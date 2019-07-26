Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Alabama officials react to Roby retiring from Congress
Merrill: Alabama's voting system secure
Martha Roby not seeking reelection in 2020
Ivey ceremonially signs four key education bills
Report: Pit bulls maul 29 cats at Dothan Animal Shelter
On this day in Alabama history: Sparkman named Adlai Stevenson's running mate
Tuscaloosa's first African-American police chief to retire
Doug Jones: $125 million INFRA grant for Mobile Bay Bridge 'a first step'; 'A $90-a-month toll is just not feasible'
'Led by Jesus': Story of Alabama Chick-fil-A employee praying over customer goes national
7 Things: Ivey talks Mobile Bay bridge, Byrne targets sanctuary cities, Biden ready to come out swinging and more …
Tuberville on new Mobile Bay Bridge dilemma: 'It's all bureaucratic stuff — People are tired of it'
Alabama U.S. House delegation split on debt deal
Alabama rocket CEO and former Air Force leader warn of fierce competition for space
Kentucky House of Representatives passes resolution urging its AG to join Alabama's U.S. Census lawsuit
Congressmen Bradley Byrne, Ted Budd introduce Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act
Cheers to That Episode 10: Date night, done right (part two)
Ivey on Mobile Bay bridge project: 'We must continue working together to creatively find solutions'
Alabama Farmers Federation president: 'We encourage continued talks to reach a trade deal with China'
The FAIR Tax is a complicated mess with no chance of passing
State Rep. Ball: One less thing
1 hour ago

Merrill: Alabama’s voting system secure

Every few weeks, the media and their Democrats declare that they are about to get President Donald Trump for collusion with the Russians, and every few weeks, they come up empty.

This time it was former special counsel Robert Mueller’s appearance on Capitol Hill that was going to seal the deal — it didn’t.

So in their insatiable thirst to find anything, we are now in the middle of a firestorm about the Russians attempting to meddle in all 50 states, which something we all knew. What did they accomplish? Not much, especially in Alabama.

During a radio interview on WVNN’s “The Dale Jackson Show,” Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill reacted to this narrative by reiterating that the Russians attempted to play in Alabama but to no effect.

Merrill noted Alabama and other states were targeted, but “no breach occurred in our state.”

He also noted that the most important thing to know is there was an attempt, and they failed.

Merrill stated, “That’s no different than someone saying there were some people came to our house and tried to rob us but our security system kept them away and they ran off and that’s what we saw on the video camera.”

Proud of the state of Alabama’s election security, the secretary of state punctuated his statement with a hearty “Roll tide.”

My takeaway:

This is all very simple. The system works, the Russians did not swing the election or change a single vote and all of this is just more sour grapes about the 2016 election.

It is time we all get over 2016 and move on.

Listen:

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

15 mins ago

Alabama officials react to Roby retiring from Congress

Many of Alabama’s elected officials are commending the service of U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02) after she announced on Friday that she will not seek reelection to a sixth term in 2020.

The first to offer words of praise for Roby was Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL), the dean of Alabama’s D.C. delegation and the state’s longest serving U.S. Senator in history.

“Martha Roby has done a great job representing AL’s 2nd Congressional district over the last 8 years. She began as an intern in my office & went on to be instrumental in helping our veterans, bringing the F-35 to Montgomery, & many other significant wins. I wish her all the best,” Shelby tweeted.

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Governor Kay Ivey (R-AL) said, “I have the utmost respect for Representative Roby and thank her for her exceptional service.”

“Representative Roby is an outstanding leader, a strong voice for Alabama, a trailblazer for women and a terrific mother,” the governor emphasized. “During her five terms in Congress, she has fiercely advocated for our state and nation.”

Ivey outlined, “In no time, she has climbed the seniority ladder on Capitol Hill and has earned important committee assignments and added responsibilities in a relatively brief time. Her leadership in helping Montgomery land the F-35 program will leave a lasting legacy on our state and nation. All that said, Martha and Riley have made tremendous sacrifices with a young family and the time away from home that her work demands.”

“We owe her a debt of gratitude for a job well done, and I have no doubt that she will continue to look for ways to help make Alabama an even better place to call home,” the governor concluded.

Rep. Robert Aderholt (AL-04) released a statement to Yellowhammer News, saying, “We are all saddened to hear about Martha’s decision to not seek re-election.”

“She has always done an excellent job speaking up for those she represents and I have enjoyed working with her,” he continued. “However, we look forward to her continued service in this Congress and wish her all the very best in the next chapter of her life.”

In a statement to Yellowhammer News, Rep. Mo Brooks (AL-05) said, “Martha Roby and I were elected together in the Class of 2010. Her cheerfulness, integrity, and intellect will be sorely miss in DC.”

Roby also received bipartisan acclaim.

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) even chimed in.

Roby’s announcement on Friday came on her birthday.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Martha Roby not seeking reelection in 2020

Representative Martha Roby (AL-02) on Friday announced that she will not seek reelection to a sixth congressional term in 2020.

Roby, first elected in 2010, currently serves as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommitee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet. She is also a member of the influential House Appropriations Committee, serving on its subcommittees related to the military, science, commerce and justice.

Known as a stalwart champion for Fort Rucker and Maxwell Air Force Base, Roby serves on several military-related caucuses, including as co-chair of the Congressional Army Aviation Caucus, Congressional Defense Communities Caucus and the Congressional F-35 Caucus.

In a statement, she thanked her constituents in southeast Alabama for allowing her to serve.

“Riley and I, and our children, Margaret and George, will be forever grateful to the people of Alabama’s Second District for giving us the tremendous privilege and honor of serving our state and country,” Roby said. “Throughout my five terms in Congress, I have cast every vote with the guiding principle that Alabama always comes first.”

The Montgomery native said she will continue to faithfully serve the people of her district until her final second in office.

“Together, we have been able to deliver some incredible results for our military, veterans, agriculture community, and the unborn. We are not finished yet,” Roby emphasized. “While my name will not be on the ballot in 2020, I remain committed to continuing the fight for Alabama and the people I represent until I cast my last vote on the floor of the United States House of Representatives.”

She concluded, “As we prepare to close this wonderful chapter, I extend my sincerest thanks to my husband, our children, our parents, families, friends, congressional colleagues, and staff, who all made our important work possible and offered their support every step of the way.”

With the Republican primary for Roby’s seat to unfold in March, potential candidates are expected to quickly jockey for position in the staunchly conservative district.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Ivey ceremonially signs four key education bills

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey this week held a bill signing ceremony for four major pieces of education legislation that were passed during the Alabama legislature’s 2019 regular session, with Friday marking two years since the governor unveiled her signature ‘Strong Start, Strong Finish’ education initiative.

The governor’s office in a statement emphasized that these four bills are major parts of implementing the policies espoused in the “Strong Start, Strong Finish” plan.

Ivey outlined that the two-year anniversary of the initiative’s roll-out sees education steadily heading in the right direction in the Yellowhammer State.

“For too long, our state has not seen the education results we want, and that should not be the case. Over the last two years, Alabama rallied behind ‘Strong Start, Strong Finish’ so that instead of being complacent, our state could take the lead in education,” Ivey said. “I am certainly proud of the groundwork that we have laid and look forward to our educators, students and workforce reaping the benefits of these labors.”

“Strong Start, Strong Finish” is comprised of three core components: Pre through Three; Computer Science for Alabama (CS4AL); and Advanced Training, Better Jobs.

The four education bills ceremonially signed this week, which make up this year’s “Strong Start, Strong Finish” legislative package, focus on those three phases of a student’s learning journey. The bills are House Bill 388, House Bill 216, House Bill 570 and Senate Bill 295 and all become effective September 1.

The governor’s office said that this is the most substantial education package a governor has signed into law since then-Governor Albert Brewer fifty years ago.

Pre through Three

The initial phase focuses on building a child’s foundation for their educational journey and beyond. To further this effort, Ivey this year signed into law HB 388, sponsored by State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur). Known as the Alabama Literacy Act, HB 388 will ensure that all students enter the fourth grade reading proficiently.

“This legislation will focus on helping students improve their reading skills and will enable them to achieve better opportunities in all areas of life,” Collins said in a statement.

This law also refocuses the Alabama Reading Initiative by providing support for educator professional learning in reading and strengthens support for struggling readers.

Computer Science for Alabama (CS4AL)

Computer science education is critical in preparing Alabama’s students for the jobs of tomorrow, and is recognized as such through Ivey’s initiative. To put a greater emphasis on this subject matter, HB 216, known as the Computer Science for Alabama Act, was sponsored by State Rep. David Faulkner (R-Mountain Brook). The bill phases in requirements for public schools to offer courses in computer science.

“Every student in Alabama deserves the opportunity to take a computer science course that better prepares them to have success in a world that is constantly becoming more technology dependent,” Faulkner commented.

In addition to HB 216 providing funds for evidence-based computer science professional learning for K-12 computer science teachers, it also carves a better pathway for public school teachers to be properly trained and certified in computer science.

Advanced Training, Better Jobs

Finally, the governor has made it a priority of her administration to create world-class workforce development programs for Alabamians across the state.

“It is imperative that we continue to find ways to streamline the process for students who are entering the workforce in Alabama,” State Sen. Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville) emphasized.

Scofield added that both SB 295 and HB 570 represent “a great step in that direction.”

Sponsored by State Sen. Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), SB 295 expands the Apprenticeship Alabama Tax Credit by providing an additional $500 for hiring in-school youth apprentices. Additionally, this bill modifies the Apprenticeship Alabama Tax Credit to increase the base tax credit from $1,000 to $1,250. SB 295 also increases the number of apprentices one employer may claim from 5 to 10, as well as the tax credit cap from $3 million to $7.5 million. Additionally, the legislation establishes the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship.

Regarding HB 570, State Rep. Alan Baker (R-Brewton) advised, “The AIRRAP Act will allow multiple state and local entities, as well as the private sector, to come together with a common goal of training our citizens to be productive participants in our state’s economy.”

SB 295 and HB 570 had strong bipartisan support.

“With the constantly changing economy, workforce development must continue to be a focus of the Legislature and our state agencies,” Rep. Rod Scott (D-Fairfield) said. “These bills, without a doubt, advance our efforts to have a 21st Century workforce that is not only equipped for the jobs that exist today, but is also prepared for the new jobs that will be created in the future.”

What’s next?

In addition to these four bills, Ivey supported SB 397 and SB 398 during the 2019 regular session.

Now, SB 397 is up for a referendum of the people on the March 2020 primary ballot.

Read more about the ongoing effort to raise support for that referendum here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

3 hours ago

Report: Pit bulls maul 29 cats at Dothan Animal Shelter

Outdated facilities are being blamed after pit bulls killed 29 cats at the Dothan Animal Shelter this week.

WTVY reported that shelter workers were shocked to make the discovery when they came into work on Thursday morning.

“Those dogs forced their way out of a pen. Then, they pushed hard enough on galvanized bars to knock [the bars] out of their clamps,” Shelter Director Bill Banks explained to WTVY.

This allowed them to then get inside the cats’ area.

“These dogs were able to eat their way out, for lack of a better term, and attack these cats. That is horrible,” City Commissioner Beth Kenward commented.

She blames the incident on an outdated shelter, saying the city should have done something about the facility a long time ago. Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba is in agreement.

“It’s sad, and there is no doubt that [a new shelter] is overdue,” he emphasized.

City leaders recently made funding a new animal shelter a capital priority. A public-private partnership is still being sought. In addition to financing, land is needed for a new facility. Three to five acres is reportedly ideal.

“We need business owners, private entities, humane societies, animal rights groups, and others to partner with us on this,” Kenward stressed.

As of Friday morning, a decision on what to do with the pit bulls has yet to be made. The pit bulls arrived at the shelter on Wednesday.

Watch WTVY’s report here or below:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

On this day in Alabama history: Sparkman named Adlai Stevenson’s running mate

July 26, 1952

On this day, U.S. Sen. John Sparkman of Alabama was named the Democratic vice presidential running mate of Adlai Stevenson. The Democratic Convention ratified the choice of Sparkman, even though he had supported Georgia U.S. Sen. Richard Russell for president. Stevenson and Sparkman lost the election that fall to Dwight Eisenhower and Richard Nixon. Sparkman, born on a farm in Hartselle in Morgan County, graduated from the University of Alabama and its law school. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1936, serving until 1946 when he was elected to the U.S. Senate, where he served until 1979. During his 42 years in Congress, he became known as one of the nation’s most skilled legislators.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Sparkman and his running mate, Adlai Stevenson, meet with President Harry Truman during Stevenson’s presidential campaign in August 1952. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, Courtesy of National Archives)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

(Courtesy Alabama NewsCenter)

