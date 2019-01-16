Roby: ‘I won’t stop fighting until our laws and policies protect life at every stage’

Representative Martha Roby (AL-2) spoke on the House floor Wednesday to commemorate the 2019 March for Life, which will take place in Washington, D.C. this Friday.

In her speech, Roby thanked and encouraged march participants and paid tribute to the unborn lives lost by abortion in the 45 years following the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

“Our pro-life momentum is strong, especially during this time each year, but our work is far from being complete. I won’t stop fighting until our laws and policies protect life at every stage,” she emphasized.

The full text of Roby’s remarks as prepared follows:

Mr. Speaker, 45 years ago this month, the Supreme Court of the United States offered its infamous Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion on demand in this country. While many abortion activists celebrate this anniversary as a victory for so-called “women’s health,” it represents a particularly somber occasion for those of us who advocate for life. Since that 1973 ruling, more than 60 million unborn children in this country have had their lives terminated by abortion. To say this is a tragedy is an understatement. Mr. Speaker, it is no secret that I am unapologetically pro-life. I believe life begins at conception and that we should work harder to build a culture that values life at every stage. While not everyone shares my convictions about life or on certain policies surrounding rights of unborn children, our pro-life momentum is still strong. This Friday, thousands of Americans will gather just outside this building on the National Mall to participate in this year’s March for Life, an annual event where the pro-life community comes together to advocate for the lives and rights of unborn children. Some of the activists gathered here on Friday will have traveled from Alabama’s Second District, as far as 900 miles, to stand up for life. So, Mr. Speaker, I want to take this opportunity to send a message to the thousands of pro-life marchers, especially those from Southeast Alabama I have the privilege of representing in Congress: Thank you for your dedication to this most worthy cause.

It is our responsibility to speak out for those who cannot yet speak for themselves. I am deeply grateful for your commitment to this incredibly important duty, and I, along with my pro-life colleagues here in Congress, stand with you. My promise to you is that I will continue to use this platform that I have been given to be a vocal advocate for the unborn. I will continue to join you in defending the defenseless. Our momentum is strong, especially during this time each year, but our work is far from being complete. I won’t stop fighting until our laws and policies protect life at every stage, and I hope you won’t either. Thank you, Mr. Speaker. I yield back.

The 2019 March for Life schedule of events is available here.

