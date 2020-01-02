Jessica Taylor scores major pro-life endorsement in AL-02

Upstart Republican congressional candidate Jessica Taylor on Thursday received the coveted endorsement of the Susan B. Anthony (SBA) List, one of the country’s most important pro-life organizations.

Taylor, a Prattville businesswoman and attorney, is a candidate to succeed U.S. Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02).

The SBA list cited Taylor’s previous service as president of River Region Pregnancy Resource Center, just outside of Montgomery, as a factor in the endorsement. She is also president of the Samaritan Counseling Center and strongly pledged to protect life in her viral campaign announcement video in the fall.

Additionally, Taylor began her career in the governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, where she managed a high school dropout prevention program.

In a release, SBA List wrote, “Jessica Taylor (AL-02) hopes to succeed pro-life powerhouse Congresswoman Martha Roby. An Alabama native, former president of a pregnancy center, and mom-of-3, Jessica made a splash when she announced her run for Congress, promising to protect life. Her husband recently served as general counsel to Governor Kay Ivey, one of America’s most pro-life governors.”

SBA List is a network of over 837,000 pro-life Americans from coast-to-coast. The organization is dedicated to ending abortion by electing national leaders and advocating for laws that save lives, with a special calling to promote pro-life female leaders.

Taylor was featured in a round of eight endorsements announced Thursday, including two other members of the “Conservative Squad” Taylor co-founded in December to go toe-to-toe with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) “Socialist Squad.”

“We are proud to endorse these eight exceptional pro-life women candidates,” stated Marilyn Musgrave, SBA List vice president of government affairs. “With a special calling to promote women who will protect the unborn, SBA List stands behind this first group of endorsed candidates… We are confident that all of these women will provide invaluable perspectives and strong leadership to protect unborn life, and we look forward to seeing them in Washington.”

Taylor has signed a term limits pledge this campaign cycle and has already been endorsed by State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville) and conservative groups such as VIEW PAC and Winning for Women.

The GOP primary field to succeed Roby is crowded and includes Wiregrass businessman Jeff Coleman, former Alabama Attorney General Troy King and former State Rep. Barry Moore (R-Enterprise).

Update 12:00 P.M.:

Taylor released a statement following the endorsement announcement.

“The Right to Life is fundamental and must be cherished and protected,”she said. “As a mother of three, and the former President of the Board at my local pregnancy center, this is a very personal issue for me. It is critical that we always give a voice to and fight for the rights of the unborn. As your Congresswoman, I will be a leader in supporting our pro-life mission in Congress. I will always be a steadfast and unapologetic supporter of the unborn, stand against the radical pro-abortion Democrats, and vote to defund Planned Parenthood.”

“I am humbled by the support of Susan B. Anthony List, and I welcome all pro-life supporters to our cause,” Taylor concluded.

SBA’s Musgrave also made a statement specifically on Taylor.

“We are proud to support Jessica Taylor as she brings her strong community leadership skills to Washington – she is ready to serve Alabamians in Congress,” Musgrave commented. “Jessica has worked on the front lines of the fight to protect women and children as the president of a pro-life pregnancy center. She knows the joy of helping women choose life and will stand up to the ruthless abortion industry for women everywhere.”

Sean Ross is the editor of Yellowhammer News. You can follow him on Twitter @sean_yhn