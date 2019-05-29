President Trump: ‘Roy Moore cannot win,’ ‘consequences will be devastating’ if he runs in 2020

President Donald Trump is warning conservative Alabamians what will happen if Roy Moore runs for the U.S. Senate again in 2020, saying that “many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost, including our Pro-Life victories.”

In a pair of Wednesday morning tweets, Trump emphasized, “Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating….Judges and Supreme Court Justices!”

…If Alabama does not elect a Republican to the Senate in 2020, many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost, including our Pro-Life victories. Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating….Judges and Supreme Court Justices! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2019

This came after reports surfaced on Tuesday that the former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice is considering running for the United States Senate again in 2020, which prompted a response that day from Donald Trump, Jr.

Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) reportedly told The Hill, “I think people are very concerned that we Republicans lost a U.S. Senate seat because [Moore] was our nominee in 2017 and we don’t need to do that again.”

This led Moore to tweet out that article by The Hill, commenting, “What is Bradley so worried about?”

In a follow-up tweet, Moore asserted of Byrne, “He knows that if I run I will beat Doug Jones.”

This second Moore tweet led to the direct retort from Trump, Jr.

You mean like last time? You’re literally the only candidate who could lose a GOP seat in pro-Trump, pro-USA ALABAMA. Running for office should never become a business model. If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it’s time to ride off into the sunset, Judge. https://t.co/Twg9isFRkY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 28, 2019

Others in the Trump world, including former Press Secretary Sean Spicer, echoed these sentiments.

Byrne, former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville and State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-Indian Springs) are the formally announced Republican candidates challenging Jones in 2020 thus far.

Secretary of State John Merrill and State Auditor Jim Zeigler are among those still considering entering the race.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn