Sessions hits opponents in TV ad — Byrne ‘stabbed Trump in the back’; Tuberville ‘a tourist in Alabama’
Tuesday, former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, unveiled a new TV ad critical of his opponents, former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville and U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope).
The 30-second spot is critical of Byrne’s decision late in the 2016 presidential election to call for then-GOP nominee Donald Trump to step aside in the wake of unearthed audio of Trump making inappropriate remarks to then-“Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush. It also raises questions of Tuberville’s residency in Alabama, claiming “he lives, votes, and pays taxes in Florida.”
The commercial appears to be an extension of a response from Sessions a day earlier to attacks from both Byrne and Tuberville.
“It is unfortunate that Tommy Tuberville and Bradley Byrne have resorted to desperate and false attacks on Jeff Sessions,” Sessions’ campaign spokesman John Rogers said in a statement. “Tommy Tuberville just can’t find a positive message that connects with Alabamians. He’s too busy attacking President Trump.”
Transcript as follows:
NARRATOR: Bradley Byrne and Tommy Tuberville are desperate, telling lies about Jeff Sessions.
The truth? When Trump ran for president, only one senator had the guts to support him – only ONE — Jeff Sessions.
Byrne stood with the liberals, said Trump was “not fit to be president,” and stabbed Trump in the back right before the election.
And Tuberville is a tourist in Alabama — he lives, votes, and pays taxes in Florida.
The conservative you can trust – Jeff Sessions.
JEFF SESSIONS: I’m Jeff Sessions, and I approved this ad.
@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.