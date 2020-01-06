Byrne releases ad targeting Kaepernick, Omar, ‘The Squad’ for ‘attacking America’

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) on Monday released the second television ad of his Republican 2020 U.S. Senate campaign.
The 30-second video takes on former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, as well as Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and the rest of the so-called “Socialist Squad.”

The ad features Byrne noting how so many heroic members of the U.S. Armed Forces, like his brother Dale, have sacrificed to protect the values that have made the nation great.

Dale Byrne served in the Alabama National Guard, where he was a member of the Airborne Rangers and 20th Special Forces Group. He was deployed to many areas across the globe, including the Middle East after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. According to the Byrne campaign, Dale passed away in 2013 following an illness contracted in relation to his military service and deployments.

Like Byrne’s first TV ad of this cycle, the latest spot was filmed at his family farm in north Baldwin County — around the same campfire that the now-congressman and Dale grew up sitting around.

“When the towers fell, I knew my brother would be going to war,” Byrne says in the ad. “Dale was a true patriot. I can’t bring him back. I miss him every day.”

“It hurts me to hear Ilhan Omar cheapening 9/11. Entitled athletes dishonoring our flag. The Squad attacking America. Dale fought for that right, but I will not let them tear our country apart. That’s why I’m running for Senate,” he continues.

Watch:

Byrne’s respective lines about Omar and Kaepernick in the ad are certainly timely.

In an exclusive statement to Yellowhammer News on Friday, he questioned of the Democratic congresswoman, “Which side [is she] on?” This came in regards to wondering why Omar complained about the U.S. military killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

Byrne also bashed Kaepernick on Saturday after the former professional athlete suggested that the American military is actually the one responsible for “terrorist attacks,” not radical Islamic extremists.

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” Kaepernick tweeted.

In response to Kaepernick, Byrne tweeted, “Anyone who doesn’t understand which side is terrorist and which side is fighting the terrorists is either delusional or, worse, anti-America. Which do you think this jerk is? And this is who you want as the face of your brand, [Nike]?”

“Unlike so many of our servicemen, like my brother Dale who paid a price for his patriotism, this guy dishonors the sacrifice of hundreds of thousands of our warriors,” he added.

Byrne’s new ad is expected to broadcast on various network television, cable, radio and digital platforms across Alabama.

He is running in the crowded March 3 GOP primary, which includes former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs). The winner of the Republican primary will face U.S. Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in November.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

It is official. Tua Tagovailoa is headed for April’s NFL Draft, deciding against returning to Tuscaloosa for his final year of eligibility with the Crimson Tide.

Yet, even while announcing his departure Monday alongside a somber Nick Saban, the star quarterback lit up the room and put smiles on the faces of Bama fans – and college football enthusiasts in general – across the nation.

In trademark fashion, never shy about giving his testimony, Tagovailoa’s faith was on display for all to witness.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for this opportunity to stand before you all with my decision,” he said to begin his remarks after Saban turned over the microphone.

“My love for the University of Alabama, our coaches, our fans and my teammates has made this especially hard for me,” he continued, then explaining that he received thorough counsel from family and coaches in evaluating the decision before him. “And, without further adieu, with lots of prayers, thoughts and guidance, I have decided that I will be declaring [for] and entering the 2020 NFL Draft.”

Tagovailoa called the University of Alabama “the greatest school” in the country after outlining the “rollercoaster” that his college career turned out to be.

The quarterback then gave extensive thanks to Saban and members of his coaching staff, along with Athletic Director Greg Byrne and various members of his department.

“To Bama Nation, I’d just like to thank you all for the tremendous three years of support that you’ve given me and my family, and thank you for taking my family in as your own,” the native Hawaiian said.

He then quoted country music star Tim McGraw, saying, “When you get where you’re going, don’t forget to turn back around and help the next one in line. Always stay humble and kind.”

And, one final time, Tagovailoa concluded, “God bless and Roll Tide.”

RELATED: Tua Tagovailoa named top model of faith in college football for 2019

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

A Birmingham student has been awarded a prestigious QuestBridge scholarship that will grant her over $300,000 to pursue a college degree, per an article in the Birmingham Times.

The student, Charity Davis, is a member of the Class of 2020 at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic School in Birmingham.

Seventy percent of QuestBridge finalists are first-generation college students.

The QuestBridge website describes who they look for as potential recipients as “high school seniors who have shown outstanding academic ability despite financial challenges.”

According to the Times, “Davis scored a 30 on the ACT and a 1260 on the SAT. She holds a GPA of 4.125 and plans to study English and Psychology at Vanderbilt University.”

In addition to being an excellent student, Charity Davis has a number of outside the classroom accomplishments. She has reportedly been, “A student ambassador, member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honor Society), the Spanish Honor Society, Ministry Team and the volleyball team, and participated this summer in the Alabama Governor’s School.”

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) of Alabama announced Monday in a press release that during the 2020-2021 school year the company will create a pool of $250,000 to be given to Alabama schools through grants.

The money will be given away in amounts up to $10,000, and the recipients will be schools across the state with students ranging from kindergarten through the sixth grade.

This will be the eighth year of what BCBS calls the “Be Healthy School Grant Program.” According to the release, BCBS has given out 200 grants since the program’s inception, totaling more than $1.8 million. The company claims the grants have impacted over 96,000 students during the life of the program.

“We are seeing the positive results of healthy lifestyle initiatives being implemented in our schools by students and faculty. The ongoing success of the Be Healthy School Grant Program validates the investment we are making in the long-term health of Alabama’s children,” says Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Community Relations Manager Jeff Adams.

The grants are intended to help schools fund initiatives that increase exercise and help children learn healthy nutritional habits.

The window for schools to apply for one of the grants is Monday, January 6 to Friday, March 27. Interested schools can click here.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

University of Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Monday announced that he will enter April’s NFL Draft, foregoing his senior season in Tuscaloosa.

He revealed his decision alongside coach Nick Saban in an 11:00 a.m. press conference at UA’s athletics complex.

An emotional Saban spoke before Tagovailoa, outlining the historic nature of the impact he has had while on campus.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

7. Golden Globes host roasts Hollywood

  • Comedian Ricky Gervais was the host of the Golden Globe Awards where he preceded to rip into Hollywood for their elitism, support for Harvey Weinstein and Jeffery Epstein and hypocrisy when it comes to working for companies like Apple, who runs sweatshops.
  • He also implored Hollywood to drop the politics, reasoning, “You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.” But this didn’t stop fellow comedian George Lopez from making a joke about killing the President of the United States.

6. Birmingham named top travel destination

  • Forbes has released a list of the world’s best winter 2020 travel destinations, and Birmingham, Alabama was one of the nine cities picked.
  • Forbes said that Birmingham has produced “an amazing food scene, where high-end culinary chops meet down-home flavors.” Some of the other cities that were chosen were Rome, San Diego, Chicago, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Cartagena, San Antonio and Toronto.

5. Attack on U.S. military base in Kenya

  • Three Americans have been killed during an al-Shabab, an al-Qaida linked group, attack on Manda Bay Airfield in Kenya; the five people who attacked the base were killed during the attack.
  • One U.S. serviceman and two U.S. Department of Defense contractors killed, but al-Shabab originally claimed that there were 17 Americans dead and nine Kenyan soldiers killed.

4. Iraq parliament has voted to ask troops to leave

  • While on Sunday morning news shows, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the United States’ strategy after the strike that killed Qasem Soleimani. Pompeo also dismissed the Iraqi caretaker prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s request for a timetable for all foreign troops to leave Iraq.
  • Trump already dismissed this and is deploying more troops. Pompeo said that Mahdi is “the resigned prime minister” and “the acting prime minister,” but Pompeo also stated that they “are confident that the Iraqi people want the United States to continue to be there to fight the counterterror campaign.” He added, “And we’ll continue to do all the things we need to do to keep America safe.”

3. Graham is prepared to act if Pelosi doesn’t send articles

  • The two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump are expected to be sent to the U.S. Senate this week, but if the articles don’t make it there, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is prepared to push to change rules.
  • Graham intends to seek that the chamber change the impeachment rules so that the Senate would be allowed to proceed with the impeachment trial without having the articles. Graham said that his “goal is to start the trail in the next coming days, not let [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi take over the Senate.”

2. Byrne is questioning Omar’s loyalty

  • After U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) reacted to the killing of Qasem Soleimani by saying that she was “outraged” and saying that she would “step in and stop him” from starting a war, while overlooking that Soleimani was labeled a terrorist and instead saying he was an assassinated “foreign official,” and now U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) is drawing attention to her comments.
  • Byrne said that “Omar diminished 9/11, opposes Israel, and now she is upset that President Trump took out a murderous terrorist – at this point we have to wonder what side is she on?” He also added that she might wish “Obama were still here to bow before the Ayatollah.”

1. Trump promises a ‘disproportionate’ response

  • On Sunday afternoon, President Donald Trump warned that “should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner.”
  • Trump has also said that there have been 52 Iranian sites identified that could be “HIT VERY FAST AND HARD” if Tehran were to attack any U.S. assets or Americans.

