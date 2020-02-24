Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

17 mins ago

Ten years and countless lives changed through fitness

Iron Tribe started in a Homewood garage because some friends wanted to improve their fitness – together. A decade later, Iron Tribe has grown to 30 locations in 11 states, including eight gyms in Alabama.

The mission remains the same: create fitness communities that change lives.

No matter your age or fitness level, find your Tribe and get in the best shape of your life.

1 hour ago

Rogers: ‘May be some people who lose their jobs’ over handling of Alabama coronavirus quarantine plans

Congressman Mike Rogers (AL-03) spoke to Yellowhammer Radio Network’s Scott Chambers Monday about the federal government’s decision not to quarantine coronavirus patients at FEMA’s Center for Domestic Preparedness (CDP) in Anniston.

Rogers confirmed that the potential U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) plan to bring patients to the CDP has been canceled following the personal intervention of President Donald Trump. U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, Governor Kay Ivey, Rogers and local elected officials had communicated their concerns with bringing the patients to Anniston, and Rogers explained those concerns to Yellowhammer Radio.

“We owe a lot of credit to President Trump for intervening on our behalf,” said the congressman, who represents parts of East Alabama, including Anniston.

Rogers remarked that the plan, and how it was announced, was “obviously disturbing to the community.”

He advised that he was particularly concerned because “the Center for Domestic Preparedness, which I’m very familiar with, is not equipped for handling people with infectious diseases.”

“It’s a training facility for first responders around the country who basically stay in barracks and hotel rooms while they’re training out there,” Rogers stated. “So it does not have the capacity to deal with infectious disease control, nor does our local hospital or local emergency personnel.”

He outlined that he first called the president on Saturday to inform him of the situation and explain why the CDP was not a suitable site.

“He had no idea,” Rogers said of the president’s knowledge of the HHS plan at that time. “He was angry that they’d even brought them back to the continental United States from Japan when nobody had asked him — he did not give his consent for it.”

“But nonetheless, he did not want them being brought to Alabama, to that facility,” he continued.

Rogers said Trump called him twice more on Sunday, including after the HHS secretary called Rogers to say the plan had been cancelled. The HHS secretary reportedly told Rogers that the president “had pulled the plug” on the plan.

“I really appreciate them acting so quickly, particularly President Trump, because we were really not equipped in this community to deal at the Center for Domestic Preparedness with this virus. We know it is a very dangerous virus, it’s spreading in ways that we’re not familiar with, particularly what it’s doing in China,” Rogers noted. “It did not need to be in our communities where we don’t have the facilities for it.”

The congressman pledged to stay vigilant and ensure the plan remains cancelled. He said he would be on it “like white on rice.”

“I know there’s been a lot of anxiety in and around this community … and folks should know that it’s not going to happen,” Rogers emphasized.

He did also specifically take issue with the HHS only notifying the governor’s office about the plan and then issuing a press release before contacting local officials. Rogers said he was informed not by the HHS but by the governor’s office on Saturday morning.

“HHS really handled this very poorly,” Rogers stressed. “Before they ever sent any press release, they should have at a minimum contacted the local elected leadership — and the hospital and the first responders to make sure they were prepared, and that we had the facilities to deal with it. Nobody did that. They issued a press release saying they were bringing them in before they talked to anybody. And the president, when he talked to me [Sunday] afternoon, he told me that there may be some people who lose their jobs over the way this was handled. But the good news is that it has been handled. And they’re not going to come here. But it was a second-rate operation by whoever at HHS tried to pull this off.”

Listen:

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

Secret History Tours offer a special glimpse into Mobile history and culture

With a city as old and storied as Mobile, the places and landmarks seem to be begging to tell their tales.

Thankfully, they have Todd Duren to do it for them.

Duren is tour guide and owner of Secret History Tours, a company that offers a variety of walking tours in and around downtown Mobile.

“I guarantee everybody, even old Mobilians, will learn something that they did not know,” Duren said.

Mobile’s ghosts, speakeasies and mystic traditions come alive on Secret History Tours from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

This being Mardi Gras season, Duren’s most popular tour is Masks & Moon Pies. You can tell you’re on the right tour if Duren is carrying a rake with cowbells dangling from the business end. As you might expect, the prop has a historic connection to Mardi Gras in Mobile.

“Some people call (Mobile) ‘the birthplace of Mardi Gras.’ I call it the ‘mother of mystics,’” Duren said.

That’s because the first mystic society – those secret organizations that are now built all around Mardi Gras celebrations in Mobile and beyond – started in Mobile with the Cowbellion de Rakin Society.

As Duren tells it, some revelers on New Year’s Eve in 1835, led by Michael Kraft, broke into a hardware store and used rakes and cowbells to continue their raucous partying into the morning.

“The next day when someone would say, ‘What was the name of that organization that kept us awake all night?’ He said, ‘We are the Cowbellion de Rakin Society,” Duren said.

Some of Secret History Tours’ Mardi Gras tours end with access to balconies for parade watching.

There is also the Prohibition Cocktails tour that visits some of the city’s speakeasy locations and includes handcrafted cocktails. Three Centuries focuses on the rich history of the 315-year-old city. Automotive Alley has connections to industry and civil rights. Dark Secrets is full of ghost stories and spooky tales.

Each tour has its own meet-up spot where the journey begins.

Duren decided to start Secret History Tours after taking similar tours of cities like New Orleans.

“Our city has as much interesting things to talk about and show people as those other places do,” Duren said. “We have such a beautiful, charming, walkable downtown.”

This is Duren’s third year of doing the tours and he is pleased to see them growing in popularity.

“I’m having a good time and I seem to be getting a good audience,” he said.

As one might expect, Duren had to do a lot of research early on to learn all of the interesting history and put it together into a cohesive tour. Now, he can’t just casually walk downtown without stopping to note some interesting fact.

“A walking tour is different from a bus tour,” Duren said. “You have to put everything in a fairly contained, short amount of space and then you have to have interesting stories to tell. It’s more than just facts and dates. I always try to make it interesting and engaging for the audience. And so, I try to turn things into a sort of narrative that’s interesting for the guests.”

Customers can find and book tour dates on the Secret History Tours website. The company is also on Facebook.

“There’s something for everybody in our tours,” Duren said. “We usually offer two different tours at a time.”

Duren said Secret History Tours will in March offer Dark Secrets and Prohibition Cocktails.

He said around 75% of tourgoers are from in and around Mobile. Duren hopes the remaining 25% leave with a lasting, positive impression of Mobile.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

3 hours ago

The freedom to pump gas

Illinois State Representative Camille Lilly recently sponsored a bill to restrict self-service gasoline stations. New Jersey and Oregon already ban self-service gas, although Oregon exempts rural counties. Would creating jobs for gas station attendants be good economics?

There are many tasks we can either do ourselves or pay to have done. Consider food preparation. We can buy and cook food, pay someone to prepare food in our house, purchase cooked food from a restaurant or consume a meal at a restaurant.

Two factors affect our food preparation choices. First, hiring someone allows the use of specialized knowledge. A chef has likely been to culinary school, while a cook has training and experience. Of course, we probably won’t be hiring Emeril Lagasse to cook for us, and cooking at fast-food restaurants does not involve great culinary talent. Still, we can potentially hire skill we do not possess.

Second, having someone cook changes our cost. Cooking for ourselves takes our time, which is valuable. But we must pay someone to cook for us, whether at to a restaurant or a chef willing to come to our house.

To succeed in hiring someone, we will want potential workers to find our position desirable. Many people aspire to be chefs and have their own cooking show; many fewer want a career flipping burgers. How much we enjoy cooking ourselves is also relevant.

Similar factors affect the pumping of gas. Although little expertise is involved, carelessness can cause spills and fire risk. According to the National Fire Protection Association, 3,000 vehicle fires at gas stations caused an average one death and $8 million in damage annually between 2004 and 2008. Properly trained and attentive attendants could prevent some of these fires. A 46% decline in gas station fires since 1980 demonstrates that self-service has not fueled a crisis.

The price of gas will have to increase to pay attendants, and even more if states pass a $15 per hour minimum wage. Stations will need attendants on duty whenever open, and attendants will often be idle. Gas stations with lots of pumps will need to hire several attendants to use all the pumps simultaneously. Delays waiting for an attendant will increase our time cost of filling up.

We already know how most consumers weigh the inconvenience of pumping gas versus the costs of attendants. Full-service gas stations are not prohibited but almost all have been driven out of business. Drivers preferred the convenience and savings of self-service, even before the advent of pay-at-the-pump technology in the 1980s.

But wouldn’t jobs for attendants boost the economy? Illinois’ Representative Lilly thinks so. Desirability matters when considering creating or bringing back a class of jobs. How many people really want to pump gas all day in the snow and cold of Illinois or the heat of Alabama?

More significantly, labor is a scarce resource. Our economy is more prosperous when we produce goods and services using less labor. Pumping gas involves substituting our unpaid labor for paid attendants. Still, the money drivers save pumping their own gas will be spent on other things, perhaps food at convenience stores. This spending then creates jobs and provides things people value more.

Americans might have changed since the 1970s when self-service conquered the market. Today, many Americans would not try changing a tire, preferring to wait on and pay for roadside assistance. Podcaster Adam Corolla has humorously decried this trend. As an economist, I try to avoid judging the choices people make.

If people no longer want to pump their own gas, entrepreneurs can open new full-service gas stations. Or think outside the box and offer fuel-delivery service like the Birmingham startup company FuelFox. Balancing cost and convenience challenges all of us. The freedom to pump our own gas is one part of a prosperity-enhancing balancing.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University and host of Econversations on TrojanVision. The opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Troy University.

4 hours ago

Barry Moore makes closing pitch in latest ad — ‘I’ve done it’

In an ad released Monday, former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) makes his closing pitch to AL-02 voters with eight days to go before the primary election.

In the 30-second spot, Moore touts his proven track record with respect to the issues he feels voters in his district care most about.

Moore argues that his early endorsement of now-President Donald Trump, his commitment to term limits, his conservative track record in the Alabama Statehouse and his service in the military make him the best choice to represent Alabamas Second District.

After bringing up each of those topics, Moore declares, “I’ve done it.”

Two of Moore’s primary opponents have never held elected office and the other has not held office in a decade.

“I want people to know that I’ve already done the things other candidates are saying they’ll do. With me it’s not just empty promises. It’s what I’ve done before and will keep on doing,” said Moore in a statement to Yellowhammer News.

He has emphasized term limits in his public remarks, but the public pledge he features in the ad has also been made by rival candidates Prattville businesswoman Jessica Taylor and former Alabama Attorney General Troy King.

In a release, Moore’s campaign said that Moore limiting himself to two terms in the statehouse is proof he is more serious about the pledge than others.

The former state representative from Enterprise also uses a quote from a previous editorial team at Yellowhammer News that named Moore “the most dependable conservative vote in the Alabama Legislature.”

Moore continues to emphasize his service in the U.S. Armed Forces, which a previous ad from his campaign focused on exclusively. The military has an enormous presence in AL-02.

“You can either vote for a candidate that says they’re going to do it, or you can vote for Barry Moore whose done it,” says the candidate in the closing moments of the advertisement.

Moore’s campaign told Yellowhammer News the ad began airing district-wide on Monday morning.

Moore will face a crowded field on the March 3 primary ballot, including Dothan businessman Jeff Coleman, Taylor and King.

Watch:

Henry Thornton is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can contact him by email: henry@yellowhammernews.com or on Twitter @HenryThornton95.

4 hours ago

Proposed ankle-monitor bill would have prevented convicted killer from escaping Childersburg Work Release Center, says State Rep. Matt Simpson

Saturday night, the Alabama Department of Corrections reported convicted killer Daniel Miner escaped from a Childersburg work release facility.

Miner, a 43-year old white male in the middle of serving a 999-year, 99-month, 99-day sentence for murder in Marshall County, as of Monday morning, remains at large.

Had Miner been wearing an ankle monitor, his escape may have been prevented according to State Rep. Matt Simpson (R-Daphne). Simpson has a bill that just made its way through the House Judiciary Committee that would require electronic monitoring for inmates convicted of violent felonies in work release programs.

Simpson’s legislation, HB151, is co-sponsored by Reps. Shane Stringer (R-Citronelle) and Proncey Robertson (R-Mount Hope), and mandates monitoring where nothing currently exists.

“These people classified as inmates where they are staying there on work release are doing a job, but then they can walk off their job and spend hours downtown — or do whatever they want to do then come back and show up for whenever the bus shows up to take them back to the Department of Corrections,” Simpson said in an interview with Yellowhammer News. “As long they’re where they are supposed to be at the time to be picked up, then everything is fine.”

However, when an inmate on work release does not show up at the required time, Simspon warns a potential escapee could have a nine-hour head start on authorities before they realize he or she has escaped.

According to Simpson, it is estimated to add an annual cost for the state of $3.10 per inmate, which is roughly $1 million annually.

“This is a simple solution, and, honestly, should be something we should already be doing,” Simpson added. “It would help us immediately be able to track and find inmates when escapes happen and help give the communities surrounding these work release facilities across our state some peace of mind and security.”

The Baldwin County lawmaker urged those around the state to contact their legislators and ask for their support as well.

“The people of Alabama need to let their legislators know this is something that they want, and I encourage everyone to reach out and support this bill that will make this state safer,” he added.

@Jeff_Poor is a graduate of Auburn University, the editor of Breitbart TV, a columnist for Mobile’s Lagniappe Weekly and host of Huntsville’s “The Jeff Poor Show” from 2-5 p.m. on WVNN.

