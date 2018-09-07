Doug Jones joins 19 Democratic Senators in demanding more documents ‘before we proceed’ with Kavanaugh confirmation

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) on Thursday joined 19 other Democratic Senators in threatening to hold up the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

The “Gang of Twenty,” including far-left presidential hopefuls Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Hillary Clinton’s former running mate Tim Kaine (D-VA), signed a letter to the White House demanding more documents on the nominee.

“We owe it to the American people to evaluate Supreme Court nominees in an open, transparent and fair process. Unfortunately, the process so far has been anything but,” the signees said.

They continued, “We urge you to make Judge Kavanaugh’s full record available immediately before we proceed with his confirmation.”

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) on the same day called for his Democratic colleagues to “put aside unnecessary, partisan, political obstruction.”

Delays by Senate Democrats to #ConfirmKavanaugh are baseless, as they currently have access to more material to evaluate him than for any previous nominee. In fact, @SenJudiciary received more pages of executive branch material than for the previous 5 SCOTUS justices combined. pic.twitter.com/lF9o8BHs3c — Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) September 6, 2018

Jones also complained earlier this week to WHNT in Huntsville, saying that the process is “not fair” and that the confirmation hearing should have been postponed indefinitely.

In previous weeks, Jones pointed to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe as a reason to delay the hearings, as well as wanting more documents about the nominee – even though the Senate has already reviewed far more documents than for any other nominee to the Supreme Court in history.

This led Concerned Women for America CEO Penny Nance to tell Yellowhammer News that Jones’ “stall tactic” was nothing more than a “desperate attempt to get out of making a decision.”

Jones faces relentless pressure to listen to the majority of his constituents and vote ‘yes’ on confirming Kavanaugh, including rallies led by the national pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony (SBA) List in Montgomery, Birmingham and Huntsville Thursday and Friday.

Former Congresswoman Marilyn Musgrave, who is SBA List’s vice president of government affairs, explained that Jones is “having to choose to stand with Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and the radical abortion lobby – who says that abortion should be allowed at any time during the pregnancy, up to the moment of birth, for any reason – or stand with the people of Alabama.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn