.

“Americans’ hard-earned taxpayer dollars shouldn’t be used to fund abortions & this bill would permanently prohibit that. Let’s work together to pass legislation that protects & defends life,” Shelby added.

On the other hand, Jones voted with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), continuing his pro-abortion voting record in the Senate. With a tough reelection battle coming up, Jones was immediately faced with criticism over his latest move.

In a press release, Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1) said, “Today, Senate Democrats blocked a bill that would permanently end taxpayer funding of abortion. I was especially disappointed that one of the votes against the pro-life bill came from Doug Jones, one of Alabama’s senators. Standing up for the unborn and opposing abortion is a core Alabama value, and today’s vote shows the urgent need for more pro-life Senators.”

“This vote was especially notable as thousands of people from across the country, including hundreds from Alabama, will march in the streets of Washington, D.C. tomorrow in support of life,” Byrne added. “As long as I am able to represent the people of Alabama, I will always fight for those who can’t fight for themselves and be a leader for pro-life policies.”

State Auditor Jim Zeigler released a statement saying that “the abortion vote shows again that Doug Jones does not represent the people of Alabama. Jones is for abortion up to the moment of birth. Alabama people are pro-life.”

The bill also would have banned Obamacare subsidies for insurance plans that cover abortion and addressed subsidies to groups like Planned Parenthood indirectly supporting their abortion practices.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

