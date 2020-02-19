Super PAC ad says Tuberville ‘wrong on Trump, wrong on immigration’

Yellowhammer News has learned that Fighting for Alabama Fund, Inc. on Wednesday will go up on television with a new ad ahead of the state’s March 3 primary.

Fighting for Alabama Fund is a federal independent expenditure committee, colloquially known as a super PAC, supporting Congressman Bradley Byrne’s (AL-01) Republican U.S. Senate bid.

The same PAC last month ran a 30-second ad, entitled “Kidding Me,” highlighting Byrne’s approximately 97% record of voting with President Donald Trump while in Congress. In that ad, a narrator called Byrne “one of President Trump’s strongest defenders.”

The new ad launching Wednesday follows a similar Trump-centric theme, but also contrasts Byrne with former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville.

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Tuberville and Byrne are leading the Senate primary field, ahead of other candidates such as former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

The latest spot, also lasting 30 seconds, opens with a clip of Trump giving Byrne a shoutout at the recent White House event following the president’s impeachment trial acquittal.

“Bradley Byrne: the only one fighting for President Trump with a 97% pro-Trump voting record,” a narrator adds.

The ad subsequently invokes comments made in September by Tuberville regarding migrant workers. A separate ad by the Byrne campaign released this weekend has accused Tuberville of supporting “amnesty” over those remarks. Tuberville has maintained that he does not support amnesty for illegal aliens.

“Tommy Tuberville: wrong on Trump, wrong on immigration,” the Fighting for Alabama Fund ad concludes.

RELATED: ‘Don’t let Mitt happen in Alabama’: Pro-Tuberville PAC goes on attack in Senate race

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn