Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

This Crimson Tide fan puts everything in perspective 1 hour ago / Faith and Culture
Graddick states position regarding Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles 2 hours ago / Guest Opinion
New Roy Moore ad plays his greatest hits 3 hours ago / Politics
Dale Jackson: Time for other Senate candidates to follow John Merrill’s lead 3 hours ago / Opinion
Alabama four-year-old battling cancer needs help from neighbors this Christmas season 4 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Auburn fined $250k for fans storming the field after Iron Bowl win 4 hours ago / Sports
Mondays for Moms: 7 tips for surviving the holiday season with sanity 6 hours ago / Lifestyle
Ivey awards $1 million to aid census in Alabama 7 hours ago / News
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders addresses K-12 education, quality of life as reasons for explosive population growth 9 hours ago / News
Rosa Parks statue unveiled in Montgomery’s Court Square 10 hours ago / News
7 Things: White House isn’t participating in impeachment, Alabama growth is located in four counties, Merrill out of U.S. Senate race and more … 10 hours ago / Analysis
Tide kicker apologizes for missing tying field goal in Iron Bowl — ‘A kick I should make in my sleep’ 11 hours ago / Sports
Auburn fan, Galu Tagovailoa brought together by faith — ‘No matter which team we cheer for, we are both united as followers of Jesus Christ’ 12 hours ago / Faith and Culture
Candidates react to Merrill dropping out of 2020 Senate race 12 hours ago / News
Merrill ends run for U.S. Senate — Says not to expect any endorsement in primary 22 hours ago / News
Rick Karle: A letter to Pat Sullivan, from everyone 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
VIDEO: Democrats ready to send Trump’s impeachment to the Senate, ALFA/Mo Brooks, Birmingham loses confederate monuments case and more on Guerrilla Politics 1 day ago / Analysis
Former Auburn Heisman-winning QB Pat Sullivan dies at age 69 1 day ago / Sports
Alabama Power employees help disadvantaged have happier holidays 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
Farm Bowl + Juice Co. amps up Alabama freshness 1 day ago / Faith and Culture
3 hours ago

New Roy Moore ad plays his greatest hits

In a new video ad posted Sunday on social media, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore vaguely blames “Washington insiders” for his 2020 U.S. Senate campaign polling in fourth place.

In the 30-second ad, Moore says, “The same Washington insiders who don’t like President Trump are trying to stop our campaign. They just don’t like conservatives like us.”

“They call us warmongers for wanting to rebuild the military. They call us racists for securing our borders. They call us bigots for recognizing the sanctity of marriage. And they call us foolish for believing in God,” he adds.

President Donald Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. have both strongly spoken out against Moore’s Republican candidacy this cycle.

Trump, Jr., speaking to Yellowhammer News in recent weeks, reiterated the stance that all of Alabama’s competitive Republican Senate candidates besides Moore can beat incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in November 2020.

RELATED: Trump Jr.: Alabama ‘knows better’ than to toy with the ‘craziness’ of Roy Moore again

Moore trails former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville and Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) in the polls. The former judge also lags way behind in fundraising, which could make catching up an even tougher task. Latest available numbers show Moore with $34,189 cash-on-hand, compared to Byrne with $2,529,019, Sessions with $2,480,802, Tuberville with $1,455,000 and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) with $386,045. Secretary of State John Merrill suspended his campaign on Sunday.

Moore’s new ad also once again harps on the Democratic misinformation campaign waged against him in the 2017 general election against Jones.

Watch:

UPDATE:

It should be noted that Moore’s latest video is the exact same as an ad he released in August of 2017, except the last eight seconds have been replaced with text about the misinformation campaign (H/T to Brian Lyman for pointing this out on Twitter).

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

This Crimson Tide fan puts everything in perspective

Are you a University of Alabama football fan who may be feeling a bit down in the dumps after Saturday’s Iron Bowl? Before you answer that question, let me introduce you to Jason Sanders of Utica, MS; in a family chock full of LSU fans, Jason absolutely loves his Crimson Tide — he’s been rooting for Bama since he was a tyke (it seems some of his teachers, big Bama fans, had an effect on him).

This past Saturday, Jason was a bundle of nerves. Every time Auburn scored, Jason would drop his head. Every time Bama scored, he would release his pent up energy by rolling around the house and then back in front of the TV before yelling, “Praise the Lord.” And when the final seconds of the game came and went, the teenager with Cerebral Palsy looked at his dad, Dana Sanders, and said, “Well, I guess that’s it … now what’s next?”

You see, for all of his 14 years, Jason Sanders has lived by the words, “What’s next?”

306
Keep reading 306 WORDS

When he needed to adapt to a new wheelchair, he’d say, “What’s next?” When he came out of recent hip surgery, he said, “What’s next?” And when his favorite team lost to Auburn, he said, “What’s next?”

Jason Sanders lives a full life; he hunts with his dad and enjoys time with his parents, Dana and Adrian, along with his brothers, Nathan and David. And when things get tough? Jason simply solves the problem and follows it up with a “What’s next?”

Are you a Bama fan who may be feeling a bit down in the dumps after Saturday’s Iron Bowl? Perhaps you can look to the young man from Mississippi who does not judge, does not hold grudges and holds no ill will toward anyone — a young man who despite his challenges, is a positive ball of energy. Perhaps you can look to the young man who loves Alabama football and gospel music — a young man who will be celebrating his 15th birthday on Tuesday.

We, of course, all wish Jason a happy birthday, and we all move into the work week by asking ourselves not what was, but rather, what’s next? If Jason Sanders can’t motivate us, no one can. Thanks, Jason, for setting us straight. It’s a blessing that we are all learning from you.

Editor’s note: Dana Sanders responded to Rick Karle’s story about Jason, which originally came in a Facebook post:

Dana Sanders wrote, “Rick, you nailed it sir… As Jason’s dad I am supposed to be the example… however I find myself wanting to be more like him. Jason is our gift from the Giver of Gifts. Thank you Lord, Dana Sanders, Jason’s Dad!”

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

Show less
2 hours ago

Graddick states position regarding Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles

Editor’s note: At request of the author, this opinion piece was published unaltered from its submitted form.

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles’ decision-making regarding whether to grant or deny paroles is as a detached, independent objective group, akin to a judicial body. The director has absolutely no role in the Board’s deliberations or rulings, and at no time influences or interferes with their voting functions The Board uses the law, the rules, their experience and common sense and evaluates each case on its own merit.

Having been a presiding judge for many years, because a judicious-type decision may be made quickly, in no way implies it wasn’t given the attention it deserved or needed. From my experience, it tells me the decision was an obvious one. Inmates go before the board because the law and rules require it, not because I or someone else makes that determination.

603
Keep reading 603 WORDS

The Bureau’s role is to support the board by setting the dockets of all those eligible for parole at their earliest time. We also provide the Board with all the available information and facts so they can make the very best and informed decision possible on each case. In addition to what the Bureau provides the Board, board members also hear from all interested parties from all sides in person at the hearing and are given any written comments prior thereto from those interested.

The law is clear, and the Bureau and the Board will strictly follow it. Alabama law says, the Attorney General has said, the Governor has made it crystal clear, and I agree, the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles’ primary responsibility to the citizens of our State is PUBLIC SAFETY. It is not the Board’s duty, role, or responsibility by law or otherwise, nor the Director’s, to alleviate prison overcrowding.

The Department of Corrections and legislators should address any issue of prison overcrowding – not the Parole Board.

Regarding open communication with the public about the decisions of the Board; I am dismayed to think anyone would object to us being as transparent as allowed by law. We, as a Bureau, in addition to our statutory and administrative duties, should inform the public of who is appearing, what cases are reviewed, and what decisions are made at Board hearings. The public facts are a matter of public record. Why would communicating that information to our citizens concern anyone?

How I may feel about a parole case one way or the other or my opinions have not nor will they ever be communicated or given the Board on any case. Yes, I am aware they likely know I am a believer that violent criminals should be closely examined to assure public safety if they are charged with determining if that individual can return as a responsible society member and not harm others in any way. There’s nothing wrong with encouraging the use of common sense. And to those who believe parole is an inmate’s right – they are just wrong.

The Bureau performs its critical support role but has discontinued making any recommendations either for or against parole. That’s neither the Bureau’s duty nor role by law and now also not by policy since September 1st.

Some seem to simply believe we shouldn’t have prisons or that we should be lenient to those who hurt or kill others or rape and pillage. I disagree, as do the vast majority of law-abiding, peaceful Alabamians.

Not one of us committed the crime or crimes for which an inmate was convicted, either by a plea of guilty or by a jury of our citizens finding beyond a reasonable doubt his or her guilt. It was a very poor decision to violate the law by that inmate. A judge uses great care in his/her sentence. The facts are thoroughly considered, the individual’s history, the gravity of the crime and the judge’s years of experience were all used in the decision to sentence the criminal to a specific number of years.

It is the Parole Board’s responsibility, using legal guidelines, to determine if that inmate has earned a chance, under the law, to not serve the entirety of the judge’s sentence. We are following the law and we are being as transparent as the law allows. If that is concerning or upsetting to a few, then so be it. The governor requested and charged me to fix the Bureau where needed and do it by the law. I am and I will.

Judge Charlie Graddick is the director of Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles

Show less
3 hours ago

Dale Jackson: Time for other Senate candidates to follow John Merrill’s lead

The Alabama United States Senate field got less crowded after Secretary of State John Merrill decided he would drop out and leave the field at six legitimate candidates on the Republican side.

In order of latest public polling, the following candidates remain:

  • Jeff Sessions
  • Tommy Tuberville
  • Bradley Byrne
  • Roy Moore
  • Arnold Mooney
  • Stanley Adair

There are six individuals in this race, but only three have a legitimate shot at securing this nomination: Sessions, Tuberville and Byrne.

136
Keep reading 136 WORDS

Roy Moore is damaged goods; the state of Alabama is over him.

The other two candidates are completely irrelevant to this election, and nothing I have seen out of either of them shows that they are willing or able to change that perception and become a factor.

What the state needs is a vigorous and idea-filled GOP primary where the candidates with a legitimate chance, via name ID and polling, are battling it out.

Merrill realized there was no benefit to the state or himself to continue in this race. His exit allows his supporters and those who were thinking about supporting him to choose a more likely candidate.

It is time for the other also-rans in this race to get out as well.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

Show less
4 hours ago

Alabama four-year-old battling cancer needs help from neighbors this Christmas season

Four-year-old Enterprise, Alabama, native Avalynn James has been battling the aggressive cancer Neuroblastoma for over a year now.

She received her diagnosis in October 2018 and spent over a year in the hospital receiving four rounds of chemotherapy, two stem cell transplants, 12 rounds of radiation and a tumor resection surgery, according to the Southeast Sun.

Avalynn’s family recently learned that her cancer had returned.

“So now we’re just kind of starting back over,” Avalynn’s mom, Kristen Mahan, told Southeast Sun.

384
Keep reading 384 WORDS

After the discovery that the cancer was back, Avalynn’s mom posted on Facebook, saying, “I began reaching out to other hospitals & doctors for options & found a doctor in Michigan that specializes in neuroblastoma, after speaking with her about Avalynns history she immediately agreed to except Avalynn as a patient, but insurance refused to cover out of state care unless the hospital/doctor is currently an Alabama provider.”

The doctor in Michigan, Giselle Sholler, reportedly agreed to register Avalynn, but that was going to take 90 days to get approval from the insurance company: time which Avalynn could not afford to go without treatment. Avalynn’s parents decided to put her back into chemotherapy at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, pending the insurance company’s approval of her getting care from the Michigan specialist.

According to Avalynn’s mom on Facebook, “The day that Avalynn started chemo at Children’s [former state rep] Barry Moore was contacted about our issue with insurance and immediately made a phone call to the insurance company. The next day I received a call from insurance saying that the paperwork to have Dr. Sholler & the hospital registered as an Alabama provider was being ￼expedited to get approved faster.”

A week later, the insurance company approved Dr. Sholler and the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital as Alabama network providers.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve never cared about politics or anything that has to do with it, but Barry Moore changed my whole outlook on it,” said Mahan.

At the time of publishing, Avalynn is in Michigan to receive treatment.

Anyone hoping to provide help for Avaylynn’s travel to and from Michigan, as well as unexpected medical expenses, can go here to donate to a fund that will help out Avalynn and her family.

For anyone unable to donate, Avalynn has also been selected as this year’s Cards for a Cause recipient. According to WTVY, every year, members of the community send cards to a sick child in need. Typically, senders enclose $1 with the cards to help the family of the sick child pay expenses.

Avalynn’s favorites cards are homemade cards.

Cards can be sent to Avalynn at:

P.O. Box 310152
Enterprise, Alabama, 36331.

To follow Avalynn’s story on Facebook, go here.

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

Show less
4 hours ago

Auburn fined $250k for fans storming the field after Iron Bowl win

Auburn University has been fined $250,000 because its fans rushed Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium immediately following the Tigers’ 48-45 Iron Bowl victory on Saturday.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) announced the fine on Monday. This is Auburn’s fourth violation of a conference policy prohibiting fans from accessing the field of play “for the safety of participants and spectators alike.”

115
Keep reading 115 WORDS

The SEC policy imposes a $50,000 fine for the first offense, up to $100,000 for the second offense and up to $250,000 for the third and subsequent offenses.

Per the conference, the fine money is deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

Auburn was previously fined for storming the field after the 2013 and 2017 Iron Bowls, as well as the basketball court at Auburn Arena after upsetting Kentucky in 2016.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less