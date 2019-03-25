Terri Sewell’s reaction to the Mueller news ‘poses more questions than it answers’
Representative Terri Sewell’s (D-Birmingham) reaction to the Mueller report’s findings is almost incomprehensible.
Sewell’s official statement is filled with provably false notions and silly assertions.
“Attorney General Barr’s letter to Congress provides only a glimpse at Special Counsel Mueller’s investigative findings and poses more questions than it answers,” said Sewell.
What questions did it create? Name one.
The report clearly answers two questions:
-
- Was there Russian collusion? No. The report states, “The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.”
- Did Trump criminally obstruct justice? The report states, “For each of the relevant actions investigated, the report sets out evidence on both sides of the question and leaves unresolved what the Special Counsel views as ‘difficult issues’ of law and fact concerning whether the President’s actions and intent could be viewed as obstruction.” No charges, no conviction and no criminal obstruction.
“There are no winners and losers in the Special Counsel’s report,” Sewell stated.
But is that true? Obviously not.
Attorney General William Barr’s letter to the media and Congress clearly give President Trump a giant victory when it says there is no evidence of collusion. That, for those with short and long-term memories, was the main argument made by the media and their Democrats. They have also claimed the president obstructed justice, which the report also dismisses out of hand by declaring there was not enough evidence to indict, which means there was not enough evidence to convict.
This cannot be overstated. Not enough evidence to indict or convict is clearly a victory here for the president.
We all can agree that an indictment of any kind would have been a loss, right? Of course.
Allow me to post a picture that even Sewell and her staff will understand that fully explains the Barr letter about the Mueller report:
Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN