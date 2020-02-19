Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Byrne downplays negative turn in US Senate race — ‘Everybody is trying to make their differentiation from the other person’ 21 mins ago / News
7 Things: Trump’s approval holds steady, Tuberville wrangles with immigration comments, ugly is the new normal in the U.S. Senate race and more … 44 mins ago / Analysis
Alabama Senate passes bill to grant in-state tuition to children of military service members who get transferred out of state 1 hour ago / News
Sessions begins closing argument: ‘I have the ability to help in a way a new person does not’ 2 hours ago / News
Alabama Dem state senator: ‘I am very offended by the military’ 3 hours ago / News
Super PAC ad says Tuberville ‘wrong on Trump, wrong on immigration’ 12 hours ago / News
Book details how Alabama journalist broke the story on Bill Clinton’s secret meeting with Obama’s top cop 16 hours ago / News
Ivey issues State of Emergency to assist with Alabama flooding recovery 17 hours ago / News
Alabama Senate committee carries over bill to eliminate Office of State Auditor 18 hours ago / News
Former USF, Texas, Louisville head coach Charlie Strong joins Crimson Tide staff 18 hours ago / Sports
Two from UAB lauded as among 100 inspiring black scientists in America 19 hours ago / Faith and Culture
‘Don’t let Mitt happen in Alabama’: Pro-Tuberville PAC goes on attack in Senate race 20 hours ago / Politics
Ainsworth unveils legislation to speed up legal process for death row inmates — ‘Justice should be swift not stagnant’ 20 hours ago / News
Sessions hits opponents in TV ad — Byrne ‘stabbed Trump in the back’; Tuberville ‘a tourist in Alabama’ 21 hours ago / News
AL-02 GOP candidate Terri Hasdorff invites ‘out-of-touch’ Bloomberg to visit Alabama farms over controversial remarks 22 hours ago / News
Video: Look inside Blue Origin’s new Huntsville rocket engine plant 23 hours ago / News
7 Things: Sessions fires back at Byrne and Tuberville, Rep. John Rogers continues to be embarrassing, Obama acknowledges the economy is booming and more … 1 day ago / Analysis
Alabama Democrat calls for mandatory genetic testing of all public school student-athletes 1 day ago / News
Pringle: Heterosexual, Southern, conservative Christians blamed for ‘every wrong in society’ 1 day ago / News
UA Dance Marathon raises over $307,000 for Children’s Miracle Network 2 days ago / News
21 mins ago

Byrne downplays negative turn in US Senate race — ‘Everybody is trying to make their differentiation from the other person’

TRUSSVILLE — If you have been paying attention in recent days, you may have noticed the trend of the candidates vying for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in Alabama attacking one another, noting their flaws regarding their support from President Donald Trump and other hot-button issues like immigration and veterans issues.

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) and his campaign have certainly been participants, putting out an ad attacking rivals former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville last weekend. He also put out another spot noting Tuberville’s remarks attacking Trump for his handling of veterans’ issues back in August 2019.

Following a meet-and-greet session at the Trussville Civic Center, Byrne discussed that trend with Yellowhammer News, downplaying it and attributing it to the natural progression of a campaign cycle.

“I don’t consider it to be so much negative as everybody is trying to make their differentiation from the other person,” he said. “That’s natural in a campaign. So, I’m not bothered by it at all. In fact, I think it is good when people say, ‘What’s the difference between this guy and this guy?’ We’re right in the middle of that. We think that we’re winning that argument. That’s the word we’re getting back from people. And this is the time for us to be talking about that with the folks of the state of Alabama, so they get the information they need to make their decision.”

Byrne acknowledged efforts to show the candidates’ support for Trump but also said questions also remain about Tuberville’s stance on immigration.

“That’s a part of it,” he said. “But they’re also interested in some key issues, too. And I can tell you right now this issue about Tommy Tuberville’s position on amnesty is a key issue. And so we’re going to keep telling people about his position on that and let him explain why he doesn’t think that’s amnesty.”

The Baldwin County Republican said he expected to do well in Trussville and all of Jefferson County.

“We’ve been here a number of times — we’ve got a good support base here,” Byrne added. “We’ve got good support here and all over Jefferson County. We feel good about Jefferson County.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

44 mins ago

7 Things: Trump’s approval holds steady, Tuberville wrangles with immigration comments, ugly is the new normal in the U.S. Senate race and more …

7. Bill to do away with smoking in the car with kids moves forward

  • The Alabama House of Representatives has passed the bill by State Representative Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham) that would block smoking or vaping in the car with anyone under the age of 14 years old.
  • Those found in violation of the law would face a $100 fine, but could only be imposed in the event that someone was already stopped by police for speeding or another offense. The bill will now move to the Alabama Senate for final passage.

6. I guess we need a state law on tampons, sure

648
Keep reading 648 WORDS

  • State Representative Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham) has seized on her newfound fame as the “vasectomy bill” sponsor and now has introduced a feminine hygiene bill that would require schools to provide products to students in grades five through 12.
  • Similar bills are being considered in Massachusetts and Maryland, and such requirements already exist in Illinois, California, New Hampshire and New York. This bill has been referred to the House Education Ways and Means Committee.

5. Alabama’s mayors want the ability to create occupational taxes; lawmakers work to take it

  • The City of Montgomery is in the process of raising taxes on every person that works in the city, even if they live elsewhere. Lawmakers want to stop it but the mayors of the 10 largest cities are working together to oppose the bill because it limits a potential revenue source and they want the ability to implement this tax.
  • State Representative Chris Sells (R-Greenville) argued before the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee that the cities could raise the tax if they want but they will have to come to the legislature to do so because it raises a tax on people with no representation in the city. The mayors argued in a letter, “What it does is give the people outside a municipality a voice through us.”

4. Trump handed out a few pardons

  • Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich (D), who was convicted of trying to sell the U.S. Senate seat that was vacated by President Barack Obama, has been pardoned by President Donald Trump, saying that Blagojevich’s sentence was “ridiculous.” This brings Trump’s total number of pardons during what is being reported as a “pardon spree” to 26.
  • Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who was sentenced for tax fraud, former 49ers owner Edward Debartolo, Jr., who was convicted for failure to report a bribe, and financier Michael Milken, who violated U.S. security laws, have all been pardoned by Trump as well.

3. The Senate election is heating up

  • All three leading Republican U.S. Senate candidates have now gone negative, with former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions releasing a new campaign ad that goes after former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville and U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope).
  • In the ad, there’s a claim that Byrne “stabbed Trump in the back right before the election” because he didn’t support him at the beginning of his presidential bid. The ad goes on to say, “Tuberville is a tourist in Alabama – he lives, votes, and pays taxes in Florida.”

2. Tuberville catching heat for immigration comments

  • Recently, the U.S. Senate race in Alabama has gained national attention for remarks former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville said back in August when he stated, “We’re paying for illegals to come over here. …  That’s Donald Trump’s fault.”
  • While Tuberville did say that, he has been in clean-up mode as he clarifies his position saying that his immigration plan “mirrors everything Donald Trump has said on the issue.” He added, “We’ve got to close our borders, protect American jobs, stop illegal drugs, and block terrorists from sneaking into our country.” Tuberville also stated that he’s “simply backing President Trump’s policy … just like I’ll do in Washington.”

1. Donald Trump hits a new high in polling and with independents

  • In a new NBC poll, President Donald Trump’s approval rating has hit 50%, even notching 50% with independents. This shows his numbers holding steady after improving post impeachment acquittal and as Democrats continue to battle for their party’s nomination.
  • Speaking of Democrats, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has come out to a double-digit lead over Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg. Bloomberg is effectively purchasing his way onto debate stages and into voters’ hearts with big ad buys and a campaign that makes voters think he has the endorsement of former President Barack Obama.

Show less
1 hour ago

Alabama Senate passes bill to grant in-state tuition to children of military service members who get transferred out of state

The Alabama Senate on Tuesday passed a bill sponsored by State Senator Tom Whatley (R-Auburn) that would grant children of a military service member in-state tuition at Alabama’s public universities even if their parent(s) are transferred out of state while the student is enrolled.

The legislation was part of the Senate’s “Military Friendliness Day” where the body took up a number of bills from legislators in both parties that sought to make Alabama as favorable to the military as possible. Military Friendliness Day and its corresponding package of bills were championed by Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth, who, as part of the duties of his office, presides over the Alabama Senate.

“What this is going to do is make Alabama a more military-friendly state,” Whatley told Yellowhammer News shortly after the bill’s passage.

322
Keep reading 322 WORDS

He said the situation the bill aimed to alleviate is one where a “child could lose in-state tuition and have to uproot their own educational pursuits through no fault of their own.”

Whatley has served in the Alabama National Guard for many years and told Yellowhammer about how that affected his thinking in regard to the bill that passed Tuesday.

He said of his service to the country, “It made it personal for me, it made it something I understood. I understood the plight of the military families that had this going on. I appreciate Lt. Governor Ainsworth for letting me handle it.”

Other items passed by the Alabama Senate on Military Friendliness Day include:

  • Sen. David Burkette’s (D-Montgomery) bill to allow local municipalities/counties to create organizations that will develop area adjacent to active Air Force bases.
  • Sen. Andrew Jones’ (R-Cente) bill to make easier the procurement of an Alabama teaching certificate by qualified members who served in the Armed Forces.
  • Sen. Tom Butler’s (R-Madison) bill that would make necessary the alerting of military bases when a county or municipality builds a tall structure in the vicinity of the base.
  • Two bills from Sen. Will Barfoot (R-Pike Road).
    • One that would require school districts with magnet schools to accept applications from students who have transferred into the district due to their parents being stationed there by the military.
    • A second that would authorize the formation of charter schools near military facilities.
  • Sen. Donnie Chesteen’s (R-Geneva) bill making it easier for the offspring of those serving in the Armed Forces to enroll in Alabama’s virtual education options.
  • A second bill from Sen. Tom Whatley (R-Auburn) that reshapes the Armory Commission of Alabama, changing it from nine to 15 members.

Multiple state senators who were part of the effort thanked Lieutenant Governor Ainsworth for spearheading the Military appreciation effort.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
2 hours ago

Sessions begins closing argument: ‘I have the ability to help in a way a new person does not’

MONTGOMERY — Yellowhammer News on Tuesday sat down for an interview with former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Alabama State House.

Sessions was in Montgomery visiting with some of the state’s most powerful elected officials and discussing many of Alabama’s most pressing issues. He advised that he met individually with Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth, Attorney General Steve Marshall, Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) and House Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) during the day.

“It’s important for me to touch base with friends and the leaders of Alabama,” Sessions advised.

The U.S. Senate candidate also had lunch with his longtime friend from Wilcox County, Governor Kay Ivey.

1192
Keep reading 1192 WORDS

“We were able to talk about high school things and teachers — and matters of importance,” he explained. “And she’s just fabulous.”

“Those were all good, important contacts, and they’re good people,” Sessions added.

The Sessions campaign told Yellowhammer News that none of the meetings were regarding an endorsement.

Home stretch

Asked about how the campaign trail is going with only two weeks until the March 3 primary, Sessions responded, “We’re working very hard. People are so generous and kind traveling around the state. It really makes it a pleasure. We’re asking people for their vote, committing to them that I’ll be faithful to the values that the state of Alabama believes in — that I have been throughout my career.”

He then reiterated that there is an opportunity for Republicans to have a working conservative majority throughout the next decade or so. Sessions stressed that the first two years of a second term for President Donald Trump would be especially key.

“I think he will be [reelected],” Sessions remarked. “And we’ve got to take advantage of that momentum. I know those issues — I know trade, I know immigration, I know taxes, I know judges and crime. Those are issues that we can make some real progress in.”

“Frankly, I also sense that some of our Republicans still don’t get what’s happened,” he continued. “They don’t understand the Trump movement that brought in large numbers of independent voters, more African Americans, more Hispanics than previous Republican candidates have gotten. And even Democrats he’s brought over. So what the Republican leadership in Washington needs to understand is they need to reach out with energy and strength to welcome these new voters in, continue to deliver for them as President Trump has and build a new majority that can govern America and fend off this Socialist movement that threatens the very foundations of American democracy and free enterprise.”

Sessions added, “I just think it’s an incredible opportunity. I’ve given a lot of thought about it. I think I understand it. And I think I have the ability to help in a way a new person does not.”

Sessions punches back

Yellowhammer News asked Sessions about the new ad his campaign released earlier on Tuesday. He framed the ad as a longtime-coming response to attacks (whether through ads or barbs on the campaign trail) from his top two opponents: former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville and Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01).

“I think the ad — I’ve been subject to attacks for months now,” Sessions remarked. “And I’ve always tried to be faithful and true to the people of Alabama, but it’s time to push back and ask, ‘Well, who are you? Where were you when Donald Trump was in a race for the presidency and nobody knew how it was going to come out?'”

“There were days that were good and days that were bad, but I never wavered,” he added of his support for Trump in the 2016 cycle.

“Whereas, in fact, Congressman Byrne did call for him to withdraw in [October], just a few weeks before the election,” Sessions continued. “And then, I’m not even sure Tommy Tuberville even voted for Trump. He certainly should’ve been able to make a modest contribution — he gave no contribution. So I don’t know where this comes from.”

He followed up by calling into question Tuberville’s stated support of Trump during this campaign cycle. Sessions referenced comments made by Tuberville in September about immigration, in which the former coach was talking about documented migrant workers. Tuberville’s opponents contend the comments amount to supporting “amnesty.”

Sessions outlined, “[Tuberville has] indicated to me from what he’s said [publicly] that he’s not passionately committed to the issues that the people care about and that President Trump has pushed for. Like immigration, I mean, his statement on immigration is open borders. It says, ‘They want jobs, we want them to have jobs and we want them to become citizens.’ This is a stunning thing; it is hugely stunning.”

“And then on trade, he has said that he is a free-trader, which is a signal he’s not with the Trump agenda,” Sessions further decried. “And then he said that … he didn’t agree with Trump standing up to China. Which is stunning.”

“We are in a monumental battle with China. I have talked to the president about this in the [2016] campaign more than once, on the airplane, together we talked about it,” he advised. “The president knows that if he can stand firm to China, they need us far more than we need them. They will have to come to the table. We can improve our trading situation with China substantially. And the last thing you need, the very last thing, is members of his own party undercutting his negotiating ability. That’s the only danger that we have in this negotiation. If we stand firm, we will win.”

Sessions then hit Tuberville on his remarks from August about veterans’ healthcare related to Trump.

“I was with [Trump on the campaign trial] in speeches all over this country about veterans. He made it the highest priority,” Sessions commented. “Yes, it’s a hard bureaucracy to move. But nobody’s done better in moving that bureaucracy to help healthcare for veterans than him. I just don’t see why our leader on improving healthcare for veterans ought to be attacked by a person who’s in his own party. That just makes no sense to me.”

He then again underlined his argument about experience being integral to success in the Senate.

“I just think it’s really important the next senator understands how to be helpful on day one,” Sessions stressed.

“There’s not a military base in the state I don’t know about. There’s not a city size we haven’t worked with in the past. The businesses that often need to interface with Washington and need to be supported — Alabama businesses. I don’t have to be brought up to date on them. I know that already,” he advised. “And I think somebody starting with virtually no knowledge of the Congress is a problem.”

“And finally, I’ll say it this way: I have proven that I understand Alabama values. And that I fight for them every day. I have stood up to Republican colleagues on many key issues, sometimes alone, to advance trade and immigration issues that are important to Alabama. And why would we want to take a chance on somebody — may have been a good coach but’d be totally unproven. We don’t know what his philosophy is, except that it doesn’t look like he shares the Trumpian philosophy. I would say this is a critical election, and I believe I can provide valuable leadership,” Sessions emphasized.

Romney comparison

To conclude the interview, Yellowhammer similarly asked Sessions to react to two pro-Tuberville ads released on Tuesday comparing Sessions to Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), who recently voted to remove Trump from office on one impeachment article.

“This was very irritating to me,” Sessions responded. “Mitt Romney has indeed waffled. He’s a part of the crew that’s shown weakness and a lack of passion to advance the conservative agenda.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
3 hours ago

Alabama Dem state senator: ‘I am very offended by the military’

MONTGOMERY — During debate on the Alabama Senate floor on Tuesday evening, State Senator Vivian Davis-Figures (D-Mobile) expressed her frustration at the United States military.

The Senate was considering a package of bills related to making Alabama, as Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth has declared as his goal, “the most military-friendly state in the country.”

However, Figures at the end of the legislative “Military Friendliness Day” did not seem to be feeling the love.

The two specific bills that drew ire from the Democratic side of the aisle, not just Figures individually, related to education.

724
Keep reading 724 WORDS

First, SB 106 by State Sen. Will Barfoot (R-Pike Road) would authorize the formation of public charter schools on or within one mile of military installations with a focus on serving military and certain Department of Defense dependents. That bill as amended was ultimately passed by the Senate on a 26-3 vote after it was initially carried over due to being slowed down by Senate Democrats on the floor. Figures voted against the bill.

Barfoot on the floor — and in brief remarks to Yellowhammer News after the Senate adjourned later in the evening — explained that the genesis of his bill is tied to comments made in recent years by U.S. Air Force Lt. General Anthony Cotton, who was at the time the commander of Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery.

Montgomery Public Schools has been taken over by the state (via an intervention) as a failing system, and military families are very much affected by the quality of the system.

Here is what U.S. News wrote in August:

The impact of failing schools isn’t limited to the local community. Leadership at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery has voiced concerns that poorly performing public schools have made it harder to get military personnel and their families to want to come here.

About 56% of airmen coming to Maxwell for Air War College, a professional military school for senior officers, choose to leave their families behind rather than move them to Montgomery, said Lt. Gen. Anthony Cotton, commander of Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base, during a community gathering to discuss education in 2018. Schools were cited as the top reason for separation, Cotton has said.

Barfoot also added that a lack in availability of quality, affordable education is an issue that Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) commissions look at when evaluating facilities.

With all that in mind, another related bill followed the passage of SB 106 on the Senate floor.

SB 143 by State Sen. Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva) would provide that for the purposes of enrolling in and attending a virtual school operating in Alabama, the dependents of a member of the U.S. Armed Forces shall be considered residents of the state upon the respective member receiving orders to relocate to the state. Under existing law, local boards of education are already required to provide a virtual education option for eligible students in grades 9-12. Essentially, this bill would just expedite the process by which military dependents could enroll in these existing virtual schools after their family was ordered to locate to Alabama.

Figures initially delayed the passage of this legislation, causing it to be carried over. However, at the end of the legislative day, the bill was brought back up. She remarked that the only reason she was not continuing to slow it down was because of her respect for Chesteen.

Nevertheless, Figures then turned her attention to the basis of the bills: that military dependents need better public education options in Alabama.

“I am very offended by the military,” the state senator decried.

She expressed that she was insulted that BRAC/military leadership would believe there are Alabama public schools not “good enough” for military dependents. Figures further lamented that, in her view, the military thinks their dependents are “too good” to go to school with civilian children at Alabama public schools.

After that, Figures voted in favor of SB 143. The bill passed 30-0. Both SB 106 and SB 143 now head to the House for a first reading.

In an interview with Yellowhammer News after adjournment, Figures affirmed her comments.

“I really think I said all I needed to say at the microphone about the passage of these bills, or the introduction of those bills that made it perfectly clear that our public school education is not ‘good enough,'” she said. “So, rather than us pay the price to establish charter schools just for them — that is a federal level of government, the Armed Forces — so if that’s the way they feel, why don’t they build their own school without continuing to further deplete the Education Trust Fund of Alabama, which is supposed to be intended for public schools.”

It should be noted that charter schools are public schools. Virtual school programs related to SB 143 are also governed by public school systems.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
12 hours ago

Super PAC ad says Tuberville ‘wrong on Trump, wrong on immigration’

Yellowhammer News has learned that Fighting for Alabama Fund, Inc. on Wednesday will go up on television with a new ad ahead of the state’s March 3 primary.

Fighting for Alabama Fund is a federal independent expenditure committee, colloquially known as a super PAC, supporting Congressman Bradley Byrne’s (AL-01) Republican U.S. Senate bid.

The same PAC last month ran a 30-second ad, entitled “Kidding Me,” highlighting Byrne’s approximately 97% record of voting with President Donald Trump while in Congress. In that ad, a narrator called Byrne “one of President Trump’s strongest defenders.”

The new ad launching Wednesday follows a similar Trump-centric theme, but also contrasts Byrne with former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville.

176
Keep reading 176 WORDS

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Tuberville and Byrne are leading the Senate primary field, ahead of other candidates such as former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

The latest spot, also lasting 30 seconds, opens with a clip of Trump giving Byrne a shoutout at the recent White House event following the president’s impeachment trial acquittal.

“Bradley Byrne: the only one fighting for President Trump with a 97% pro-Trump voting record,” a narrator adds.

The ad subsequently invokes comments made in September by Tuberville regarding migrant workers. A separate ad by the Byrne campaign released this weekend has accused Tuberville of supporting “amnesty” over those remarks. Tuberville has maintained that he does not support amnesty for illegal aliens.

“Tommy Tuberville: wrong on Trump, wrong on immigration,” the Fighting for Alabama Fund ad concludes.

RELATED: ‘Don’t let Mitt happen in Alabama’: Pro-Tuberville PAC goes on attack in Senate race

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less