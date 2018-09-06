National pro-life group rallies Alabamians to urge Doug Jones to confirm SCOTUS nominee Kavanaugh

Subscription Preferences:

Members of the national Pro-life Court Coalition urged Sen. Doug Jones (D-Mountain Brook) to vote to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, at an event in Montgomery on Thursday.

The group was led by former congresswoman Marilyn Musgrave – vice president of government affairs for the national pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) – and had another rally scheduled later the same day at 2:00 p.m. in Birmingham and a third slated for Friday at 10:00 a.m. in Huntsville.

Musgrave said Jones “is in a position of having to choose to stand with Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and the radical abortion lobby – who says that abortion should be allowed at any time during the pregnancy, up to the moment of birth, for any reason – or stand with the people of Alabama.”


Musgrave was introduced by state Rep. Mike Holmes (R-Wetumpka), who said he hoped the full Senate would vote to confirm Kavanaugh next week. Holmes’ timeline would be sooner than expected, however it would seat Kavanaugh in time for the Supreme Court’s new session which starts October 1.

“I’m so pleased to stand today with grandmas and grandpas, moms and dads, and precious kids to give a very clear message to Senator Doug Jones,” Musgrave said. “We are here today to call on him to vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. A very clear message.”

She continued, “President Trump has delivered on his promise to nominate yet another fair and independent judge … who will represent the Constitution and interpret the law – the proper role of a judge – not legislate from the bench.”

Musgrave highlighted Kavanaugh’s extensive experience and exemplary credentials, adding that his impressive handling of his confirmation hearing thus far proves his qualification.

Musgrave and Holmes both slammed Jones’ support of late-term abortions and continued federal funding of Planned Parenthood. Musgrave specifically called on Jones to put the nominee’s objective merit above Jones’ own liberal political bias.

“Senator Jones says he has an open mind and [that] he’ll give Kavanaugh a fair chance, but, as of yet, he’s not met with him. And believe me – the pressure is very strong on Senator Doug Jones to stand with Senator Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi and the radical abortion lobby,” Musgrave outlined.

“When you think of the choice he has to make, when he says he’s a moderate, we have to ask the question: Will he stand with Alabamians, the people he represents, who showed their trust with President Trump [as] many of them that voted for President Trump did so because they were looking at exactly this issue – ‘who will be on the Supreme Court?'” Musgrave emphasized.

The former congressman then rallied the crowd on the importance of this confirmation process for pro-life Alabamians.

“According to Sen. Diane Feinstein, this could be the deciding vote” on rolling back or overturning Roe v. Wade, Musgrave said.

The SBA List previously held a rally in Mobile in August, where more pro-life Alabamians rallied in support of Kavanaugh.

According to Morning Consult, polling shows that a majority of the states voters want the nominee confirmed and that Jones voting against Kavanaugh’s confirmation would be “unforgivable.”

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

On the day my son Jak was born, he cheated death.

I had been diagnosed with placenta previa and a C-section was deemed necessary for survival, both for me and my unborn child. But as the doctor pulled him through the incision at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham in the early hours of October 2, 2001, he found the umbilical cord tightly wrapped around Jak’s tiny neck several times.

He explained that had Jak been delivered vaginally, he would have been strangled and likely died. The potentially fatal previa had actually saved his life.

I thought I learned that day just how precious and precarious life is. But it was just a taste – the foreshadowing of a lesson no parent should learn.

On September 6, 2017, 27 days before Jak’s 16th birthday, I received a phone call from my husband Tim that changed everything. He had found Jak unresponsive in his bedroom and had performed CPR until professionals arrived, who were preparing to take Jak to the ER.

Already at work, I rushed to my car and drove to the hospital as quickly as I could, arriving to find a team surrounding Jak, working feverishly. I stood beside him stroking his hair, begging the doctors and nurses to keep trying.

I explained how impossible this was – Jak was the healthiest child I knew. He’d never even needed an antibiotic he so rarely got sick. He was brilliant, clever, funny and wonderful.

“Look at his eyes,” I pleaded. Jak had such beautiful hazel green eyes and with long, thick eyelashes. They always sparkled with merriment and irreverence.

Their looks of pity told me what I could not accept – my Jak was gone. There is no describing that feeling – when a parent learns the unthinkable. And after a year, that feeling has not changed. It’s still impossible and unfathomable, leaving me breathless and hollow.

That day, death cheated us.

I wish I could say the rest of that day was a blur. But I remember every second, every painstaking detail. Collapsing to the ER floor and wailing with my daughter, Molly, when she saw my face and learned what I could not speak.

The shock setting in as the doctor explained everything they did to try to save Jak; speaking with a detective, answering questions I found so intrusive, but knew they had to ask; being surrounded by my husband and my two other sons, Alex and Sam, in the hospital hallway as we tried to grasp this horrible reality; returning to a home Jak would never live in again and listening over the phone to a volunteer at the organ donation center kindly leading me to the decision I knew Jak would want; laying down late that night in the middle of our oversized couch with Molly on one end and Tim on the other, so that I could hold Molly’s hands as we tried to find rest.

I didn’t want to sleep or the day to end. As horrible as this day was, it was the last one that Jak was alive. The last 24 hours we shared with him.

Months went by before we learned that cardiac arrhythmia was the official cause of death for a perfectly healthy fifteen-year-old who had never shown any sign of heart disease. There had been no warning and there is still no explanation as to what brought on this sudden attack – no drugs, no toxins, no trauma, no overt genetic markers.

Not having a real reason for Jak’s death doesn’t change that he’s gone. But it makes it even harder to accept.

This will seem an obvious statement, but child loss changes you. Profoundly. I barely know myself these days. Before, I rarely cried and was not particularly emotional and thought sentimentalism was a little silly.

Now, I cry every day. Emotions I so easily dismissed are now always right at the edge, threatening to spill over. And while I’m still not overly sentimental, when it comes to pictures of Jak, every pixel is extraordinarily precious. Hand-written notes are treasures.

Losing Jak has also made me a kinder person. When someone says or does something hurtful to me now, my first reaction is to wonder what they might be going through. My second is to extend them the grace I know I need in my life.

I listen more and say less. When someone is grieving aloud, they mostly need to know someone is listening. Attentive and compassionate presence is more important than any response.

The workaholic has disappeared. Though my employer deserves my time during work hours, my family deserves no less when I get home.  This is one thing I desperately wish I’d understood before Jak died.

There is no silver-lining in child loss. If given a choice, I would remain ignorant of these lessons and have my Jak back. I do not have that option, but others have the chance to learn from me. I hope they do.

Shana Teehan is a Senior Advisor/Communications Director for U.S. Representative Kevin Brady (TX-08). She is a former Communications Director for the Alabama Republican Party and former U.S. Senator Luther Strange.

 

During an interview with WPMI on Wednesday, Representative Bradley Byrne (AL-1) expressed and expounded on the possibility of him running against Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in 2020.

“I’ve made no secret about it. I’m actively looking at running for the Senate in 2020,” Byrne said.

Byrne, who said he wants to focus on national issues that are impacting Alabama, made it clear that he had been weighing his options and traveling around the state to talk with people outside of his district.

“I know Senator Jones. I’ve known him for a long time. I have nothing personal bad to say about him, I like him personally and admire his work as a prosecutor. I don’t think that his political philosophy lines up with the political philosophy of the average person in Alabama,” he told WPMI.

Byrne mentioned that Alabama would need a Republican to run as an alternative for those who had differing ideology from Jones.

“I love what I am doing. I’m not unhappy being in the house. It’d be a good thing for me to stay in the house as long as the people from my district want me to stay there,” said the Congressman.

“We in Alabama have become accustomed to having very strong U.S. Senators,” added Byrne. “I just don’t think, and I don’t mean this in any way personal, that Sen. Jones fits into that mold.

Byrne said in the interview that he needs a partner who is willing to get things done for his district and the state.

“If there’s not anybody else to do it, who I think can get the job done, then yes I’m happy to do it. I would do it with a smile on my face, but I understand that this is a decision that’s ultimately up to the people of the state of Alabama,” he stated.

@RealKyleMorris is a Yellowhammer News contributor and also contributes weekly to The Daily Caller

The Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers just signed a contract extension making him the NFL’s highest-paid player. Can economics make sense of athletes’ enormous salaries? And are such salaries justified?

Top athletes now make eight-figure salaries; Mr. Rodgers’ four-year contract extension will pay at least $134 million, including $67 million before the end of this year. Top earners in other sports make even more. Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers tops baseball at $33 million per season, while the Los Angeles Lakers will pay LeBron James $38 million a year. And Mr. James makes more annually in endorsements than salary. Boxer Floyd Mayweather topped Forbes’ list of top-earning athletes (which includes endorsements) with $285 million in 2018.

To focus on explaining athletes’ compensation, let’s temporarily set aside any notions of fairness. Economists use demand and supply to explain prices and salaries. Teams demand athletes’ services. The NFL generates about $10 billion in annual revenue, funding a 2018 salary cap of $177 million per team. Quarterbacks get the largest slice of this pie.

Many quarterbacks would happily work for a fraction of the $33 million per season Green Bay will pay Mr. Rodgers. And yet the Packers and their fans do not necessarily want a less expensive quarterback. Rodgers possesses an amazing combination of physical skills, the intelligence to read defenses, and the capacity to make correct split-second decisions in the face of a pass rush.

Top athletes’ skills cannot be duplicated simply because they are valued by teams. Buyers of unique items must outbid other potential buyers. Prices must get very high to determine the winning bidder for top quarterbacks, beach-front property in Malibu, or famous works of art.

The nature of sports contests boosts demand. Only one quarterback leads the final drive, only one pitcher starts the seventh game of the World Series, and only one player attempts a game-winning shot. And only one team wins the championship each year. Fans can value a season even if their favorite team doesn’t win the title but winning also matters. Having the best quarterback, pitcher, or shooter provides your team a huge advantage. Economist Sherwin Rosen found that the top performers in such “superstars” markets will earn substantially more than the next best players despite typically a small difference in skills.

This explains the why of athletes’ salaries. Fairness depends on values and not just economics. Economics shows that the revenues paying athletes’ salaries come (mostly) from voluntary transactions. Fans choose to buy tickets, TV packages, and team merchandise. Advertising spending, which enables TV networks to pay billions for broadcast rights, may appear less clear. But advertising enables modern commerce, businesses want their ads to reach viewers, and sports attract audiences. Ad revenues ultimately derive from fans’ decisions to watch the contests.

Taxpayer subsidies for stadiums provide the one arguably involuntary revenue source. Letting teams pay less for stadiums or arenas increases the revenue available to pay salaries. Whether an expenditure of taxes approved by politicians is involuntary is a topic for another day.

Still, it seems disturbing that athletes get paid tens of millions of dollars for playing games while police officers and firefighters earn far less doing perform dangerous and arguably more important jobs. And we cannot defend the salaries as necessary to get athletes to play; Aaron Rodgers would likely still suit up even if top quarterbacks made “only” $3 million per year.

The salaries of athletes, firefighters and teachers are not set based on anyone’s assessment of moral worth. The market determines salaries, which ultimately means the spending choices of millions of people like you and me. If we disapprove of some market salaries, we could let the government set earnings, either directly by capping compensation or indirectly through high-income taxes. Yet are the decisions of politicians necessarily fairer than the spending decisions of millions?

I will gladly watch the NFL this season and not be mad at Aaron Rodgers for how much he makes. I will reserve my anger for when he beats the Detroit Lions again.

Daniel Sutter is the Charles G. Koch Professor of Economics with the Manuel H. Johnson Center for Political Economy at Troy University.

Failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore on Wednesday sued comedian Sacha Baron Cohen for defamation and emotional distress after being pranked on the actor’s television show.

The lawsuit appears to be the first actually filed by one of the string of politicians who were duped and humiliated by Baron Cohen on the show “Who is America.”

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington, D.C., accuses Baron Cohen of defaming Moore and says Moore “suffered extreme emotional distress” as a result of “being falsely portrayed as a sex offender and pedophile” on the show.

Moore was duped into appearing on a segment where Baron Cohen demonstrated a supposed pedophile detecting device that beeped when it came near Moore.

During last year’s Senate race, Moore faced accusations that he pursued romantic and sexual relationships with teens as young as 14 when he was a prosecutor in his 30s.

He has denied the misconduct allegations.

Larry Klayman, founder of the conservative group Freedom Watch, is representing Moore and his wife Kayla in the lawsuit.

The complaint names CBS and Showtime as defendants in the case.

“Sasha Baron Cohen, who is not only low class but also a fraudster, will now, along with Showtime and CBS, be held accountable for his outrageous and false, fraudulent and defamatory conduct which callously did great emotional and other damage to his great man and his wife and family,” Klayman said in a statement.

Representatives of Baron Cohen did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the lawsuit.

A Showtime representative wrote in an email that they do not comment on pending litigation, and to their knowledge they had not been served with the complaint.

Klayman said Moore thought he was receiving an award for supporting Israel when he agreed to appear on the show.

In the segment, Baron Cohen appeared as the bushy eyebrowed faux counterterrorism instructor “Col. Erran Morad” discussing bogus military technology, including a supposed pedophile detector.

The device repeatedly beeped as it got near Moore, who sat stone faced.

The lawsuit asks for $95 million in punitive and compensatory damages.

Baron Cohen’s latest show, which began airing in July, has zinged several other political figures.

In one episode, former Arizona sheriff and Senate candidate Joe Arpaio argued the benefits of gun ownership to a tiny toy doughnut.

Another episode led a Georgia state representative to resign after he shouted racial slurs and exposed his rear end in a supposed anti-terrorism self-defense drill.

Baron Cohen has faced past lawsuits over similar pranks, but those actions faltered because the individuals had signed releases.

A New York judge in 2008 tossed out lawsuits brought by a driving instructor and two etiquette school teachers who said they were duped into appearing in the movie “Borat” in which Baron Cohen plays an awkward foreign journalist traveling the United States.

The judge said they accepted money and signed agreements releasing the filmmakers from liability.

Moore’s lawsuit suggests that he too signed a release, but contends it was fraudulently obtained.

Moore’s lawyer wrote that as they trying to stop the segment from airing, “defendants CBS, Showtime and thus Cohen were informed that the release that Judge Moore had signed was obtained through fraud, and was therefore void and inoperative.”

“Had Judge Moore and Mrs. Moore known that ‘Erran Morad’ was Defendant Cohen, Judge Moore would have never agreed to be interviewed,” Moore’s lawyer wrote in the lawsuit.
(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

Last week, Alabama ranked atop “Global Trade” magazine’s 2018 list of the best states for manufacturing in the nation, and a big factor – that often goes unnoticed – towards this achievement is the important work done by the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA).

The selection of Alabama in the ranking of top manufacturing states comes one month after “Business Facilities,” an economic development focused publication, named the Yellowhammer State as the best in a business-climate ranking.

Site selection opportunities are key to Alabama’s lofty rankings, and the non-profit organization EDPA plays a key role in these efforts through its AdvantageSite program.

The program, which was created in 2008 to position communities throughout the state for economic growth, has directly resulted in 35 projects which have created over 6,435 Alabama jobs and capital investment in the state of $1.4 billion.

AdvantageSite is jointly sponsored by the Alabama Department of Commerce, the Alabama Power Company, PowerSouth Energy Cooperative, Spire and the North Alabama Industrial Development Association.

What is the AdvantageSite program?

The program confirms that documentation critical to the site selection process is ready for prospective industry, allowing the industry to quickly identify and gather information about potential development sites around the state.

AdvantageSite is a voluntary program that allows communities to demonstrate that due diligence has been done on their respective designated site. However, this does not imply that other properties in the state do not meet the same criteria – designated sites have simply undergone a vetting process to be pre-certified, showing that important information is readily available.

Alabama recognizes that site location decisions require detailed information and shorter deadlines. The state’s economic development team knows that companies seeking to locate a new facility are allowing less time for site selection, site development and project construction. To meet the needs of industry, Alabama’s economic development community is working to designate an inventory of industrial sites with sufficient site documentation for accurate, timely project evaluation.

AdvantageSite designated locations are featured on EDPA’s buildings and sites database – the comprehensive statewide database of industrial buildings and sites used by site selection consultants, state economic developers, and companies looking to expand in Alabama. A quick glance at this database provides information about utility, rail and highway access, as well as geographic and technical information.

Why is this important for Alabamians?

Industrial sites with AdvantageSite designation have undergone a rigorous process to demonstrate that documentation critical to the site selection process is ready for prospective industries.

“Pre-certifying development sites tend to attract major projects,” emphasized “Global Trade,” as it highlighted the AdvantageSite program.

Thirty-five new or expanding industries have located on sites with AdvantageSite designations since the program’s founding in 2008. These projects created over 6,435 jobs and spurred capital investment of $1.4 billion. There are currently 59 active AdvantageSite locations with five more in the pipeline.

“Sites that are awarded the AdvantageSite designation do have an advantage,” Greg Blalock, EDPA’s AdvantageSite coordinator, said in a statement.

He continued, “We’re getting inquiries from other state economic development organizations that are looking at creating similar programs for a reason – they’re effective. There is value in a site having a formal designation. It is visible evidence that a site has been looked at by a third party, or in this case, multiple parties, who can confirm that essential information on the site is readily available and correct.”

What are the general requirements for a site to receive the designation?

To gain the AdvantageSite designation, a community’s economic development organizations must provide documentation specific to a proposed industrial site, including a set of standard data related to ownership or control, environmental and geotechnical conditions and infrastructure status.

Eligible Applicants

• Recognized local economic development entity

Property Ownership/Control

• Applicant or other recognized economic development entity must document ownership/control of the site
• Site must be marketable for a minimum of four years (the length of designation)

Site Characteristics

• Minimum of 25 developable acres in a prepared industrial park or 50 developable acres not located in an industrial park
• Accessible, at a minimum, by a two-lane, paved public roadway
• Zoning for the site clearly permits industrial land uses or, where no zoning exists, an industrial use compatible with existing land uses in the vicinity
• Local government must support industrial use of the property

Utility Status

• Public water and wastewater: Documentation of status. (Where service is not at the site, preliminary plans, cost estimates, and timelines are required)
• Electric power: Documentation of status
• Natural gas: Where natural gas is available, documentation of status
• Telecommunications: Documentation regarding the location, extent and quality of service

Environmental and Geotechnical Due Diligence

• Phase I Environmental Site Assessment
• Preliminary wetlands assessment
• Preliminary geotechnical exploration
• Information concerning rare or endangered species, archeological findings or sites with historical concerns

What is the process?

• Download and email the Pre-Consultation Checklist with attachments
• Review submitted properties
• Receive Consultation Checklist and Workforce/Education/Training Worksheet
• Schedule and prepare for Consultation to review studies and workforce worksheet
• Receive Application
• Schedule desktop and On-Site visit (for sites that meet all criteria)

Once a site has received AdvantageSite designation, the site will keep the designation for four years, provided that the site continues to meet the criteria and the applicant complies with the reporting requirements. Applicants can apply to renew sites at the close of the four-year period.

Sean Ross is a staff writer for Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn

 

