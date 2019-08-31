Jerusalem’s biggest Bama fan is ready for some Alabama Crimson Tide football

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

While it can be hard to claim absolutes, it’s a safe bet that Hani Imam is the biggest Alabama Crimson Tide fan on his street. In his neighborhood. In his city. In his country.

It’s a claim that would be hard to make in a place like Tuscaloosa, Birmingham or pretty much any Alabama or Southern city. It would even be debatable in many U.S. cities.

But Imam lives in Jerusalem, Israel. His shop is a destination for those Tide fans making a Holy Land pilgrimage. Everyone from talk show host Conan O’Brien to Alabama U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne have documented their visits to the shop.

“My store is my biggest statement as an Alabama fan,” Imam said. “I love it when Americans walk in my store with their mouth open. I just laugh and yell, ‘Roll Tide,’ and they laugh and scream and holler.”

RELATED: Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide found on the streets of Jerusalem

Hani Imam owns a store in the dark and covered alleys of heart of Jerusalem. In the store, Alabama, The Heart of Dixie, you won’t find what most shops sell, from Red Sea stones to frankincense to stars of David to wooden rosaries to Jewish prayer shawls to bottles of holy water.

What you will find is all kinds of Alabama merchandise such as footballs, photographs, plates, shirts, art of football players, signed items, souvenirs and memorabilia with the Alabama logo front and center.

When I called Imam from Birmingham, it was midnight is Israel. He was still excited to wake up and talk about the Crimson Tide and his shop. When asked about Alabama’s loss in the national championship game last season, Imam’s voice dropped a couple of notches.

“We just did not show up last year against Clemson,” he shrugged. “I wouldn’t have been as upset had we played a good game, you know, a close game where the players played to the wire. They just didn’t, and that was very upsetting. That game was a disaster.”

Alabama lost to Clemson 44-16. Imam believes the team has learned from the loss.

“We are ready this year,” he said. “We learned from what happened, and the new coaching staff is very strong. We will win the national championship this year. We have a tough schedule, but we will win for sure. We have seven new assistant coaches; we will show up this year.”

RELATED: Jerusalem’s biggest Crimson Tide fan ready for Alabama football season

The new assistant coaches include Steve Sarkisian, who rejoined the staff as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and Pete Golding who was promoted to defensive coordinator after being linebackers coach last year. Charles Kelly was named associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach, and Brian Baker is be defensive line coach and associate head coach. Sal Sunseri coaches the linebackers, Kyle Flood coaches the offensive line, and Holmon Wiggins coaches the wide receivers.

“This might be the strongest coaching staff we have ever had on the team,” Imam said. “When you combine that with what happened last year, what I mean is what the players learned, to show up for the game, we are winning the national championship for sure. Here is another reason why I think Alabama will win this year: The players have the heart for the win.”

Hani Imam was born in the West Bank and lived in Israel most of his life, but attended the University of Alabama from 1985 to 1989. He majored in Business Administration and became a huge Alabama fan. He loves showing his loyalty at his store.

“All the locals want to know why I am such a big fan,” he said. “I tell them Alabama has the greatest football team ever. Then they ask me what ‘Roll Tide’ means, and I say it means the same thing, the greatest football team ever. My favorite part, and what I have loved for years, is when an Alabama fan walks in with disbelief in their eyes. It’s like they’re dreaming. They look around, then look at me and point to the store sign. I just laugh and say, ‘Roll Tide.’ It never gets old.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

It’s hard to believe that the summer months are behind us and we will soon be welcoming Fall and cooler temperatures. Students across our state are working hard to make this new school year successful, and college football season is officially underway.

Since the school year is in full swing, I wanted to take this opportunity to share some important information about school and student safety I recently received during my visit to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Fusion Center a few weeks ago. For those who might not be aware, the Alabama Fusion Center exists to improve our state’s preparedness against terrorist attacks and to deter criminal activity in general. It is an information-sharing organization designed to combine – or “fuse” – information between federal, state and local governments, private sector entities, and the intelligence community.

The Fusion Center has very dedicated personnel who cover several specific areas, including the issuing of AMBER Alerts, rural crime, cybercrime, terrorism, narcotics, gangs, and human trafficking. The center is also responsible for the Alabama Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Importantly for school children, teachers, and families, the Fusion Center has a system in place to help schools know whether threats made against them are real or not.

During the 2018-2019 school year, there were more than 1,600 threats across the United States, ranging from guns brought on campus to bomb threats to actual school shootings. During my recent visit to the Fusion Center, Director Jay Moseley explained to me that once notified of threats, the center can determine where threats are coming from and whether they pose immediate danger. The Fusion Center relies on law enforcement entities across the country as well as members of the public to alert them to suspicious activity on the Internet and social media. Director Moseley has asked the public to report anything suspicious. You can contact the Fusion Center by calling (334) 517-2660.

In addition to monitoring outside threats to schools, the Fusion Center helps train school resource officers to recognize the signs of a student who is being bullied, experiencing suicidal thoughts, and more. It is critically important for those who work with children daily to have the tools they need to identify at-risk students before the situation becomes life-threatening, and I really appreciate our Fusion Center’s work in this matter.

I always enjoy spending time with the hardworking, dedicated professionals at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Fusion Center. I appreciated their time and the informative update about the critically important work they are doing each day to combat crimes, especially those against children. These men and women are on the front lines fighting some of the most serious problems that plague our state, and I am grateful for their work. In Congress, I will do all I can to support their efforts.

Martha Roby represents Alabama’s Second Congressional District. She lives in Montgomery, Alabama, with her husband Riley and their two children.

Last week at its summer meeting in Auburn, the Alabama Republican Party passed a resolution encouraging the state’s congressional delegation to call for the expulsion of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the U.S. Congress.

When the resolution attracted national media attention, Omar responded on social media and said if the Alabama Republican Party wanted to clean up politics, it should have reconsidered nominating “an accused child molester” as its U.S. Senate candidate, apparently referring to former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, the GOP nominee for the 2017 U.S. Senate special election.

Moore entered the fray by calling on Omar to “go back to Somalia from whence she came.”

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN on Friday, Moore elaborated on his statement regarding Omar and said he supported her expulsion.

“She brought up my name,” Moore said. “I wasn’t at the resolution. I do support the resolution, and there’s a reason for that under Article I, Section 5 of the United States Constitution. But I did not bring up her name. She brought up mine for no reason. The actions she has done in Congress – she deserves expelling by the Congress on a two-thirds vote of the House. I just responded in kind. She criticized me for supposed-sexual impropriety. In Congress, she has actually been the center of sexual impropriety. And in fact, there’s an action filed in Washington, D.C. as I understand it where she is alleged to have had extramarital affairs with another person while she was in Congress.”

“So her actions, her anti-Israel stand, her criticism of the American military – this touches me deeply because I am from a military background,” Moore continued. “I graduated from West Point. I was fighting in Vietnam before she was even born – 10 years. And for her to criticize me for sexual impropriety – I’ve been married since she was three-years-old. So, this lady just had to cover herself some way, and that’s what she did.”

According to the former state high court chief justice, an oath on the Koran contradicts the U.S. Constitution’s provisions for religious liberty.

“I have a right to respond, and I did,” he said. “It’s a shame that we’ve got people in Congress that don’t even support American values and support Muslim theology, which is directly contrary to the United States Constitution. If they take an oath on the Koran, they take an oath on an instrument that violates religious freedom. They don’t recognize the God who gave religious freedom under our Constitution. And I think that’s a very big criticism of what they’re doing in Congress. They don’t care for religious liberty because their government just violates it.”

Based on that reasoning, Moore said an oath on the Koran should exclude an individual from serving in the U.S. Congress.

“If you swear on the Koran, which does not allow religious liberty, does not support the Constitution of the United States – if you swear on the Koran, that contradicts the religious liberty given under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution. It was founded on the God of the Holy Scriptures. And we recognize historically that it was that God who gave religious freedom. That’s why you have religious freedom in our country, because that is outside of government interference, except under the Koran.”

“So, I would say if they take an oath to the Koran – no, they should not serve in Congress,” Moore added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

8 hours ago

Birmingham woman puts her life back together after devastating loss

William Robertson followed his passion down rural roads and city streets, his love for cycling inspiring many others in the Birmingham area to climb on their bicycles and ride.

Four years ago today, Robertson was pedaling down Highway 75 in rural Blount County when a pickup truck struck him. Robertson, who worked in Alabama Power’s Real Estate department,  died while two other bicyclists were hurt.

Robertson’s widow, Diane Welch Robertson, still grieves over her devastating loss, even as she has learned to live a fulfilling life without her soulmate.

“In these four years, I’ve kept getting up and kept moving forward,’’ she says. Helping her son with his business was “a lifeline” that gave her a reason to get up every day.

“I think that’s important, to find something to hold onto, because grief is a spirit and it will take you all the way out,” Diane says.

Watch the video to learn more about how Diane Welch Robertson has put her life back together “one day at a time.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

9 hours ago

California’s Kamala Harris endorses Steven Reed in Montgomery mayoral runoff

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) has decided to throw her weight around in the Montgomery mayoral runoff, endorsing Montgomery County Probate Judge Steven Reed.

In a surprise tweet on Friday, Harris congratulated Reed on advancing to the municipal runoff election, where he will face businessman and local FOX affiliate WCOV owner David Woods.

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership in Montgomery, one that is focused on inclusion, economic growth, and improving public education,” Harris added. “I’m proud to endorse him (Reed) for Montgomery mayor.”

Harris is currently running for the Democratic 2020 presidential nomination. In June, she was featured as the keynote speaker at the Alabama Democratic Conference’s (ADC) annual convention.

The ADC, the state Democratic Party’s black political caucus, is run by Steven Reed’s father, Joe Reed.

Harris will hope to gain the ADC’s endorsement in her presidential bid, as the organization’s support could go a long way to helping her win the state’s primary.

The California senator is anti-charter school, proposed a plan to socialize the American health care system, supports the job-killing Green New Deal and holds many other views that are viewed as “far-left.”

Embracing her endorsement on Friday, Steven Reed tweeted, “I know this type of thing doesn’t happen everyday so I’m humbled by the opportunity and grateful for the support.”

“Thank you for the endorsement Senator Harris,” he concluded.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

10 hours ago

Study: Honda had a $12 billion economic impact on Alabama in 2018

Honda’s auto plant in Talladega County continues to be an economic engine for Alabama, revving the state’s economy by $12.1 billion in 2018 and creating 45,674 jobs in the state.

The Economic Development Partnership of Alabama released the figures Wednesday from a report it commissioned by the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Alabama. That report found Honda Manufacturing of Alabama (HMA) is responsible for 5.4% of the state’s total economic output.

“That’s huge,” said Sam Addy, director of UA’s Center for Business and Economic Research. “When you go to most states, you won’t find a network that has as much of an impact as Honda.”

In 2018, HMA employed 5,321 at its Lincoln manufacturing facility, up from 4,000 in 2014. When you add the plant’s direct and indirect impact on employment, including those employed at the plant’s 26 Tier-1 suppliers, HMA accounted for 45,674 jobs, up from 43,339 four years ago.

“It’s more than just a factory,” said Mike Oatridge, senior vice president of HMA. “It’s a lot of people, and it’s not just our factory, but several factories around the state. What’s inside them is what’s important. Without the people here in this state, we would not have the success we have today.”

HMA and its Tier-1 suppliers accounted for $867.2 million in earnings in 2018 and generated $202.9 million in income, sales and property taxes for state and local governments.

“It’s been a great partnership between company, local communities where it operates and its supply chain operates, and the state of Alabama,” said Steve Sewell, executive vice president for EDPA. “Honda has always been gracious to acknowledge the support they get and, at the same time, be willing to offer testimonials about their positive experience in the state and promote Alabama as a destination for other great, global companies. We really appreciate their partnership in economic development.”

HMA recently produced its 5 millionth vehicle, more than any other auto manufacturer in the state. The plant assembles four vehicles: the Odyssey, Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline.

“Five million vehicles is a lot of vehicles, and we’re proud of every single one of them,” Oatridge said. “The hands of an Alabama worker were on those, making sure they met the quality expectations of our customers. It’s not really the volume but the quality that matters the most.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

