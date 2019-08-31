Roy Moore: ‘I support’ Ilhan Omar’s expulsion — ‘If they take an oath to the Koran – no, they should not serve in Congress’

Last week at its summer meeting in Auburn, the Alabama Republican Party passed a resolution encouraging the state’s congressional delegation to call for the expulsion of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the U.S. Congress.

When the resolution attracted national media attention, Omar responded on social media and said if the Alabama Republican Party wanted to clean up politics, it should have reconsidered nominating “an accused child molester” as its U.S. Senate candidate, apparently referring to former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, the GOP nominee for the 2017 U.S. Senate special election.

Moore entered the fray by calling on Omar to “go back to Somalia from whence she came.”

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Friday, Moore elaborated on his statement regarding Omar and said he supported her expulsion.

“She brought up my name,” Moore said. “I wasn’t at the resolution. I do support the resolution, and there’s a reason for that under Article I, Section 5 of the United States Constitution. But I did not bring up her name. She brought up mine for no reason. The actions she has done in Congress – she deserves expelling by the Congress on a two-thirds vote of the House. I just responded in kind. She criticized me for supposed-sexual impropriety. In Congress, she has actually been the center of sexual impropriety. And in fact, there’s an action filed in Washington, D.C. as I understand it where she is alleged to have had extramarital affairs with another person while she was in Congress.”

“So her actions, her anti-Israel stand, her criticism of the American military – this touches me deeply because I am from a military background,” Moore continued. “I graduated from West Point. I was fighting in Vietnam before she was even born – 10 years. And for her to criticize me for sexual impropriety – I’ve been married since she was three-years-old. So, this lady just had to cover herself some way, and that’s what she did.”

According to the former state high court chief justice, an oath on the Koran contradicts the U.S. Constitution’s provisions for religious liberty.

“I have a right to respond, and I did,” he said. “It’s a shame that we’ve got people in Congress that don’t even support American values and support Muslim theology, which is directly contrary to the United States Constitution. If they take an oath on the Koran, they take an oath on an instrument that violates religious freedom. They don’t recognize the God who gave religious freedom under our Constitution. And I think that’s a very big criticism of what they’re doing in Congress. They don’t care for religious liberty because their government just violates it.”

Based on that reasoning, Moore said an oath on the Koran should exclude an individual from serving in the U.S. Congress.

“If you swear on the Koran, which does not allow religious liberty, does not support the Constitution of the United States – if you swear on the Koran, that contradicts the religious liberty given under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution. It was founded on the God of the Holy Scriptures. And we recognize historically that it was that God who gave religious freedom. That’s why you have religious freedom in our country, because that is outside of government interference, except under the Koran.”

“So, I would say if they take an oath to the Koran – no, they should not serve in Congress,” Moore added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.