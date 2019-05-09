Mike Rogers responds to backlash for Facebook post condemning Ilhan Omar: ‘Anybody that doesn’t like it — I don’t care’

Last month, U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Saks) reportedly upset some of his constituents with a strongly worded Facebook post on his campaign account pushing back on his colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) describing the September 1, 2001 terror attacks as “some people who did something.”

“Radical Democrats in Congress seek to devalue and degrade our great nation,” Rogers said. “They even make light of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. I believe America is unique in the world and our greatness is because we are one nation under God. I will never apologize for American greatness.”

Some of the responses to that post disapproved of Rogers’ rhetoric, which apparently warranted a report from AL.com’s Howard Koplowitz.

During an appearance on Huntsville radio’s WVNN, Rogers dismissed the criticism.

“I just get aggravated when these anti-Semites like Omar and radicals up here start downplaying a massive terrorist attack on this country like we had on 9/11,” Rogers said. “That wasn’t ‘some people’ on 9/11 that did ‘something.’ You know, that was radical Muslim extremist terrorists who flew airplanes into our Twin Towers and the Pentagon and killed nearly 3,000 Americans. I’m not going to sit idly by while they dismiss that as an insignificant event in our nation’s history. I just made that point in the Facebook post. Anybody that doesn’t like it – I don’t care.”

