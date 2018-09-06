National pro-life group rallies Alabamians to urge Doug Jones to confirm SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh
Members of the national Pro-life Court Coalition urged Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) to vote to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, at an event in Montgomery on Thursday.
The group was led by former congresswoman Marilyn Musgrave – vice president of government affairs for the national pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) – and had another rally scheduled later the same day at 2:00 p.m. in Birmingham and a third slated for Friday at 10:00 a.m. in Huntsville.
Musgrave said Jones “is in a position of having to choose to stand with Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and the radical abortion lobby – who says that abortion should be allowed at any time during the pregnancy, up to the moment of birth, for any reason – or stand with the people of Alabama.”
Musgrave was introduced by state Rep. Mike Holmes (R-Wetumpka), who said he hoped the full Senate would vote to confirm Kavanaugh next week. Holmes’ timeline would be sooner than expected, however it would seat Kavanaugh in time for the Supreme Court’s new session which starts October 1.
“I’m so pleased to stand today with grandmas and grandpas, moms and dads, and precious kids to give a very clear message to Senator Doug Jones,” Musgrave said. “We are here today to call on him to vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. A very clear message.”
She continued, “President Trump has delivered on his promise to nominate yet another fair and independent judge … who will represent the Constitution and interpret the law – the proper role of a judge – not legislate from the bench.”
Musgrave highlighted Kavanaugh’s extensive experience and exemplary credentials, adding that his impressive handling of his confirmation hearing thus far proves his qualification.
Musgrave and Holmes both slammed Jones’ support of late-term abortions and continued federal funding of Planned Parenthood. Musgrave specifically called on Jones to put the nominee’s objective merit above Jones’ own liberal political bias.
“Senator Jones says he has an open mind and [that] he’ll give Kavanaugh a fair chance, but, as of yet, he’s not met with him. And believe me – the pressure is very strong on Senator Doug Jones to stand with Senator Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and the radical abortion lobby,” Musgrave outlined.
“When you think of the choice he has to make, when he says he’s a moderate, we have to ask the question: Will he stand with Alabamians, the people he represents, who showed their trust with President Trump [as] many of them that voted for President Trump did so because they were looking at exactly this issue – ‘who will be on the Supreme Court?'” Musgrave emphasized.
The former congressman then rallied the crowd on the importance of this confirmation process for pro-life Alabamians.
“According to Sen. Diane Feinstein, this could be the deciding vote” on rolling back or overturning Roe v. Wade, Musgrave said.
The SBA List previously held a rally in Mobile in August, where more pro-life Alabamians rallied in support of Kavanaugh.
According to Morning Consult, polling shows that a majority of the states voters want the nominee confirmed and that Jones voting against Kavanaugh’s confirmation would be “unforgivable.”
Enthusiastic crowd today at the Pro-Life Court coalition rally in Montgomery.
Led by the @SBAList, Alabamians came out to urge @SenDougJones to vote ‘yes’ on confirming SCOTUS nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/mXoPsYMUxs
— Sean Ross (@sean_yhn) September 6, 2018
Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn