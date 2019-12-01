Merrill ends run for U.S. Senate — Says not to expect any endorsement in primary

Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate field will officially have one less candidate.

Early Sunday afternoon, Yellowhammer News learned Secretary of State John Merrill would withdraw his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat up in 2020.

In a statement provided to Yellowhammer, Merrill confirmed and explained his decision.

Statement as follows:

For the past seven years I have visited every county in Alabama meeting with business and church groups, educators and farmers, as well as county and municipal leaders. I have worked hard to get to know our communities, their leaders and their needs.

For the past five months I have made many of these visits as a candidate for the United State Senate.

I have spoken to tens of thousands of Alabamians about the future of our nation and our need to replace Doug Jones with a conservative Republican Senator who represents Alabama thinking and Alabama values.

Throughout this journey, Cindy and I have been thankful for the outpouring of support we have received. We are grateful for the old friends we reconnected with and for the new friends we have made along the way.

With the announcement by Senator Jeff Sessions on November 7th, the dynamics of this election have changed dramatically.

When I entered the race on June 25th, I, along with my family and closest supporters, saw a path to victory. We met our initial goals and had six months of successful fundraising. We actually led the third-quarter in fundraising for all Republican candidates.

With Senator Sessions’ late entry into this race, we have come to realize that a crowded Republican primary only benefits Doug Jones and the out of touch liberal Democrats.

Therefore, after thoughtful consideration, much prayer, some honest discussions with my family and campaign team, I have decided to suspend my campaign for the United State Senate, effective immediately.

I am honored by the support and encouragement we have received and I look forward to my continued service to the people in our state as Alabama’s Secretary of State.

In a follow-up interview, Merrill told Yellowhammer News not to expect him to endorse a candidate in the primary.

“No, I won’t do that,” he said. “I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to do that because of my role as Secretary of State. It’s one thing as an active candidate. Everybody knows that you’re campaigning and that you’re for yourself. But if you were actually supporting another candidate in the campaign and something happened, and people felt like you were being prejudiced or biased, or supportive of someone and there were some issues, that would be a concern.”

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV and host of “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN in Huntsville.

Dear Pat,

We hope you don’t mind if we take a few minutes to tell you how much you mean to us. In the coming days, I know that many will be speaking about your class and your courage, and we’re honored to be among them.

When we heard the news, our heart sank. It was early Sunday morning when you closed your eyes and went to the Lord. And while we know that you must be busy getting reacquainted with old coaches, friends and family members in your new home, we want to remind you what you meant to us here on earth.

It’s hard to believe that is was fifty years ago that you starred in football, basketball and baseball at John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham. We always knew that you had big things ahead — and you took your special talents to Auburn, a college you picked over Alabama, Notre Dame and many others.

We always knew that while you were setting records at Auburn, your heart melted when that young lady named Jean Hicks was in your presence. And you knew that Jean was special — that’s why the two of you were married halfway through college.

The kind of man that you were was evident in 1971: after receiving a call that you had won the Heisman Trophy, you told the folks in New York that you would not travel to Manhattan to receive the award when they requested, telling them that Thanksgiving weekend was for family. Of course you gladly went to New York the following weekend and picked up your trophy while making one of the classiest acceptance speeches ever.

Pat, if you only knew how many people feel blessed to have known you — how many lives were enriched because of you: your former NFL teammates, your former players when you were an assistant coach at Auburn and UAB and a head coach at TCU and Samford are better men because of you.

Yet, after all of those years as a football player and coach; Birmingham businessman and civic leader; husband and father; the best example of your class and resilience began in 2003.

You told us last summer that you wouldn’t wish your daily struggles on anyone but made sure to finish by saying, “I’m blessed.” Sixteen years of fighting the effects of throat cancer drained your body but never drained your spirit. You didn’t complain, you didn’t mope, you simply fought the fight like not many could.

We want you to know that while we are mourning, we are also hopeful — hopeful that you can breath again, hopeful that you are no longer in pain and hopeful that you realize the number of those who loved you.

I imagine that you are worried about Jean. Allow us to remind you that Jean is surrounded by your three beautiful children, Kim, Kelly and Pat. And your grandchildren? While they are heartbroken, they know that you are in a special place. Kisses and hugs from Alex, Jay, Mallory, Joseph, Taylor, Lucy, John Michael and Claire will come your way daily until you are reunited. And Darryl DuBose, your longtime medical assistant who for years stood by your side? His life will forever be enriched by knowing you.

We’re already missing you terribly, Pat. But we want you to know that every once in a while, God sends us a gift, and often times our lives get so busy that we forget about that a special person is among us. Auburn fans and college football fans everywhere know that YOU were that gift.

Hold down the fort until we see you again our friend, and remember that our lives have been blessed with you in it. Despite our sadness, we are comforted in knowing that Heaven has gained an angel.

Love,

Everyone

Note: *I was honored to be chosen by Pat and Jean last April to produce and edit Pat’s public service announcement for “Oral Cancer Awareness Week.” Pat wanted to leave a legacy of, among many other things, championing the fight against cancer.
I know that Pat would want you to hear his message, so I’ve included the spot below:

Rick Karle is a 24-time Emmy winning broadcaster and a special sports contributor to Yellowhammer News. He is also the host of the Huts and Nuts podcast.

Radio talk show host Dale Jackson and Dr. Waymon Burke take you through this week’s biggest political stories, including:

—Are Democrats ready to actually move forward on impeachment?

—Why didn’t Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) get the Alabama Farmers Federation endorsement?

—Will legislators change the law protecting historical monuments to up the fine and create a real deterrent to those who violate it as the Alabama Supreme Court suggests?

Jackson and Burke are joined by retired U.S. Army General Jim Link to discuss the recent decisions on military justice by President Donald Trump.

Jackson closes the show with a “parting shot” at the people who still think prison reform is coming instead of more prisons being built.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN.

Former Auburn University quarterback Pat Sullivan, who in 1971 became the university’s first player to win the Heisman Trophy, passed away in his sleep on Saturday night at the age of 69, according to media reports.

Sullivan, a Birmingham native, graduated from John Carroll Catholic High School before starring at Auburn from 1968-1971 and then playing in the NFL from 1972-1977.

He would go on to have a lengthy coaching career in Alabama after leaving the NFL to work in the private sector in Birmingham.

After doing radio commentary for Auburn for five seasons in the early ’80’s, Sullivan joined then-head coach Pat Dye’s coaching staff in 1986 as the QB coach. Sullivan would stay in this position until 1991. He was a part of the 1989 Auburn coaching staff that saw the Iron Bowl played in Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time. The 30th anniversary of that game was on Saturday, with Auburn winning 48-45.

Sullivan’s coaching career also included serving as the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s (UAB) offensive coordinator from 1999-2006 and as Samford University’s head coach from 2007-2014.

During the 2003 season at UAB, Sullivan was diagnosed with throat cancer — squamous cell carcinoma. He would go on to beat the cancer while only missing one game during the season.

His accolades from his playing days at Auburn are extensive. Sullivan, among many other honors and records he broke at the time, was twice named an All-American and won the Walter Camp Award as the nation’s best player in 1971. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1991. Sullivan is also a member of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame. His No. 7 jersey has been retired by Auburn.

Sullivan is survived by his wife — the former Jean Hicks — and their three children: Kim, Kelly and Patrick, Jr.

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

As the holidays loom and temperatures slide downward, many Alabama Power Plant Miller employees are warming the hearts of less fortunate folks. That’s the case for members of all 10 chapters of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO), who pull out all the stops to assist during the Christmas season.

The unwavering focus of Miller APSO’s board and 300 chapter members is helping meet community needs in one of Alabama’s poorest areas.

“The need is real,” said Miller APSO President Kevin Chappell. Indeed, about 22% of Walker County’s 64,000 residents live below the poverty line.

In freezing weather, the homeless seek a warm place to stay at the City of Lights Dream Center in Dora. In January, the center opened 20 beds to the public, along with providing hot meals and showers. Miller APSO members volunteered for 400 hours in helping prepare the center for opening.

Jamie Massey, founder of City of Lights, said that volunteer hours and donations by Miller APSO members are making life more bearable for the center’s homeless and needy clients. When temperatures go below freezing two or more consecutive nights, the center opens its warming stations.

Adding touch of home for the hurting

“It’s not just the homeless,” said Massey, who operates the center with her husband, Sumiton Church of God Pastor Victor Massey. “We have families that are cold and don’t have running water, for instance. With it being this cold, we want to make sure it’s for anybody that needs to get warm.”

In August, Miller APSO provided a donation for school supplies to assist with the center’s Back 2 School Bash for needy families. More than 800 families picked up free paper, pens, pencils and backpacks before school started. The City of Lights Dream Center provides free day care services to approved families and a Celebrate Recovery program for people fighting addiction.

“It’s our dream to make life better for people in Walker County,” Massey said. “I can’t thank Miller APSO enough for their kindness.”

Working for others

When APSO members met for the 2019 APSO Convention, Miller board members assembled 150 hygiene bags to give to the Walker County Coalition for the Homeless in Jasper.

“Our board is so dedicated, they make it really easy to accomplish what we’re working to do in our community,” said Chappell, electrical and instrumentation journeyman.

The chapter holds several “big earning” fundraisers annually: cake auctions on Halloween and Valentine’s Day; a Sporting Clays Shoot; the Miller Open Golf Tournament at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Oxmoor Valley, that earned $19,000; and a bowling tournament at Vestavia Bowl that earned $1,700.

Miller elves scramble to fill Christmas lists

Miller APSO members know that Christmas holidays can be a sad time for the less fortunate. That is why, throughout November, Miller APSO puts a heavy emphasis on its Adopt A Child program, Project Coordinator Beth Shumate said. Miller members give Christmas gifts to Salvation Army Angels for Jefferson County and children sponsored by the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) for Walker County.

“We always do two days of Christmas shopping for the kids,” Chappell said.

In Sumiton, Miller APSO will sponsor 200 children, spending $75 for each child. Project coordinators Shumate, manager – SCM Transactions Procurement, and Tina Valles, buyer – Generation, lead shopping sprees for Angel kids. Miller APSO will write a $15,000 check to the Salvation Army. In Jasper, employees will spend $150 each on Christmas gifts for 100 needy kids.

Miller APSO took part in the West Jefferson Festival of Trees earlier this month. The proceeds benefit West Jefferson Elementary School. The theme of Miller’s APSO tree was “Night before Christmas,” and displayed organizations the chapter has supported throughout the year, Miller APSO Project Coordinator Rachel Edgil said.

Miller APSO has a long-standing relationship with area senior citizen centers. Project Coordinator Jamie Driver said members will fill more than 250 bags for seniors who visit the center, as well as homebound seniors.

“Gifts include personal hygiene items, paper, pens, candy and seniors’ favorite item, which is postage stamps,” Driver said. Each year, APSO members wear their red logo shirts and Santa hats while delivering bags at each center.

“For some, our smiling faces and the Christmas bag may be the only gifts they receive this year,” Driver said.

Paying good forward

Thirteen years ago, Chappell recognized APSO as the perfect avenue to make a difference. He joined the employee volunteer group during his first month at Gaston.

“In my own life, so many people have helped me along the way,” Chappell said. “When I started working here, I knew that Alabama Power would be a great job for me and my family. I knew I’d be able to help others.”

Longtime Power Generation Analyst Edgil said serving in APSO has given her the means to “pay it forward” in life. She’s enjoyed many opportunities to meet people inside and outside work.

“Being in APSO is my way of giving back for what I’ve received,” Edgil said. “I love helping people.”

This story originally appeared in Powergrams.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

Andrea Snyder is all about healthy, convenient and local dining – whether that’s a full, family meal; an easy, nutritious breakfast; a cup of coffee with a friend; or a quick, vitamin-rich juice shot on the way to a gym.

The Birmingham entrepreneur has all that covered.

Snyder and her husband, David, first brought us Urban Cookhouse, a farm-to-fire-to-table fast-casual restaurant, in 2010.  They now own a licensee group that includes the Homewood, Summit, downtown Birmingham and Tuscaloosa locations, and Urban Cookhouses are in three other Alabama cities as well as four other states.

“We were one of the first concepts to bring local food to the fast-casual segment and figure out how to do it at that price point, which is $10 to $12 a meal,” she says.

Farm Bowl + Juice Co., which the Snyders founded in Homewood in January 2018, is just as forward thinking.

The small, bright storefront with an Instagrammable abstract mural outside and charming rope swings on the porch, is a neighborhood wellness stop specifically designed to promote a lifestyle of clean eating.

Farm Bowl came about because the Snyders recognized a need and had a place for it.

When they outgrew their original Urban Cookhouse location in downtown Homewood, they moved to a new building up the street. There was a sliver of extra space in the new location, so they decided to create another brand that complemented Urban Cookhouse but didn’t compete with it. From traveling, they were familiar with the juice bar and wellness café concept. They have since opened a second location in Tuscaloosa.

“We wanted it to be a wellness brand, and so we decided that we would be plant-based,” Snyder says.

“We have no animal products. We want you to always feel good. So we make cold-pressed juices. All of our smoothies are exactly what’s listed on the menu with whole ingredients like almond milk and coconut milk. We have overnight oats and coffee. It’s just a good place to come for clean eating,” she adds, whether that’s a snack or meal replacement or breakfast or lunch or something in between.

Acai berry bowls are at the center of the colorful, healthy menu, which includes oatmeal bowls, cold-pressed juices and smoothies, juice shots, toasts, juice cleanses and a kids’ menu featuring acai and oatmeal bowls and a strawberry smoothie.

Some of the ingredients, like acai berries and mango, are tropical but the Snyders source Alabama ingredients as much as possible. The same area farmers and makers who supply Urban Cookhouse also deliver here. This not only insures the restaurants have fresh, flavorful foods, but there’s also an economic impact and a sense of social responsibility in supporting the farms. “We’ve partnered with these farmers for a long time,” Snyder says, “So it was easy to … just get them to come next door and drop off another batch of something.”

There are in-season strawberries, blueberries and blackberries from Smitherman Farms; kale, spinach, honeydew and watermelon from Southern Oaks Farm; and year-round honey from Eastaboga Bee Co.; wheatgrass from Southern Organics; and coffee roasted locally at Seeds Coffee Co. Framed photos of these trusted partners line the walls of the restaurants.

The ingredients are made into things like the popular Nutty Professor, a bright, satisfying acai bowl. It has Sambazon Açai Berry Sorbet as the base, and then they add strawberries, almonds, granola, peanut butter and local honey. The staff can recommend add-ons, like sliced bananas, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds or cacao nibs.

Oatmeal bowls, with Farm Bowl’s blend of overnight oats, come topped with a variety of things, such as almond butter, local honey, chia seeds, hemp seeds, blueberries, strawberries, apples, nutmeg, cinnamon, toasted quinoa, walnuts and pecans.

The Power Up smoothie is a blend of almond milk, coconut water, avocado, blueberry, spinach, banana, coconut butter, cocoa nibs, chia seeds, hemp seeds, local honey and cinnamon. Recommended add-ons include vegan protein, nutmeg, spirulina or freshly made Seeds coffee ice cubes. The Bounce Back has kale, chard, almond milk, banana, local honey; chia seeds, cinnamon, vegan protein and ginger can be added.

There are cold-pressed juices for every need.

The Refresh is made with watermelon, mint, cucumber and beets; Hydrate works with coconut water, pear, cucumber and honeydew; Gym & Juice is a mixture of honeydew, apple, spinach, spirulina, lemon and celery.

Wellness shots, which Andrea showcased at a chef’s demo at The Market at Pepper Place this summer, are made to order like all the smoothies and bowls and avocado and honey toasts.

The Limelight is turmeric, lime, wheatgrass and cayenne. Cider is made with apple cider vinegar, apple and turmeric. The OG juice shot, with wheatgrass, lemon, ginger and cayenne, is especially tasty. So is the Fireball combination of lemon, ginger and cayenne.

Juice cleanses are daily combinations of juices and shots that cost $40 and $50. The “summer cleanse challenge” is popular with Farm Bowl’s Instagram followers.

“Our most loyal customers, the ones who spend the most money here, are actually men,” Snyder says. They are fitness-minded folks who like to order online and utilize the stores’ drive-thru for pre- and post-workouts in the afternoon. Her regulars include Samford and UAB students, moms looking for a nutritious after-school snack for their kids, and people just stopping by for a casual meeting over a bite of something healthy.

“Our customer base is very diverse, but they also are very educated,” she says. “They know exactly what kind of food this is.” The store draws plenty of visitors from out of town. “We’ve had a lot of celebrities here,” Andrea says. Courteney Cox is one of them. Lots of people in town with HGTV from the West Coast or New York City stop in, too, she says. “This is the way they’ve been eating for 15 years. They Google a juice spot and find us.”

The Farm Bowl staff is educated, too.

“We try very hard at that,” Snyder says. “We have an advanced menu test they have to take.”

Each item offers specific health benefits and some, like wheatgrass, have multiple benefits. The staff is educated on these uses and can steer customers toward foods that will, for example, fuel a workout or help with recovery.

Farm Bowl + Juice Co. provides a fresh, fun and convenient way to consume optimum nutrition, but Snyder wants it to be a place of fellowship, too. She has been pleasantly surprised by the social media following Farm Bowl has inspired. The store features photos of #farmbowlfamous fans online and in stores.

“I want people to make this a part of their lifestyle, to realize that this is convenient. It is a good value. We’re always going to take care of our customers. We also love for them to think of us as an alternative to your coffee shop. I want more of this,” she says, pointing to two young women deep in conversation at a nearby table. “Come and have something healthy besides a muffin. We have great Wi-Fi, and we’d love for you to just come and hang out all day.”

Farm Bowl & Juice Co.

1920 29th Ave. S.

Homewood, Alabama 35209

205-848-2929

1470 Northbank Parkway #170

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35406

205-710-2990

HOURS

Monday-Friday

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

https://www.farmbowlandjuiceco.com

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

