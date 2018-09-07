Subscription Preferences:

1 min ago

Senator Shelby reaffirms his call to confirm SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh, calls Democrats on their ‘obstruction’

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) on Thursday reaffirmed his support for confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court and called on other members of the Senate to “put aside unnecessary, partisan, political obstruction.”

Alabama’s senior senator, and the powerful chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has consistently urged his colleagues – including Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) – to join him in voting ‘yes’ on confirmation.

With Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing – which has been marred by Democratic grandstanding and theatrics – expected to end on Friday, Shelby once again called on the Senate to confirm Kavanaugh.

“Judge Kavanaugh has done an outstanding job in his hearings this week,” Shelby said in a tweet.

He continued, “The Senate must put aside unnecessary, partisan, political obstruction in an effort to move through regular order and [confirm Kavanaugh].”

After meeting with Kavanaugh in July, Shelby voiced his strong support of the nominee.

“After speaking with Judge Brett Kavanaugh, I am confident that he is principled, intelligent, and a steadfast supporter of the rule of law,” Shelby said then. “He is highly-qualified for this role and exhibits strong, conservative values and an unwavering commitment to our Constitution. I have no doubt that Judge Kavanaugh will uphold the principles on which our nation was founded.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

2 hours ago

More than abortion at stake with Kavanaugh pick

Alabamians have every reason to take interest in the makeup of the United States Supreme Court and the president’s recent nomination of Brett Kavanaugh. Much has been written about what Kavanaugh’s ascendency to the high court could mean for the future of religious liberty, abortion, and Second Amendment cases.

Less talked about is what Judge Kavanaugh’s addition to the Court could mean for the kind of pervasive federal overreach that the U.S. Supreme Court gave its blessing to over 30 years ago. This is a timely question given that, only weeks ago, Justice Kennedy–Kavanaugh’s former boss and the justice he would replace–used one of his last opinions to tell the Court to take another look at that decision.

Put simply, the Supreme Court’s 1984 opinion in Chevron v. National Resources Defense Council gave federal agencies the power to do what the agency believes the law requires, instead of what a court believes the law requires. The end result? Courts lost the power to hold agencies accountable when they don’t follow the text of the laws passed by Congress.

Unelected federal employees running mega-bureaucracies in Washington, in many ways, began running the country — unaccountable at the ballot box and operating at a laughable distance beyond the “few and defined” powers the federal government is given in the U.S. Constitution.

Judge Kavanaugh knows more than most about our country’s boundless “administrative state.” He is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit–the court that hears many cases and controversies arising out of federal agency decisions. [One of Alabama’s own, Janice Rogers Brown, sat on the powerful court until she retired last year, writing a number of significant opinions in favor of liberty, against an overreaching federal government.]

Given this experience, Judge Kavanaugh is especially qualified to scrutinize the unconstitutional actions of federal agencies. He may also play a role in the Court’s shifting away from its opinion in Chevron.

What would the Court’s departure from Chevron mean for Alabama? Plenty. As I think about the cases my office has been involved in at the U.S. Supreme Court during my tenure, many of them have been about federal agencies run amok. We’ve fought the erosion of property rights, threats to economic liberty, and expensive energy mandates–all because of overreach by federal agencies. As a result, just last week, I joined a powerful brief to the Court asking it to reconsider Chevron and fix the root cause of these problems.

This should be a bipartisan issue. No matter who you support for president or Congress, we can all agree that courts should make bureaucrats in D.C. follow the law–not empower them to be a law unto themselves. And Alabamians of all political persuasions have much to gain from halting the invasion of federal agencies into every aspect of our lives.

Adding a judge like Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court could be the catalyst for this rightful reversal of course. He has demonstrated time and again his commitment to the Constitution–including the separation of powers between the three branches of the federal government, the balance of power between the federal government and the states, and the inalienable rights of the American people.

Legal scholars from the left and the right agree that Judge Kavanaugh’s qualifications are impeccable. Having him on the bench would be a significant step toward restoring the kind of restrained, limited government that the Founders envisioned. The U.S. Senate should swiftly confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

(Paid for by Steve Marshall for Alabama, P.O. Box 3537, Montgomery, AL 36109)

15 hours ago

Alabama Power has restored all Tropical Storm Gordon outages in the state

Alabama Power has restored electricity to all customers who lost power due to Tropical Storm Gordon.

The company said as of 11 a.m. Thursday, no customers who lost power due to the storm were still without power.

Throughout the course of the storm, nearly 75,000 customers were affected, though there were never more than 31,000 customers without power at any given time due to the weather system.

As outages grew, additional support from the central part of the state was mobilized Wednesday, with crews traveling to the Mobile area to assist in restoration efforts. Ultimately, close to 1,100 linemen, evaluators, contractors and other crew members were involved in the restoration. Alabama Power established a staging area at the Mobile Greyhound Park in Theodore, serving food to workers and refueling and resupplying trucks as needed.

Alabama Power’s Customer Service Center also supported storm response efforts. The group handled more than 35,000 customer contacts over the numerous service channels the company offers customers.

(Courtesy of Alabama NewsCenter)

15 hours ago

WATCH: The Ford Faction’s final thoughts on Trump-Sessions, Cory Booker and more…

The Ford Faction’s Ford Brown breaks down the topics of the day, September 6.

The show’s “Final thoughts” segment touches on:

– Did Trump really call Jeff Sessions a “dumb southerner?”
– NY Times’ “I Am Part of the Resistance, Inside the Trump Administration” op-ed
– Cory Booker tries a “GOTCHA” technique with Brett Kavanaugh
– Latest NFL poll
– Should parents be held accountable for their kids’ actions?

Watch:

16 hours ago

AG Steve Marshall shuts down illegal gambling in Houston County

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Thursday that the Houston Economic Development Association (HEDA) has agreed to end its “illegal gambling operations” at Center Stage.

The agreement stems from a lawsuit filed by Marshall against the casino and the Houston County Commission in October of 2017.

HEDA, a non-profit organization in Houston County, must immediately remove all illegal table games from its facility, remove all illegal electronic games of chance by the end of September and offer only the game of bingo – which is legal under state law.

“It is my duty as Attorney General to enforce Alabama’s laws and to prevent individuals and organizations from offering illegal gambling in our state,” Marshall said in a press release. “As a result of the State’s suit, HEDA has agreed to remove the games in question and has agreed to change its operations to comply with the law.”

The resolution of this Houston County case by Marshall is the second of his efforts to “successfully curb illegal gambling operations.” On October 26, 2017, the Morgan County Circuit Court sided with the state when it ordered River City Entertainment to shutter its doors, enjoining their illegal activity.

Marshall commended Assistant Attorney General John Kachelman of the Criminal Trials Division for his work in bringing this case to a successful conclusion. The attorney general also applauded special agents of his Investigations Division and thanked the Houston County Sheriff’s Office for their tremendous work on this matter.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

16 hours ago

National pro-life group rallies Alabamians to urge Doug Jones to confirm SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh

Members of the national Pro-life Court Coalition urged Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) to vote to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, at an event in Montgomery on Thursday.

The group was led by former congresswoman Marilyn Musgrave – vice president of government affairs for the national pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) – and had another rally scheduled later the same day at 2:00 p.m. in Birmingham and a third slated for Friday at 10:00 a.m. in Huntsville.

Musgrave said Jones “is in a position of having to choose to stand with Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and the radical abortion lobby – who says that abortion should be allowed at any time during the pregnancy, up to the moment of birth, for any reason – or stand with the people of Alabama.”

464
Keep reading 464 WORDS


Musgrave was introduced by state Rep. Mike Holmes (R-Wetumpka), who said he hoped the full Senate would vote to confirm Kavanaugh next week. Holmes’ timeline would be sooner than expected, however it would seat Kavanaugh in time for the Supreme Court’s new session which starts October 1.

“I’m so pleased to stand today with grandmas and grandpas, moms and dads, and precious kids to give a very clear message to Senator Doug Jones,” Musgrave said. “We are here today to call on him to vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. A very clear message.”

She continued, “President Trump has delivered on his promise to nominate yet another fair and independent judge … who will represent the Constitution and interpret the law – the proper role of a judge – not legislate from the bench.”

Musgrave highlighted Kavanaugh’s extensive experience and exemplary credentials, adding that his impressive handling of his confirmation hearing thus far proves his qualification.

Musgrave and Holmes both slammed Jones’ support of late-term abortions and continued federal funding of Planned Parenthood. Musgrave specifically called on Jones to put the nominee’s objective merit above Jones’ own liberal political bias.

“Senator Jones says he has an open mind and [that] he’ll give Kavanaugh a fair chance, but, as of yet, he’s not met with him. And believe me – the pressure is very strong on Senator Doug Jones to stand with Senator Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and the radical abortion lobby,” Musgrave outlined.

“When you think of the choice he has to make, when he says he’s a moderate, we have to ask the question: Will he stand with Alabamians, the people he represents, who showed their trust with President Trump [as] many of them that voted for President Trump did so because they were looking at exactly this issue – ‘who will be on the Supreme Court?'” Musgrave emphasized.

The former congressman then rallied the crowd on the importance of this confirmation process for pro-life Alabamians.

“According to Sen. Diane Feinstein, this could be the deciding vote” on rolling back or overturning Roe v. Wade, Musgrave said.

The SBA List previously held a rally in Mobile in August, where more pro-life Alabamians rallied in support of Kavanaugh.

According to Morning Consult, polling shows that a majority of the states voters want the nominee confirmed and that Jones voting against Kavanaugh’s confirmation would be “unforgivable.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

