BlueCross BlueShield leaves BCA, general counsel resigns: What it all means

3 hours ago

BlueCross BlueShield of Alabama has terminated its membership in the Business Council of Alabama, and longtime official, Fournier “Boots” Gale, a senior vice president and general counsel for Regions Bank, resigned as general counsel according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

BlueCross BlueShield is now the fourth major company this week to formally leave the BCA. Alabama Power led the procession out the door on Monday, while Regions Financial Corp. and PowerSouth announced their departures soon after. A lack of confidence in BCA’s leadership and direction drove each company to their respective exits.

Some key implications of these events stand out today.

No viable business organization in Alabama can exist without these companies.


There will always be a place for single industry associations that represent smaller sectors of the economy to deal with specific issues such as the construction trade, auto sales or the practice of medicine. However, any group seeking to drive public policy on the larger issues of economic development and industrial recruitment must count these companies, Alabama’s largest employers, among its membership.

These companies cultivate and maintain an unmatched grassroots presence across Alabama.

These companies touch millions of Alabamians in communities across the state. Together, they have employees, offices or consumers in every county.

The ability to engage policy-makers on the local level and address issues for the good of the state’s jobs and economy is essential to the process. Proper advocacy involves having a good feel for the pulse of communities. Linemen, bank tellers and administrative personnel are active in their communities and elected officials care what they think. It is impossible for any group to replicate the type of reach these companies enjoy.

The financial health of BCA is now in peril.

The Yellowhammer Multimedia Executive Board has written about BCA’s financial health. Even before the exit of these major members, expenses had gone up and revenues down.

These four companies carry a significant portion of the load when it comes to operational funding, sponsorships and political action and education advocacy contributions. One estimate places the loss from these members leaving at 25 percent of BCA’s annual budget.

Billy Canary has to vacate BCA immediately.

Businesses do not operate well in conditions of uncertainty. So it follows that Alabama’s largest business organization should also not operate under its own looming uncertainty of leadership.

In a letter Monday, BCA Chairman Perry Hand indicated for the first time that Billy Canary would be leaving his current post at some undetermined date before the beginning of next year. BCA’s own news organization also wrote vaguely about a leadership transition.

The details surrounding Canary’s departure, and the extent to which he will stay involved with the group, remain nonexistent. BCA has seemingly enacted the first ever transition plan without any actual transition.

None of this is good for its membership, and none of this is good for Alabama’s economy.

The first step back is a clear and decisive change at the top.

The Yellowhammer Multimedia Executive Board is comprised of the owners of the company.

2 hours ago

Ivy League professors don’t normally write nice things about Alabama, especially when the topic veers into discussions of race and past (and current) injustices.

But not all Ivy League professors come from here. Thankfully Imani Perry does, and in next month’s print edition of Harper’s Magazine the Birmingham-native and current professor at Princeton University pens a beautifully honest and hopeful article about Alabama.

Do yourself a favor and read Perry’s entire article, titled “As Goes the South, so Goes the Nation,” but here are some of my favorite excerpts:

“For the nation, as Montgomery lives in 1956, Selma is frozen in 1965, and Birmingham is stuck in 1963—the hoses, the children, the singing—right there just like that forever. It’s a half-truth lie,” Perry writes, recalling how she often feels when visiting home. “I know because I have been going home and leaving home almost all my life. History haunts. But Alabama changes.”

History haunts. Alabama changes.

Truth from a fellow Southerner who knows the best tribute a native son or daughter can give their homeland is to speak of it with honesty and reverence. Our ancestors and our descendants deserve nothing less.

Perry begins by describing Mobile Bay and informing readers that our Port City, not New Orleans, is home to Mardi Gras.

“But I am not bitter at the status of New Orleans. That’s not why I mention this,” she writes. “I am just trying to shake loose what TV movies and official declarations have told you. Alabama is more than you think. Put another way: it’s been said, aptly, that Alabama is a long state with its head in Appalachia and its toes in the Gulf Coast—the gateway to the Caribbean and the Atlantic. Alabama is swampland, beach silt, mountains, cities and dirt roads, plump gourds hanging from trees cut down and hollowed out to house purple martins and fat finchlike birds called yellowhammers. It is a tessellated but uneven map of counties, events, senses that must be read, more than a little bit, with one’s feet and not with one’s predilections.”

She then explains the danger in writing about Alabama “because when you write about returning home, and home is a place that echoes with national wounds, you run the risk of making it seem as though home is frozen except when you, the expatriate, return. That kind of work often reeks of the egotism of the Northeastern writer—and the idea that the interpretation of everything worth knowing depends upon her. The trick, I think … is to remix past and present, where time syncopates and repeats in a mix of yearning, hope, and loss.”

Perry does this deftly, reminiscent of Rick Bragg.

My favorite passage is when Perry uses two unique aspects of Mobile Bay as a metaphor to describe our state’s history with slavery — one natural, the amazing Jubilee that happens along its eastern shore, and another manmade, the slave-founded Africatown community.

“The Africans never lost their homesickness,” Perry writes, noting that “Africans in Alabama … built their own world—Africatown.”

“The echoing horror of slavery cuts both ways. We are often afraid to say what we know is true. The South is disaster and it is also miracle. Death and birth and rebirth and haunting ghosts at once. A new people out of old ones. There is no better metaphor for this than what happens sometimes in baby-foot Mobile Bay in the summer. Before dawn, crustaceans, eels, sea crabs, and fish, a mess of them, swarm close to shore, wriggling and near-naked. This is called a jubilee. And people joyfully come and scoop up the bounty. Feasts follow. There is a horrifying poetry. In the gospel music tradition, Jubilee is the victorious day when the saints gather. In Mobile Bay, it is a day when the fish are slaughtered by the hundreds. A few live.”

Now a little honesty.

“The Black towns in the Black Belt are now dumping grounds—of fantasies and waste,” she wrote, describing the state’s poorest, nearly forgotten areas. “In random assortment through the woods there are abandoned cars rusted to the color of dried blood, and stacks of old unwanted papers. But worst is what comes from out of state. Matter of fact, our nation has turned Uniontown, Alabama, into one of its trash cans, burying it in the refuse of thirty-three states. “Landfill” is too clean a word for what they do. And that’s not all. As part of Uniontown’s sewage system, liquid waste is spewed into the air to land on the hard Alabama clay earth. The town is showered in shit.”

Perry, who often returns to Birmingham for Thanksgiving, then writes about the changes she’s seen through the years.

“Named after the industrial city in En­gland, Birmingham was once a steel-­mill town,” she writes. “There are now lofts and luxury malls and Whole Foods and Walmart Supercenters, but “city” doesn’t quite mean the same thing in the South as in the North, except for in Atlanta and maybe not even there. The edges curl and everything earthen is in sight, right out of the line, in your peripheral vision. It harkens to a time before concrete. My part of town … was once anchored in modernity by the steel mill, Ensley Ironworks. Now its dust has just settled atop the soil, yet under the weight of new construction.”

“So the conundrum: Alabama calls up the past but it is not stuck in the past.”

After describing the Port City, the Black Belt, Montgomery, and Birmingham, Perry sets her sights on the Huntsville area and provides an interesting bit of family history, shedding light on what life was like around the Rocket City a century ago.

“Hundreds of acres in Madison County belonged to my people, the Garners, with bushes of blueberries as big as grapes and trees hanging with peaches and plenty of animals,” she writes.

“According to the 1910 census, we went from owned to owners before we went from illiterate to literate. My mother remembers her grand­daddy had so many field workers, and some were white. This fact dumbfounded me when I learned it as a child. But poor white folks had to eat, too.”

She ends her piece by describing all of the growth our state has experienced in recent years, especially in Huntsville — people leaving, then returning — and then reflects on a series of pictures of the area’s flora taken by her cousin.

“They are quiet and thick with spirit,” she writes of what grows wild in Alabama.

One might think she was writing about the beautiful trees and flowers she saw in her cousin’s pictures.

But back home, we know Perry is talking about us, her people.

@jpepperbryars is the editor of Yellowhammer News and the author of American Warfighter

 

4 hours ago

Update: Trump signed an executive order Wednesday afternoon to stop the separation of parents and children when they are detained for illegal entrance into the country.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is facing increased pressure amid public outcry to change a border practice that separates children from their parents when illegally entering the United States.

However, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Wednesday that leadership shouldn’t decide how to enforce immigration laws based on shifting public opinion or media coverage.

“It is misguided to blame President Trump or Attorney General Sessions for enforcing the law,” Marshall said in a statement to Yellowhammer News.

“We are a nation built upon the rule of law, and we cannot — and should not — ask the Executive Branch to enforce the law according to the whims of public opinion or the media on any given day.”

Marshall added that only Congress can enact or amend federal immigration law – something he said went undone before Trump became president and Sessions became attorney general.

“Democrats had control of the White House and Congress and took no action,” Marshall said. “Under President Trump’s leadership, I believe Republicans have a real chance to secure our borders and clean up our immigration laws.”

Yellowhammer News reached out to Marshall’s opponent in the GOP primary run-off, former Attorney General Troy King, for his perspective and did not receive a comment at the time of publication.

Rachel Blackmon Bryars is managing editor of Yellowhammer News

5 hours ago

My son has extra medical needs, which means we spend a lot of time at medical appointments. He currently has eleven specialists, two therapists, a caseworker and a pediatrician. Did I say we spend a lot of time in medical appointments? I think we could write a survival guide for hospital stays, getting well-acquainted with nurses, and filing paperwork! But today I want to share some of the tips and tricks we can all use for navigating doctor’s visits with children.

Scheduling Appointments

Most specialists spend their morning hours addressing critical cases or in surgery, especially on a Monday when weekend updates happen. This results, and rightly so, in most morning appointments running behind schedule. If your child is seeing a specialist, try to book the magical 1:00 p.m. appointment between Tuesday and Friday. Why is 1:00 p.m. magical?

It is typically right after the specialist’s lunch break, that they sadly use all too often for catching up. Doctors are busy people! This means that specialists are as caught up and timely for that coveted 1:00 p.m. slot as any other time. We even try for a 1:00 p.m. appointment for same-day visits to our pediatrician.

As an add-on to the above, if a specialist’s office is reaching out to you, it is very common that they will call and say, “We have Timmy scheduled to see Dr. Jones on Wednesday, May 16th, at 9:00 a.m..” Don’t be afraid to say “That may not work for us. Is there a 1:00 p.m. appointment available close to that date?” The staff members that book appointments are incredible, and they almost always try to find a time that works.

Surviving Paperwork

I have no clue how much paperwork we have filled out over the last five years. I can assure you, it’s a lot. It took us a while to catch on to ways to save time (and prevent carpal tunnel). If your child is on any regular medications, create a simple Word document that lists the name of the medication, reason for use, doses per day, time of each dose, amount by volume (Example: 1 teaspoon), and dosage amount (Example: 50 mg). Keep this document up-to-date and keep a few copies of the most recent version in your vehicle. If you head to a doctor’s appointment, you can hand over that copy to the nurse. For extra bonus points, save each version in a digital folder and you can instantly track your child’s medicine history over the years.

Did something traumatic happen to your child? Or to you during the pregnancy/birth of your child? Do not hesitate to document the details one time and hand it over when the doctor asks you about it. Most doctors are well aware that it is painful to relive some situations. Hearing you recount that event may embarrass or frighten your child. Your doctors and nurses can reference the document and relieve you of the discomfort of repeating a difficult story

Similar to recording medications, you will also save time by keeping a list of major health events for your child, such as surgeries or hospital visits. You can easily create a chart that lists the date range, medical event, attending doctor(s), symptoms, solution, and additional notes. This will save your poor mom brain from mixing up children, years, and names of illnesses! It will only take a moment to access, and you can hand it over instead of filling out medical history in those tee-tiny boxes. This is also such a gift to your child when they leave for college! There is no way they will remember all of their illnesses and procedures.

The Right Match

In my opinion, there is no more important choice for your child’s health than selecting a good pediatrician. You will be amazed how it helps your emotional health as well! We are the luckiest in the world because we picked the perfect pediatrician by total chance. We read the online bios for each doctor at the office recommended to us and her dog was named after a Beatle. Our dog is named after a Beatles song – no joke. We thought that was a fun coincidence, but it may have been God’s kindness for the unexpected journey ahead. And it has been a glorious experience from Day One!

Our pediatrician is a godsend. Here’s what we think makes her the best pediatrician.

First, she always asks questions before examining our childVery often, something we say will tip her off to the issue or to an extra part of the examination. She is very thorough in her questions.
Second, she does her homework! She is always prepared for our appointments and knows about recent doctor’s appointments at other offices within the Children’s of Alabama Network.
Third, she cares for our child. She talks to Gabe every time and comments on his growth or his physical features as he matures.
Fourth, we are able to call the office with questions and she quickly relays information through her nurse.
Fifth, she validates us as parents. This may seem small, but it is huge for us. She takes time to tell us we made the right decision or that we are doing a good job. She encourages us when Gabe has to be hospitalized and cheers us on when we experience victories.
And the last thing that makes her a phenomenal pediatrician is the “x-factor”. I can’t put it into words any other way than telling a story. Our son has Cerebral Palsy and is on the more severe end of the spectrum. Have you filled out a milestones questionnaire for your child? Those are kind of a nightmare for us. Gabe was behind on typical milestones between the three and six-month checkup. One of the newer nurses that did not know our child placed a milestones sheet on the counter at Gabe’s two-year checkup. I left it there, unable to face it. When our pediatrician came in, she put her notebook down on the counter on top of that packet, picked it up, and took it out with her. She knew, she cared, and she handled it with compassion and ease. If you don’t think you have the right pediatrician, it may be a great time to get recommendations and find a better fit. It could make all the difference for you like it has for us!

One way to recognize a great doctor’s office is to pay attention to the nurses. I have been overwhelmed by our nurses more times than I can count! They are very kind and talk to my child at every visit. They are patient when administering shots or swabs. If we need to call to ask a question, they are patient and understanding. When we reach the nurse on call in the wee hours of the morning, she is reassuring and helpful. We are forever grateful to our nurses! Conversations with them offer a silver lining to our appointments.

Appointment Tips

— Is it the middle of flu season but your child needs to be seen for a less severe illness? Hopefully, you have an awesome pediatrician’s office that will understand if you call from the parking lot and ask for them to call when the room is ready for your child. If you don’t have to sit in a waiting room that closely resembles a large petri dish, why do it? We often opt for this and then carry our child straight through to his private exam room to limit his exposure. For extra bonus points, if it’s flu season and your child is running a crazy-high fever, use this same rule of thumb to protect all of the waiting room occupants.

— Even the rare mom with a perfect memory will forget a question or two in the appointment. For the rest of us with mom-brain, forget it. We are hoping to remember the child’s name as much as his or her symptoms! If you schedule an appointment, use an app on your phone like Google Keep to jot down questions. Even if you are en route to the appointment, you can use the talk-to-text feature to quickly run down the questions you need to ask.

— As we discussed earlier, doctors are busy people. If you have your handy list of questions, it never hurts to let them know what to expect. A simple “I have six questions on my list today that I would love your help with.” If you are well-acquainted with your nurse, she can often help with that list before the doctor comes in, especially if you are needing a refill or a copy of something in the chart.

— Have you ever left the pediatrician’s office only to return within 24-48 hours because a new symptom frightened you? I am certain most of us have. After a few false alarms, I started asking one simple question before the end of appointments: “What signs or symptoms would require a return to your office?” This checklist has helped calm my nerves multiple times! And when I am in doubt, I often reach out to the nurse.

— Do you need over-the-counter medicine for home? Ask your pediatrician to write you a prescription! This makes it easier to be reimbursed if you have a Flexible Spending Account. Also, some over-the-counter medicines are cheaper through a prescription, as some insurance plans will cover a portion of the cost.
(Courtesy Birmingham Moms Blog)

Becki Irby is a software product manager, Hoover resident, and mother to a 5-year-old who suffered a brain injury at birth that led to multiple diagnoses, primarily Spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy and Epilepsy. She is a contributing writer at Birmingham Moms Blog.

6 hours ago

More than 600 members of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ church have denounced him over the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy that has led to children being separated from their parents at the border.

Members of the United Methodist Church from across the country signed a letter Monday accusing Sessions of child abuse, immorality and racial discrimination.

They also chided Sessions for using biblical scripture to defend the policy, saying it runs counter to the church’s doctrine.

Sessions also was blasted in a separate letter signed by 75 former U.S. attorneys from both parties, who want Sessions to end the family separation policy at the border.

Their letter, published Monday on Medium, said the policy results in families and children being greeted “with unexpected cruelty at the doorstep of the United States.”

“Traumatizing children by separating them from their parents as a deterrent for adult conduct is, in our view, sufficient reason to halt your policy,” they wrote, adding that the legal work required to prosecute misdemeanor illegal entry cases takes away from more significant offenses like terror-related plots, corruption and human and drug trafficking.

“As former U.S. attorneys, we know that none of these consequences — nor the policy itself — is required by law.

Rather, its implementation and its execution are taking place solely at your direction, and the unfolding tragedy falls squarely on your shoulders.”

The hundreds of United Methodist Church pastors and parishioners said holding thousands of young children in mass incarceration facilities and directing staff members to take children from their parents violates the Methodists’ Book of Discipline.

Addressing “church friends” in a speech last week, Sessions said: “I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained the government for his purposes. Orderly and lawful processes are good in themselves.

Consistent, fair application of the law is in itself a good and moral thing, and that protects the weak and protects the lawful.”

The Rev. David Wright, who spearheaded the complaint against Sessions, told USA Today that he hoped Methodist pastors could get Sessions to see the harm he is doing to immigrant children and persuade him to change his mind.

“My ideal outcome is that his pastors in church leadership who know him will speak with him,” he said, “and that in those conversations he will be challenged to think through the level of harm he is causing and have a change of heart — which is about as Methodist as you can get.”

(Associated Press, copyright 2018)

7 hours ago

Listen to the 10 min audio

Read the transcript:

HISTORIC AMERICA/NORTH KOREA SUMMIT — HOW DID IT MEASURE UP?

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, June 12th is a day that many of us will remember for a long time. No doubt, it could go down as a very significant day in the relations between the United States and the people of South Korea and the people of North Korea. That, of course, is the date of the Singapore summit. Let’s just take a look at that today now that the dust has settled.  

DR. REEDER: There’s a backstory to this that I want to get to that I think is really important.

FIRST AGREEMENT: TO ESTABLISH PEACE

TOM LAMPRECHT: There are four very broad bullet points that both Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump signed. The first bullet point says: “The United States and North Korea commit to establish new U.S.-North Korea relations in accordance with the desire of the people of the two countries for peace and prosperity.”

DR. REEDER: Whenever you hear that, you are reminded immediately, from a Christian world and life view, “Blessed are the peacemakers.” We have said many times that war is never a foreign policy instrument; war is the failure of foreign policy. While foreign policy can never be peace at any cost, there needs to be a peace and people being willing to pay a cost.

To have peace not simply between the North Korean nation and the United States, to have that as an objective, is certainly desirable but even more so, if you’ve lived in South Korea, you would desperately want peace as well.

That raises the specter of the distinct possibility of the greatest desire of many of the South Koreans that I know and that great desire is a reunification of the Koreans. They look at it this way: if the wall can come down in East Germany and West Germany and they can be reunited, then cannot the line of demarcation, the 38th parallel, eventually be erased and there be a reunification of the Koreans?

Of course, something has got to happen in North Korea, which deifies its dictator and he has unfettered authority and control, which never can be a part of the reunification, but they see this as a possible step. And I was actually with a large number of South Koreans and those who, at one time, were in North Korea that were refugees and are now pastors in the Presbyterian Church in America. I was with a large number of them while all of this was going on and their hopefulness is unbounded.

They said, “You have no idea our tears when we saw Kim Jong Un shaking hands with our president and what that could possibly lead to.” And those who, of course, I was with, they are distinctly praying for that. In fact, one president of a seminary who is Korean, when I was talking with him, the tears were welling up in his eyes at the thought of the possibility.

SECOND AGREEMENT: LASTING PEACE (AND POSSIBLE REUNIFICATION?)

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, the second bullet point is very similar to the first, although it talks about the lasting and stable peace. “The United States and North Korea join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean peninsula.” This might be a good time to bring up the fact that there was something missing from this agreement and that was the human rights issue in North Korea.

DR. REEDER: The backstory that everyone is saying, of course, is that it is on the table and it is being talked about. There will be no progress, ultimately, to this treaty without the affirmation of human rights — that is what is being promised — but I find it troublesome that it was not on the front burner and not stated upfront and even the highlighting of those who we know right now — American, Japanese and South Koreans — that are in these horrendous situations, imprisoned and tortured.

Particularly, of course, we are fully aware of the large number of Christians in North Korea that have come under this torture. I am actually making a personal plea and initiative to our present administration that this not simply be assumed that it’s going to be worked on, but that it be made a front piece issue in the conversations.

THIRD AGREEMENT: DENUCLEARIZATION

TOM LAMPRECHT: Bullet point three reaffirming the April 27th, 2018 declaration: “The North Koreans commit to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”

DR. REEDER: Now we’re back to something positive. No longer is it nuclear control and no longer is a nuclear simple treaty over freezing the number of nuclear weapons. Most discussions in the past have simply been around, “You can’t do testing. You can’t make advances,” and simply retarding the nuclear program of North Korea.

This treaty has put on the table, front and center, the denuclearization of the entire Korean peninsula. There still remains some definition to that, but that is a pretty clear statement that I find extremely encouraging, which is why it was important to declare the United States commitment to the security of the Korean peninsula if, in fact, our treaty would insist on their removing nuclear weapons.

And immediately comes to mind President Reagan’s language that any such commitment has to have not simply a trust factor, but a verification factor. That was something that is, in a meaningful way, missing in the Iran treaty. What you will look to is trust, confirm and verify of the commitment to denuclearize.

FOURTH AGREEMENT: RETURNING OF AMERICAN SOLDIERS’ REMAINS

TOM LAMPRECHT: Point four apparently was added during the discussions between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump: “The United States and North Korea commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.”

DR. REEDER: That would include those who have died having been imprisoned during the Korean conflict. I think that was an important addition that needs to be able to bring a focus to their grieving process and some closure to it. That was an important issue.

THIS IS A GREAT POINT WHERE CHRISTIANITY CAN RETURN

TOM LAMPRECHT: Harry, I guess the big question many people are asking is what is different this time?

DR. REEDER: Part of the reason they got to the table was, in some form or fashion, the present administration was able to get the Chinese to bring some pressure to bear upon Korea and, therefore, the hollowing out of their economy.

They are at a very precarious position in their economy where things just cannot continue. They’re fully aware of that and now, hopefully, China will maintain that pressure, very much the way the pressure of the economy brought the Iron Curtain down and the East German economy and the Russian economy just came to a hollowing out and they could not exist and, therefore, an unheard-of openness to relationships was established with the “Communist Bloc” under the Reagan presidency. In whatever form or fashion, in this moment, the same thing seems to be happening in North Korea.

GOD HAS ACTED IN NORTH KOREA BEFORE; HOPING HE WILL AGAIN

I am praying that, through all of this, an open door for missionary work is going to be established, some way, somehow. I remember our missions pastor who has now gone to be with the Lord, Tom Cheely, he and I used to pray directly that we could see the Gospel go to North Korea unfettered and I believe that is the greatest hope for the reunification.

Tom, why is it that there are so many Christians in Korea? What many people do not know is that Pyongyang was the epicenter of a revival in the late 19th and early 20th century in Korea. It was led by evangelical Presbyterians and, right there, in Pyongyang, was the place where the epicenter was. In fact, the very first seminary is on a hill right there in that capital city. It has been taken over by the communist government and actually made a museum of communism, but the building is still there and I am praying that again, one day, there is going to be an evangelical reformed Presbyterian seminary again — if not, then I’m more than happy for it to be an evangelical Baptist seminary — but I am praying for that to happen.

One of the reasons there are so many Christians in South Korea is how many fled from North Korea at the conclusion of the Korean conflict and went to South Korea. The actual epicenter of the Korean revival and awakening in the 20th century was not in South Korea but it was in North Korea and the Korean war pushed them south because of the persecution that was brought to them.

They are all praying that they will be able to go back north, they have family there, they have churches that are still there and they want that Gospel door to open up again. When you hear that name, Pyongyang, remember that was the epicenter of a Gospel movement. Pray that it will again happen.

And the symbol for me, Dr. Joel Kim, the president of Westminster Seminary, shared in such a powerful way in a talk that I heard him give, is that seminary on that hill one day will no longer be claimed for use to display Communist history, but will be liberated and again the teaching of the word of God and the training of Gospel ministers will again take place and that’s my great hope right now in Korea.

Dr. Harry L. Reeder III is the Senior Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

This podcast was transcribed by Jessica Havin, editorial assistant for Yellowhammer News, who has transcribed some of the top podcasts in the country and whose work has been featured in a New York Times Bestseller.

