11 mins ago

Don’t want to be chemically castrated? Stay in jail

The media narratives are almost always wrong, or maybe it just seems that way.

The latest attack on Alabama’s self-governance came while Governor Kay Ivey was mulling whether to sign a bill that would allow the chemical castration of individuals who have committed sex crimes against children under the age of 13.

Seems like a no-brainer for most people.

The media, fresh off their one-sided coverage of the Alabama abortion ban and not quite yet ready to get the Hugh Culverhouse, Jr./University of Alabama non-scandal completely wrong, were completely ready to squeal about the fact that Alabama was castrating bad guys.

The American Civil Liberty Union is ready to jump on the bill, while social media and the usual suspects declared Alabama was once again an embarrassment to the free world.

As usual, they are lying.

Multiple states have tried chemical castration. Iowa, California and Florida allow the process to be used for all serious sex offenders.

Is it a deterrent? Well, they are child molesters.

However, Alabama’s law doesn’t do that. What it does is require that paroled sex offenders of children be chemically castrated to lower their sexual urges.

If inmates want and receive parole, which will be rare given the seriousness of these crimes, they will have to be chemically castrated.

But what if the inmates don’t want to do that? They can stay in prison and think about how they shouldn’t have irreparably destroyed a young life.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

1 hour ago

Alabama WWII veterans return home after attending D-Day anniversary in Normandy

Four World War II veterans received heroes’ welcomes Monday evening after they returned to Alabama after traveling to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

As reported Thursday by Yellowhammer News on the historic anniversary, George Mills, 98, of Decatur and Sherwin Callander, 99, of Madison were featured on “CBS This Morning” last week a day before the D-Day commemoration.

WHNT and WAFF reported that Major Wooten, 102, and Harold McMurran, who just turned 95 on Monday, also made the trip and returned with Mills and Callander on the last flight into Huntsville International Airport that night.

Even at the late hour, a large crowd of Alabamians greeted them at the airport, cheering them on and waving American flags.

However, this was not the first time these Yellowhammer State veterans were hailed as returning heroes in recent days. Mills told WAFF that they could hardly move around in France without someone stopping to thank them.

“The people all over France, really humbled you.” Mills said. “I’ve never seen so many people that come up and told you how much they appreciate you, and those people were no older than [being in their 20’s].”

You can watch their return to Alabama below, via WHNT and WAFF.

WHNT:

WAFF:

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

4 hours ago

Ivey signs bill creating medical marijuana study commission

A new medical marijuana study commission will make recommendations for Alabama legislators to consider next year.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said Monday that the governor had signed the bill by Sen. Tim Melson (R-Florence).

The commission is tasked with helping to draft legislation ahead of the 2020 session.

The measure was approved as a compromise after a bill to allow medical marijuana stalled in the Alabama legislature.

Melson’s original bill would have allowed patients with certain medical conditions to purchase medical marijuana with a doctor’s approval.

The Alabama Senate approved the measure, but the proposal hit opposition in the House of Representatives.

The signed bill also extends Carly’s Law that allows some patients to access CBD oil through a study at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

5 hours ago

Alabama airports awarded total of $25.9 million in federal grants — ‘Driving development’

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded 20 local airports across Alabama over $25.9 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants, which are expected to boost the economic impact these facilities have in the Yellowhammer State.

In a statement, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) announced the grants, explaining the funding will directly support infrastructure construction, safety advances and equipment acquisition.

“The FAA grants awarded to these local airports across Alabama support key projects that aim to improve safety, security, and efficiency,” Shelby said. “Airport infrastructure impacts overall economic success, and as a result of this funding, twenty of Alabama’s airports will receive the upgrades and advances needed to continue serving communities and driving development.”

The FAA grants – which range from $10.4 million for the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport to $100,200 for the Camden Municipal Airport – are funded through the Airport and Airway Trust Fund and federal appropriations. Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport received two separate grants, making the total number of grants for Alabama 21.

Shelby is the powerful chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, which authors and advances the FAA funding legislation. The funding distribution is based on both entitlement and discretionary awards.

The 21 FAA grants, totaling $25,902,595, will support the following airport projects in Alabama:

This came just weeks after five additional local Alabama airports received $20.8 million in FAA grants.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Making correctional education work for Alabama

Annette Funderburk, president
J.F. Ingram State Technical College

The job market in Alabama is growing, and the unemployment rate has reached low levels not seen in many years. Businesses across the state are working harder than ever to find and hire qualified workers. According to Governor Ivey’s Success Plus initiative, our state will need an extra 500,000 credentialed, highly-skilled or degreed individuals by 2025.

This provides an excellent opportunity for placement of previously incarcerated individuals who are graduating from J.F. Ingram State Technical College with technical skills and proficiency in ready-to-work disciplines.

At Ingram, we want to send the message that opportunities to reduce recidivism in our state’s prison system have been enhanced by economic conditions statewide and by our continued efforts to provide excellent training and work readiness skills to the incarcerated. Recently, Ingram hired a job placement coordinator. We are having increased success placing Ingram graduates in high wage, high demand positions throughout Alabama. These jobs provide income, dignity and hope for those in our communities in need of a chance to succeed and become productive citizens.

To facilitate reentry into society, the Ingram State Foundation often provides needed tools and safety equipment to employed graduates as they begin their new jobs.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, 94 % of individuals incarcerated, will be released into the community. Established by the Alabama legislature in 1965, Ingram State Technical College is the only community college in the country serving incarcerated students exclusively.

A fully-accredited member of the Alabama Community College System, which is part of the Alabama Workforce Council, Ingram State partners with the Alabama Department of Corrections and provides career technical training in 17 programs ranging from diesel mechanics to industrial maintenance, logistics to welding, cosmetology and barbering at correctional facilities across central Alabama, including Tutwiler Prison for Women.

These are credit-bearing programs with stackable credentials of short and long-term certifications. College enrollment is available to inmates that are within 10 years of their end-of-sentence or parole date. Our goal is to prepare our graduates to enter the workforce equipped to meet the needs of employers, provide a pathway of employment for the formerly incarcerated and reduce the number of inmates that return to Alabama’s prisons.

Since many of our students did not graduate from high school, students can also enroll in adult education and pursue their high school diploma or GED. A new endeavor in adult education is the Career Pathways program which encourages students earn their GED while they are dually enrolling in a career tech program.

Because ISTC graduates face significant barriers to employment, ISTC has placed particular emphasis on the acquisition of industry-recognized certifications and credentials. Programs are taught utilizing the nationally recognized curriculums from the National Center for Construction Education and Research and Manufacturing Skills Standards Council, and qualified students complete an OSHA 10-hour safety class.

Through an agreement with the Alabama Plumbers and Gas Fitters Examining Board, ISTC plumbing students can earn their journeyman certification as part of their program of study. Students enrolled in the HVAC program receive EPA certifications, while barbering and cosmetology students complete the hours of education needed to sit for state licensure examinations.

In addition to helping close the employment gap, educating Alabama’s incarcerated population has other benefits. A 2018 study by the RAND Corporation shows that individuals who participate in quality education programs are 28 percent less likely to return to prison than those who serve their sentence and are released. Earlier RAND research showed that for every $1 investment in prison education programs there is a $4 to $5 reduction in incarceration costs during the first three years post-release of a prisoner.

Although our buildings, instructional equipment, and techniques would be familiar on any community college campus, our student body is unique — a mission of developing responsible citizens which reduces recidivism and provides employable workers to businesses. Student success at ISTC is a victory not only for each student and their families – but for all Alabamians.

6 hours ago

Ivey OKs chemical castration for some sex offenders

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed into law legislation that would require certain sex offenders to be chemically castrated before their parole.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s press office said Monday that she had signed the bill, which is to take effect later this year.

The measure applies to sex offenders convicted of certain crimes involving children younger than 13.

Chemical castration involves the injection of medication that blocks testosterone production.

Under the measure, certain offenders must receive the medication before they are paroled from prison.

A judge would decide when the medication could be stopped.

Several states have authorized chemical castration, but it’s unclear how often it’s used.

Some legal groups have raised concerns about the use of forced medication.

Rep. Steve Hurst (R-Munford) had proposed the measure for more than a decade.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

