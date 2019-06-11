Don’t want to be chemically castrated? Stay in jail

The media narratives are almost always wrong, or maybe it just seems that way.

The latest attack on Alabama’s self-governance came while Governor Kay Ivey was mulling whether to sign a bill that would allow the chemical castration of individuals who have committed sex crimes against children under the age of 13.

Seems like a no-brainer for most people.

The media, fresh off their one-sided coverage of the Alabama abortion ban and not quite yet ready to get the Hugh Culverhouse, Jr./University of Alabama non-scandal completely wrong, were completely ready to squeal about the fact that Alabama was castrating bad guys.

The American Civil Liberty Union is ready to jump on the bill, while social media and the usual suspects declared Alabama was once again an embarrassment to the free world.

As usual, they are lying.

Multiple states have tried chemical castration. Iowa, California and Florida allow the process to be used for all serious sex offenders.

Is it a deterrent? Well, they are child molesters.

However, Alabama’s law doesn’t do that. What it does is require that paroled sex offenders of children be chemically castrated to lower their sexual urges.

If inmates want and receive parole, which will be rare given the seriousness of these crimes, they will have to be chemically castrated.

But what if the inmates don’t want to do that? They can stay in prison and think about how they shouldn’t have irreparably destroyed a young life.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.