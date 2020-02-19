Sessions ad accuses Tuberville of supporting amnesty — ‘Not even from Alabama, he’s a tourist here’

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Yellowhammer News has obtained a new TV ad being launched Wednesday by former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ 2020 Senate campaign.

Sessions is locked in a competitive Republican primary with a field that includes former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville and Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01).

The intra-GOP race has turned negative in recent days, and Sessions’ latest ad continues that trend, focusing its attention on Tuberville.

Entitled “Tuberville For Amnesty,” the spot lasts 30 seconds and references remarks Tuberville made in August on documented migrant workers. The ad will start running immediately in markets statewide.

Transcript as follows:

ANNC: Tommy Tuberville’s playing dirty, lying about Jeff Sessions. It’s shameful.

Tuberville is trying to trick you, hiding his support for immigration amnesty.

Listen:

TUBERVILLE: “There are people across the border that need jobs… and we want them to come over here.”

ANNC: But it gets worse:

TUBERVILLE: “Let em’ come in and become citizens like we all became citizens.”

ANNC: And Tuberville’s not even from Alabama, he’s a tourist here. He lives, pays taxes and even votes in Florida.

JEFF SESSIONS: I’m Jeff Sessions, I approve this ad.

This comes after Sessions focused criticism on Tuberville in an exclusive interview with Yellowhammer News on Tuesday. Sessions already launched a contrast ad hitting both Byrne and Tuberville this week. A pro-Byrne PAC is also up with a new ad attacking Tuberville on immigration.

Tuberville has denied that he supports amnesty, saying he supports the president’s immigration agenda.

Jon Jones, campaign manager for Sessions, stated, “Tuberville is claiming that his own words are ‘fake news.’ All of them? Tommy Tuberville needs to read the transcript. It is clear that Tuberville supports immigration amnesty, and he is attempting to trick Alabama voters to believe otherwise. In contrast, Jeff Sessions has done more than just say he wants to fix the border – he has already worked alongside President Trump to stop illegal immigration.”

The primary will be held March 3. The ultimate nominee will face U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in November.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News.

While the public’s attention is laser-focused on the upcoming March 3 U.S. Senate Republican primary in Alabama, Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) apparently wants people to start thinking about the general election, too.

While getting out of his SUV to walk into The Club in Birmingham on Wednesday morning, Jones was greeted by a tracker who is also a constituent. The exchange was caught on video.

As Jones began to walk towards the building, the tracker asked from a distance, “Do you think abortion should be banned after five months?”

Jones did not seem to hear the initial question, as he said back, “What stupid question do you have for me today?”

The tracker again, this time at a speaking distance, queried, “Do you think abortion should be banned after five months?”

Jones then began laughing, while parroting, “Should abortion be banned after–?”

“As I said, what a stupid question,” the senator continued.

“You’re voting on it next week,” the tracker advised, referring to the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.

“Yeah, and I’ll vote on it next week, just like I did the last time,” Jones responded, before walking out of view.

Watch:

Jones has been a staunch pro-abortion advocate while in the U.S. Senate, previously voting against the pain-capable abortion ban. The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act to be considered next week would prohibit abortion after 20 weeks’ gestation based on scientific research suggesting that fetuses are capable of feeling pain by that point in pregnancy, per National Review. A report released recently suggested that fetal pain is in fact possible even earlier in pregnancy than 20 weeks.

Alabama’s junior U.S. senator also previously voted against banning using federal funds for abortions.

Jones has been endorsed in his 2020 reelection bid by State. Rep. John Rogers (D-AL) of “kill ’em now or kill ’em later” infamy. Rogers has asserted that Jones privately called him to say those remarks were “right.” Jones, confronted by a tracker last year, refused to comment on that allegation.

Last year, Jones criticized Republican lawmakers in Alabama for pushing the nation’s strictest abortion ban. He called their pro-life views “callous” and “extreme.”

While Alabamians in the 2018 general election voted overwhelmingly to declare the official policy of the state as being pro-life, Jones has stressed in public comments that representing the majority of his constituents is not “the be all to end all.” He recently doubled down on this admission when defending his two votes to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News.

Former University of Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback Jalen Hurts will host a youth football camp in Hoover next month.

Hurts announced in an Instagram post that the camp will be held on March 22 at the Hoover Met. The camp is the first he is holding.

The camp will be open to 250 players, across all positions, ages 6-16. Scholarships are available.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@jalenhurts) on

“Coming back to ‘Bama for my first camp on March 22nd! Hope to see everyone there,” Hurts wrote.

Registration and more information is available here.

Hurts is currently preparing for April’s NFL Draft. He recently participated in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, making a triumphant return to the state of Alabama.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News.

As you merge onto the Workforce Superhighway in search of that dream career, don’t venture into dead ends or get lost at malfunction junction. Instead, look for signs directing you to AlabamaWorks!

There are several ways to enter the workforce superhighway and get on the right path. On-ramps include the Alabama Department of Labor’s Career Center System with offices placed strategically in 50 locations, or via one of Alabama’s Community Colleges that are conveniently located across the state. Many will enter the workforce highway via one of the seven regional workforce councils representing Alabama’s seven workforce regions. While others will enter through one of Alabama’s existing employers through work-based learning initiatives, such as the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship.

The great news is that there are thousands of job openings in all sectors of Alabama’s economy including aviation, forestry, chemical, automotive, bio-medical and information technology. Alabama companies are paying premium wages for employees with a positive attitude, good work ethic and the appropriate skill sets. AlabamaWorks! provides a roadmap to these great jobs and it’s just two clicks away. (www.alabamaworks.com)

Remember when career resource programs were siloed, loaded with government acronyms and frankly, not user-friendly? In those days, to the inexperienced eye, all workforce roads led to nowhere. Even harder to understand were the state and federal programs which were designed to help, and yet always seemed to be just out of reach. It was as if one road led to another road, which led to another, and eventually, people careened off the highway at malfunction junction.

To help untangle the malfunction junction, Gov. Kay Ivey announced her Success Plus plan mandating that Alabama’s workforce programs work together to help citizens find credentials of value that will lead to a self-sustaining career. The goal: 500,000 additional credentialed workers in the workforce by 2025. To succeed, workforce agencies are working towards becoming more user-friendly, untying the complicated knots and cross-training staff on multiple programs. Therefore, when a citizen enters from any on-ramp on to the workforce highway, they will find that there are no detours or roadblocks. Rather, they will find friendly and helpful workforce professionals ready to assist.

Credentials may be earned as a student completes their K-12 education, during college or as an apprentice. The credential may also be an occupational license or industry-recognized certification needed as a job requirement, or to advance to the next level. There are thousands of potential credentials available, and they can be stacked, sequenced and aligned in a progression of increasing skill to assist Alabamians as they travel the workforce superhighway.

Now that you are successfully navigating the superhighway, how do you know what a credential of value is and if it is legitimate? Gov. Ivey has appointed a group of professionals through the Alabama Committee on Credentialing and Career Pathways (ACCCP) to make sure the credentials available in Alabama are truly of value. When you successfully attain your credential of value, then what? You want to make sure your credential is added to the Alabama College and Career Exploration Tool (ACCET) being created for you to market your workforce profile online where employers are looking for employees with credentials. The ACCET is a digital resume that helps you find employers and employers find you. The ACCET is currently under development and will be available in the fall of 2020.

The Workforce Superhighway has many intersections and AlabamaWorks! is the ever-evolving road map. This one-stop online workforce resource will turn malfunction junction into a distant memory. Happy motoring and stop by anytime, www.alabamaworks.com is open 24-7.

Ed Castile is the Deputy Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, Workforce Development Divison and Director of Alabama Industrial Development Training

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — As the state faces a teacher shortage, the Alabama House of Representatives approved a bill Tuesday that proposes changes to retirement benefits to try to lure people to stay in the classroom.

Representatives voted unanimously for the bill called the Education Workforce Investment Act, which would alter the retirement structure for public education employees hired after 2013. The changes include allowing employees to retire with benefits after 30 years even if they haven’t reached age 62.

The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate.

“We have a shortage among educators, particularly we recognize the teachers in the classroom but it goes beyond that,” Republican Rep. Alan Baker of Brewton said. Baker said there are also shortages of bus drivers and other school employees.

The bill would reverse some of the changes lawmakers implemented in 2013 when they changed retirement structure for new hires because of concerns about the long-term cost of pension benefits. “It’s been deemed that might have been a slight over-correction,” Baker said.

Currently, participants in the teachers retirement system are classified as Tier 1, if they were first hired before 2013, or Tier 2, if they were hired on, or after, Jan. 1, 2013. The tiers have different contribution rates, formulas and service requirements to collect benefits.

The bill would create anew Tier 3 retirement level and allow employees to retire at any age after 30 years of service with up to 80 percent of their final salary, Baker said. The bill alsoproposes increasingthe multiplier used in retirement calculations and allows employees to convert unused sick leave, similar to the Tier 1 system.

The bill would raise what employees must contribute to their retirement to make it the same as the old system. Tier 2 employees would be automatically shifted to Tier 3 unless they opt out of the change.

The bill passed without a dissenting vote, although Rep. Thomas Jackson criticized Republicans’ past cuts to educators’ benefits.

“It’s you all that took all that good stuff away from these good teachers in the state … I’m glad to know that you all saw the light and see where we are losing good teachers,“said Jackson, a Democrat.

Republican Rep. Bill Poole, who chairs the education budget committee, said it is a “reasonable” action.

“We’ve looked really hard at it. It’s part of the component of teacher recruitment and retention efforts to address a teacher shortage,” Poole, a Tuscaloosa Republican, said.

(Associated Press, copyright 2020)

4 hours ago

City of Montgomery, Tuskegee University partner on urban agriculture innovation center

MONTGOMERY — On Tuesday, Mayor Steven Reed joined officials from Tuskegee University on an abandoned lot in Montgomery to unveil plans for a new urban agriculture innovation center.

The center, which will be managed by Tuskegee University’s College of Agriculture, will attempt to reinvigorate interest in healthy food cultivation among Montgomery residents. It seeks to build on input from local citizens gathered by Tuskegee University’s public dialogue system. The initial plans call for greenhouses, solar-powered ag systems, and public gardens.

The hope is that the site, which was formerly home to the Carlton McLendon Furniture factory, will be a positive addition to the Peacock Tract neighborhood in Montgomery just south of downtown.

A project at the location had long been a focus of Montgomery’s Economic and Community Development Director Desmond Wilson.

“This has been a long time coming, we’ve been working on something in this area for 12 years,” said Wilson, who grew up less than a block away from the new site and remembers watching those marching for civil rights pass in front of his house.

“Everybody had a garden, that was our way of life,” continued Wilson, tying the new agricultural center to the cultural heritage of the neighborhood it seeks to revitalize.

Dr. Walter Hill, the Dean of Tuskegee University’s College of Agriculture, Environment and Nutrition Sciences, spoke at the event.

The professor credited the unveiled center to the “brilliant, smart, articulate young people who don’t mess around and are ready to serve.”

Dr. Raymon Shange of Tuskegee University said the center will aim to spread knowledge about what to do with the products of a harvest; methods like drying and canning. He added the center will also seek to share methods of food preparation for those that may not know how to prepare meals with healthy ingredients.

Kalonji Gilchrest of 21 Dreams Arts & Culture announced that three murals will be added to the area in coming months as part of a larger effort to reinvigorate the neighborhood.

“We’re putting the culture back in agriculture,” said Lindsey Lunsford of Tuskegee University. Lunsford will work closely on the project as part of the public dialogue system that will ensure the agriculture innovation center meets the demonstrated needs of the surrounding community.

In his remarks at the event, Reed thanked Tuskegee University for their partnership on the project. The newly-elected mayor thinks projects like the one unveiled Tuesday can help relieve food deserts in urban areas.

“Projects like these are how we create a better future for the people in Montgomery,” added Reed.

Reed believes that the Peacock Tract area “was decimated by the intentional drawing of the interstate system right through the heart of this neighborhood.”

“We hope to be able to supply homes in this neighborhood, and homes in other underserved communities with fresh food and through gardening and through urban farming,” Reed said in his conclusion.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News.

