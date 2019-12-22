Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

58 mins ago

Iron Tribe Fitness helps Alabamians get in shape with the 2020 28-Day Challenge

Already dreading the inevitable holiday weight gain? Wondering how you’re going to get back in shape after weeks of Christmas parties and sugary desserts? If this sounds familiar, Iron Tribe Fitness has the perfect solution for you: the 2020 28-Day Challenge.

Challenge participants will have access to three cutting-edge workouts a week at an Iron Tribe gym, a personal accountability coach, world-class online support and a custom meal plan that includes a grocery list, individualized food-prep instructions and 42 recipes.

Forrest Walden, Iron Tribe’s founder and CEO said the challenge is more than just a workout — it’s a life-changing experience.

“It’s truly astounding! So many people have walked through our doors this past year and have had their lives completely transformed by the program. Blending proper nutrition and high-intensity exercise training is a game changer,” Walden said.

Founded locally in Birmingham, Alabama, the nationally acclaimed group fitness program is ranked as one of America’s top five best workouts, with thousands of locals swearing by it.

With new workouts every day, Iron Tribe members can look forward to their time at the gym. In addition to exciting programming, those who join the challenge will drop weight, gain muscle and see their confidence improve.

“It’s so easy to get burnt out or bored at the gym. That’s not the case with Iron Tribe. We have members who have been doing the program since we opened our doors years ago, and they’re still seeing results,” Walden said.

Ready to kick-start your New Year’s resolutions and weight-loss goals? Sign up today to join the Iron Tribe 28-Day Challenge. Act fast, as spots for this popular program tend to fill up quickly.

And, while you’re at it, you can download a free copy of Iron Tribe’s holiday survival guide here.

44 mins ago

Senate poll shows Doug Jones ‘in deep trouble’ against three leading GOP contenders

New independent polling released on Sunday provides insight into Senator Doug Jones’ (D-AL) 2020 reelection prospects.

John Couvillon of Louisiana’s JMC Analytics conducted a general election survey from December 16-18 using a combination of robocalls to landlines (49%) and texts to cell phones (51%). There were 525 respondents, with the poll having a margin of error of 4.30%. Respondents were varying degrees of likely voters, all having at least voted in the 2016 general election.

The first question asked was whether respondents believed President Donald Trump should be reelected. 54% indicated “yes,” while 42% said no and 3% were undecided.

The same question was then asked about Jones, Alabama’s junior senator who was elected in a December 2017 special election.

Only 34% of respondents supported Jones’ reelection, while 48% opposed and 18% were undecided.

The third question saw 39% responding that they supported impeaching Trump, while 54% opposed and 7% were undecided.

The next five questions were hypothetical general election matchups between Jones and his major GOP challengers.

Former Auburn University head football coach Tommy Tuberville fared best against Jones in the survey, although former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-01) were also up against Jones within the margin of error of Tuberville’s lead.

When asked if they would vote for Sessions or Jones (with party identifications being given in all matchup questions), 46% preferred Sessions, 41% answered Jones and 13% were undecided.

Next, 47% chose Tuberville, 40% responded Jones and 13% were undecided.

Byrne, who has lower name identification than Tuberville, Sessions and Jones, received 44% against Jones’ 40%, with 16% being undecided.

However, not all well-known Republicans matched up well against Jones. Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, who lost to Jones in 2017, has been polling a distant fourth in the 2020 GOP primary.

While it may thus be purely academic, Moore would likely face the same fate against Jones this time around. 47% would vote for Jones if they were running against each other in 2020, while only 33% would choose Moore. 20% were undecided.

Finally, State Rep. Arnold Mooney (R-AL), who has by far the lowest name identification of any of the candidates in the poll, received 34% compared to Jones at 40%, with 25% being undecided.

The final questions were demographic. 56% of respondents described themselves as an evangelical Christian, while 32% would not describe themselves that way. 11% were undecided.

54% of respondents were female, compared to 46% male.

Regarding the age of respondents, 14% were 18-34, 29% were 35-54, 21% were 55-64 and 37% were 65 or older.

Analyzing the poll

Yellowhammer News reached out to renowned political data analyst and strategist Jim McLaughlin of McLaughlin & Associates regarding Couvillon’s survey.

McLaughlin, who is considered one of the nation’s best pollsters (including in Alabama, where he is considered the “gold standard”), then scrutinized the poll, including its methodology, cross tabs and takeaways.

In an email to Yellowhammer News, he explained that the combination of robo-landline calls and cell phone texts utilized are considered a “low budget” survey in the industry.

For independent, media polls like this one that are not paid for by a candidate or interested entity, these types of surveys are utilized because live callers are more expensive.

McLaughlin advised, “The most accurate surveys these days are cell phone surveys, folks don’t do them for media polls because they are expensive… because we can’t use auto-dialers, we have to dial the cells by hand, it’s the law and it’s expensive.”

Another methodology-related issue should be noted.

“They didn’t ask party or ideology which are staple questions for any voter so it’s tough to see if this is really representative of the Alabama voter universe,” McLaughlin outlined. “When I normally get a survey back the first things I check are things like Party, Ideology and race to make sure it matches with the electorate.  It’s an important quality control.”

The JMC Analytics poll did report the racial breakdown of respondents: 73% white and 25% black. That breakdown is closely in line with the 2016 general election breakdown. McLaughlin did also note that the survey sample was on the older side, as far as the age breakdown goes.

In the publicly released survey memo, Couvillon, the pollster, wrote, “There are two main takeaways from this poll: (1) While absolute majorities still support President Trump, his support has softened some relative to his 2016 numbers, and (2) Senator Doug Jones faces a challenging re-election.”

“While Donald Trump carried Alabama by an overwhelming 62-34% margin in 2016 (against Hillary Clinton), his re-election numbers are noticeably less at 54-42%,” he added.

McLaughlin took issue with this Trump-related conclusion.

“They create a false equivalency between a re-elect question and Trump’s 2016 performance. Re-elect questions are used to gauge intensity. They needed to ask ballot questions for Trump like they did for the US Senate race. My guess is Trump would be beat any of the Dems similar to what he did to Hillary. Heck, he would probably beat most of them by as much, if not more than Hillary,” he stated.

What McLaughlin is explaining here can be compared to Jones’ numbers in the JMC Analytics survey. While only 34% of respondents first answered that they wanted to see Jones reelected, Jones’ vote percentage went up when respondents were given an option between him and specific Republicans on the ballot tests.

“I have seen numbers in Alabama where Trump’s job rating is over 60% STATEWIDE, Alabama is one of the President’s best states,” McLaughlin added.

However, he did not disagree on Couvillon’s takeaway about Jones.

“When you are an incumbent and you are under 50%, let alone losing, you’re in deep trouble,” McLaughlin concluded.

View the JMC Analytics polling memo and cross tabs here.

RELATED: Poll: Demographic barriers to Doug Jones re-election bid

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

‘No Place Like Home’ is a celebration of Auburn’s architecture

Auburn’s rich history and architectural structures are worth celebrating.

“No Place Like Home: An Architectural Study of Auburn, Alabama” is a record of the first 150 years of buildings that have helped make Auburn into the place it is today.

The book looks at rooflines, windows, doors and different styles of bricks. But it also goes deeper into stories about the structures and about what happened inside. The builders and the architects are credited for their lasting legacies.

“No Place Like Home” recognizes the buildings and places of Auburn from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Co-authors Delos Hughes, Ralph Draughon Jr., Emily Sparrow and Ann Pearson present Auburn’s architecture in a way that anyone can have a special connection to the city and its places. The book will be released by NewSouth Books next month.

“I really hope it would encourage them – architects and builders – to think about: What is my place? Where do I fit into the built-in environment in Auburn? And what will someone say about my work 50 years from now or 100 years from now?,” Sparrow said.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

4 hours ago

UAH alumna Jessica A. Gaskin leads NASA Lynx X-ray Observatory Mission

Parental influence ignited Jessica Gaskin’s appreciation of the wonders of space at an early age.

“My parents both had science backgrounds. My father in Geophysics and Astronomy and my mother in Geology,” said Gaskin, an alumna of The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). “Their influence and my need to know how things worked led me to appreciate the vast unknowns of space,” she added.

As a girl, Gaskin “always knew” she wanted to work for the space giant. “Growing up in Houston, TX, around the NASA Johnson Space Center (JSC) had a huge influence on me.”

Today, Gaskin is the NASA appointed Study Scientist for the Lynx X-ray Observatory mission concept. “Lynx is one of four missions being considered for prioritization in the Astrophysics 2020 Decadal. If selected, Lynx would fly after the James Webb Space Telescope and the Wide-Field Infrared Survey Telescope Observatory and would be a follow-on to the Chandra X-ray Observatory. Lynx would be many times more sensitive than Chandra and much more capable.”

After graduating from high school in Houston, Gaskin attended the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology on a full scholarship earning a B.S. in Physics and Astrophysics. After graduating, she briefly worked at the NASA JSC as a contractor on orbital debris studies.

When the NASA contract ended, Gaskin began attending Case Western Reserve University where she received an M.S. in Astronomy. Gaskin quickly moved on to UAH, where she earned a PhD in Physics.

“I came to UAH for my doctorate to benefit from the extremely strong physics program, and to work with NASA scientists while I worked on my degree,” said Gaskin. Her doctoral research centered on the development and characterization of a new high-energy detector for astrophysics.

While working on her PhD, Gaskin was awarded a NASA Graduate Student Fellowship. After earning her degree, she became a NASA postdoctoral student and then a Federal Career Intern, before being hired as a tenured Civil Servant at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center.

She remembers her time at UAH as extremely valuable. “I was given the opportunity to explore different research topics in astrophysics, and take courses in other areas of interest like Materials Science,” she added. “I apply the knowledge obtained at UAH to my job on a daily basis. UAH provided me with the foundation I needed to work and thrive at NASA MSFC.”

Two university professors stand out clearly in her mind as she recalls her graduate school days, Dr. Don Gregory (Distinguished Professor of Physics, and Dr. Yoshi Takahashi (Professor of Astrophysics). “Dr. Gregory specifically influenced my career path,” said Gaskin. “I am extremely grateful for their guidance throughout my time at UAH. And, Dr. Bill Paciesas, who at the time was UAH staff, also played a significant role,” she said.

Gaskin’s favorite experiences at the university also include UAH and NASA MSFC having “a great symbiotic relationship, which allowed me to work at MSFC while I was a student. I was able to gain practical work experience in a realistic environment.”

In addition to Gaskin’s responsibilities for the Lynx X-ray Observatory mission concept, she develops high-energy instrumentation, not necessarily limited to astrophysics. She is also working on developing planetary instruments for eventual operation on the Moon or Mars.

The secret for the successful career woman, wife and mother handling a great deal of stress on a daily basis can be summed up in three words: “It’s a challenge.”

Gaskin is married to Dr. Valentin Korman and she is the mother of three boys: Peter, 8; William, 10; and Jacob, 11.

“I involve my sons in everything I do. I make sure that they know the value of working hard, without sacrificing family and that family always comes first,” she said. “They understand the implications of the projects that I am working on, and understand the constant change in schedule. My husband also takes a huge part of the load, and even though he has a full-time job as well – we work together to find balance.”

Gaskin serves as an Associate Editor for the Journal of Astronomical Instrumentation, World Scientific, and International Publication, and was a member of NASA Balloon Working Group. Additionally, she enjoys mentoring students of all ages and has mentored a UAH Undergraduate Research Instrument Program team. She has been an advisor to several doctoral students and has spoken at middle schools and to many groups of students with a focus on women in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) fields.

Gaskin’s advice to college-bound students — especially young women considering a career in the field of engineering and aerospace is priceless.

“If there is something that you are passionate about, don’t give up. Follow your dreams and be persistent. Don’t let others tell you what you can and can’t do or what you should or shouldn’t do (including me),” said Gaskin. “Start as early as possible, working with the people who do what you think you want to do so that you can also get that necessary real-life experience. Finally, it is ok to fail sometimes. It can make you stronger.”

(Courtesy of University of Alabama in Huntsville)

5 hours ago

UA engineers help find site to drill for Antarctica’s ancient ice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A unique radar developed by engineering researchers at The University of Alabama helped find the location to recover some of the oldest ice buried in Antarctica as part of an international effort to better understand the Earth’s climate history.

Using information collected by the radar, scientists leading the project confirmed the site where they intend to drill a core of ice in East Antarctica, located at Little Dome C, an area of about six square miles nearly 620 miles inland. It is possible the drilling will recover ice nearly 1.5 million years old, which may reveal why the climate cycle for the Earth’s ice ages lengthened roughly 1 million years ago.

“With active participation of UA students, our team developed very complex, high-sensitivity remote sensing radars in less than a year and successfully mapped deep layers no other group has been able to accomplish,” said Dr. Siva Prasad Gogineni, Cudworth Professor of Engineering, director of the UA Remote Sensing Center, and an internationally recognized expert in the field of remote sensing.

Dr. Stephen Yan, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, led the project for UA.

The work is part of Beyond EPICA, a more than $12 million project supported by the European Union involving 12 institutions in 10 European countries and with UA selected to perform precise radar imaging. It follows a previous effort, dubbed EPICA, which recovered an 800,000-year-old ice core.

Scientists, led by Dr. Carlo Barbante from Ca’ Foscari University of Venice and the Institute of Polar Sciences of the National Research Council of Italy, hope ice layered 1.5 million years ago can reveal Antarctica’s climate and the greenhouse gasses present during the Middle Pleistocene Transition, which happened between 900,000 and 1.2 million years ago.

During this time, the periods between glacial climates transitioned, lengthening from about 41,000 years to 100,000 years between ice ages. This change is the mystery Beyond EPICA seeks to resolve.

Little Dome C, nearly 25 miles from the nearest research station in an area administered by the French and Italian polar agencies, was selected as the potential site to recover the ancient ice after an initial two-year Radar Echo Sounding survey that covered more than nearly 2,500 miles of airborne and ground-based measurements as part of the previous EU project.

In November, UA’s radar was deployed to the site to scan nearly 2 miles below the ice to precisely select the exact drilling site. The work was conducted by Dr. Drew Taylor, UA assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering, with international collaborators Dr. Daniel Steinhage from the Alfred Wegener Institute in Germany and Dr. David Lilien from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

The ultra-wideband radar and antenna capable of penetrating deep into ice was able to image, with high definition, the ice layering in the deepest part of the ice sheet. The radar was designed and fabricated by UA researchers, including seven graduate and eight undergraduate students in the UA College of Engineering, and led by Dr. Charles O’Neill from the UA Remote Sensing Center.

Radar development was supported by the University of Copenhagen, the Alfred Wegener Institute, the National Science Foundation and UA.

The radar was previously used in Greenland as part of another international effort to unveil ancient climate history and to provide perspectives on improving climate models.

“We’re proving we have the expertise in remote sensing with our radar systems and design to provide unique solutions to answer the questions the scientists have about the ice and our climate,” Taylor said.

Taylor and the team at Little Dome C drove a tightly spaced grid over two areas about 2.5 square miles in size. The radar collected a tremendous amount of data initially analyzed on-site using software developed by students and faculty from UA.

“It became apparent to everyone these data were much improved from anything seen before in this area,” Taylor said. “It is a testament to the effort put forth by the leadership, faculty, staff and students of the Remote Sensing Center over the past weeks and months.”

The data was further analyzed and modelled in European laboratories, allowing scientist to confirm with a meter-scale resolution the exact future drilling site. The radar imaging showed there should not be any ice melting at the base, despite the tremendous pressure of the mass of ice above it. The characteristics of the deeper layers, with ice at least 1.5 million years old, should be preserved with a good temporal resolution, the scientist believe.

“It is the first time that a site for deep drilling has been selected with such a high precision and effort,” said Dr. Olaf Eisen with the Alfred Wegener Institute and one of the leaders of the Beyond EPICA project. “The new radar measurement showed more clearly than before, that the ice there is well stratified and most probably very old.”

If the project proceeds according to plan, it will take six years to drill, collect and analyze the ice from what will be a deep hole.

(This story originally appeared on The University of Alabama's News Center website)

6 hours ago

Mobile APSO gives gifts to children, seniors

The Mobile Division Chapter of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) has stepped in for Santa in Bayou La Batre this holiday season.

APSO members are making Christmas brighter by providing gifts for Vietnamese-American seniors and children living in the community.

“There is a large Vietnamese-American population in Bayou La Batre, and many of the people are fishermen,” said Sharon Murrill, community relations manager in Alabama Power‘s Mobile Division. “Because the fishing in Bayou La Batre is not what it once was due to the oil spill in the Gulf several years ago, I thought that perhaps our chapter could help those families.”

To that end, Murrill reached out to Boat People SOS (BPSOS)-Bayou La Batre, a nonprofit organization that provides direct services and resources to Vietnamese-Americans in Mobile County. Murrill learned that some of the Vietnamese-American children in Bayou La Batre would not receive Christmas presents. She asked BPSOS to provide the Mobile APSO Chapter with a wish list, limiting the gift amounts to $75 to $100 per child.

“I told the kids they could pick out anything they wanted, within this limit. They were really excited,” said Dave Do, program coordinator, BPSOS-Bayou La Batre. “They don’t usually get to pick the present of their choice.”

With the list in hand, Murrill shopped online, buying everything from tennis shoes and clothes to keyboards, Paw Patrol toys and bicycles.

Mobile Division APSO bought gifts for 28 children with the $2,500 that had been set aside for the project.

Do said BPSOS is planning to give the presents from APSO at a Christmas party.

Meanwhile, Murrill learned about another need facing the community.

“When I was delivering the presents to Dave, he mentioned that the seniors living in one of the apartment complexes down there had no way of getting to the store to buy groceries, and BPSOS could not afford to buy them a vehicle,” Murrill said. “He wondered if we could help them get bicycles equipped with baskets for their groceries.”

The Mobile Chapter stepped up to meet this need as well. The chapter worked with the Delta Bike Project in Mobile to get five bicycles for the seniors.

“Our APSO members volunteered at the Delta Bike Project’s annual Gears and Beers fundraiser about a month ago, so they allowed us to use those volunteer hours to earn bicycles for the boat people,” Murrill said.

BPSOS-Bayou La Batre is part of a national organization established in the 1980s to rescue Vietnamese boat people who were escaping across the ocean to seek freedom in the United States. Since then, the organization has rescued more than 35,000 people. Along with rescues, BPSOS provides academic support and educational resources, helps point Vietnamese-Americans to healthcare services, and assists victims of domestic violence.

“I’m really grateful that Miss Sharon and APSO offered to help our seniors and our kids,” said Do. “The economy is really bad down there, and we couldn’t afford to buy cars for the seniors or enough presents for all the kids.”

Murrill said APSO was thrilled to help these families.

“With me taking on this new role as community relations manager, it has afforded me the opportunity to reach out on behalf of the Mobile Chapter to populations we haven’t served in the past,” said Murrill. “Helping the children and seniors in this community is important because it lets them know they’re not forgotten.”

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

