American Conservative Union awards three Alabama congressmen for their voting records

The American Conservative Union (ACU) awarded Alabama Republican Congressmen Bradley Byrne (AL-01), Gary Palmer (AL-06) and Mo Brooks (AL-05) Tuesday evening with awards celebrating their roles in conservatism.

Brooks and Byrne were awarded the ACU’s “Conservative Achievement Award,” while Palmer was presented the ACU’s “Conservative Excellence Award” for their voting records which uphold America’s foundational principles and free-enterprise economic system.

Awards are given based on the score they receive on the American Conservative Union Foundation’s Annual Rating of Congress. While all members of Congress are scored, those who receive scores of 80 percent or higher receive an award.

Brooks received a rating of 84 percent for his 2018 voting record with a lifetime rating of 89.52 percent.

“Congratulations to @RepMoBrooks (#ACUrating 84%) on earning our 2018 Conservative Achievement Award for his work last year and thank you for your continued commitment to keeping Americans safe at home and abroad,” the ACU Foundation said in a tweet congratulating Brooks.

Congratulations to @RepMoBrooks (#ACUrating 84%) on earning our 2018 Conservative Achievement Award for his work last year and thank you for your continued commitment to keeping Americans safe at home and abroad. pic.twitter.com/tP0URZJ70b — ACU Foundation (@ACUFoundation) May 7, 2019

“The American Conservative Union is one of America’s oldest and most revered conservative organizations. I’m proud to receive ACU’s Conservative Achievement Award for my 2018 voting record upholding America’s foundational principles and free-enterprise economic system,” Brooks said in a statement. “With the onslaught of radical socialist policies sweeping through Washington, it’s more important than ever to fight for the pro-liberty, pro-Constitution, and America First policies that have combined to make America the greatest nation in world history. I’m proud to have ACU as an ally in the fight.”

Palmer received a rating of 92 percent for his 2018 voting record with a lifetime rating of 98 percent.

“With a 98% lifetime #ACUrating, we are proud to present @USRepGaryPalmer with our Conservative Excellence Award for his dedication to conservative principles in 2018,” said the ACU Foundation in a tweet honoring Palmer.

With a 98% lifetime #ACUrating, we are proud to present @USRepGaryPalmer with our Conservative Excellence Award for his dedication to conservative principles in 2018! pic.twitter.com/fYXxXBAZBj — ACU Foundation (@ACUFoundation) May 7, 2019

Palmer shared the news of his award on Twitter, saying, “Thank you for this honor, @ACUFoundation!”

Byrne received a rating of 84 percent for his 2018 voting record with a lifetime rating of 90.52 percent.

“We are proud to present @RepByrne with our Conservative Achievement Award and congratulate him on earning an #ACUrating of 84% in 2018. Thank you for your commitment to conservative principles,” the ACU Foundation said of Byrne.

We are proud to present @RepByrne with our Conservative Achievement Award and congratulate him on earning an #ACUrating of 84% in 2018. Thank you for your commitment to conservative principles! pic.twitter.com/DWBPv7Dv36 — ACU Foundation (@ACUFoundation) May 7, 2019

