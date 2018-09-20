Subscription Preferences:

Watch: Birmingham food truck owners win $10,000 Food Network prize 8 hours ago / Faith & Culture
WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on the ACLU suing Merrill, Doug Jones dodging questions and more… 9 hours ago / Highlights
U.S. Dept. of Commerce invests $2M to build Cullman technical education center 9 hours ago / News
UA law school named for Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. after $26.5M donation 10 hours ago / News
Get ready for the Birmingham Iron in Alliance American Football 11 hours ago / News
We have to be able to call liars ‘liars’ 11 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama Black Belt Adventures celebrates long, successful relationship with Raycom Media 12 hours ago / Guest Opinion
This weekend’s comprehensive college football TV schedule 13 hours ago / Sports
National Hunting and Fishing Day: Celebrating Alabama’s sportsmen and women 13 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Corruption, pollution and no pollution 13 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Pelham woman gets prison for stealing from employer 14 hours ago / News
Jones: ‘Reasonable,’ ‘appropriate’ for Kavanaugh accuser to refuse to testify at scheduled hearing 14 hours ago / News
Should Alabama bet on sports betting? 15 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Rogers campaign hammers Anniston Star for botched JSU logo-campaign T-shirt reporting — ‘Nothing more than a political arm of the Democratic Party’ 15 hours ago / News
High school RTW program sets pathway for AlabamaWorks! Success Plus 16 hours ago / Sponsored
Birmingham area post office named for fallen hero 16 hours ago / News
Alabama, Charlie Daniels headlining benefit concert for JSU 17 hours ago / Faith & Culture
Student or volunteer-led prayer no longer allowed at Blount County Schools’ football games 18 hours ago / News
7 Things: Doug Jones wants to continue to hedge on Kavanaugh, Senate Judiciary gives Kavanaugh accuser options she won’t take, Maddox claims he doesn’t dodge interviews and more … 18 hours ago / Analysis
‘Attempted political hack job’: John Merrill hits Alabama ACLU for suing over three blocked Twitter users 19 hours ago / News
10 hours ago

UA law school named for Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. after $26.5M donation

As of Thursday, The University of Alabama School of Law will now be named the Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. School of Law in recognition of a $26.5 million donation from the prominent business executive and attorney.

Culverhouse’s unprecedented commitment includes a $25 million gift – the largest in the University’s storied 187-year history. The gift will be funded over four years, with more than $11.5 million of the total donation already having been received. The donation also includes a $1.5 million gift Culverhouse made in 2017 to establish the Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. Endowed Chair in Constitutional Law.

In a press release, the university noted that to “honor Culverhouse’s impact and generosity, the UA School of Law will now bear his name, becoming the Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. School of Law at The University of Alabama.”

“This transformative gift by Hugh Culverhouse leaves an indelible mark on UA’s School of Law and will greatly impact our law students for generations to come,” University of Alabama President Stuart R. Bell said. “We are particularly grateful for Hugh’s decision to fund this gift with an accelerated timetable. That certainly enhances the impact of the gift. We deeply appreciate Hugh’s ongoing commitment to The University of Alabama.”

Culverhouse, in a statement, praised the world-class law school and emphasized his passion for continuing its impact on generations of law students to come.

“The University of Alabama law school is one of the finest in the country,” Culverhouse said. “It is my hope this gift helps bright and talented young people pursuing a career in the law reach their full potential. Eliza and I are passionate about students and can think of no better investment than helping the students at the UA School of Law.”

Culverhouse continued, “Additionally, we hope our giving inspires others to support the University. There is no better investment than in the future of our young people.”

His gift will establish the Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. School of Law Endowment for Excellence and “will enable the law school to develop innovative programming, expand its physical presence, increase scholarship support for students, provide additional educational and career opportunities for students and support a 21st century law library,” according to Dr. Mark E. Brandon, dean of the law school.

“I am ever grateful for Mr. Culverhouse’s friendship with the School of Law and grateful that he has seen fit to invest in our future,” Brandon added.

One of America’s leading public law schools and consistently ranked as one of the best values in legal education, the now-Hugh F. Culverhouse Jr. School of Law at The University of Alabama offers a challenging curriculum with over 150 electives, several dual enrollment opportunities, Master of Laws degrees, and a J.S.D, according to the university. With a student-to-faculty ratio of 6.3:1, the law school “offers students a rigorous, hands-on learning experience, with strong student engagement in clinical programs, legal journals, moot court teams and trial advocacy.”

Known for his generous philanthropic efforts, including his longtime support of UA and his creative approach of issuing challenge gifts, Culverhouse has, along with his wife, Eliza, now cumulatively committed more than $35 million to UA over the past decade.

Starting in 2015, Culverhouse donated $250,000 to endow a women’s golf scholarship in honor of his mother, Joy McCann Culverhouse, who starred as a UA golfer in the early 1940s. In total, he and his wife have contributed approximately $2.25 million to endow women’s golf scholarships at the Capstone.

The Culverhouses, back in 2012, donated $1 million to UA to establish the Hugh F. and Eliza Culverhouse Scholarship to support high-achieving students with financial need. Since then, they have contributed an additional $5.3 million to the renowned UA Culverhouse College of Business, which is named after Culverhouse’s father, Hugh Culverhouse Sr.

Culverhouse also contributed $147,000 to Athletics in 2000 to fund an endowment named in honor of former football player Derrick Thomas for student scholarships.

A resident of Coral Gables, Florida, Culverhouse is the CEO and owner of Palmer Ranch Holdings – a planned community encompassing some 10,000 acres in Sarasota County. He is also the principal in Culverhouse Limited Partnerships with investents in real estate, securities and hedge funds.

Culverhouse earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Florida in 1971, an MBA in corporate finance from New York University in 1972 and a law degree from the University of Florida law school in 1974 – the same year he became a CPA in Florida. He began his legal career in 1975, serving as a trial attorney for the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Enforcement and then as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the United States Department of Justice. He then served in private law practice in Florida from 1979 to 1999. Culverhouse has been admitted to practice in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, the 5th and 11th Circuit Courts and is a member of the Florida Bar.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

8 hours ago

Watch: Birmingham food truck owners win $10,000 Food Network prize

Granny’s Fish ‘N Grits, a popular family-owned food truck in Birmingham, was featured on the premier of Andrew Zimmern’s new Food Network show “Big Food Truck Tip” on Wednesday and won a $10,000 “tip” to help grow their business.

In a viral video clip posted on Facebook, you can see the emotional moment when the truck’s owners are surprised with the valuable prize.

“You didn’t clean out the tip jar last night,” Zimmern quipped.

The celebrity chef and host then pulled out a $10,000 wad of cash from the truck’s tip jar, with the owners’ reactions showing the emotion of the moment.

Watch:

“You guys take that and grow this thing,” Zimmern said after revealing the prize. “And get that coleslaw in every single supermarket in America, because that is magic. Congratulations.”

Granny’s Fish ‘N Grits parks near Birmingham Daiquiris located at 324 9th St N in Birmingham. Their normal hours are 5:00-11:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. on Friday and 6:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. Follow their Facebook page here for special hours and events.

The food truck out of Chubbfather’s restaurant in Alabaster and Highway Kabobery out of Huntsville were also featured on the same episode. The new TV Network show will award one featured truck per episode the $10,000 “tip.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

9 hours ago

WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on the ACLU suing Merrill, Doug Jones dodging questions and more…

Ford Brown of “The Ford Faction” breaks down the topics of the day, September 20.

The show’s “Final Thoughts” segment touches on:

— the ACLU suing John Merrill because they don’t like his Twitter
— Corey Booker’s #MeToo history
— Doug Jones dodging questions
— more Kavanaugh
— Maryland shooting

WATCH:

Listen to the Ford Faction on Yellowhammer Radio every day from noon to 3:00 p.m. on WYDE 101.1 FM.

9 hours ago

U.S. Dept. of Commerce invests $2M to build Cullman technical education center

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross on Thursday announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2 million grant to Wallace State Community College (WSCC) of Cullman to build a technical education center that will help workers gain new skills needed for modern jobs.

According to official estimates, the project alone is expected to create 68 Alabama jobs, as well as fostering critical workforce development for years to come. Ross credited pro-jobs Republican leadership for making the project possible.

“Under the Trump Administration, workforce development and training are of the utmost importance as some workers continue to struggle in communities across the United States,” Ross said in a press release. “This new facility in Cullman will provide the innovative education workers need to compete for jobs in the global economy.”

Governor Kay Ivey, Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-4) celebrated the announcement and reaffirmed their respective strong commitment to growing jobs and training skilled workers in the state.

“Workforce development is a cornerstone in our efforts to increase the level of education of our citizens, and in turn, our efforts to continue growing Alabama’s economy,” Ivey emphasized. “We are honored to have the support of the U.S. Department of Commerce and Secretary Ross to implement these much needed programs to train our workers for some of the state’s most in-demand jobs.”

“Businesses and manufacturers across the country are actively seeking workers with technical skills,” Shelby outlined.

Shelby continued, “This significant investment will allow Wallace State Community College the opportunity to equip students with the necessary innovative training to meet this heightened demand. Further, the new technical education center will serve a vital role in promoting workforce development and fostering economic growth throughout Alabama.”

This new investment will establish WSCC’s new technical education center, which will house a welding program and business incubator. The welding program upgrades will support and expand a pipeline of technical education for the region, and the incubator space will support the convergence of various community resources.

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments, which partnered with the EDA to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create Alabama jobs.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

11 hours ago

Get ready for the Birmingham Iron in Alliance American Football

Get ready for the Birmingham Iron, Memphis Express, Orlando Apollos and Atlanta Legends.

Those are four of the eight franchise names for the Alliance of American Football, which begins play the weekend after the Super Bowl with a 10-game spring schedule.

The Alliance, created by Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Polian and film and TV producer Charlie Ebersol, unveiled the names and logos on Thursday.

The other four franchises, in Salt Lake City, San Diego, Phoenix and San Antonio, will announce their names and reveal their colors next week.

Each city, plus its fans, had input into the names.

Ebersol says, “We feel strongly that our team names identify with the great cities we call home to our Alliance teams and positively represent the region and our fans.”

The Orlando team will play at Spectrum Stadium and is coached by Steve Spurrier.

Atlanta will play in Georgia State Stadium, the old Ted Turner Field and 1996 Olympics stadium, with Brad Childress in charge.

Memphis plays in the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium with Mike Singletary as coach, while Birmingham will call Legion Field home and has Tim Lewis as coach.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

11 hours ago

We have to be able to call liars ‘liars’

At this point, to any fair-minded person watching the slow-motion disaster happening in Washington D.C., it is beyond crystal clear that the accusations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh are questionable at best.

That reading is charitable to the “victim.” What is obviously more likely is the fact that she is lying.

If she is not lying, Democrats have done her such a disservice that it appears that she is lying.

The timeline here is insane:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein holds an allegation that would rock any confirmation hearing until after the hearing is done.

The media, Democrats and even Republicans called for a hearing to give the witness her opportunity to testify.

Her attorney, after not answering for days, declares that the accuser just can’t possibly testify, and demands a never-happening FBI investigation.

We will watch, for decades, as the media either imply or outright declare Kavanaugh is a sexual assaulter every time he is mentioned in the news. It will be especially bad in any instance where he rules “against women.”

They still do it to Clarence Thomas, even though progressive icon Joe Biden was the leader of the Judiciary Committee.  Biden found Thomas’ accusers’ witnesses to not be credible, so he cut a deal to block them, and the Democrat-controlled Senate confirmed him.

Facts don’t matter.

Since that hearing, the media has implied Justice Thomas got away with it; he was guilty and they all know it. His accuser was wronged.

But what is more likely is, just like Thomas’ accuser, Kavanaugh’s accuser thought the allegation would be enough to derail the confirmation.

Reports at the time said Thomas’ accuser “was told by Senate staffers her signed affidavit alleging sexual harassment by Clarence Thomas would be the instrument that ‘quietly and behind the scenes’ would force him to withdraw his name.”

It wasn’t.

It’s not.

America should not be in the act of destroying someone’s life for political gain with no evidence. Make no mistake, this is destruction.

Liars aren’t called liars and maybe that is because it’s impolite and, in spite of all the evidence we have to pretend that we believe that maybe there is a small thread of a tiny chance she is telling the truth.

Kavanaugh’s wife will always be married to a sexual assaulter, his kids will always be taunted, his record will always be tainted and no evidence backs the charge.

It’s despicable.

Now, the accuser doesn’t want to testify, but her enablers want the guy who denies every accusation to testify? So they can say he partied in high school and that Kavanaugh must have done it when they were all black-out drunk?

Absurd.

Fair-minded people know this is garbage. It surely doesn’t rise to a strong enough case to ruin someone.

It is women who should be furious about all of this. They are the ones who will have their legitimate claims questioned because powerful people thought they could use women to derail the will of the people without any actual evidence.

Enjoy Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

@TheDaleJackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a conservative talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

