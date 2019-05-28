Ad ties Doug Jones to ‘some of the most radical policy proposals’ in Democratic Party’s history

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) on Tuesday released a new video ad slamming Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) for falling in line with an increasingly “radical and out-of-touch” Democratic Party.

Even though Jones pledged to be an independent voice for Alabama in the U.S. Senate, his time in office has been marred with accusations of being “New York’s Third Senator” due to his deference to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

While Jones has been an automatic vote for Democrats when they needed him most (E.g., the Kavanaugh confirmation), Jones’ most striking embrace of blind party loyalty came recently when he vowed to back whomever the Democrats nominate in 2020 against President Donald Trump, no matter how extreme that individual is.

The new NRSC ad builds off of this, showing how far off the Democratic Party is from its days of being the party of the working class — and how far off Jones is from representing the wishes and beliefs of his constituents.

“Jones’ pledge to support whoever the Democratic Party nominates for president puts him in line with some of the most radical policy proposals in the Party’s history,” NRSC spokesperson Nathan Brand said in a statement.

The ad, which will be running on digital media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in Alabama, also brings up the revelation reported by Yellowhammer News that Jones allegedly called State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) and said Rogers was “right” in his viral abortion comments from weeks past.

A source familiar with the ad buy told Yellowhammer News that the video is running throughout Alabama but has additional money being spent in the 52nd state House district (John Rogers’ district).

Additionally, the ad features Joe Biden pledging to repeal the Trump tax cuts as the “first thing” Biden would do if elected. Jones has endorsed Biden in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Entitled, “Doug Jones: A Member Of The Extremist Party,” the video also features striking comments by other Democratic presidential candidates such as Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and leaders in the party like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and media darling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Brand added, “Voters know Jones’ support for abortion, higher taxes, and his opposition to President Trump’s agenda are all out of line with Alabama values.”

Watch:

The formally announced Republican candidates challenging Jones in 2020 are Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Secretary of State John Merrill and State Auditor Jim Zeigler are among those still considering entering the race.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

While pro-abortion supporters across the country have complained Alabama’s recently signed into law “Human Life Protection Act” is “anti-women,” some of these same individuals have apparently threatened at least one of the state’s pro-life legislators’ wife with rape over the abortion ban.

State Sen. Garlan Gudger, (R-Cullman), is among those who voted in favor of HB 314, afterwards praising Governor Kay Ivey for signing the bill. Alabama’s new law, which was always expected to be blocked by a federal court before it would take effect in November, would ban abortions except when the life of the mother is in danger. HB 314 would criminalize doctors, not women, by making it a Class A felony to perform an abortion and a Class C felony to attempt an abortion.

Proponents of the legislation have explained the bill is intended to be a “vehicle” to get the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider Roe v. Wade on the basis of personhood, actually using the exact language from that infamous court decision in the legislation.

The sponsor of the bill, State Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur), has outlined that the question at hand is whether the baby in the womb, or “in utero” legally speaking, is a person and should have rights as such.

Gudger, according to The Cullman Times, released a statement after the bill was signed into law emphasizing that very fact.

“I am a pro-life voice for my district. I believe that abortion is murder, and I voted according to my convictions on HB314,” Gudger said. “People have asked me why I did not support adding the amendment regarding rape and incest to this bill. If I would have voted to add these exceptions to the bill, there would arise a fallacy in our own argument to defend the pro-life stance, because an unborn baby is a person who deserves protection, even in the most difficult of circumstances.”

However, national media outlets like NBC, MSNBC and CNN (as well as most in-state outlets) have not reported on HB 314 as intentionally being the legal tool that it is. Instead, panic has been drummed up as people falsely made outlandish claims, such as that the law would put women in jail for up to 99 years or that the legislation legalizes rape and incest.

Of course, along with this type of activist coverage, many of Alabama’s Republican state legislators have been singled out. Unfortunately, this type of targeted media fervor has real effects on audience members.

Take, for example, Gudger being mentioned last week on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

After the media circus that has unfolded around the abortion ban law, Gudger told Alabama Public Television’s “Capitol Journal” in recent days that he and his family have received threats.

As reported by Yellowhammer News contributor Jeff Poor for Breitbart, Gudger outlined, “Overall, it’s been tough.”

“It’s been tough dealing with the balancing of my wife and my children being attacked,” Gudger continued. “I obviously don’t like that part. No one should be attacked or threatened with harm for a difference of opinion. But overall, I’m doing well — besides that.”

He then told host Don Dailey the specifics of those threats.

“People have contacted my 15-year-old son on Snapchat and social media,” Gudger explained. “My wife had been contacted that they were going to break into our house and rape and do other things to her. It’s been a lot of stress at our household — and a lot of the other colleagues on the floor the same way. It’s something we have to deal with, and we’re dealing with it.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

A Chick-fil-A location in South Alabama paid tribute to America’s fallen soldiers over Memorial Day weekend in moving fashion.

According to WKRG, the Schillinger Road Chick-fil-A location in Mobile set up an empty table reserved for these fallen heroes, especially those who were declared “missing in action” (MIA) and never recovered.

The tribute began on Friday and remained in place through Memorial Day on Monday.

The table was adorned with a white tablecloth and set up with several items to form what is officially called the “Missing Man Table.”

The National League of POW/MIA Families describes a “Missing Man Table” as follows:

The cloth is white – symbolizing the purity of their motives when answering the call to serve.

The single red rose reminds us of the lives of these Americans….and their loved ones and friends who keep the faith, while seeking answers.

The yellow ribbon symbolizes our continued uncertainty, hope for their return and determination to account for them.

A slice of lemon reminds us of their bitter fate, captured or missing in a foreign land.

A pinch of salt symbolizes the tears of our missing and their families.

The lighted candle reflects our hope for their return.

The Bible represents the strength gained through faith to sustain us and those lost from our country, founded as one nation under God.

The glass is inverted – to symbolize their inability to share a toast.

The chairs are/chair is empty – they are missing

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) said Tuesday he will introduce a bill called the “Investigate the Investigators” Act and stated America got “a big, fat goose egg” out of the Mueller probe.

“I’m introducing a bill that will codify the investigation of the investigators that Attorney General Barr is presently undertaking and will require such an investigation in the future,” Byrne told “Fox and Friends.”

“We spent over two years, $35 million on lawyers, investigators, paralegals, and for what? We got a big, fat goose egg here,” Byrne said. “Mr. Mueller himself determined that there was no collusion, no conspiracy. The attorney general concluded there’s no obstruction.”

Byrne reaffirmed his belief that the individuals behind the investigation must be unmasked.

“It was a partisan witch hunt from the beginning and we need to get to the bottom of who was behind this and how far up the chain does it go,” he added. “What did President Obama know and when did he know it? Let’s have a full investigation of that and let’s make sure it doesn’t happen in the future.”

After reading the Mueller report “cover to cover,” Byrne said there is “no case” for the impeachment of President Trump.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Alabama is scheduled to execute Christopher Lee Price this week for his part in a 1991 sword-and-dagger slaying of a pastor in Fayette County.

Thursday’s execution has been at the center of unusually public squabbling at the Supreme Court over capital punishment.

A federal judge stayed Price’s execution in April after he raised challenges to the state’s lethal injection procedure.

The Supreme Court fractured 5-4 along liberal-conservative lines to overrule those orders and allow his execution to go forward, but not before the midnight death warrant expired.

Justice Stephen Breyer admonished court conservatives for overruling two lower court stays “in the middle of the night.”

Justice Clarence Thomas later wrote a 14-page response saying there was “nothing of substance” to Breyer’s claims.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

7. Maybe Trump wants to be a rocketman

  • During President Donald Trump’s visit with the prime minister of Japan, the president dismissed new missile tests by North Korea and echoed North Korea’s insults towards the Democratic Party’s frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden, who declared Kim Jong-un has a low IQ.
  • While in Japan, President Trump said on Monday that a trip to Mars is in the near future and the U.S. will be working with Japan to send humans to space, although no timetable for when astronauts would be sent to Mars was given.

6. No, Mike Pence did not signal there will be a war in Iran

  • Headlines and pundits declared that Vice President Mike Pence was implying the United States was headed towards war in the Middle East as he spoke to graduates at West Point, even though that is hardly what he was saying.
  • Pence told the graduates, “Some of you will join the fight against radical Islamic terrorists in Afghanistan and Iraq” and it “is a virtual certainty that you will fight on a battlefield for America at some point in your life,” which is a pretty safe bet when speaking to career officers as they graduate from a military academy.

5. Bernie Sanders tries to weaken Joe Biden

  • U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) continued to hammer away on Joe Biden’s track record, hitting him on his support for the Iraq War while warning that military confrontation between the United States and Iran would be more disastrous than the Iraq war and unconstitutional.
  • Polls have already indicated that Biden’s support for the war was a liability with younger voters in the Democratic Party primary, but his position is well known and he is still far and away the leader of the field even though Sanders is tied with Biden in Iowa.

4. Busy week for the legislature

  • With an abortion ban and failed lottery behind the legislature, attention turns to education as the Alabama legislature prepares to eliminate the state school board, replacing it with the appointed Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education and replace the superintendent with a cabinet-level appointment.
  • Also expected to attract attention is the debate over medical marijuana. The chances of the bill being a pure legalization vehicle have morphed into a measure that would allow medical marijuana to be studied; a commission will then propose future laws.

3. An abortion “dystopia”

  • The fear of restrictive abortion laws, like Alabama’s, has led to people in other states to offer up their homes as places people can stay if they need to get an abortion. Some 2,000 women have joined a Facebook page dedicated to the cause.
  • Many of the laws passed have been challenged, some have “stayed” and none of them have actually become law yet, but that won’t stop the histrionics and it won’t stop new battles over the issue either.

2. Auburn loses its voice

  • On Saturday night, Rod Bramblett, the “Voice of the Auburn Tigers,” and his wife Paula passed away in a fatal car accident, leaving behind their daughter Shelby and son Joshua.
  • A GoFundMe page was set up to help the Bramblett children move forward with life’s expenses as Shelby is a sophomore at Auburn University and Joshua is a 10th grader at Auburn High School. Some are donating $109 to pay homage to Bramblett’s Kick Six call and one donated $5,000.

1. Impeachment is coming

  • According to Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) the House of Representatives is close to gaining the support that would be needed to bring impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
  • Even if House Democrats can cobble together enough support to start impeachment proceedings, it is very clear that these go nowhere in the Senate with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) saying, “If it’s based on the Mueller report, or anything like that, it would be quickly disposed of.”

