Ad ties Doug Jones to ‘some of the most radical policy proposals’ in Democratic Party’s history

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) on Tuesday released a new video ad slamming Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) for falling in line with an increasingly “radical and out-of-touch” Democratic Party.

Even though Jones pledged to be an independent voice for Alabama in the U.S. Senate, his time in office has been marred with accusations of being “New York’s Third Senator” due to his deference to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

While Jones has been an automatic vote for Democrats when they needed him most (E.g., the Kavanaugh confirmation), Jones’ most striking embrace of blind party loyalty came recently when he vowed to back whomever the Democrats nominate in 2020 against President Donald Trump, no matter how extreme that individual is.

The new NRSC ad builds off of this, showing how far off the Democratic Party is from its days of being the party of the working class — and how far off Jones is from representing the wishes and beliefs of his constituents.

“Jones’ pledge to support whoever the Democratic Party nominates for president puts him in line with some of the most radical policy proposals in the Party’s history,” NRSC spokesperson Nathan Brand said in a statement.

The ad, which will be running on digital media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in Alabama, also brings up the revelation reported by Yellowhammer News that Jones allegedly called State Rep. John Rogers (D-Birmingham) and said Rogers was “right” in his viral abortion comments from weeks past.

A source familiar with the ad buy told Yellowhammer News that the video is running throughout Alabama but has additional money being spent in the 52nd state House district (John Rogers’ district).

Additionally, the ad features Joe Biden pledging to repeal the Trump tax cuts as the “first thing” Biden would do if elected. Jones has endorsed Biden in the 2020 Democratic primary.

Entitled, “Doug Jones: A Member Of The Extremist Party,” the video also features striking comments by other Democratic presidential candidates such as Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and leaders in the party like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and media darling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Brand added, “Voters know Jones’ support for abortion, higher taxes, and his opposition to President Trump’s agenda are all out of line with Alabama values.”

Watch:

The formally announced Republican candidates challenging Jones in 2020 are Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Secretary of State John Merrill and State Auditor Jim Zeigler are among those still considering entering the race.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn