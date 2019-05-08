Sign Up for Our Newsletter!

Newest Stories

Country group Alabama extends 50th anniversary tour 1 hour ago / News
Group to host unique country music concert in Birmingham to benefit veterans 2 hours ago / Faith and Culture
How did Doug Jones end up here on the abortion issue? 2 hours ago / Opinion
American Conservative Union awards three Alabama congressmen for their voting records 3 hours ago / News
HANGOUT: How Alabamians built the world’s most extraordinary music festival 4 hours ago / Sponsored
Alabama House Committee approves bill to prevent infanticide 4 hours ago / News
Alabama Senate committee approves abortion ban bill aimed at challenging Roe v. Wade 5 hours ago / News
Alabama House unanimously passes bill making possession of stolen gun a Class C felony 6 hours ago / News
Transparency for Alabama’s licensing boards 7 hours ago / Sponsored
What’s behind today’s drinking water? 8 hours ago / Guest Opinion
Yellowhammer Multimedia names new vice president of sales 8 hours ago / News
7 Things: Rep. John Rogers wants to primary Doug Jones, Democrats are stuck on the Mueller report, good news for President Trump brings out news from his past and more … 9 hours ago / Analysis
Former State Senator Trip Pittman on 2020 U.S. Senate run: ‘I’m considering it’ 11 hours ago / News
Recorded phone call reveals the moment Dem Rep. John Rogers decided to primary Doug Jones 19 hours ago / News
When trying to change the pardons and parole process, the swamp pushes back 1 day ago / News
Dem Rep. John Rogers announces primary challenge to Doug Jones 1 day ago / News
Alabama Forestry Association touts industry’s impact on rural areas 1 day ago / News
Greg Reed calls for focus on ‘what we’re really talking about’ in abortion debate — ‘A little bitty baby’ 1 day ago / News
Inmate asks US Supreme Court to stay execution, weigh youth 1 day ago / News
Former Obama Northern District of Alabama US Attorney signs letter saying Trump committed crimes 1 day ago / News
2 hours ago

How did Doug Jones end up here on the abortion issue?

You almost start to feel bad for Senator Doug Jones (D-AL). He holds a position he knows he should have never won, he has numerous Republican candidates chomping at the bit to take him on and he continues to feel like a caretaker senator.

But it got worse this week as now his (former?) good friend State Representative John Rogers (D-Birmingham) has spent the last week saying insane things on abortion, calling the president’s son “retarded” and now he says he is taking on Jones in the Democratic primary for his seat.

As if all of this wasn’t bad enough, Rep. Rogers claims that Sen. Jones secretly agrees with him but can’t say so because of politics. When asked, Jones didn’t deny it, he just weakly demurred and whined about a private conversation going public.

He was cagey about agreeing with this quote from Rogers: “Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or kill them later.”

But how did this abortion issue come to define Jones as much as it does for so many Alabamians?

Well, Democrats have become increasingly emboldened by social media and a friendly traditional media to believe that the rest of the world holds their views on abortion. Pro-life Democrats seem to be almost non-existent in the ranks of elected officials even in overwhelmingly conservative states. Jones knows this and spent his entire campaign for U.S. Senate hedging and explaining how he feels about abortion.

In a conversation with NBC’s Chuck Todd about banning abortion at 20 weeks, Jones made a comment that would kill his campaign in a state like Alabama against anyone not under a cloud of suspicion as a child molester, by saying, “I’m not in favor of anything that is going to infringe on a woman’s right and her freedom to choose. That’s just the position that I’ve had for many years. It’s a position I continue to have.”

But that wasn’t enough, he added, “But when those people — I want to make sure that people understand that once a baby is born, I’m going to be there for that child. That’s where I become a right to lifer.”

People understood. People still understand.

His allies at AL.com did their best to clean this up and claim that Jones “supports Alabama’s abortion laws as they are, saying that people are ‘fairly comfortable’ with the current law.”

But this isn’t true. The Alabama legislature continues to pass laws and amendments that get the affirmative vote of an electorate that continues to say that Alabama is a pro-life state.

In 2018, Amendment 2 specifically spelled it out:

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, as amended; to declare and otherwise affirm that it is the public policy of this state to recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, most importantly the right to life in all manners and measures appropriate and lawful; and to provide that the constitution of this state does not protect the right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.

It passed 59-41.

Jones also voted for late-term abortion, in favor of federal funding for Planned Parenthood and voted against confirming Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

His supporters believe he is adamantly pro-choice.

If this is an issue at all in the next election, Jones is toast and he knows it.

Jones’ record, comments and reported comments on this issue clearly place him at odds with a majority of the voters in this state and this could be why he is raising most of the money for his re-election from outside of Alabama.

In fact, it is pretty clear that Senator Doug Jones is better situated to be New York’s third Senator than Alabama’s junior senator.

Dale Jackson is a contributing writer to Yellowhammer News and hosts a talk show from 7-11 am weekdays on WVNN

1 hour ago

Country group Alabama extends 50th anniversary tour

Country band Alabama is extending their 50th anniversary tour this year with 29 more shows, including a show with The Beach Boys and additional dates in Ontario, Canada.

The Grammy-winning band embarked on a major arena and amphitheater tour this year to mark their anniversary.

241
Keep reading 241 WORDS

Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook formed the group in 1969 in Fort Payne, Alabama, and went on to dominate the sound of country music in the 1980s and ’90s, scoring dozens of No. 1 hits, including “Mountain Music” and “Dixieland Delight.”

They have sold more than 46 million records in the United States, according to the Recording Industry Association of America, and were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005.

Cook announced in 2017 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and that he would have to limit his touring, performing only as his health allows.

“Randy, Teddy and I have been overwhelmed by the support the fans have given us, and especially me since my Parkinson’s diagnosis,” Cook said in a statement. “The only reason for this is because we want our music to live on and we love our fans.”

The second leg of the tour will continue through November and includes a concert at Bristol Dragway, a racetrack in Tennessee, as well as concerts in Baltimore; Indianapolis; Birmingham, Alabama; Grand Rapids, Michigan and more.

Gentry told The Associated Press that the response from fans to the anniversary tour has been better than expected.

“A lot of the kids that are coming to the show weren’t even born when we first started having hits,” Gentry said.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Sign-up now for our daily newsletter and never miss another article from Yellowhammer News.

Show less
2 hours ago

Group to host unique country music concert in Birmingham to benefit veterans

An upcoming event benefiting veterans will take a unique approach to telling their stories through country music with the help of some of the industry’s most accomplished songwriters.

The event called “Red, White & Boots: Songs of Hope” will allow five veterans to share their stories then hear the songwriters turn those accounts into songs. After the songs are performed, members of the audience can vote on their favorites.

160
Keep reading 160 WORDS

Participating songwriters are Jeremy Bussey, JT Cooper, Dan DeMay, Bernie Nelson and Leslie Satcher. Chris Turner will perform a concert at the event, and everyone in attendance will receive a free copy of his new EP American Made.

Proceeds from the event will go toward helping veterans with PTSD and moral injury as a result of their military experience.

The event will take place on May 16 at Workplay in Birmingham. Anyone wishing to learn more can visit the event page on Facebook.

The evening is hosted by the Crosswinds Foundation for Faith and Culture. Crosswinds is a Birmingham-based ministry which seeks to make “biblical sense of a shifting culture” through information, instruction and influence.

Crosswinds’ program for veterans is called Warriors on Mission and is a result of the experiences of Lt. Col. Don Malin, USA, (Ret.), during his two tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan as a military chaplain.

Tim Howe is an owner and editor of Yellowhammer News

Show less
3 hours ago

American Conservative Union awards three Alabama congressmen for their voting records

The American Conservative Union (ACU) awarded Alabama Republican Congressmen Bradley Byrne (AL-01), Gary Palmer (AL-06) and Mo Brooks (AL-05) Tuesday evening with awards celebrating their roles in conservatism.

Brooks and Byrne were awarded the ACU’s “Conservative Achievement Award,” while Palmer was presented the ACU’s “Conservative Excellence Award” for their voting records which uphold America’s foundational principles and free-enterprise economic system.

Awards are given based on the score they receive on the American Conservative Union Foundation’s Annual Rating of Congress. While all members of Congress are scored, those who receive scores of 80 percent or higher receive an award.

341
Keep reading 341 WORDS

Brooks received a rating of 84 percent for his 2018 voting record with a lifetime rating of 89.52 percent.

“Congratulations to @RepMoBrooks (#ACUrating 84%) on earning our 2018 Conservative Achievement Award for his work last year and thank you for your continued commitment to keeping Americans safe at home and abroad,” the ACU Foundation said in a tweet congratulating Brooks.

“The American Conservative Union is one of America’s oldest and most revered conservative organizations. I’m proud to receive ACU’s Conservative Achievement Award for my 2018 voting record upholding America’s foundational principles and free-enterprise economic system,” Brooks said in a statement. “With the onslaught of radical socialist policies sweeping through Washington, it’s more important than ever to fight for the pro-liberty, pro-Constitution, and America First policies that have combined to make America the greatest nation in world history. I’m proud to have ACU as an ally in the fight.”

Palmer received a rating of 92 percent for his 2018 voting record with a lifetime rating of 98 percent.

“With a 98% lifetime #ACUrating, we are proud to present @USRepGaryPalmer with our Conservative Excellence Award for his dedication to conservative principles in 2018,” said the ACU Foundation in a tweet honoring Palmer.

Palmer shared the news of his award on Twitter, saying, “Thank you for this honor, @ACUFoundation!”

Byrne received a rating of 84 percent for his 2018 voting record with a lifetime rating of 90.52 percent.

“We are proud to present @RepByrne with our Conservative Achievement Award and congratulate him on earning an #ACUrating of 84% in 2018. Thank you for your commitment to conservative principles,” the ACU Foundation said of Byrne.

Kyle Morris also contributes daily to Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @RealKyleMorris.

Show less
4 hours ago

HANGOUT: How Alabamians built the world’s most extraordinary music festival

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — Most people know the state of Alabama as the home of many remarkable things, like national championship football teams, rockets that take humans into space, and incredible natural landscapes. Now added to that list is Hangout Fest, the annual three-day music festival that takes place on the shores of Orange Beach and welcomes visitors from all across the globe.

373
Keep reading 373 WORDS

The Hangout Fest isn’t just your average concert: It’s a luxury music vacation that consistently boasts top-notch musical artists and experiences unrivaled in the industry.

Hangout Fest founders, Alabama business owners Shaul and Lilly Zislin, launched the Hangout Fest shortly after opening The Hangout Restaurant, which operates year-round on the very site where the festival happens. The husband and wife team created the festival out of a desire to draw more tourists to Gulf Shores during the off-season.

O’Connell said the Hangout Fest team already knew from the beginning they had the potential to create something special.

“Up to that point, music festivals were either in muddy fields or parking lots,” Hangoust Fest director Sean O’Connell told Yellowhammer. “Our vision was to create a festival at a high level with amenities not normally found at other events.”

What makes the Hangout Fest stand out? The experience.

“We pay attention to the small details and emphasize making it beautiful throughout the property with palm trees, nautical chandeliers, onsite spas, giant swings in the Gulf. The interactive spaces are designed to inspire and wildly entertain,” said O’ Connell.

From May 16 -19 the 2019 Hangout Fest will welcome thousands to the Gulf Coast to vacation with the world’s best artists including Travis Scott, The Lumineers, Cardi B, Diplo and many more.

How is an event this scale successfully executed? O’Connell says a core team of 20 work on the festival year-round, and a larger group of thousands are employed to work the event itself. Always a step ahead, the team is committed to making each Hangout Fest better than the last.

“We’re already thinking about artists and activations and improvements for the following year before this one finishes,” he said.

Hangout Fest is more than just an event, but a brand that O’Connell says fans are passionate about and will continue to support.

“It’s an epic weekend that people anticipate all year because they want the best of something and we deliver on that. We are that favorite weekend, the place where our fans feel great because we want them to laugh the hardest, sing the loudest and make unforgettable memories to a soundtrack that electrifies them.”

Ready to hang out at The Hangout? Tickets to the 2019 Hangout Fest are still available at https://www.hangoutmusicfest.com/tickets/

Show less
4 hours ago

Alabama House Committee approves bill to prevent infanticide

MONTGOMERY — State Rep. Ginny Shaver’s (R-Centre) HB 491, a “born-alive” bill intended to prevent infanticide, was given a favorable report on a voice vote by the House Health Committee on Wednesday.

HB 491 would require a doctor to administer care to a child born alive after an abortion attempt. The bill now is eligible for debate and consideration before the full House.

Shaver has previously explained, “There is no such thing as post-birth abortion. Think about those three words. That’s infanticide.”

261
Keep reading 261 WORDS

“That’s what it is and what my bill does is in this situation where a child survives an abortion attempt and is born alive, it would require a physician to exercise the same reasonable care to preserve the life of the child that is born alive. When this happens, if there is any sign of breathing or any other sign of life … there would then exist a doctor-patient relationship between the doctor and the child so that he would be required to exercise the same degree of physical skill and care to make an effort to reasonably preserve the life and health of that child,” she continued.

In the committee meeting, Shaver said she will introduce a substitute when the bill is on the House floor that would make some changes stemming from last week’s public hearing.

One change would be to include a definition of abortion suggested by the medical community in the bill. She said this definition is the same as the one in Rep. Terri Collins’ (R-Decatur) HB 314, which the House already passed.

Another proposed change will be a “good faith clause” removing liability from doctors and hospitals attempting to comply in good faith with the bill.

The bill was introduced by Shaver after the recent embrace of infanticide by Democrats across the country, including notable public instances in New York and Virginia. Democrats in the U.S. House have blocked attempts to even consider the federal Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

Show less