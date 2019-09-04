Byrne not convinced Congress can ‘get rid’ of Ilhan Omar — ‘The standards for expulsion are pretty high’
MOULTON — Last month, the Alabama Republican Party’s state executive committee passed a resolution calling for Alabama’s congressional delegation to act on the expulsion of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).
The effort by the ALGOP received national headlines and also resulted in a back-and-forth exchange between Omar and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore over the issue.
During an appearance at the monthly Lawrence County Republican Party meeting, U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Fairhope) was asked by an attendee if he can “get rid of” Omar, apparently referring to the expulsion call. Byrne, a candidate for the Republican Party’s 2020 U.S. Senate nomination, explained that based on the high standard of expulsion, he did not think so.
“No, sir,” Byrne replied to the question. “I know we got the state party that wants to do that. Here’s the thing – and I’m going to go back and look at the standard for that. It takes a pretty high standard to expel somebody from the House. Her constituents sent her there. Now, I don’t know if you’re reading much about her … but there’s some concern about her in her own district. We’ll see what her constituents do about that. And if I get back and I find that she needs expulsion, I’ll be for it. But I think we need to be prepared for the fact the standards for expulsion are pretty high.”
Peterson Air Force Base, the temporary headquarters, is also a finalist for the permanent location, as are three other Colorado locations.
The six finalists are: Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado; Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Colorado; Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado; Redstone Arsenal, Alabama; Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado; and Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.
While Colorado might have more finalists in the mix, Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal can certainly hold its own — and then some.
In a statement, Byrne commented, “The space legacy and unmatched workforce of the Rocket City make it an ideal choice for the U.S. Space Command headquarters. Huntsville’s contributions to America’s space program and national security have expanded over the years, making Huntsville the premier hub of America’s space technology. I have no doubt Huntsville is perfectly situated to rise to the occasion as Space Command headquarters.”
In his letter, the coastal Alabama congressman and Republican U.S. Senate candidate outlined, “Huntsville has the infrastructure and the highly skilled workforce for space technology, especially for the development of rocket propulsion systems and technologies.”
“Nowhere in the United States can match the workforce, history, infrastructure, resources, and support that you will find in North Alabama,” Byrne concluded. “The Huntsville community is the past, present, and future of space technology and an integral player in our national security.”
Alabama National Guard member saves soldier’s life during training
It was late and Spc. Micah Turnbull, senior combat medic for B Company, 1-167th Infantry Battalion, began his assessment on yet another heat exhaustion patient in the scorching summer heat at Camp Shelby, Mississippi.
The Alabama National Guard medic had been ensuring all his soldiers drank water and knew to rest if the heat was getting the better of them, but at 10 p.m., long after sunset, the worst of the day was long past. Still, he had to tend to every soldier that came to him with the same diligence, so he took notes while checking vitals of his latest patient.
An elevated heart rate is normal during the physical exertion of infantry missions.
Blood pressure: 140/90.
Within normal limits for the activity.
Respirations: 28.
Within normal limits.
Blood oxygenation: 92%
Within normal limits.
Core temperature: 108.4 degrees.
That can’t be right.
He checked it again.
Core temperature: 108.4 degrees.
“I immediately knew something had to be really, really wrong,” Turnbull said.
“He looked fine while I was assessing him,” he said. “He was alert and oriented and responsive to questioning. The only thing he could tell me was that he ‘felt weak.’
“Then, all of a sudden, he rolls over and the whole look on his face had changed. It was instant. He had gone from the normal soldier I knew to someone who looked scared.
“He was glazed over, pale … you could see fear in his eyes. You could feel it.”
The 1-167th Infantry Battalion’s chief medical officer, physician’s assistant (PA) 1st Lt. Nicholas Lopez, described the situation as “dire.”
At internal temperatures above 106 degrees, Lopez said, the human body’s proteins begin to break down and seizures become commonplace, which brings its own set of complications to the safety of internal organs. As temperatures continue to rise, temporary and permanent brain damage become huge concerns. At 108 degrees, morbidity and mortality rates skyrocket.
Just as suddenly, Turnbull said, that fear turned to aggression as the patient became combative, trying to flee the field ambulance and avoid treatment. Turnbull said he and his partner held him down, while another soldier tried to restrain him, but the patient quickly broke free.
“We had a chest of ice we had been using for drinks, so we pulled a sheet off our shelf and dunked it in the ice chest, then wrapped it around him to start cooling him off. I told someone to jump in the front of the truck and start driving to the battalion aid station (BAS).”
With soldiers still holding the patient down, the ambulance pulled into the BAS, where Lopez and a team of battalion medics met them.
“When I first saw him,” Lopez said, “it was a grim outlook. And I think everyone there knew it. But everybody compartmentalized those reactions and went to work. We had a job to do no matter how things looked.”
The BAS holds more equipment and capabilities than line medics carry, but Lopez knew the situation was out of their league and the patient needed immediate hospital care. “I didn’t want him here any longer than 3-5 minutes,” he said.
As they called to request aerial medevac, the team went to work on more interventions for the fading patient.
His constricted veins coupled with his continued physical resistance made the already difficult task of IV access a monumental ordeal.
A first attempt: unsuccessful.
They discarded the needle and prepped another.
The second attempt failed.
“On the third try,” Turnbull said, “I finally got the stick and we started running fluids in him along with 50 mg of diphenhydramine to help him relax. Then,” he continued, “he started seizing.”
They packed him with more ice sheets in his armpit and groin areas, and started moving him to Charlie Med, the Role 2 provider where the helicopter would land to receive him.
But, Turnbull said, it was as if everything that could go wrong did and his bleak condition became even worse.
En route, the patient began to vomit. Turnbull immediately tilted the litter to its side so gravity could carry the emesis out of his airway, but the patient’s teeth were clenched so tightly, the team couldn’t get suction through to help.
“We pulled up to Charlie Med,” Turnbull said, “and I realized I’d never seen anybody like that before. There was a straight line across his neck and everything above was purple or blue. His eyes were protruding out of his head.
“I honestly thought he was going to die.”
But, for the first time that night, Turnbull was wrong.
According to Lopez’s documentation, it was less than 25 minutes from the time the soldier told Turnbull he “felt weak” to the time he was in the air.
“In medicine,” Lopez said, “time is everything. I credit his survival with the speed of the interventions and medevac. It’s only due to those medics’ actions that he’s now home and alive and well.
“With core temps of 108 degrees or higher,” he continued, “he had about a 50/50 chance of survival and an even greater chance of permanent brain or organ injury. He was literally being cooked from the inside. Without the kind of fast, accurate care he got, he wouldn’t have stood a chance.
“You don’t get any closer to death than he did and still live.”
The following days, Turnbull said, he couldn’t keep his mind on much else without the help of his fellow medics who reassured one another of their actions. A few days later, he finally received a phone call from the patient that put him back at ease.
“The moment I heard his voice on the phone,” Turnbull said, pausing with emotion, “there’s no better feeling. I couldn’t stop smiling.”
Turnbull and Lopez both credited the quick, measured response to Guard members’ unique ability to bring civilian experience into the military setting. Turnbull works full time as an advanced EMT at Regional Paramedical Services (RPS) in Pell City. Lopez is a full-time orthopedic surgery PA, a discipline in which hyperthermia remains one of the primary life threats and providers are heavily trained on identification, prevention and response.
“Everyone has outside skills they bring to the table,” Lopez said, “and that variety makes us, I think, more effective than our active-duty counterparts.”
“It’s a combination of everything,” Turnbull added. “It’s learning multiple things from multiple people and having the ability to tie it all together for one goal – to save someone’s life. To be able to take these lessons from different parts of medicine and bring it together when you need it is an incredible advantage.”
Kyle McDonnell, deputy director of operations for RPS, agreed, adding he wasn’t surprised to hear about Turnbull’s success.
“It’s definitely a two-way street,” he said. “We benefit from them as much as they benefit from us. We hire as many Guardsmen as we can because they have that experience and they have that discipline and that calmness in stressful situations that takes civilian guys years to get.”
He said EMTs and paramedics like Turnbull running emergency calls will see situations on an almost weekly basis that may be just as life-threatening, and learning to handle that in one uniform only makes them better in another.
“When somebody only sees the same scenarios in training, he’s going to have a much harder time than the guy exposed to that virtually every week. The treatment’s mostly the same and the goal is the same – to save a life – so the muscle memory and ability to act under pressure is extremely important.”
Turnbull admitted that, although he’d run similarly extreme emergency calls in his civilian job, this experience hit harder than he expected.
“The different thing is: on the civilian side, it’s a bunch of people I don’t know,” he said.
“But here, when you’re eating, sleeping, showering and training in the same place with the same people for three years, they become family and they mean a lot more to you on a personal level. It’s more rewarding, to serve them, but at the same time, it definitely would have hurt a lot more if he hadn’t made it.
“I would have been completely devastated.”
That closeness, he added, was another factor in his success.
“I can’t take all the credit,” Turnbull said.
While he was the first medic and the lead for the duration of the incident, he emphasized the team effort. “The reason he’s alive is because of everybody; not just me. We were all together, we were all with him, we all loaded and unloaded.”
In addition to Turnbull and Lopez, Pfc. Henri Barbarin, Spc. Travis Tanner, Spc. Jeffrey Fine, Spc. Darryl Cavender, Sgt. Tyler Gleen and Staff Sgt. Anthony Bone contributed to the patient’s care and transport.
Turnbull’s lifesaving achievement (which Lopez describes as “miraculous”) was capped by the recognition and personal coin from Lt. Gen. Thomas James Jr., commanding general of First Army, who visited the 1-167th Infantry’s annual training shortly after the event.
Turnbull said that praise was humbling, but a much greater moment came a week after when he completed his naturalization process and received his long-awaited U.S. citizenship.
Born in Australia, he has lived in Alabama since childhood and been enlisted for more than five years, but, he said, a hiccup in his paperwork postponed his lifelong dream. Now that he’s finally received it, the only thing he felt was “excitement.”
“This is my home,” he said. “Everybody I love is here. I still have family back there, but there’s nowhere in the world I’d rather be.
“This country is full of people who are go-getters. They inspire me to be everything I can be and live life to the fullest and I’ve always wanted to be as much a part of that as I can.”
Two open congressional seats in the Heart of Dixie in 2020
Governor Kay Ivey has had a very successful first year as governor. One of the coups she pulled off was getting the legislature to pass legislation granting the governor the power to appoint the Board of Pardons and Paroles. The new law will give her all the new appointments to the Parole Board. Previously, the three-member Board picked the director.
The new law went into effect on September 1, 2019 and Gov. Ivey wasted no time selecting the new director. She appointed longtime political figure, former Attorney General and former Mobile County Circuit Judge Charlie Graddick.
Ivey also supported a measure that would make the state school board appointed rather than elected. This proposal will have to be approved by Alabama voters in next year’s election. This one may have tougher sledding. Alabamians are reluctant to give up their rights to vote for their public officials.
Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate is continuing a great summer political tradition in Montgomery. Pate, who is Alabama’s 27th Commissioner of Agriculture, hosted the 9th Annual Tomato Sandwich luncheon. The menu included homegrown Wiregrass tomatoes and corn on the cob. It also includes lots of politics. Some of those in attendance were former Agriculture Commissioner and now State Treasurer John McMillan, Secretary of State John Merrill, State Auditor Jim Ziegler and State Senators Will Barfoot and Tom Whatley.
Second District Congresswoman Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) made a surprise announcement in late July that she was not going to seek reelection to a sixth two-year term next year. Roby was considered safe in the seat after withstanding a challenging election year in 2018. She drew significant opposition in the GOP Primary after her 2016 announcement that she was not supporting Donald Trump. Even though she received less votes than most of the other Republican members of the Alabama House delegation, she did survive and would have had smooth sailing and a long tenure in the House. She was on good committees and was one of only 13 female Republican congresswomen in the U.S. House. Therefore, she was a darling in the eyes of the House leadership and had a bright future in Congress.
My guess is that she simply burned out on the demanding life of Congress where you are constantly campaigning and raising money, flying back and forth to Washington and actually doing the job of voting your district’s wishes and handling constituents’ work. She also has two young children and a husband who has a successful law career.
She made the right decision for herself. She will have a much more enjoyable and rewarding life, and if, she practices law or lobbies, a much more lucrative lifestyle.
This leaves two open Republican seats. This second district seat, which encompasses all of the Wiregrass, parts of Montgomery and the burgeoning counties of Elmore and Autauga, will be a wide-open and very contested and interesting race. It is a Republican district.
The early favorite to win the seat is Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman. He has been very involved civic wise in the Wiregrass and statewide for years. He will also have unlimited personal funds and will spend them.
Whoever wins the second district seat will be subject to an alteration in the district. We are expected to lose a seat after the 2020 census. Most observers expect this second district to merge into a portion of the third congressional district. It will more than likely pick up the Auburn-Opelika-Lee County area.
In addition to the second district open seat, the first congressional district is a battle royale. Bradley Byrne has vacated this congressional seat to make a race for the U.S. Senate. A trio of stellar candidates are vying to be the congressman from the Mobile-Baldwin area. It will definitely remain a Republican seat. Vying for the GOP nomination are State Representative Chris Pringle, former State Senator Bill Hightower, and Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl. This one will probably be more interesting than the second district.
2020 is shaping up to be a good political year in the Heart of Dixie. The primaries are early on March 3, 2020.
Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reached at www.steveflowers.us.
7 Things: Ivey not resigning, Alabama Dems can’t help themselves, Walmart tries but fails to please the mob and more …
7. House committee is about to start another investigation into Trump
The House Judiciary Committee is going to start an investigation into President Donald Trump possibly being involved in paying hush-money through his attorney to Karen McDouglas and Stormy Daniels, who have claimed they had affairs with Trump.
Starting in October, the committee will likely begin holding hearings where they will question witnesses about the payments. This investigation will only add to the long list of existing investigations into Trump’s actions.
Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equity (URGE) is working with the young people of Alabama to remove the stigma surrounding abortion; they’ve also put up pro-abortion billboards to help further their movement.
URGE executive director Kimberly Inez McGuire said that young people in Alabama want reproductive rights that include abortion. An example of what the billboards say is: “Abortion: you do you.”
5. Build that wall
The border wall is getting $3.6 billion in Defense Department construction funds, which will provide enough funding for 175 miles of more wall along the southern border.
Those against the border wall have already spoken out against the use of Defense Department funds, with U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) saying that President Trump has “made it clear he is willing to take funds from our troops and disaster victims to divert them to try to protect his political right flank.”
4. The defeat of tolls in Alabama was big
In an effort to fight against the proposed I-10 toll bridge in Mobile, State Auditor Jim Zeigler started a Facebook group that gained 55,000 members who also opposed the toll. Zeigler is claiming that Governor Kay Ivey putting an end to the I-10 project was due in part to his group.
Zeigler said, “The people were against this. Only certain Montgomery politicians were for it. And we beat them,” and Zeigler also went on to say that he hasn’t seen people this fired up “since the Civil Right Movement of the 1960s.”
3. Walmart is doing “something”
In response to recent mass shootings, but actually a media-driven mob, Walmart has declared it will no longer sell handgun ammunition and “short-barrel rifle ammunition” while requesting that customers no longer openly carry guns in their stores.
The actual impact of this will be almost nothing as people will still be able to purchase firearms and ammunition elsewhere, people will still carry weapons to Walmart, the mob will not be satiated and activists will still target Walmart and payment processors like Visa.
2. Alabama Democrats are just sad
Alabama Democrats and their allies in Alabama are so incompetent that they have rarely been able to capitalize on scandal after scandal in Alabama. From a lecherous Republican governor to an indicted and convicted House speaker, they have been unable to gain a foothold with voters because their ideas are bad.
So, when Governor Kay Ivey became embroiled in a tepid blackface scandal, few were surprised when Alabama Democrats used that opportunity to offer their stale loser ideas for everyone to hear, again. The NAACP stated that Ivey “refused to Expand Medicaid, did not support Birmingham increase in minimum wage; Governor Ivey even signed a bill approving the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act of 2017.”
1. No resignation from Ivey
On Tuesday, Governor Kay Ivey made her first public appearance since she released her apology letter for wearing blackface in college in 1967. The incident was quickly brought up and so was the question about her possible resignation.
When asked about if she would resign, Ivey responded, “Heavens no.” She went on to say that she isn’t the same person that she was 52 years ago, adding she’s received a lot of encouragement and understanding comments, but she’s not resigning and she’s “full speed ahead.”
Oakworth has 87 employees and assets of $619 million, according to the ranking.
In a statement celebrating the honor on Tuesday, Oakworth CEO Scott Reed said, “Our associates are our most valuable asset.”
“We know that if we invest in them, create an environment that allows them to flourish and give them the tools necessary to grow and thrive, they will in turn offer our clients the best financial services experience possible. Oakworth is honored to again be recognized for this effort,” he added.
American Banker’s snippet about Oakworth as follows:
Finding strengths: The best leaders are the ones who care about finding the right role for everyone within their organization, says Scott Reed, Oakworth Capital’s CEO.
“A leader that cares will guide an associate towards a role that fits his or her greatest strengths and ultimately his or her greatest level of achievement,” Reed said. “This is certainly true in my experience. I try very hard to understand an associate’s strengths and determine how to position them to leverage those strengths to both help the organization and move him/her towards personal and career objectives.”
Additionally, another Alabama-based bank was named in the prestigious list.
Bank Independent, headquartered in Sheffield, came in at number 36 in the national rankings. The Muscle Shoals banking icon has assets of $1.7 billion and 456 employees.
American Banker’s writeup about Bank Independent as follows:
A change of philosophy: Bank Independent CEO Rick Wardlaw has changed his leadership style during his career. Early in his career, he was focused on goals and the bottom line. Now he is more driven by “servant leadership,” which turns the traditional leadership hierarchy upside. Wardlaw serves his leadership team, who in turn serve the managers they oversee.
“Where before I saw people as human doings, I now see people as human beings,” Wardlaw said. “A servant heart is where I believe one will find their significance. My desire is for all of our team members to feel significant in serving each other, our customers and our community.”
