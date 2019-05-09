Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

21 mins ago

Marsh, Ivey to propose historic overhaul of state school board

MONTGOMERY – Yellowhammer News has learned that Governor Kay Ivey and Senate President Del Marsh (R-Anniston) are moving to replace the elected Alabama State School Board with a new body that would be appointed by the governor.

Marsh will soon introduce a constitutional amendment in the legislature to establish the Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education.

The effort will attempt to historically reform the structure of Alabama’s governing body for education and turn the state’s public education system around.

Sources say this legislation, which is supported by Ivey, would provide for a referendum to go to the people during the March 2020 primary election if passed by the Alabama legislature during its ongoing 2019 regular session.

The proposal will likely include the appointment of commission members by the governor, and subject to confirmation by the Senate, initially in staggered terms. Terms of the current state school board members would end when the respective new appointments are confirmed, with the exact timing to be determined by the legislature after the hypothetical approval of the constitutional amendment in 2020.

The legislation will mandate that members make up the geographical, gender and racial diversity reflective of the Alabama public school system. Terms will run six years, with a maximum of two full terms per member.

There will be nine total members, with each Congressional District getting a member and, as needed, at-large positions filling the remainder to ensure the total membership is always nine.

Another highlight of the bill is that the State Superintendent position would be abolished and replaced with a Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education, appointed by the commission and subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Terms and conditions of the employment of the secretary will be determined by the commission. A secretary would continue to serve in the position until a new secretary is selected and confirmed by the Senate. If a vacancy occurred outside of a legislative session, an interim could be be selected but must be confirmed within five legislative days once the legislature is back in session.

The legislation also provides that the State Department of Education would work under the jurisdiction and direction of the commission and in coordination with local boards of education.

Immediately upon the new commission’s confirmation, the governor would appoint a diverse team of current and former educators, administrators and other experts from throughout the state to consult with and make recommendations to the commission on a regular basis relating to the operation and functioning of the Department of Education.

Why this is being proposed

The motivation behind the legislation is simple.

“It’s obvious that what we have been doing in Alabama has not been working,” a source with direct knowledge of the legislation emphasized to Yellowhammer News.

The latest National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) ranking put Alabama at a dismal 49th in 8th grade Math and 46th in 8th grade Reading nationally.

Marsh has been working for months to bring stakeholders together to allow them to provide input – which they have done.

The powerful senate pro tem, long considered a top leader on education policy in Alabama, looked at what other states that are successful are doing with their leadership structure. One commonality with those states is a school board structured the way his legislation would provide.

Alabama is currently one of only six states with an elected school board appointing a chief state school officer. The Yellowhammer State’s current model provides the governor with the “least amount of direct authority over education.” Additionally, this model has “limited ability to press for expansive policy changes.”

For comparison, all of Alabama’s neighbors have governor-appointed school boards, and all of the top states in NAEP rankings have governor-appointed boards.

The commission’s functions would be provided by general law but also explicitly would include development of the following:

  • Course of study standards that ensure consistency and transferability around the country, in lieu of Common Core.
  • A comprehensive teacher certification program.
  • A comprehensive teacher professional development program.
  • An accountability and assessment program

This comes in the wake of Marsh introducing a bill this session to replace Common Core in the state of Alabama. That bill has stalled in the House Education Policy Committee. He cited the state’s poor educational outcomes and ranking in bringing that Common Core repeal.

This topic has been an issue at the forefront of recent state policy discussions, and 43 percent of Alabamians even ranked education as the most pressing issue facing the state in a 2019 PARCA poll.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

1 hour ago

Alabama House passes fantasy sports bill

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama House of Representatives on Wednesday evening passed HB 361, Rep. Kyle South’s (R-Fayette) bill that would legalize daily fantasy sports contests like DraftKings and FanDuel in the state.

The bill was passed as amended on a roll call vote of 74-22 after over three hours of spirited debate. HB 361 now heads to the Senate.

Several Republicans objected to the bill, arguing it was just a form of gambling.

One such ardent opponent, State Rep. Rich Wingo (R-Tuscaloosa), said he believes daily fantasy sports gaming would take Alabamians “to a place where God doesn’t exist.”

All of the states bordering Alabama already allow for the playing of daily fantasy sports either through an app or online. The games are played in 43 total states.

South estimates the bill would generate between $1.7 million – $4.1 million annually for Alabama’s General Fund. He emphasized the games that would be legalized under his bill are predominantly contests of skill rather than predominantly of chance.

Read more about the bill here.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Country group Alabama extends 50th anniversary tour

Country band Alabama is extending their 50th anniversary tour this year with 29 more shows, including a show with The Beach Boys and additional dates in Ontario, Canada.

The Grammy-winning band embarked on a major arena and amphitheater tour this year to mark their anniversary.

Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook formed the group in 1969 in Fort Payne, Alabama, and went on to dominate the sound of country music in the 1980s and ’90s, scoring dozens of No. 1 hits, including “Mountain Music” and “Dixieland Delight.”

They have sold more than 46 million records in the United States, according to the Recording Industry Association of America, and were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005.

Cook announced in 2017 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and that he would have to limit his touring, performing only as his health allows.

“Randy, Teddy and I have been overwhelmed by the support the fans have given us, and especially me since my Parkinson’s diagnosis,” Cook said in a statement. “The only reason for this is because we want our music to live on and we love our fans.”

The second leg of the tour will continue through November and includes a concert at Bristol Dragway, a racetrack in Tennessee, as well as concerts in Baltimore; Indianapolis; Birmingham, Alabama; Grand Rapids, Michigan and more.

Gentry told The Associated Press that the response from fans to the anniversary tour has been better than expected.

“A lot of the kids that are coming to the show weren’t even born when we first started having hits,” Gentry said.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

5 hours ago

Group to host unique country music concert in Birmingham to benefit veterans

An upcoming event benefiting veterans will take a unique approach to telling their stories through country music with the help of some of the industry’s most accomplished songwriters.

The event called “Red, White & Boots: Songs of Hope” will allow five veterans to share their stories then hear the songwriters turn those accounts into songs. After the songs are performed, members of the audience can vote on their favorites.

Participating songwriters are Jeremy Bussey, JT Cooper, Dan DeMay, Bernie Nelson and Leslie Satcher. Chris Turner will perform a concert at the event, and everyone in attendance will receive a free copy of his new EP American Made.

Proceeds from the event will go toward helping veterans with PTSD and moral injury as a result of their military experience.

The event will take place on May 16 at Workplay in Birmingham. Anyone wishing to learn more can visit the event page on Facebook.

The evening is hosted by the Crosswinds Foundation for Faith and Culture. Crosswinds is a Birmingham-based ministry which seeks to make “biblical sense of a shifting culture” through information, instruction and influence.

Crosswinds’ program for veterans is called Warriors on Mission and is a result of the experiences of Lt. Col. Don Malin, USA, (Ret.), during his two tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan as a military chaplain.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

6 hours ago

How did Doug Jones end up here on the abortion issue?

You almost start to feel bad for Senator Doug Jones (D-AL). He holds a position he knows he should have never won, he has numerous Republican candidates chomping at the bit to take him on and he continues to feel like a caretaker senator.

But it got worse this week as now his (former?) good friend State Representative John Rogers (D-Birmingham) has spent the last week saying insane things on abortion, calling the president’s son “retarded” and now he says he is taking on Jones in the Democratic primary for his seat.

As if all of this wasn’t bad enough, Rep. Rogers claims that Sen. Jones secretly agrees with him but can’t say so because of politics. When asked, Jones didn’t deny it, he just weakly demurred and whined about a private conversation going public.

He was cagey about agreeing with this quote from Rogers: “Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or kill them later.”

But how did this abortion issue come to define Jones as much as it does for so many Alabamians?

Well, Democrats have become increasingly emboldened by social media and a friendly traditional media to believe that the rest of the world holds their views on abortion. Pro-life Democrats seem to be almost non-existent in the ranks of elected officials even in overwhelmingly conservative states. Jones knows this and spent his entire campaign for U.S. Senate hedging and explaining how he feels about abortion.

In a conversation with NBC’s Chuck Todd about banning abortion at 20 weeks, Jones made a comment that would kill his campaign in a state like Alabama against anyone not under a cloud of suspicion as a child molester, by saying, “I’m not in favor of anything that is going to infringe on a woman’s right and her freedom to choose. That’s just the position that I’ve had for many years. It’s a position I continue to have.”

But that wasn’t enough, he added, “But when those people — I want to make sure that people understand that once a baby is born, I’m going to be there for that child. That’s where I become a right to lifer.”

People understood. People still understand.

His allies at AL.com did their best to clean this up and claim that Jones “supports Alabama’s abortion laws as they are, saying that people are ‘fairly comfortable’ with the current law.”

But this isn’t true. The Alabama legislature continues to pass laws and amendments that get the affirmative vote of an electorate that continues to say that Alabama is a pro-life state.

In 2018, Amendment 2 specifically spelled it out:

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended; to declare and otherwise affirm that it is the public policy of this state to recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, most importantly the right to life in all manners and measures appropriate and lawful; and to provide that the constitution of this state does not protect the right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.

It passed 59-41.

Jones also voted for late-term abortion, in favor of federal funding for Planned Parenthood and voted against confirming Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

His supporters believe he is adamantly pro-choice.

If this is an issue at all in the next election, Jones is toast and he knows it.

Jones’ record, comments and reported comments on this issue clearly place him at odds with a majority of the voters in this state and this could be why he is raising most of the money for his re-election from outside of Alabama.

In fact, it is pretty clear that Senator Doug Jones is better situated to be New York’s third Senator than Alabama’s junior senator.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

7 hours ago

American Conservative Union awards three Alabama congressmen for their voting records

The American Conservative Union (ACU) awarded Alabama Republican Congressmen Bradley Byrne (AL-01), Gary Palmer (AL-06) and Mo Brooks (AL-05) Tuesday evening with awards celebrating their roles in conservatism.

Brooks and Byrne were awarded the ACU’s “Conservative Achievement Award,” while Palmer was presented the ACU’s “Conservative Excellence Award” for their voting records which uphold America’s foundational principles and free-enterprise economic system.

Awards are given based on the score they receive on the American Conservative Union Foundation’s Annual Rating of Congress. While all members of Congress are scored, those who receive scores of 80 percent or higher receive an award.

Brooks received a rating of 84 percent for his 2018 voting record with a lifetime rating of 89.52 percent.

“Congratulations to @RepMoBrooks (#ACUrating 84%) on earning our 2018 Conservative Achievement Award for his work last year and thank you for your continued commitment to keeping Americans safe at home and abroad,” the ACU Foundation said in a tweet congratulating Brooks.

“The American Conservative Union is one of America’s oldest and most revered conservative organizations. I’m proud to receive ACU’s Conservative Achievement Award for my 2018 voting record upholding America’s foundational principles and free-enterprise economic system,” Brooks said in a statement. “With the onslaught of radical socialist policies sweeping through Washington, it’s more important than ever to fight for the pro-liberty, pro-Constitution, and America First policies that have combined to make America the greatest nation in world history. I’m proud to have ACU as an ally in the fight.”

Palmer received a rating of 92 percent for his 2018 voting record with a lifetime rating of 98 percent.

“With a 98% lifetime #ACUrating, we are proud to present @USRepGaryPalmer with our Conservative Excellence Award for his dedication to conservative principles in 2018,” said the ACU Foundation in a tweet honoring Palmer.

Palmer shared the news of his award on Twitter, saying, “Thank you for this honor, @ACUFoundation!”

Byrne received a rating of 84 percent for his 2018 voting record with a lifetime rating of 90.52 percent.

“We are proud to present @RepByrne with our Conservative Achievement Award and congratulate him on earning an #ACUrating of 84% in 2018. Thank you for your commitment to conservative principles,” the ACU Foundation said of Byrne.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

