1 hour ago

Iron Tribe Fitness helps Alabamians get in shape with the 2019 6 Week Challenge

Already dreading the inevitable holiday weight gain? Wondering how you’re going to get back in shape after weeks of Christmas parties and sugary desserts? If this sounds familiar, Iron Tribe Fitness has the perfect solution for you: the 2019 6 Week Challenge.

Beginning January 14 and ending February 25, Iron Tribe’s 6 Week Challenge is a highly regarded fitness program that combines group workouts with personalized coaching and nutrition guidance.

Challenge participants will have access to three cutting-edge workouts a week at an Iron Tribe gym, a personal accountability coach, world-class online support and a custom meal plan that includes a grocery list, individualized food-prep instructions, and 42 recipes.

Forrest Walden, Iron Tribe’s founder and CEO said the challenge is more than just a workout — it’s a life-changing experience.

“It’s truly astounding! So many people have walked through our doors this past year and have had their lives completely transformed by the program. Blending proper nutrition and high-intensity exercise training is a game changer,” Walden said.

Founded locally in Birmingham, Alabama, the nationally acclaimed group fitness program is ranked as one of America’s top five best workouts, with thousands of locals swearing by it.

With new workouts every day, Iron Tribe members can look forward to their time at the gym. In addition to exciting programming, those who join the challenge will drop weight, gain muscle and see their confidence improve.

“It’s so easy to get burnt out or bored at the gym. That’s not the case with Iron Tribe. We have members who have been doing the program since we opened our doors years ago, and they’re still seeing results,” Walden said.

Ready to kick-start your New Year’s resolutions and weight-loss goals? Sign up today to join the Iron Tribe 6 Weeks Challenge. Act fast, as spots for this popular program tend to fill up quickly.

40 mins ago

Alabama ranked one of the best states to retire on a fixed income

According to a new TheStreet.com study, the state of Alabama is one of the best states to retire on a fixed income.

The results come after reviewing several factors, including the cost of living, the tax impact and the prospects of owning or renting a home.

While having an imposed state tax that caps off at five percent, the study found the Yellowhammer state to be to a relatively inexpensive state to live in.

The average cost of living in the state places Alabama at number nine out of all fifty states. According to the study, the median income in Alabama is $24,000. The retirement income of $48,000 goes a long way in the state, according to the study, where the cost of golf, dining, taxes, housing and medical care are among the lowest in the country.

The study also listed Decatur as one of the best cities to reside in Alabama and listed an array of parks for lifestyle benefits. The suggested parks and other areas for leisure include Malone Park, Morgan Lake Park, Decatur Day Use Park, Point Mallard Park, Rhodes Ferry Park, Delano Park, and Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.

In addition to the low cost of living, Alabama offers 60 miles of beaches and coastline and unique living benefits to U.S. armed forces veterans.

Earlier this year, a Bankrate.com study also found Alabama to be one of the best states to retire in.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

1 hour ago

How faith, Alabamians’ generosity brought about the ‘best Christmas’ for this Birmingham-area family

A story of faith in God and trademark Alabama generosity has led one Birmingham-area family to receive the “best Christmas gift” they ever could have asked for.

Jonathan McKinney explained to Yellowhammer News that the tale began to take shape about two months ago, when he and his wife were at their weekly Sunday life group meeting at Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church, where they have been active ever since moving to the area from the Shoals in June of 2014.

On this fateful fall Sunday, the McKinneys shared with the group that their son Jon Andrew, who has special needs, was having trouble with getting up in the middle of the night, which puts him in physical danger because of his condition.

Jon Andrew has Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS), which is a rare, severe form of epilepsy that begins early in life. McKinney told Yellowhammer News that this presents with his son suffering from multiple seizure types, including grand mal and absence seizures.

Grand mal seizures result in the loss of consciousness, which can lead to serious and even fatal falls. This is why Jon Andrew wears protective headgear during the day. However, nighttime is a different problem, as the boy’s life is at risk anytime he wanders around without protection for his head.

Yet, given his condition, Jon Andrew does not understand this risk and cannot mitigate it himself.

“Jon Andrew is about a 14-month-old developmentally,” McKinney explained. “He’s a 13-year-old trapped in the mind of a baby, really. So, he is non-communicative. We’re still changing diapers and things like that. And that’s not me complaining or anything, that’s just a part of our life.”

And, as babies need cribs and other protection to keep them safe while sleeping, Jon Andrew has special needs of his own for nighttime – specifically, a specialized bed designed to keep him from getting up and wandering in the middle of the night while keeping him comfortable.

However, the necessary type of bed starts at about $10,000 retail, leaving Jon Andrew’s parents feeling “stuck.” They had come up with a temporary mesh-tented bed but knew they needed a long term answer to keep him safe.

Which is why at the Sunday life group meeting this fall, the McKinneys shared their need and prayed earnestly for a solution.

In an immediate reply, their faith payed off. Two members of their life group, Stephen and Anita Jackson, knew the very person for the job: Stephen’s dad, Travis Jackson.

“Little did we know that God would answer our prayer that night,” McKinney said.

Travis has worked in upholstery, woodworking and carpentry the majority of his life. In recent years, and primarily due to his own grandson’s respective special needs, he began to make rehabilitation equipment for other kids, becoming a go-to specialty craftsman for Huntsville Hospital and other hospitals in the state.

When Stephen and Anita shared this need with Travis, he took on the McKinneys project free-of-charge and truly made it his own, just like Jon Andrew was his own.

Travis came over within a week of the life group meeting to meet with the family and discuss their needs. From there, a plan and design for the project was made.

On two sides of the bed, half-inch-thick plexiglass was needed and eventually procured from a company in Pelham. The rest of the materials were gathered by Travis, with Anita’s dad also pitching in some specialty material through his own work.

Through this family’s collective work and Travis’ craftsmanship, what would have cost well over $10,000 only saw the McKinneys paying for materials.

“Mr. Jackson spent, I would say, 20-40 hours over the last couple of months putting this bed together in his shop. And then taking it apart, bringing the pieces to our house and putting it back together again,” McKinney outlined.

He continued, “That was just the thing that was over the top for us: here’s a guy that we did not know – and that did not know us – that because his grandson has special needs and because he’s been touched by other people, other families that have special needs kids, he felt that a part of his personal ministry was to be able to provide us with something like this.”

Just in time to usher in joy for the McKinneys, the bed was completed days before Christmas, with Jon Andrew now able to enjoy newfound bliss during the night. And just like the entire project, the final installation was a family affair, with the McKinneys and multiple members of the Jackson family coming together to help Travis put the pieces in place.

“We got to talk and spend time together and know each other,” McKinney said.

The answer to the McKinneys’ prayers, the Jacksons have built not just a bed, but something that no-one could ever put a price on.

“Jon Andrew is sleeping a lot better, he’s…” McKinney reflected, trailing off as he started beaming thinking of the impact the bed has had. “He outwardly just loves it, smiling and having a big time. He’s really sleeping well, and it’s a huge blessing to our family.”

Not only is it helping potentially save Jon Andrew’s life and aiding his sleep, but the new bed is giving the entire family – the parents and Jon Andrew’s two little brothers – a better night’s sleep and overall peace of mind, too.

“We can sleep a lot better knowing that Jon Andrew is safe,” McKinney advised.

He emphasized that for he and his wife, with their deep faith coming first in life, “this, like everything, was a God thing.”

“This was the best Christmas gift for our family,” McKinney said.

He also stressed that it was not just a function of his and his wife’s own faith but of the Jackson’s, as well. As McKinney detailed, if everyone answered callings and lived out their ministries like Travis, it would feel like Christmas year-round.

“We’re very thankful for Travis and Carolyn Jackson. We’re grateful for Stephen and Anita and their boys. We’re grateful for our life group and our church. We’re grateful for a God who cares about our needs, hears us when we pray, and answers us in His perfect timing,” McKinney said.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Ivey to reappoint Mendheim to the state Supreme Court

Governor Kay Ivey has appointed Justice Brad Mendheim to fill the Alabama Supreme Court vacancy that will be created by Justice Tom Parker’s ascension to chief justice, according to a report by Alabama Daily News.

The appointment will be effective January 14, when new justices are sworn into office. Parker recently became the chief justice-elect after defeating Judge Bob Vance, the Democratic nominee, in November’s general election.

Mendheim currently sits on the Supreme Court after being appointed by Ivey as an associate justice in January of this year following the resignation of Justice Glenn Murdock. He then ran for a full term in his current seat but was ultimately defeated by Judge Sarah Stewart in the Republican primary runoff.

Mendheim told Alabama Daily News that he was “humbled” by the confidence the governor has in him to make this second appointment.

“Serving on the Alabama Supreme Court has been the greatest professional honor of my life, and I look forward to re-joining Justice Parker and my other colleagues on the court in January,” he said.

“Most importantly, I am thankful for the continued support of family and friends across the state,” Mendheim added.

Because of state law on Supreme Court appointments, the seat Mendheim is assuming will be up for election in 2020.

From 2008 to his appointment in January 2018, he served as a circuit judge on the 20th Judicial Circuit (Houston and Henry Counties). Before that, Mendheim served as Houston County district judge from 2001 to 2008. During his time on the bench, the judge presided over more than 300 jury trials. He was appointed to hear over 250 cases in more than 35 Alabama counties by every Alabama Supreme Court chief justice since 2001 and has been recognized annually for accepting more special assignments than any other judge in the Yellowhammer State.

Prior to taking the bench in 2001, Mendheim was in private practice in Dothan and served for more than six years as an assistant district attorney in the 20th Judicial Circuit, where he personally tried more than 120 criminal jury cases. As a judge, he has presided over a large variety of trials, including death penalty cases, felony cases and civil cases. He is a graduate with High Honors from Auburn University and Cumberland School of Law, where he made the Dean’s List.

Mendheim and his wife, Michelle, have been married for more than 23 years. They have three sons. The justice and his family are long-time members of First Baptist Church of Dothan, where he serves as a Sunday School teacher and Deacon.

He is perhaps most well known to the Alabama public for his catchy campaign advertisement from the primary, featuring the slogan, “Send ’em Mendheim.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

5 hours ago

Birmingham doctor set to open membership-based direct primary care practice in February

Unfortunately, complicated health insurance rules, stipulations, expensive bills and long waits at doctor offices are often today’s norm when seeking health care solutions for ourselves or our family. However, thanks to Alabama physician Dr. Kre Johnson, these issues will now mostly be a thing of the past.

Beginning February 1, 2019, Dr. Johnson’s current practice, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics will become the third medical practice in Birmingham to see patients under a new affordable membership-based system known as direct primary care.

Direct primary care members enrolling with Brownstone will pay a flat $70 monthly fee which will cover an unlimited amount of office visits with no co-pay or deductible charges.

Additionally, up to four family members can enroll for $185 a month. Under direct primary care, insurance is not required but is recommended in case patients wind up needing surgery or hospitalization.

In a recent interview on ABC 33/40’s Talk of The Town, Dr. Johnson describes her new practice as, “a direct relationship between the physician and the patient.”

Dr. Johnson’s office will only accept up to 1,000 members, which in conjunction with the elimination of excessive insurance filings, will result in a more individualized, inexpensive and streamlined healthcare experience for all patients.

“Like the stories we hear our grandparents talking about, the doctor was a part of their family. I want to be part of your family,” Dr. Johnson said.

Along with regular office hours, Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics members will have around the clock virtual access to Dr. Johnson. Her patients will have the ability to ask questions and receive diagnoses from her through phone, email, text or virtual doctor office visits 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Dr. Johnson said she hopes that by eliminating visits to urgent care and the ER, this new system will help save her patients time and money.

Interested in learning more about or becoming a member of Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics? Visit their website here or call (205) 202-5650.

6 hours ago

Review: Sorkin’s Broadway adaptation of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ doesn’t betray Harper Lee’s novel, definitely worth seeing

NEW YORK – Many feared for the worst when news broke earlier this year that an Aaron Sorkin stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” would be opening on Broadway.

In this highly polarized political environment, I shared a suspicion that the Coastal elites behind this production would use Lee’s classic novel to perversely attack President Donald Trump or advance the latest hot-button left-wing cause du jour.

Yet, the temptation to go and find out what form this might take, however, was too much for the Alabamaphile in me to pass up.

So, ticket in hand, I set one rule for myself. Given my political leanings and general disgust for liberal virtue-signaling, I avoided reading the reviews from the professional Broadway watchers and media types.

Why is this presentation of Harper Lee’s signature work important? Obviously, there is the “To Kill a Mockingbird” cult following. More importantly, the novel and its companion “Go Set a Watchman” are important historical documents for the State of Alabama. Lee’s works are, to date, the best offering of life in rural 1930s and 1940s Alabama.

How would entertainment industry heavyweights like screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, producer Scott Rudin and lead actor Jeff Daniels disseminate that history to the tens of thousands who will see this production?

According to the Los Angeles Times’ Nardine Saad, Sorkin’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” has already grossed a record of nearly $1.6 million after its first full week and has an advance of more than $22 million in ticket sales.

Getting to this point wasn’t that easy for Sorkin and producer Scott Rudin. Back in March, Harper Lee’s estate sued Rudin. Lee estate attorney Tonja Carter raised concerns that the script deviated too much from the novel, and thus was in violation of an original agreement to put the story on Broadway.

In the end, the two sides quietly settled their dispute and nine months later, “To Kill a Mockingbird” opened at the Sam S. Shubert Theatre on West 44th Street in midtown Manhattan.

The 7 p.m. day-after-Christmas showing at the theater was a full-house affair, as are most of the shows from now until April. The show isn’t the usual out-of-town fare for tourists you might see at the nearby theaters showing “Frozen” or “Phantom of the Opera.”

The idea of “To Kill a Mockingbird” on Broadway for some may conjure a notion of a musical. Rest assured, Scout and Jem are not singing show tunes in this adaptation.

For the most part, the intellectual integrity of Lee’s novel remains intact. To fully appreciate this show, one would have to be familiar with the “To Kill a Mockingbird” story, which on its own is complex. Sorkin’s version is not chronological, and it isn’t entirely told from the viewpoint of protagonist Scout Finch, the narrator in Lee’s novel.

Sorkin takes his liberties with some of the characters. Calpurnia, the Finch family housekeeper, played by actress LaTanya Richardson Jackson, is much more of an outspoken critic of the racially divided society in Maycomb, Alabama, the setting for the story.

Dill, played by actor Gideon Glick, takes a slightly different form from the character portrayed in the novel and in the 1962 “To Kill a Mockingbird” film. He is more of an older version of Truman Capote than the childhood friend who is believed to be Lee’s basis for the character of Dill.

The hero of the tale Atticus Finch is played by Jeff Daniels, who has reinvented himself as more than just the guy from “Dumb and Dumber” over the last decade. At times, it is a struggle to watch Daniels, who hails from Michigan, pull off a southern accent. Otherwise, his portrayal of Atticus Finch, very much different from Gregory Peck in the 1962 film, works for this setting.

‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ lead actor Jeff Daniels signs autographs outside Shubert Theatre, 12/26/2018 (Jeff Poor/YHN)

It’s a respectable and professionally done production, as one should expect for any major Broadway show.

As for going out of the way to make a grand proclamation about current affairs, Sorkin does not do that. Antagonist Bob Ewell doesn’t put on a “Make America Great Again” ballcap or anything like that.

Sorkin, however, does make Bob Ewell, played by Frederick Weller, a more hateworthy figure, this time as anti-Semitic, in addition to being drunk and racist.

Other than these few wrinkles, Sorkin is true to Lee’s original story in the “To Kill a Mockingbird” novel. It has comedic elements, but they’re not over the top and don’t detract from the seriousness of the story.

However, one can’t help but wonder if Sorkin was using the end of the play to lay out a different path for Atticus Finch than what was in Lee’s “Go Set a Watchman,” which for some of the theatergoers tainted Harper Lee’s legacy.

If you are planning a trip to New York City and were on the fence about seeing it, it’s worth seeing. It is sure to be more thought-provoking than the bulk of the Disney-ified offerings currently showing on Broadway.

It is not an indictment of modern-day Alabama, nor of conservatives or who conservatives elect. Given American pop culture in 2018, that’s saying something.

On a side note:

As with any of these Broadway spectacles, there are “To Kill a Mockingbird” souvenirs available for purchase at the theater, but this list comes with one curiosity.

In addition to “a portion” of the proceeds from the sales going to the Monroe County Public Library in Monroeville, “Trayvon Martin” and the Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center also receive a share.

Souvenir price list at the ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ showing on Broadway (Jeff Poor/YHN)

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University and is the editor of Breitbart TV.

