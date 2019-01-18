How Jalen Hurts helped teach one young Bama fan sportsmanship

He might have been tripped up by the word “resemble” in finishing second in his school spelling bee, but one eight-year-old University of Alabama football fan followed the example of the school’s former quarterback Jalen Hurts to still act like a champion.

As Fox Sports Radio’s Clay Travis shared on Twitter, his son came up just short of winning the competition. However, it was what the boy did after losing that really created a special moment.

Following the conclusion of the spelling bee, Travis’ son “immediately congratulated the kid who won.”

Then, Travis advised, “I told him I was proud of the sportsmanship and asked him where he had learned that lesson.”

His son responded, “That’s what [Jalen Hurts] would have done dad.”

The tweet has gained a lot of attention from the Crimson Tide faithful, posted the day after Hurts announced his decision to transfer to the University of Oklahoma for his final year of eligibility.

“So props to [Jalen Hurts] on example [sic] he’s set for a ton of young kids all over the country he’ll never meet and good luck at Oklahoma,” Travis added.

While Travis was clearly proud of his son’s actions, it would seem that this “powerful” moment touched Hurts, too. The star player took to Twitter to share his reaction.

WOW. Little things like this mean so much to me. Know that they are always watching . That’s powerful! ❤️ https://t.co/vJXb9IorW2 — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) January 18, 2019

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn