Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Report: Hugh Culverhouse, Jr. curses at God, University of Alabama following state’s abortion ban 5 hours ago / News
Andy Andrews gifts Bart Starr’s wife specially inscribed book — His legacy ‘has changed things for all of us…forever’ 8 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Greg Reed: Bill incentivizing tech companies to ‘stay and grow’ in Alabama could ‘help jump-start the entire state’ 9 hours ago / News
Alabama legislature passes bill to reform ‘badly broken’ Board of Pardons and Paroles 10 hours ago / News
Ivey signs two major broadband bills into law — ‘Will open a whole new world’ 13 hours ago / News
In Alabama, commemoration set for ‘last slave ship’ 15 hours ago / News
State Rep. Sorrell vows 2020 push to end newspaper legal notice requirement; Says he has backing of ALDOT, League of Municipalities, Association of County Commissions 15 hours ago / News
Congressional support, Air Force decision create critical opportunity for Alabama aerospace industry 15 hours ago / Sponsored
Time to stop daydreaming about a lottery 16 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Tuberville ‘all for’ abortion ban — ‘You’ve got to take your hat off to not just Alabama but other states’ on effort to overturn Roe v. Wade 16 hours ago / News
Alabama’s Wind Creek Hospitality approved for ‘landmark’ casino in Pennsylvania 17 hours ago / News
7 Things: Democrats don’t understand Mueller, Democrat governor signs abortion ban, Roy Moore vs. MAGA and more … 17 hours ago / Analysis
State legislature passes bill intended to lower prescription drug costs for many Alabamians 1 day ago / News
State Senate passes bill incentivizing tech companies to ‘stay and grow’ in Alabama 1 day ago / News
If California is going to come for pro-life states, Alabama should go after California jobs 1 day ago / News
‘Alabama’s timber industry is at full throttle’ — 105 jobs coming to Wiregrass 1 day ago / News
Roy Moore: Trump cannot make ‘America great again’ 2 days ago / News
Alabama Senate votes to require civil asset forfeiture tracking 2 days ago / News
Arnold Mooney on formal ‘censure and condemn’ complaint against John Rogers: ‘I couldn’t not do it — It had to be done’ 2 days ago / News
Alabama House votes to slash rural broadband funding by nearly 3/4 2 days ago / News
5 hours ago

Report: Hugh Culverhouse, Jr. curses at God, University of Alabama following state’s abortion ban

Millionaire Florida resident Hugh Culverhouse, Jr. directed some explicit comments at lawmakers in both his home state and in Alabama, as well as the University of Alabama, according to a Sunshine State media outlet.

The “Florida Politics” blog on Thursday posted an interview with Culverhouse, Jr. which followed up on the events of the previous day.

The same blog on Wednesday said that Culverhouse, Jr. was calling for a boycott of the state of Alabama and the University of Alabama over the recently signed into law abortion ban, the “Human Life Protection Act.”

The Florida businessman, who did not graduate from UA at any level of study, last year donated $21.5 million to the university’s law school, which was in turn named after him.

Culverhouse, Jr. is currently the largest donor in the University of Alabama’s history, and outlets like Alabama Media Group on Wednesday zealously pushed the narrative that his support of the university was ending because of the abortion debate.

However, in a concise press release later that day, a spokesperson for the University of Alabama System explained that Wednesday’s outburst by Culverhouse, Jr. came at the tail-end of a prolonged dispute between him and the university that had nothing to do with abortion — or any type of liberal social justice issue.

Culverhouse, Jr. had claimed of his supposed abortion-related stand, “I cannot stand by silently and allow my name to be associated with a state educational system… which promotes blatant discrimination.”

Yet, the UA System advised, “As part of an ongoing dispute, last week Hugh Culverhouse, Jr. asked for the return of $10 million, repeating numerous demands about the operations of the University of Alabama School of Law.”

The System press release also detailed that the System chancellor had recommended to give Culverhouse, Jr. back all of his $21.5 million donation — the day before his comments on Alabama’s abortion ban.

The release continued, “Consequently, [Tuesday] Chancellor St. John recommended to the Board of Trustees that it return all of Mr. Culverhouse’s $21.5 million donation to the Law School, which will be acted on at the Board’s meeting next week.”

“None of the issues between the Law School and Mr. Culverhouse had anything to do with the passage of legislation in which the University had no role,” the System spokesperson concluded. “Donors may not dictate University administration.”

‘Fu** you, and have a nice day’

This release seemed to have angered Culverhouse, Jr., who responded to the System in an expletive-filled Florida Politics article.

“I’m sorry for the university,” he reportedly told the website, “but fu** you, and have a nice day.”

The outlet reported he asserted that an “agreement” was made with the university when making the donation that he would “have involvement in decisions at the school.”

Culverhouse, Jr., according to Florida Politics, acknowledged he had been involved in a dispute with the university over that claim, with the outlet specifying one example that he “disagreed with the law school dean about upping entrance requirements.”

Again, remember the System emphasized, “Donors may not dictate University administration.”

However, Culverhouse, Jr. reportedly made another demand of the university.

Florida Politics wrote, “As far as abortion, Culverhouse said he did say no endowment chair should be appointed until the abortion issue gets resolved.”

To be clear, the university, the law school and the System have nothing to do with Alabama’s abortion law.

Yet, in the Thursday Florida Politics interview, Culverhouse, Jr. still teed off on the issue in dramatic fashion.

“Saudi Arabia is more liberal in granting abortions than Alabama,” the Floridian lamented.

He remarked, “What really f—ing pisses me off is if I sent my daughter to Alabama and she got gang-raped by 15 to 20 men, she could not obtain an abortion without the doctor going to prison. But a lot of rape cases, they get probation, or get 5 years, 15 or 20 years. A doctor faces 99 godd*** years.”

This comes in spite of the fact that Alabama’s new abortion law is not in effect — and will almost certainly never go into effect.

Culverhouse also said he would make similar boycott demands for other states enacting new abortion restrictions, including his home state of Florida.

Multiple abortion restrictions were filed this year in Florida, though none passed, the outlet reported.

Yet, State Rep. Mike Hill, (R-Florida), told the Pensacola News-Journal he intended to file a bill similar to Alabama’s next year, notably telling that local newspaper God had spoken to him after the Yellowhammer State passed its law and encouraged Hill to do so.

“Mike Hill got told by God to do that,” Culverhouse, Jr. commented. “But you can tell Mike Hill that God and Jesus talked to me last night and they said you fu** anybody who violates Supreme Court law. So I’m following God.”

Culverhouse, Jr. added, “Maybe his God and my God are schizo-fu**ing-phrenic, or maybe he should stop using religion to go after women.”

8 hours ago

Andy Andrews gifts Bart Starr’s wife specially inscribed book — His legacy ‘has changed things for all of us…forever’

Cherry Starr, wife of Crimson Tide and Green Bay Packer great Bart Starr, received a heartfelt message from noted Alabama author Andy Andrews this week.

Following Bart Starr’s passing over the weekend, Andrews delivered a specially inscribed copy of his book The Butterfly Effect to Starr’s wife of 65 years.

130
Keep reading 130 WORDS

In his message, Andrews described the vast impact Bart Starr’s life had on so many.

He wrote of the people, families and organizations who will continue to feel the effect of his life and concluded that the NFL Hall of Fame quarterback “will not only never be forgotten, the work he did while here…has changed things for all of us…forever.”

(Andy Andrews/Contributed)

Published in 2010, Andrews’ book eloquently utilizes a single example of how the events surrounding one life can have a seemingly infinite impact on the rest of the world. As with his reflection on the life and legacy of Bart Starr, everything you do matters, Andrews emphasizes in The Butterfly Effect.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

Show less
9 hours ago

Greg Reed: Bill incentivizing tech companies to ‘stay and grow’ in Alabama could ‘help jump-start the entire state’

MONTGOMERY — After the Alabama Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill aimed at bringing more rural and high-tech jobs to Alabama, Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper) said that the state is poised to be nationally competitive in the “technology startup scene.”

HB 540, one of the top remaining priorities for lawmakers and industry recruiters as the 2019 session winds down this week, is known as the “Alabama Incentives Modernization Act.” Sponsored by State Rep. Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa), the bill seeks to bring the Yellowhammer State’s economic incentives up to speed with what other states are doing to attract jobs.

Previously passed by the House of Representatives on a unanimous 98-0 vote, the bill was carried in the upper chamber by Reed.

After the Senate passed the bill as amended on Wednesday, the House on Thursday afternoon concurred with the amended version of HB 540, sending the legislation to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk.

Speaking to a Senate committee on Tuesday, Reed emphasized the importance of attracting and keeping entrepreneurs and job creators in Alabama. He said that the state could miss out on the next Facebook or Apple because its incentives system is currently out-of-date.

586
Keep reading 586 WORDS

On the floor, Reed outlined the three core tenets of HB 540: building rural communities; recruiting and keeping tech companies in Alabama; and enhancing existing opportunity zones.

In a statement after the Senate passed the legislation, Reed advised, “Alabama’s overall economy right now is very strong, but in some ways the most explosive job growth has been geographically-concentrated in a dozen or so counties. This measure is meant to help jump-start the entire state.”

To encourage economic growth in Alabama’s outer-lying areas, the bill expands the number of rural counties that can qualify for incentives under the Alabama Jobs Act that was passed in 2015. Previously, counties had to have 25,000 or fewer people to qualify as rural; under HB 540, counties with 50,000 or fewer people now qualify for the jobs incentives.

According to research done by Auburn University’s Government & Economic Development Institute, counties in the Yellowhammer State with populations of 50,000 or fewer people had a poverty rate of 23.7% from 2012-2016, while larger counties’ poverty rate was only 15.6%. Similarly, counties with 50,000 or fewer people had a much lower median household income over the same years: $33,865, versus the median household income rate of $44,547 for larger counties.

This was bipartisan legislation, supported also by Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro).

“I supported this legislation because it allows rural communities to take advantage of opportunity zone programs and tax incentives to give rural communities a chance to lure businesses to our areas,” Singleton remarked. “This bill can have tremendous impact on rural counties throughout the state.”

He added, “I especially am excited about the Alabama Jobs Act component which will focus on bringing high-tech jobs to our communities so we can rebuild and grow.”

Under HB 540, incentives in the form of investment and tax credits will be awarded to companies that bring at least 10 new jobs to a county – whether it’s rural or urban – that has had sluggish job growth and a declining population.

The measure also creates specific incentives for technology companies, which would only need to create a minimum of 5 jobs to qualify for the investment and tax credits.

In order to attract technology companies to Alabama, the bill eliminates the tax on capital gains for investors and employees of technology companies that move to Alabama, with the caveat that the companies must re-locate to the state at least three years before being sold and stay in the state five years after the company is sold.

The same restriction applies for the company’s employees to realize zero capital gains tax. For investors, the break on capital gains tax only occurs if the investors reinvest the funds in other Alabama companies for the following five years after the original company is sold.

“Right now, three states – California, New York, and Massachusetts – dominate the technology startup scene. Alabama is a long way from competing at that level, but I am confident that we can compete with the second tier of states ­– Texas, Maryland, and Colorado,” Reed emphasized.

He added, “The success of Shipt and the energy around startup incubators like the Innovation Depot in Birmingham signal that we have a talented and motivated workforce that entrepreneurs can tap into. More startup technology companies in Alabama will benefit nearly every business industry in the state.”

HB 540’s passage came the same day that Ivey signed into law two major bills to expand high-speed, affordable broadband access across the state of Alabama.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
10 hours ago

Alabama legislature passes bill to reform ‘badly broken’ Board of Pardons and Paroles

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly gave final passage to a bill that would provide much-needed reform of the beleaguered state Board of Pardons and Paroles.

HB 380, sponsored by State Rep. Connie Rowe (R-Jasper), would be a comprehensive overhaul of the Board of Pardons and Paroles. The legislation would specifically mandate that individuals convicted of certain violent offenses (Class A felonies) serve 85% of his or her sentence before being eligible for parole. Current law only stipulates that violent offenders serve one-third or 10 years of his or her sentence, whichever is less, unless a unanimous vote of the board rules otherwise.

State Senator Cam Ward (R-Alabaster) carried the bill in the Senate. Ward is well known for being a leading bipartisan criminal justice and corrections reform advocate in the state legislature.

The legislation, which now heads to the governor’s desk, was crafted by Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office in response to reports in the fall that the board was releasing dangerous felons back onto the street long before their sentences were up. Marshall has called the board “badly broken.”

1063
Keep reading 1063 WORDS

One egregious example that the attorney general pointed to in a video released this spring was that of Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, who is now charged with three murders in Marshall’s home county after he was released by the Board of Pardons and Paroles while serving a life sentence.

In fact, the state last week announced that it will pay the maximum settlement allowed under the law to the families of Spencer’s victims because of the Board of Pardons and Paroles’ failure.

However, Board of Pardons and Paroles Chair Lyn Head in a Senate committee on Tuesday testified, “We are not broken.”

She even defended the board’s release of Spencer, claiming it was unavoidable.

Prior to his release and subsequent alleged murder spree, Spencer had lived a life of crime stretching across three decades, beginning in 1984 at the age of 19. He was convicted and imprisoned for numerous serious property and violent crimes, as well as for numerous disciplinary infractions in prison and for several successful escapes from prison.

On two separate occasions, Spencer was sentenced to life imprisonment. In one memorable case, he attempted to burglarize an occupied home and, refusing to retreat, had to be shot by the homeowner.

Despite all of this, Spencer was granted parole by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles on November 2, 2017.

Spencer was at that time released to a homeless shelter in Birmingham where he was supposed to remain for six months. However, after only three weeks, he left.

Spencer then traveled to Guntersville, where he had several run-ins with law enforcement and was charged for multiple violations of the law, including: traffic offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude police, resisting arrest and illegal possession of a firearm.

Nonetheless, his parole was not revoked — which seemingly led to three innocent lives being taken.

Less than six months after being released, in July 2018, Spencer allegedly murdered Martha Reliford through blunt-force trauma to her head. Her body was discovered only after the bodies of Marie Martin and her seven-year-old grandson, Colton Lee, were found in a nearby home. They also had been brutally murdered.

Spencer was charged in the three deaths with capital murder in August 2018. He is currently awaiting trial in the Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery.

‘A red meat issue’

While Spencer’s case is certainly heinous, the attorney general’s office and Ward on Thursday emphasized Spencer’s case is not an outlier.

In a tweet thread, Marshall outlined twelve awful cases of violent offenders released early by the board who seriously re-offended after leaving prison.

Ward stressed similarly deplorable examples on the Senate floor, noting one inmate sentenced to 30 years for murder who was granted parole after only five years, which was a violation of the board’s own internal rules.

While victims’ families would certainly disagree, Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro) on the floor claimed HB 380 was simply “a red meat issue” for Republicans, calling it “a bad bill.”

HB 380 would also require that at least one of the three members of the board be a current or former law enforcement officer with a minimum of 10 years’ experience “in or with a law enforcement agency which has among its primary duties and responsibilities the investigation of violent crimes or the apprehension, arrest, or supervision of the perpetrators thereof.”

Additionally, HB 380 would establish a director of Pardons and Paroles that would serve as its chief executive officer. This position would be appointed by and serve at the pleasure of the governor. The bill makes further structural and operational changes to the board to increase accountability and efficiency.

Language in the bill reaffirms that “the board’s paramount duty is to protect public safety” when making decisions, a key point Rowe on Tuesday stressed. She cautioned that the board’s primary role is not to reduce the prison population, despite some misguided perception to the contrary.

Ward in committee on Tuesday cleared up “misinformation” surrounding the bill, saying the legislation would safeguard against the premature release of only the worst type of convicted offenders and not inhibit the release and rehabilitation of those imprisoned for lesser, non-violent offenses.

He also criticized the current board executive director for using his state email account to encourage parole officers to travel to the State House in state vehicles to lobby against the legislation. Ward called this an improper use of state resources, a point Governor Kay Ivey made earlier in the day when speaking to members of the media.

The Senate vote on HB 380 was 25-5.

Immediately after passage, the chief counsel for the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, Katherine Robertson, told Yellowhammer News, “The Attorney General is extremely pleased that the Pardons and Paroles reform bill is headed to the Governor’s desk. It’s a solemn and somber occasion though, when we reflect on everything that set this legislation in motion. We can’t thank Senator Ward or Representative Rowe enough for their leadership and courage to see this across the finish line.”

Update 4:30 p.m.:

Following the Senate’s passage of HB 380, Governor Kay Ivey released a statement confirming her intent to sign the bill, which was expected.

“Too many lives were lost because of wrongful, early paroles in our state,” Ivey outlined. “Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and I have been relentless in our efforts to ensure the Board of Pardons and Paroles is managed prudently and effectively.”

The governor explained, “This bill ensures strong accountability and oversight of a large state agency with more than 600 employees. The justice system should not fail the people of our state again, like it did in the Jimmy O’Neal Spencer case last year.”

“I commend Rep. Rowe, Sen. Ward and the Alabama Legislature on the successful passage of this bill. Ultimately, this is a major win for victims’ rights, the families of victims and every citizen across the state. We will continue to be steadfast in our efforts to improve the pardons and paroles system, while restoring confidence in public safety,” Ivey concluded. “I look forward to receiving and signing this important piece of legislation.”

Rowe told Yellowhammer News that she anticipates a signing ceremony will be held for this bill.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
13 hours ago

Ivey signs two major broadband bills into law — ‘Will open a whole new world’

MONTGOMERY — Alabama took an important step forward towards “modernizing” the state on Thursday.

In a packed ceremony inside the Old House Chamber at the State Capitol, Governor Kay Ivey signed two major broadband bills into law: HB 400 by State Rep. Randall Shedd (R-Fairview) and SB 90 by State Sen. Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville).

Before applying pen to paper, Ivey spoke to members of the media and a sizable crowd from the Alabama Rural Broadband Coalition. She said the Yellowhammer State needs to do more to expand high-speed, affordable broadband access, as modern internet capability is crucial to the economy, education, healthcare and quality of life in Alabama.

755
Keep reading 755 WORDS

Last year, Scofield’s Alabama Broadband Accessibility Act created a grant program that really got the ball rolling on improved broadband in the state. Now, the two bills signed on Thursday are expected to keep that momentum moving in the right direction.

“These bills will open a whole new world to so many of our citizens who have been left behind on the information superhighway,” Ivey said. “I congratulate our Legislature for coming together to help make providing broadband internet access easier and more efficient. I look forward to seeing the great strides that our rural citizens will take now that they have the same opportunity as those who live in larger cities.”

HB 400, the Broadband Using Electric Easements Accessibility Act, will allow electricity providers to use or allow the use of existing or future electric easements for broadband purposes.

SB 90 updates and expands Scofield’s Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund, increasing the minimum service threshold and amending the amount of grants that can be awarded for specific broadband projects.

Scofield advised, “Just as years ago, co-ops and private companies invested in bringing electricity to rural areas across the country to improve quality of life and create jobs for millions, this legislation will continue to expand access to high-speed internet to those same households and businesses, creating new jobs and opportunities in the process.”

The press conference occurred as the House and Senate were both in session, so not all of the staunch proponents in the legislature were able to attend. However, Scofield and Shedd were able to join the governor, along with broadband stalwarts like Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed (R-Jasper), House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville), Black Caucus Chair A.J. McCampbell (D-Livingston), State Sen. Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro) and State Rep. David Standridge (R-Hayden).

Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh (R-Anniston) and Speaker Mac McCutcheon (R-Monrovia) also released statements celebrating the bills being signed into law.

“I am thrilled that Gov. Ivey has signed these bills that will be so helpful to our rural constituents,” Marsh said. “More than 840,000 Alabamians have not had access to broadband and therefore have lacked total, fair access to our worldwide economy. I hope to see movement on getting as many people connected as soon as possible.”

McCutcheon called the signing of the bills the beginning of a new day for Alabama jobs.

“Small businesses all across the state can now expect a fair shot at the global economy,” the speaker remarked. “It is an exciting time for the education community, entrepreneurs, for rural health workers and patients who will have access to advances in telemedicine and for our farmers who will benefit immensely from broadband.”

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth has also been a vocal supporter of improved broadband services in the state throughout his time in public service.

“As someone who once represented a largely rural House district, I know that access to high speed broadband dramatically affects issues like economic development, public school performance, and simple quality of life for residents,” Ainsworth told Yellowhammer News.

“The state must keep and maintain its commitment to rural broadband expansion so that all of our citizens, regardless of where they live, can take part in Alabama’s unprecedented economic boom,” he concluded.

The World Bank commissioned a study in 2014 that showed just a 10% increase in broadband penetration could increase economic growth by 1.2%. That study also concluded that doubling broadband speeds can add 0.3% to GDP growth.

As of late 2018, it was estimated that 800,000 people in Alabama are without access to a wired connection capable of 25mbps download speeds and that 276,000 people in the state still do not have any wired internet providers available at all.

Specifically on SB 90, Reed commented, “This is a critical piece of infrastructure legislation. When people think about infrastructure, it’s traditionally just roads and bridges, but in a digital age that relies heavily on cutting edge technology, investing in expanding and improving broadband is equally as important.”

“This bill sets up rural Alabama for further growth and prosperity, and I thank Senator Scofield for spearheading this important work,” he added.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less
15 hours ago

In Alabama, commemoration set for ‘last slave ship’

An archaeological report will be released Thursday on the discovery of what experts believe is the last ship known to have brought enslaved people from Africa to the United States.

The event in the Africatown community of Mobile also will include a community celebration and commemoration event marking the discovery of the schooner Clotilda, according to the Alabama Historical Commission.

274
Keep reading 274 WORDS

The commission said in a recent news release that interest in locating the remains of the Clotilda was renewed after a journalist reported that he believed he had located the ship last year.

Even though the ship he found turned out not to be the Clotilda, it led to the commission’s and other organizations’ efforts to locate the Clotilda’s wreckage.

A team of maritime archaeology experts conducted an assessment of a previously unsearched area of the Mobile River and historical research and an archaeological survey revealed up to two dozen 19th and 20th-century vessels.

One closely matched characteristics of the Clotilda and peer-reviewed findings concluded that the wreck is likely the Clotilda.

Officials have said they are working on a plan to preserve the site where the ship was located.

James Delgado, a maritime archaeologist who helped lead the team that verified the wreck as the Clotilda, recently told The Associated Press that the ship’s remains are delicate but the potential for both research and inspiration are enormous.

Joycelyn Davis, a descendant of one of the Africans held captive aboard the ship, said she wants to somehow honor both the ship’s human cargo and the hard work of them and their descendants in forming Africatown, where the Africans settled when they were freed from slavery after the Civil War.

The commission said organizations involved in the research and survey efforts include the Black Heritage Council, the National Geographic Society, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture, the Slave Wrecks Project, Diving with a Purpose, SEARCH Inc. and the National Park Service.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)
Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less