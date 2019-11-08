Exclusive: Donald Trump, Jr. reacts to Sessions entering Senate race, talks about ultimate goal of beating Doug Jones

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

HOMEWOOD — Donald Trump, Jr. on Thursday evening attended a packed meet-and-greet event to celebrate the release of his new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

The Books-A-Million location at Birmingham metro area’s Brookwood Village became filled to capacity 30 minutes before the event even started, as hundreds and hundreds of people lined up to get a copy of the book and visit with “Don Jr.”

Unlike what you see on cable news when national conservative figures attend events in blue-leaning states or in certain coastal hubs, this Alabama book signing event was orderly, calm and upbeat — completely devoid of protesters.

People young and old, men and women of various races and ethnicities, came dressed in “Make America Great Again” attire, giddy to meet the president’s eldest son. A snaking line started forming two hours prior to the event, with the patriotic, overflow crowd spilling well into the rest of the mall after the store reached capacity.

Trump took time in the midst of signing books and posing for pictures to visit with Yellowhammer News on Thursday, following up an his exclusive interview with us from last week.

The event coincidentally began at almost the same moment former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” and Yellowhammer News asked Don Jr. what he thought of the former Trump cabinet member entering the GOP primary to reclaim his old Alabama Senate seat.

“I always had a good relationship with Jeff Sessions [when he was attorney general],” Trump, Jr. said. “Obviously there’s some issues in that role (attorney general), he was a very good senator, he was very supportive of us early. I think in that role (attorney general), with those animals, you needed someone tougher in the AG role.”

“Honestly, I’m just going to let it go to the people of Alabama,” he continued.

“I just hope they don’t — I think there’s one candidate that wouldn’t work, and the rest would all be great,” Trump added, referring to former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who lost to now-Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) in the 2017 special election.

“The rest [of the GOP candidates besides Moore] would all probably beat Doug Jones,” he added, “and they all seem like good guys. We’ll leave it to the people for now.”

Referring more to Moore, as he has in the past vocally, Don Jr. outlined, “Anyone could have won that race except for that one [candidate]. There’s a lot of things you can do, you just can’t do that. And that’s totally understandable.”

He also spoke on Jones.

“It’s interesting, I was sort of hopeful that Doug Jones would be a moderate — he’s not,” Trump lamented. “He’s a true liberal. And I don’t think that flies in the long run. So, he’ll have a short lived Senate seat, I think. Again, provided that — primaries can be interesting.”

He also underlined that the main goal for Alabama conservatives in the 2020 Senate race is beating Jones.

“We just need good Republicans in those seats, no unforced errors like last time, and I think that works out well for us,” Trump outlined.

Don Jr. emphasized that it was “great” to be back in Alabama.

“It’s sort of nice, you know — I mean I’m in a bookstore and people are wearing Make America Great Again hats without being beaten to death. So, that’s a plus. The support here is great,” he said.

He praised the crowd, which was estimated at well over 1,000 people, as “awesome.”

“What’s interesting is that there are a lot of young people — meaning teens and early twenties. So, it’s cool to see that side of conservatism, as well,” Trump noted.

While he personally will miss the Bama-LSU game this Saturday due to his book signing tour schedule, Trump noted his father will indeed be in attendance.

“That would have been a lot of fun,” he concluded, saying he wish he could attend the big game, too.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Drunk Aubie talks Auburn squeaking by Ole Miss, fans leaving early and more from the week. DA reads some mean tweets from people who take things way too seriously, discusses Alabama/LSU with the president in town and more like: Is Anders Carlson broken? Don’t fight Marquel Harrell. Are punters real people?

Former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s U.S. Senate campaign on Thursday afternoon released a video ad on social media reminding Alabama voters of what President Donald Trump has said about former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is set to announce a bid for his old Senate seat.

The ad opens with Trump saying his biggest regret as president was appointing Sessions as attorney general and features the president calling Sessions “a disaster” and an “embarrassment to Alabama.”

The video notably comes on the one-year anniversary of Sessions’ forced resignation as attorney general.

One-minute long, the video also has Tuberville personally speaking on the matter, drawing a strong contrast between himself and the rest of the field, including Sessions. Tuberville is the only competitive candidate in the GOP primary who has never before ran for or held elected office.

“We’ve got one guy in Washington, D.C. fighting and that’s Donald Trump,” Tuberville says in the ad. “The career and establishment politicians — they have proven they can’t get it done in Washington, D.C. Enough is enough. Let’s quit sending them up there.”

“I’m not a career politician. I’m really a politician’s worst nightmare,” he continues. “I want to help Donald Trump fight the swamp, fight the career politicians, fight the guys that have been up there forever and send somebody with common sense, a fresh set of ideas. I’m not looking for a career, I’m looking to help save this country with Donald J. Trump.”

Watch:

The publication of Tuberville’s ad independently followed GRIT PAC the same day releasing an ad attacking Sessions’ entry into the race.

Other qualified GOP candidates in the race as of this writing are Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

Sessions is slated to appear on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Thursday at approximately 7:00 p.m. CT.

In a statement, Tuberville added, “Jeff Sessions is one of the reasons I decided to get off the sidelines and into the race for Senate. I’m not surprised at all that he’s running again. He’s been out of the swamp for less than two years and now he’s itching to go back.”

“Folks in Alabama know that if we’re going to help President Trump change this country then we’ve got to stop recycling the same old politicians,” he commented. “As Attorney General, Jeff Sessions had his chance to have President Trump’s back and take on the establishment politicians and he failed. I will bring a new voice for Alabama to the Senate and I will always have President Trump’s back.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Count Barry Moore in for the campaign to represent Alabama’s Second Congressional District. Also, count Moore in as the next in line to make his support for President Donald Trump the centerpiece of his effort.

Moore qualified on Wednesday to run in the Republican primary for Congress in the southeast Alabama district, according to a statement from his campaign.

The small businessman and former state representative believes his experience in the construction and waste hauling industries provides him a unique perspective in this race.

“You can tell a lot about a man by looking at his hands,” said Moore. “If you look at my hands, you’ll see calluses, calluses I got from hard work. I think it’s time we had a working man in Congress. I’m running in this election because I want to work for all the people in District 2. From Prattville to Florala, from Autaugaville to Andalusia, from Evergreen to Enterprise, Cottonwood to Wetumpka and Montgomery to Dothan, I want to represent every person in District 2.”

Moore cited his early support for Trump in 2016. According to Moore, he was among the first elected officials in the state to endorse the president.

“We need someone with calluses and courage in Washington, standing up for conservative Alabama values and supporting President Trump,” he remarked. “That’s what I’ll do when I’m elected as District 2’s representative next November.”

The Republican primary for the seat being vacated by Rep. Martha Roby (R-Montgomery) portends to be a hotly contested race among a field of four candidates, none of whom currently hold elected office. In addition to Moore, Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor, Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman and former Alabama Attorney General Troy King are running to serve in congress.

Moore and his wife, Heather, reside in Enterprise and have three children.

Tim Howe is an owner of Yellowhammer Multimedia

Yellowhammer News on Thursday obtained the first digital ad by GRIT PAC, an independent expenditure committee supporting former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville for U.S. Senate.

The ad is just in time for former U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions’ entrance into Alabama’s 2020 GOP Senate primary.

Entitled, “Dixie,” the 15-second video ad features a clip of President Donald J. Trump speaking about Sessions’ time as U.S. attorney general. The ad will be rolled out on social media and other digital platforms and target likely Republican primary voters in the Birmingham media market starting on Thursday.

In a statement, GRIT PAC chairman Stan McDonald said, “As Attorney General, Jeff Sessions failed President Trump by recusing himself from the Russian inquiry and completely let President Trump, conservatives, and the state of Alabama down.”

“His entry into the race is a cooperative effort between himself and the swamp,” he continued. “President Trump has kicked Sessions off of the team and he doesn’t want him back. We cannot trust him to support the America First agenda. There’s only one candidate who will faithfully serve President Trump and deliver results for Alabama, and that’s Coach Tuberville.”

Tuberville nor his own campaign have involvement in GRIT PAC.

Other GOP candidates who have qualified in the race are Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01), former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, Secretary of State John Merrill and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs).

View the ad below or here:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Republican Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) has been going through the testimony transcripts released this week from the U.S. House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, and on Thursday Byrne gave his main takeaways exclusively to Yellowhammer News.

“We’ve learned two things this week: career bureaucrats don’t like President Trump and Democrats don’t have a case against him,” the Republican U.S. Senate candidate said.

“Ambassador Yovanovitch was upset that President Trump fired her after rumors she was bad mouthing him,” Byrne outlined. “Is that impeachable? As she agreed under oath, ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the President. Ambassador McKinley wanted Secretary Pompeo to defend Yovanovitch and resigned when he didn’t. Ok, so what?”

He continued, “One witness, Ambassador Volker, says there was no linkage between White House meetings and the investigations and he knew of no conditions for the release of the funds. He revealed that Ukraine didn’t even know about the funds being on hold until the American press reported it. Volker also testified funds get held up all the time and that neither he nor the Ukrainians ever worried they wouldn’t be released (they eventually were). If this was a quid pro quo it was a bad one.”

“Ambassador Sondland testified that when he questioned Trump about the hold, Trump told him he wasn’t holding them up for a quid pro quo. Democrats made a big deal that Sondland amended his testimony to say he told a Ukrainian staff member that issuing Giuliani’s statement on corruption would help release the funds, but he clearly admitted this was based upon a ‘presumption,’ not any direction from President Trump. Sondland clearly stated he had no idea why the funds were held up and that he still doesn’t know,” Byrne advised.

“Finally, Ambassador Taylor, who claims he had a clear understanding of a quid pro quo, admitted when questioned by Republicans this was all second or third hand — no direct knowledge — some of it even from the New York Times! He never even had a conversation with President Trump, Giuliani or Mulvaney,” he remarked.

Byrne concluded, “This week’s hearsay and speculation would get tossed out in court, but not in the Democrats’ kangaroo impeachment court.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

