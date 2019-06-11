Senate Leadership Fund thanks progressive group for highlighting ‘Doug Jones’ far-left record’

Tuesday, Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) received praise from the far-left, progressive group Democracy for America.

Speaking with the Huffington Post, Democracy for America spokesman Neil Sroka spoke highly of Jones, saying he has “more guts” than some of his other Democratic colleagues.

“On issues from choice to Trump’s racist border wall, he’s had more guts and shown a greater commitment to justice than Joe Manchin,” Sroka stated.

The Senate Leadership Fund issued an immediate response “in total agreement,” which highlighted the irony in Democracy for America’s perception of Jones.

“We are in total agreement with far-left groups like Democracy for America that Doug Jones is a hardcore liberal who supports abortion and opposes President Trump’s border wall,” said Senate Leadership Fund Communications Director Jack Pandol. “We thank our progressive friends on the other side of the aisle for their help, and look forward to working with them to highlight Doug Jones’ far-left record to his constituents in Alabama.”

Democracy for America, which supports the Green New Deal, Medicare for All and impeaching the president of the United States, was founded in 2004 by Howard Dean.

“When [Trump] does things that help Alabama, I’m right there. When he does things that don’t, I’m not there and I will be critical about it, and so I feel really good about where it is and that’s what people want,” Jones said. “I’m not going to have anybody lead me, whether it’s the president or someone from our own party.”

Jones has pledged to be an independent voice for Alabamians, but he has come under fire for falling in line with an increasingly “radical and out-of-touch” Democratic Party.

