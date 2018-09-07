Former Birmingham child care director sentenced to prison for theft

A judge has sentenced the former director of an Alabama child care facility to 15 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to stealing almost $200,000.

U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon imposed the sentence on 38-year-old Rikki Ross of Hoover during a hearing Thursday.A statement from prosecutors say Ross ran a nonprofit YWCA child care center in Birmingham for about seven years ending in 2017, when she resigned.

The news release says the YWCA used an online system for processing payments, but Ross created an account with a similar name and linked it to her personal bank account.

The judge ordered Ross to forfeit $198,597 to the government, and she was ordered to pay the same amount in restitution to the Young Women’s Christian Association of Central Alabama.

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

